REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-ELECTION/ISRAEL

White House election race reaches streets of Tel Aviv

“You have to thank Trump” posters in Hebrew suddenly started appearing on minibuses in Tel Aviv this week, as Republican ads brought the race for the White House onto the streets of Israel.

BRITAIN-EU/

Brexit drama: British PM Johnson to answer EU’s demand to give ground

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Friday give Britain’s response to the European Union’s demand that he either make more concessions to secure a trade deal or brace for a disorderly Brexit at the end of the year.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

In split-screen town halls, Trump and Biden squabble over coronavirus response

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday criticized what he called President Donald Trump’s “panicked” response to the coronavirus pandemic, while Trump defended his handling of a crisis that has killed more than 216,000 Americans.

USA-WILDFIRE/COLORADO

Wind-stoked wildfire in Colorado is largest in state history

Stoked by high winds, a wildfire burning for two months in northern Colorado exploded in size this week to surpass 167,000 acres, making it the largest blaze in state history, officials said on Thursday.

BUSINESS

USA-WECHAT/

U.S. judge ‘not inclined’ to reverse decision on WeChat app store ban

A U.S. judge in San Francisco on Thursday said she was “not inclined” to reverse her decision blocking the government from barring Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from offering WeChat for download in U.S. app stores.

USA-AMAZON.COM/LAWMAKERS

U.S. senators ask Amazon if it tracks employees, curbs bids to form unions

Four Democratic U.S. senators on Thursday sent a letter to Amazon.com Inc’s Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, demanding answers over its alleged moves to track and monitor employees and limit efforts to form unions.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SANTA

Christmas in danger as Santa’s Lapland home feels pandemic chill

Christmas is coming, but in Santa’s home village in northern Finland, the COVID pandemic means that the flocks of tourists who usually start to make merry in Rovaniemi at this time of year are not.

BRITAIN-FACEBOOK/REGULATOR

Instagram agrees curbs on paid influencers, says UK watchdog

Facebook’s Instagram has agreed measures to crack down on hidden advertising by so-called influencers on its photo and video platform, Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOOTBALL-NFL

Players will miss games due to flu-like symptoms

Players exhibiting cold and flu symptoms will miss practice and games even if they test negative for COVID-19, NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills said on Thursday.

TENNIS-WOMEN/SWIATEK

Swiatek adjusting to celebrity status

French Open champion Iga Swiatek says she is trying to adjust to her new celebrity status after becoming the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Thai anti-government protesters gather at Bangkok’s business downtown

Thai anti-government protesters gather at the Ratchaprasong Intersection, Bangkok’s business downtown, defying the banned political gatherings of five or more people and the publication of news and online information that could threaten national security

16 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/OIL-DONORS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

U.S. oil majors pitch more campaign cash to Democrats as frack battle looms

The two largest U.S. energy firms, Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp, have increased their share of campaign donations to Democrats this year, according to latest filings, amid a looming battle over fracking.

16 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

MEXICO-POLITICS/

DEA arrest of former defense minister shocks Mexico

Los Angeles arrest of former Mexican president Pena Nieto’s defense minister on a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), warrant three weeks before US elections shocks political class, and could have implications for current Mexican government’s drug war strategy.

16 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/ (TV)

President Ouattara kicks off campaigning for Ivory Coast’s election

Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara, who is seeking a controversial third term, kicks off campaigning for an Oct. 31 presidential election in the city of Bouake. His two main challengers said on Thursday they will boycott the vote and called on their supporters to prevent it from going forward.

16 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TURKEY-UKRAINE/ (PIX) (TV)

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold joint press conference

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hold joint press conference

16 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

New Zealand votes in 2020 general election

New Zealanders vote to decide who would lead the country into the next decade, after choosing the youngest female Prime Minister in its last elections.

17 Oct

NIGERIA-PROTESTS/POLICE

Nigerian protests continue over alleged police brutality

Protesters demanding an end to police brutality are expected to stage further demonstrations in parts of Nigeria including the commercial capital, Lagos. Daily protest marches have been held for more than a week. Police initially responded to the demonstrations with beatings, tear gas and gunfire, which human rights group Amnesty International said had killed at least 10 people.

17 Oct

USA-ELECTION/EARLY VOTING (TV)

In-person early voting begins in Nevada, Massachusetts

17 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

MICHIGAN-WHITMER/ (TV)

Two men suspected of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor face bail hearing in federal court

A U.S. judge is set to decide whether two suspects who are charged with plotting to kidnap Governor Whitmer can be released on bail pending trial

16 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CANADA-ECONOMY/RATINGS (PIX)

For Canada, keeping triple-A rating may not be the focus it once was

Preserving Canada’s triple-A credit rating could be less of a priority for Ottawa than in years gone by, with the focus on digging the economy out of a hole rather than staying in a shrinking group of top-rated sovereign borrowers, analysts say.

16 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on monetary policy in transition

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard participates in virtual “Monetary Policy in Transition” Bretton Woods Committee moderated panel as part of the IMF Annual Meetings.

16 Oct 09:35 ET / 13:35 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks before virtual conversation event

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before “Culture and Communities: A Conversation about the Creative Sector, Community Development and Impact Investing” event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

16 Oct 09:45 ET / 13:45 GMT

TURKEY-ENERGY/BLACK SEA (PIX) (TV)

Turkey’s Erdogan to announce new Black Sea gas reserves figure

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is set to announce a new figure for the total amount of gas reserves which the country has discovered in the Black Sea during a visit to the Fatih drill ship there.

17 Oct

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-LAST DINNER (PIX) (TV)

Last evening before the curfew

Parisians flock to the restaurants for a last dinner before the curfew at 2200GMT

16 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

AUSTRALIA-KOALAS/NSW (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

WIDER IMAGE - The fight to save koalas from extinction in New South Wales

A year-long parliamentary inquiry released at the end of June concluded koalas will go extinct before 2050 in NSW unless urgent intervention is enacted. The Blue Mountains area, encompassing Blue Mountains National Park and the nearby foothills that border on metropolitan Sydney, is a critical sub-region for koalas in NSW despite many having been killed there in last season’s bushfires.

16 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT