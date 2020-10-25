REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here.

Hundreds rally in Taiwan, call for release of 12 HK people arrested by China

TAIPEI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people rallied in Taiwan’s capital on Sunday to call for China to release 12 Hong Kong people arrested at sea by mainland authorities in part of a global campaign to support the pro-democracy movement in the financial hub.

Malaysia rulers meet to consider PM Muhyiddin’s emergency proposal

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s rulers met on Sunday to discuss what sources have said is a proposal by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to impose a state of emergency amid a political crisis in the Southeast Asian nation.

Pence aide tests positive for coronavirus, spokesman says

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Marc Short, the chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, a spokesman for the vice president said on Saturday.

Trump goes on offensive against Biden with trip to New Hampshire

Oct 25 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will go on the offensive against Democratic rival Joe Biden on Sunday with a campaign trip to New Hampshire, a state he narrowly lost in 2016 but is trying to reclaim in this year’s White House race.

Lee Kun-hee, who made S.Korea’s Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lee Kun-hee, who built Samsung Electronics into a global powerhouse in smartphones, semiconductors and televisions, died on Sunday after spending more than six years in hospital following a heart attack, the company said.

Coca-Cola European Partners in talks to buy Coca-Cola Amatil -Bloomberg

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola European Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil , Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Baseball-Rays pull great escape to beat Dodgers lever World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Down to their last strike, the Tampa Bay Rays pulled a wild and unlikely 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers out the hat when Brett Phillips singled in the tying run followed by Randy Arozarena with the go-ahead score on an error to level the best-of-seven World Series at 2-2.

Mixed Martial Arts-Dominant Khabib calls time on undefeated MMA career

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Khabib Nurmagomedov called time on his mixed martial arts career following a second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje on Saturday, leaving his gloves in the centre of the octagon to fulfil a promise to his mother.

Ten moments that defined the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign

With Donald Trump running for re-election, the 2020 presidential election was always expected to be a dramatic and eventful ride. But nobody predicted a global pandemic that would upend every facet of the campaign. These are 10 pivotal moments from a dizzying election year.

25 Oct 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Roundup of the latest state and national polling from Reuters/Ipsos

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will ask Biden and Trump voters if they will support the result of the 2020 presidential election if their candidate does not win. It will also ask what these voters plan to do if they dislike the results. This poll will include a summary of the latest trends in U.S. public opinion ahead of the 2020 election, driven by the latest Reuters/Ipsos state polling in six battleground states (AZ, FL, PA, WI, MI, NC), as well as Reuters/Ipsos national polling.

25 Oct 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Turkey’s Erdogan makes speech a day after triggering row with France

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech to a provincial congress of his AK Party in the eastern city of Malatya, having triggered a row with France a day earlier in a similar speech.

25 Oct 10:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

Brexit trade talks due to continue

Trade talks between Britain and the EU are due to continue in London until Wednesday.

26 Oct

APEC-Finance Ministers’ Meeting

Finance Ministers of APEC countries meet virtually to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities.

26 Oct

On the EU’s eastern border, not all refugees are equal

Poland is opening its borders to people fleeing political persecution in Belarus, but for Seda, a Chechen who was refused the opportunity to apply for asylum 16 times in 2016 and 2017, this is little comfort.

26 Oct

From abortion rights to ‘magic mushrooms,’ U.S. voters will decide

Besides electing candidates on Nov. 3, voters in 32 states will get to weigh in on changing a wide range of proposed laws that include elections, criminal justice, abortion rights, taxes and even whether to legalize magic mushrooms.

26 Oct

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper visit India

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will be meeting Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during their multi-country visit to Asia.

26 Oct

Canada court hears witness testimony on 2nd branch of abuse of process in Meng extradition case

A Canadian court will hear witness testimony, relating to Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s allegation that Canadian and American authorities committed abuses of process in her arrest, as part of her extradition trial from Canada to the United States.

26 Oct

China’s ruling Communist Party holds key session to discuss development for 2021-2025

The Central Committee of China’s ruling Communist Party will meet from Oct. 26-29 to set out their 14th Five-Year plan, a blueprint for economic and social development between 2021 and 2025. The plan will be published at the annual parliamentary meeting next year.

26 Oct

Supreme Court nominee Barrett often rules for cops in excessive force cases

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has consistently sided with police or prison officials accused of excessive force over the plaintiffs who sued them, a Reuters review of cases she was involved in as a federal appeals court judge shows.

25 Oct 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Super spooky: Halloween trick-or-treating amid COVID-19

On a typical Halloween, Sarah Schwimmer would answer her door and put candy in the outstretched hands of costumed trick-or-treaters, but this year she will be shooting their sweets through a 10-foot-long pipe rigged up as her COVID-19 socially distanced delivery system.

26 Oct

Demand for business jets picks up as jetsetters avoid commercial flights during COVID-19

Wealthy passengers avoiding commercial flights during COVID-19 are helping fuel a recovery in pre-owned business jet sales, while driving early signs of demand for new corporate planes, despite a slump in 2020 deliveries, industry executives and analysts tell Reuters

26 Oct

Oil executives gather at Nigeria’s Oil Trading and Logistics conference

Nigeria’s primary downstream oil conference brings together business leaders from across Africa. Nigerian government officials, representatives of the country’s state oil company, and oil executives are expected to provide updates on a range of issues from fuel quality to the importation of refined products. Nigeria is Africa’s biggest oil exporter but imports the majority of the refined petroleum products used in the country.

26 Oct

Global speakers attend the Forbes Under 30 Summit

Global speakers talk on topics relating to technology, entertainment, finance, fashion, food and philanthropy during the Forbes Under 30 Summit.

26 Oct

Malaysia’s MR D.I.Y. makes stock market debut

Malaysian home improvement retailer MR D.I.Y. Group debuts on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange.

26 Oct 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

Border restrictions ease for Australia’s island state

The island state of Tasmania will allow people travelling from Queensland, the Australian Capital Territory, South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory who have not spent time in an affected region or premises in the 14 days prior to entering the state, not to quarantine on arrival.

26 Oct

French Foreign Minister visits Mali transitional government

French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian visits Mali to hold talks with President Bah N’Daw and Vice President Assimi Goita as their transitional government prepares for elections within the next 18 months. The two sides will also sign agreements on development projects and give a news conference.

26 Oct

Japan’s military chief and U.S. Forces Japan commander speak at start of Keen Sword drills

Japan’s senior military commander, Gen Koji Yamazaki, will speak with Gen Kevin Schneider, commander of U.S. Forces Japan aboard the Kaga helicopter carrier at the start of joint drills around Japan. The show of force comes amid concern about China’s growing influence in the region.

26 Oct