REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

FRANCE-SECURITY/NICE

Three in custody in France following Nice attack

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A third person was taken into custody in France in connection with the knife attack which left three dead in Nice on Thursday, a police source said on Saturday.

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

Armenia, Azerbaijan trade fresh accusations of Karabakh attacks

YEREVAN/BAKU, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Armenia and Azerbaijan once more accused each other of bombing residential areas on Saturday, in defiance of a pact to avoid the deliberate targeting of civilians in and around the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-RECORD

U.S. reports world record of more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases in single day

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The United States set a new all-time high for coronavirus cases confirmed in a single 24-hour period on Friday, reporting just over 100,000 new infections to surpass the record total of 91,000 posted a day earlier, according to a Reuters tally.

USA-ELECTION

In election’s waning days, Trump campaigns against those fighting coronavirus

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - With the coronavirus roaring back across the United States, President Donald Trump is spending the closing days of his re-election campaign criticizing public officials and medical professionals who are trying to beat it back.

BUSINESS

FRANCE-AMAZON/

Amazon drops French Black Friday ad campaign as lockdown starts

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Amazon is withdrawing advertising for pre-Black Friday discounts in France, after the government said the campaign was unfair to small shops at time when a coronavirus lockdown has forced them to close.

AMAZON.COM-INDIA/FUTURE-RELIANCE (EXCLUSIVE, PIX)

Exclusive: Amazon tells India regulator its partner Future Retail is misleading public

NEW DELHI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has complained to India’s market regulator that its local partner Future Retail Ltd misled shareholders by incorrectly saying it was complying with its contractual obligations to the U.S. e-commerce giant, a letter seen by Reuters shows.

SPORTS

SPORT-BIRD-RAPINOE/

Two-time World Cup winner Rapinoe, WNBA champ Bird announce engagement

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Two-time soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird are getting hitched.

BASEBALL-HINCH/ (PIX)

Baseball-Ex-Astros manager Hinch hired by Detroit after suspension

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Former Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch, who was suspended for the 2020 MLB season in the wake of the team’s sign-stealing scandal that engulfed the league, has been named as the next manager of the Detroit Tigers.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-PROFILE (TV)

NEWSMAKER - Profile of Republican Donald Trump

New York real estate developer turned reality TV star turned politician Donald Trump stunned the world for years ago when he became president of the United States. As he seeks a second term in office this week, Reuters looks at Trump’s precedent-shattering time in the White House.

31 Oct 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-PROFILE (TV)

NEWSMAKER - Profile of Democrat Joe Biden

Joe Biden, a fixture in U.S. politics for a half century as a senator and vice president, is seeking to complete a long climb to the political mountaintop that includes two previous failed presidential bids by defeating President Donald Trump. If Biden wins Tuesday’s election against the Republican president, a fellow septuagenarian, the 77-year-old Democrat from Delaware would become the oldest person ever elected to the White House.

31 Oct 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-INEQUALITY (PIX)

The great divergence: U.S. COVID economy has delivered fancy houses for some, evictions for others

Reuters examines the K-shaped recovery through the lens of Columbus, Ohio, where the pandemic is devastating the finances of low-wage workers while the affluent are prospering. Pricey homes sell like hotcakes even as evictions soar. In Columbus, the haves and have-nots live just down the road from one another, and their stories – of divergent income and wealth -- provide us a glimpse of the deepening divisions to come.

31 Oct 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump campaigns in Pennsylvania

U.S. President Donald Trump campaigns in Pennsylvania cities of Newtown, Reading and Butler.

31 Oct 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BLACKPARTY

Fractured U.S. politics, police killings show need for a Black party, activists say

As the United States lurches towards an election that many believe could determine the direction of the country for a generation, Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs launched a new political party for Black Americans.

Party offiicals explain what it hopes to accomplish, now and in the future.

1 Nov

USA-ELECTION/CLIMATE CHANGE

FACTBOX-On climate, it’s Biden’s green revolution versus Trump’s war on red tape

The U.S. presidential election pits a politician who plans to tie the country’s economic recovery to tackling climate change against another determined to remove as many regulatory hurdles to oil, gas and coal production as possible.

1 Nov

VENEZUELA-MIGRATION/COLOMBIA

With border closed, Venezuelan migrants make difficult return journey through Colombia

Dodging army patrols, fording rivers, braving low Andean temperatures and with their stomachs and wallets empty, hundreds of Venezuelan migrants have begun arduous journeys back through Colombia in search of a better future, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

1 Nov

COLOMBIA-PEACE/ (PIX) (TV)

Former Colombian rebels march on Bogota to demand protection after killings

Thousands of former rebels from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), which demobilized under a 2016 peace deal, will arrive in Bogota after marching from several provinces to demand better protection after murders of ex-guerrillas.

1 Nov

USA-ELECTION/HEALTHCARE-ECONOMY

Bidencare or Trumpcare? How each could shape the U.S. economy

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wants to expand the Affordable Care Act; President Donald Trump wants to end it. Health economists say the impact of any healthcare scheme on the economy rests not just on its price tag but also on its effect on the 30 million or so Americans who currently have no insurance.

1 Nov

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (TV)

Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigns in Philadelphia.

1 Nov

USA-ELECTION/TEXAS-SUPPRESSION (PIX)

George Floyd’s hometown goes from protests to polls

Despite legal barriers passed since 2013 that make Texas one of the most difficult states to vote in, voter turnout in heavily Latino and Black Harris County is breaking records. Behind the jump is both urgency and anger: George Floyd grew up in Houston’s Third Ward neighborhood, part of the county. Floyd’s friend Dexter Faircloth and two of his Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brothers were among those getting out the vote on a recent weekend afternoon.

1 Nov

IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Ivorians await results of presidential election

Ivorians wait for the results of the presidential election the day after the vote

1 Nov

MOLDOVA-ELECTION/

Presidential elections in Moldova

Moldova elects new President

1 Nov

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SLOVAKIA

Slovakia to launch mass COVID-19 testing to cover most of the population

The government expects to wrap second round of mass COVID-19 testing campaign to cover large swathes of the population over the age of 10 using rapid antigen tests. Testing is taking place over two weekends, ending Nov. 8, and people are to be tested twice over to catch more cases.

1 Nov

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

ASIA-STORM/PHILIPPINES (TV)

Typhoon Goni set to make landfall in Philippines over main island

Typhoon Goni was expected to make landfall and pass over the main island of Luzon with wind strengths of up to 185 kilometres per hour and heavy rains that risk flooding, storm surges and landslides.

1 Nov

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

KAZAKHSTAN-INFLATION/

Kazakhstan monthly inflation

Kazakhstan to publish monthly inflation data

1 Nov