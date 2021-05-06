REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 A.M. GMT/6 A.M. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 A.M. GMT/6 A.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA

COVID spreading in rural India; record daily rises in infections, deaths

NEW DELHI, (Reuters) - Hopes that India’s deadly second wave of COVID-19 was about to peak were swept away on Thursday as it posted record daily infections and deaths and as the virus spread from cities to villages across the world’s second-most populous nation.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WAIVER-EU

EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver, says von der Leyen

BRUSSELS, May 6 (Reuters) - The European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WAIVER

U.S. backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents, reversing stance

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, bowing to mounting pressure from Democratic lawmakers and more than 100 other countries, but angering pharmaceutical companies.

UKRAINE-USA/

Blinken heads to Ukraine in show of support after Russia troop standoff

KYIV, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Kyiv on Thursday in a show of support after Russia massed troops near Ukraine’s eastern border in a standoff that sent alarm bells ringing in Western capitals.

BUSINESS

GERMANY-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT

Surge in German orders to test factory bottlenecks

BERLIN, (Reuters) - Strong domestic demand for consumer goods propelled a bigger than expected jump in German industrial orders in March, data showed on Thursday in a sign that manufacturers will support a recovery once supply and delivery bottlenecks are overcome.

EUROZONE-RETAIL/

Euro zone retail sales rise beats expectations in March

BRUSSELS, (Reuters) - Euro zone retail sales rose by more than expected in March, data showed on Thursday, pointing to pent-up consumer demand as pandemic lockdowns ease.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ART/CRYPTOART

British street artist destroys own mural to create crypto-artwork

PETERBOROUGH, (Reuters) - British street artist Nathan Murdoch contemplates the mural he has just spray-painted, a giant image of two hands wearing rainbow-coloured gloves and joined in prayer, then hurls a large dollop of white paint straight at it from an open tin.

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ARCHIE

UK royals send birthday message to Meghan and Harry’s son Archie

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s royals sent birthday messages to Archie, the son of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan who unwittingly became the centre of one of the family’s biggest crisis in decades earlier this year, as the youngster turned two on Thursday.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CRICKET-IPL

Australians in IPL head for Maldives, NZ players wait to exit India

NEW DELHI, May 6 (Reuters) - The Indian Premier League’s Australian cohort is headed for the Maldives after the tournament’s abrupt suspension over the coronavirus crisis in the south Asian nation, said Sourav Ganguly, the chief of the Indian cricket board.

SOCCER-EUROPA-ARS-VIL/PREVIEW

Arsenal’s Aubameyang slowly returning to full fitness after malaria

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said that his family was worried by his sudden weight loss after he contracted malaria in March, and that he was slowly returning to full physical fitness.

