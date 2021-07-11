REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 AM GMT/6 AM ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PFIZER-ISRAEL

Israel offers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to adults at risk

JERUSALEM, July 11 (Reuters) - Israel said on Sunday it will begin offering a booster shot of Pfizer Inc’s PFE.N vaccine to adults with weak immune systems but it was still weighing whether a third round of shots should be given to the general public.

HAITI-PRESIDENT

Gang boss wades into Haiti turmoil, sees conspiracy behind president’s killing

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 10 (Reuters) - One of Haiti’s most powerful gang leaders said on Saturday his men would take to the streets to protest the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, threatening to pitch the impoverished Caribbean country deeper into chaos.

U.S.

SPACE-EXPLORATION/VIRGINGALACTIC-TOWN

Drought-hit New Mexico town eyes economic liftoff from Virgin Galactic space launch

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M., July 10 (Reuters) - As the first passenger rocket plane gears up for takeoff, a sleepy desert town near Spaceport America in New Mexico is hoping for a liftoff from tourism.

BUSINESS

G20-ECONOMY/CLIMATE

U.S. Treasury’s Yellen to push development banks to step up climate financing effort

VENICE, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that she will soon instruct the major multilateral development banks to “increase their climate ambition” and set ambitious timelines to support the Paris Agreement on carbon emissions reductions.

SPACE-EXPLORATION/VIRGINGALACTIC

Virgin Galactic’s Branson ready for space launch aboard rocket plane

LAS CRUCES, N.M., July 11 (Reuters) - British billionaire Richard Branson was due on Sunday to climb into his Virgin Galactic passenger rocket plane and soar more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert in the vehicle’s first fully crewed test flight to the edge of space.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/COVID-SEYDOUX

Actress Seydoux tests COVID positive ahead of Cannes appearances -Variety

CANNES, France, July 10 (Reuters) - James Bond actress Lea Seydoux, who was to appear next week at the Cannes Film Festival, where organisers are trying to keep COVID-19 contagion in check, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Paris, entertainment site Variety reported on Saturday.

SPORTS

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/BARTY-GOOLAGONG

‘Look at her now’: Goolagong always knew Barty was Australia’s next champion

July 11 (Reuters) - Australian great Evonne Goolagong said Ash Barty’s Wimbledon win on Saturday made her more emotional than her own triumph at the grasscourt major 50 years ago.

SOCCER-COPA-BRA-ARG

Messi played Copa America final with injury, says coach

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 (Reuters) - Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni paid tribute to Lionel Messi on Saturday, praising his team captain and revealing he played in the Copa America win over Brazil with an injury.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TURKEY-PALESTINIANS/ABBAS

Palestinian President Abbas visits Turkey, holds talks with Erdogan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is to visit Turkey between July 9-11, during which he is set to hold talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. 11 Jul

USA-POLITICS/CONSERVATIVES (TV)

Trump expected to address CPAC Texas

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and other conservative leaders to deliver remarks at CPAC Texas. 11 Jul

POLAND-LITHUANIA/

Lithuanian president visits Poland

Lithuania’s president Gitanas Nausėda to visit Poland on Sunday. possible comments on illegal migrants crossing Belarus-Lithuania border 11 Jul

MOLDOVA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Moldova holds snap parliamentary election

Moldova holds snap parliamentary election after President Maia Sandu dissolved parliament. 11 Jul

BULGARIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Bulgaria to hold snap parliamentary election

Bulgarians will vote to choose a new government to lead the Balkan country just three months after general election in April produced a fragmented parliament that failed to produce a working cabinet. Opinion polls show that centre-right GERB party, which has dominated Bulgaria’s political life in the past decade runs neck and neck with newly established anti-elite faction There Is Such a People by talk-show host and singer Slavi Trifonov, but neither could win an outright majority while again expected fragmented parliament will complicate forming of a working government. 11 Jul

BULGARIA-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN (PIX) (TV)

Polls open in Bulgaria’s snap parliamentary election

Bulgarians begin voting in a snap parliamentary election just three months after previous poll resulted in a fragmented parliament that failed to produce a working cabinet. Opinion polls show that centre-right GERB party and the newly established anti-elite party There Is Such a People run neck and neck again with neither likely to win the majority. 11 Jul 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/BLACKROCK

BlackRock CEO calls for stronger climate finance plan at G20 meet

BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink on Sunday called for governments to develop a stronger long-term climate finance plan to unlock the private capital needed to fund the transition to a low-carbon economy. 11 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

USA-WEATHER/CALIFORNIA-HEATWAVE (TV)

Record-breaking heatwave forecast to hit California

Another heatwave is forecast to hit western US states, with temperatures forecast around 115 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of California. 11 Jul

RUSSIA-WEATHER/HEATWAVE-MOSCOW (TV)

Muscovites spend their weekend amid extreme heat

Moscow is covered by the second wave of abnormal heat since the beginning of summer. 11 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australia’s biggest city under lockdown amid COVID-19 outbreak

Australia’s biggest city, Sydney, is under an extended lockdown after restrictions failed to curb an outbreak of the Delta COVID-19 variant. 11 Jul

SPACE-EXPLORATION/NEXTGENERATION (TV)

Children at Virgin Galactic launch talk about the future of space tourism

A group of elementary school children who witnessed the Virgin Galactic launch in person talk about their experience and hopes for the future of space tourism. 11 Jul

RUSSIA-WEATHER/HEATWAVE (TV)

Northwest part of Russia braces for record heatwave

Abnormal heat in the Pskov region - The air temperature is 7-9 degrees above the climatic norm. 11 Jul

SPACE-EXPLORATION/VIRGINGALACTIC (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Virgin Galactic’s Branson ready for space launch aboard rocket plane

British billionaire Richard Branson was due on Sunday to climb into his Virgin Galactic passenger rocket plane and soar more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert in the vehicle’s first fully crewed test flight to the edge of space. Branson, one of six Virgin Galactic Holding Inc employees strapping in for the ride, has touted the flight as a precursor to a new era of space tourism, with the company he founded poised to begin commercial operations next year. 11 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-WEATHER/DEATH VALLEY (PIX) (TV)

Death Valley, California, expected to hit record temperatures

An intense heatwave is forecast for the Western U.S. and Southwest Canada. Death Valley is expected to hit record temperatures this weekend. On Sunday, the afternoon high could reach 130 F (54.4 C), which would be the highest temperature reached in Death Valley or anywhere in the world for decades. 11 Jul 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA-FREE FOOD (PIX) (TV)

Indonesian volunteers cook free food for self-isolating Covid-19 patients

An Indonesian NGO, Dompet Dhuafa, has set up a community kitchen to provide free food for COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self-isolation as Indonesia experiences a second wave of coronavirus infections, fueled mainly by the highly contagious Delta variant.

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

OMAN-SAUDI/ (PIX) (TV)

Oman’s Sultan makes first visit to Saudi Arabia

Oman’s Sultan Haitham will make a two-day visit to Gulf neighbour Saudi Arabia, his first since taking the throne last year. The two countries have recently discussed economic partnerships as Oman strives to repair its state finances. 11 Jul

G20-ECONOMY/YELLEN (TV)

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen holds news conference at G20 economy summit

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen holds news conference at G20 economy summit 11 Jul 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Quarles speaks on financial stability and climate change at Venice conference

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles speaks on “Financial Stability Board and Climate Change” before the Venice International Conference on Climate Change, in Venice, Italy. 11 Jul 09:20 ET / 13:20 GMT