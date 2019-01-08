REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU-NODEAL/

May defeated in parliament, MPs create new obstacle to no-deal Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government suffered a defeat in parliament on Tuesday when MPs who oppose leaving the European Union without an accord won a vote that created a new obstacle to a no-deal Brexit.

MIDEAST-CRISIS-SYRIA-TURKEY-USA/

Turkey’s Erdogan rebukes Trump’s top security adviser over Kurds in Syria

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan rebuked Washington’s national security adviser on Tuesday for demanding that his country not attack Kurdish fighters in Syria, accusing him of complicating President Donald Trump’s plan to withdraw U.S. troops.

U.S.

USA-SHUTDOWN/

Trump to focus on border ‘crisis,’ seek wall support in televised address

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will make his case to Americans on Tuesday that a wall is urgently needed to resolve what he calls a crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, trying to make good on a campaign promise in a dispute that has sparked an 18-day partial government shut-down.

USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA-MANAFORT/

Manafort says any misstatements ‘unintentional’: court filing

(Reuters) - Any “misstatements” made by U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, to federal prosecutors were “unintentional” and he would not seek a hearing to contest the allegation he lied, Manafort’s lawyers said in a court filing.

BUSINESS

HUAWEI-IRAN-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: New documents link Huawei to suspected front companies in Iran, Syria

LONDON/HONG KONG (Reuters) - The U.S. case against the chief financial officer of China’s Huawei Technologies, who was arrested in Canada last month, centers on the company’s suspected ties to two obscure companies. One is a telecom equipment seller that operated in Tehran; the other is that firm’s owner, a holding company registered in Mauritius.

SEARS-BANKRUPTCY-LIQUIDATION-EXCLUSIV/

On brink of demise, Sears to reconsider billionaire chairman’s bid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp agreed on Tuesday to consider a revised takeover bid from billionaire Chairman Edward Lampert, temporarily staving off a liquidation that would have spelled the end of the 126-year-old U.S. department-store chain.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/

Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial set for May: court papers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will go on trial in Manhattan on May 6 on charges of sexually assaulting two women, his lawyer said in a court filing.

FILM-BARBIE/

Margot Robbie to play Barbie in doll’s first live-action film

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Australian actress Margot Robbie is to play Barbie in the first live-action feature movie about the iconic and controversial doll, who has enjoyed multiple careers in her 60-year lifetime.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-MAUER/

Twins to retire Mauer’s number June 15

The Minnesota Twins will retire Joe Mauer’s No. 7 during a pregame ceremony on June 15, the club announced Tuesday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-KINGSBURY/

Report: Cardinals finalizing HC deal with Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal with recently hired USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to be their next head coach, according to a report Tuesday from Peter Schrager of Fox Sports and NFL Network.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-SHUTDOWN/FUNDRAISING

‘My mortgage is due,’ U.S. federal workers plead online for shutdown cash

Eighteen days into a partial shutdown of the U.S. government, hundreds of furloughed federal employees have turned to online fundraising to help them cover expenses like food, mortgages and children’s school tuition.

8 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

CALIFORNIA-GOVERNOR/DISASTER

New California Governor Newsom to announce new disaster preparedness plans after wildfires, mudslides

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said he would make a major announcement regarding disaster preparedness in the fire- and earthquake-prone state, hinting at a second dramatic move in as many days after taking the helm from outgoing governor Jerry Brown.

8 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

USA-SHUTDOWN/EMERGENCY

EXPLAINER-Trump’s emergency threat on wall risks dual legal challenge

President Donald Trump would almost certainly face legal challenge if he carries out his threat to get funding for U.S.-Mexico border wall by declaring national emergency and circumventing Congress’s purse-strings power.

8 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

British parliament resumes debate on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal

Parliament will resume its debate on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal. The debate was halted after three days in December when May pulled a planned vote on the deal after admitting it was set to be rejected.

9 Jan

CONGO-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Tension in Congo as election results delayed further

Tension mounts in Congo after another days passed without results for its delayed election that observers say was marred by irregularities and the opposition say was fraudulent.

9 Jan 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-SHUTDOWN/COMPROMISES

SCENARIOS-How Trump, U.S. Congress might resolve border wall fight

As partial U.S. government shutdown enters its 19th day, no clear end is in sight, with Republican President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats in standoff over his demand for $5 billion for U.S.-Mexico border wall. It is hard to see how impasse will be resolved but here are some possible scenarios for how it might play out.

9 Jan

MACEDONIA-NAME/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)

Macedonian parliament votes to change country’s name

Macedonia’s parliament is expected to pass an amendment to the constitution changing the country’s name to Republic of North Macedonia as agreed with Greece last year to end a decades-long name dispute. Opposition lawmakers are boycotting the vote and will hold a rally with their supporters outside parliament.

9 Jan 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

NORTHKOREA-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues visit in China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is visiting China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, only days after warning he may take an alternative path if the United States does not ease sanctions and pressure on his isolated country.

9 Jan

BRITAIN-EU/NODEAL

Lawmakers quiz British junior Brexit minister on no-deal preparations

Parliament’s Exiting the EU committee questions Brexit department minister Chris Heaton-Harris, who is responsible for no deal preparations.

9 Jan 04:15 ET / 09:15 GMT

USA-ELECTION/STEYER

Tom Steyer to announce future political plans

Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer will make an announcement on Wednesday in Iowa about his future political plans.

9 Jan

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

YEMEN-SECURITY/UN (TV)

U.N. Security Council briefed on Yemen

U.N. Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths and U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock due to brief the Security Council on the situation in Yemen.

9 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FINANCE/OUTLOOK

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, TPG executives give 2019 economic outlook

JPMorgan Chase’s consumer banking head Thusanda Duckett, Goldman Sachs’ head of strategy Stephanie Cohen and private equity firm TPG’s co-chief executives James Coulter and John Winklereid will speak at a Breakingviews panel about their economic predictions for 2019.

8 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

TECH-CES/OPENING (PIX) (TV)

Opening of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

The 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show opens it’s doors in Las Vegas. Crowds pack in and we take a look around at some of the rooms and gadgets.

8 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SEYCHELLES-INFLATION/

Seychelles to release inflation figures for December

9 Jan

USA-HEALTHCARE/JPMORGAN

JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

Biotech and big pharma head to San Francisco for the JP Morgan conference, which companies use as a venue to announce major M&A deals or other initiatives.

9 Jan

INSYS-OPIOIDS/ (PIX)

Ex-Insys CEO Michael Babich to plead guilty to opioid kickback scheme

The former chief executive of Insys Therapeutics Inc is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday to participating in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid medication in order to boost its sales.

9 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MEXICO-ECONOMY/INFLATION (PIX)

Mexico-Inflation Final

9 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-SHUTDOWN/ADDRESS (PIX) (TV)

Trump to address nation on immigration

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will address nation on immigration and the southern border

8 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

TECH-CES/ (TV)

International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

Second day of the 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

9 Jan

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks at economic outlook event

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks before the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce 2019 Economic Outlook Breakfast, in Chattangooga, Tenn. Event will include a media question session.

9 Jan 08:20 ET / 13:20 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS

Fed’s Evans weighs the hot U.S. economy against global risks

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans, one of the most influential regional officials at the central bank and a voter on policy this year, weighs in on the newfound risks to the Fed’s plans to keep hiking interest rates

9 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

MOZAMBIQUE-FINANCE MINISTER/

Hearing of ex-Mozambique finance minister continues

The bail hearing for ex-Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang will resume in South Africa on Tuesday, after his lawyer argued his detention in relation to $2 billion in fraudulent loans was illegal.

9 Jan

USA-CRUDE/EXPORTS-CORPUSCHRISTI (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Energy giants fight for control of U.S. shale exports from Texas port

A battle to control U.S. crude exports flowing from the nation’s largest shale fields has turned into a contest over sand dunes, sea turtles and sanctions as three energy giants vie to build multibillion-dollar export facilities around a Texas port city.

9 Jan

DELTA AIR-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Q4 2018 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release

The No. 2 U.S. carrier is expected to post a higher profit and revenue helped by a robust travel demand. Investors however will be looking at updates on travel demand and the company’s financial forecast.

9 Jan

FRANCE-GRAINS/FRANCEAGRIMER (PIX)

Monthly French grain supply-and-demand outlook

Farming agency FranceAgriMer gives monthly forecasts for major cereals. Focus on any revisions to expected French wheat exports.

9 Jan

NORWAY-BUSINESS/

Business conference in Oslo

Norwegian business conferederation NHO holds its annual conference, an opportunity to quiz a variety of Norwegian CEOs about the outlook for their businesses on the sidelines.

9 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-BAFTAS/NOMINATIONS (PIX) (TV)

BAFTA nominees announced in London

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announces the list of nominees for this year’s film awards, which will be held in London on February 10.

9 Jan 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

RELIGION

RELIGION-PHILIPPINES/BLACK NAZARENE (PIX) (TV)

Thousands of devotees in the Philippines parade black Christ statue on Catholic feast

Hundreds of thousands of barefoot devotees parade a centuries-old black statue of Jesus Christ believed to grant miracles.

9 Jan