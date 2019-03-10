REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

ETHIOPIA-AIRPLANE/

Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes, killing 157

NAIROBI/ADDIS ABABA - An Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board and raising questions about the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, a new model that also crashed in Indonesia in October.

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/

Nerves fray, tempers flare as Venezuela blackout hits fourth day

CARACAS - Furious Venezuelans lined up to buy water and fuel on Sunday as the country entered a fourth day of a nationwide blackout that has left already-scarce food rotting in shops, homes suffering for lack of water and cell phones without reception.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-BUDGET-WALL-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: In budget, Trump to ask Congress for $8.6 billion for border wall

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Monday will ask the U.S. Congress for an additional $8.6 billion to help pay for his promised wall on the U.S-Mexico border to combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking, officials familiar with his 2020 budget request told Reuters.

USA-ELECTION-IOWA-POLL/

Biden tops 2020 Iowa presidential poll, Sanders gains momentum

WASHINGTON - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden topped a poll of Iowa voters on Saturday that also showed Senator Bernie Sanders gaining momentum against him in the No. 2 spot.

BUSINESS

MELLANOX-M-A-NVIDIA/

Nvidia nears deal to acquire Mellanox Technologies: source

NEW YORK - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp is nearing a deal to acquire peer Mellanox Technologies Ltd for more than $7 billion in cash, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

ETHIOPIA-AIRPLANE-BOEING/

Boeing’s 737 MAX back in spotlight after second fatal crash

CHICAGO - A fatal crash in Ethiopia on Sunday involving an updated version of Boeing Co’s best-selling 737 is putting the spotlight back on the aircraft just five months after another deadly crash involving another brand-new model of the same type in Indonesia.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE/

Box Office: ‘Captain Marvel’ soars to $153 million launch

LOS ANGELES - Brie Larson’s “Captain Marvel” is soaring to a heroic opening weekend of $153 million in North America at 4,310 sites, reviving what had been a slumbering 2019 box office.

PEOPLE-JENNIFER-LOPEZ/

Bronx star Jennifer Lopez engaged to ex-Yankees slugger A-Rod

NEW YORK - Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez is engaged to the pop star, actress and producer Jennifer Lopez, they announced on social media on Saturday, sharing a photo of her ring.

SPORTS

CYCLING-CATLIN/

U.S. Olympic medalist Kelly Catlin dies at age 23

Olympian Kelly Catlin, who helped the United States win the women’s pursuit team silver medal at the 2016 Rio Games, has died, USA Cycling said on Sunday. The three-time world champion was 23.

TENNIS-INDIANWELLS-WOMEN/

Venus surges, defending champ Osaka nervous but wins at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. - Venus Williams fought back to down third seed Petra Kvitova 4-6 7-5 6-4 and reach the BNP Paribas Open third round on Saturday, while Naomi Osaka got her title defense off to a flying start with a straight sets win over Kristina Mladenovic.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-MUELLER (NEWSMAKER, PIX) (PIX)

NEWSMAKER-Mueller navigates dangerous currents in probing Trump-Russia nexus

Robert Mueller brought an enviable reputation as the architect of the modern FBI and a force behind major criminal prosecutions to his job as special counsel investigating Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election but has encountered a relentless campaign by President Donald Trump to discredit the probe.

11 Mar 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/RIGHTS (PIX) (TV)

Israeli court hears deportation case against Human Rights Watch local director

Israeli court holds what will likely be final session on Israel’s intention to revoke work permit issued to the local representative of Human Rights Watch. The HRW official, Omar Shakif, is contesting his threatened deportation, which Israel says stems from his alleged promotion of anti-Israel boycotts, an accusation he denies.

11 Mar 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

IRAQ-IRAN/ROUHANI (PIX) (TV)

Iran’s Rouhani makes first Iraq visit

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s visits Iraq for the first time amid heightening tension between Washington and Tehran, with an Iraq devastated by years of war caught in the middle. Iran has expanded its influence over Baghdad since the U.S. invasion of 2003, but is aware it needs to keep a firm grip there.

11 Mar

CHINA-PARLIAMENT/TECHNOLOGY

Science and Technology Ministry news conference on the sidelines of annual parliament

Wang Zhigang, Chinese Minister of Science and Technology, Li Meng, Vice Minister of Science and Technology, He Defang, director of the policy, regulation and supervision division at the Ministry of Science and Technology, and Xu Jing, director of innovation and development at the ministry hold a news conference on the sidelines of the annual parliament meeting. They are expected to take questions about accelerating the push for innovation in China.

11 Mar 20:45 ET / 00:45 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

AUSTRIA-COW/ATTACK (PIX)

Austrian government holds news conference after cow attack ruling

Austria’s government holds a news conference on “the future of mountain pastures” after a German tourist’s trampling to death by an Alpine cow prompted a court ruling that mountain farmers say threatens their way of life.

11 Mar 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

NORTHKOREA-MALAYSIA/KIM-COURT (PIX) (TV)

Vietnamese accused of killing Kim Jong Nam begins defence

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, one of two women charged with murdering Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea’s leader, will begin her defence. The trial judge ruled in August last year that prosecutors had successfully established a case against Huong and Indonesian Siti Aisyah. Aisyah’s defence has been delayed pending an appeal. Doan’s defence hearings are set to go on intermittently until May.

11 Mar 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

EUROPE-ATTACK/NEMMOUCHE-VERDICT (PIX) (TV)

Brussels court convicts Frenchman of murder in Jewish museum attack

French citizen Mehdi Nemmouche was convicted of “terrorist murder” on Thursday for shooting dead four people in a Jewish museum in Brussels after coming back from Syria in 2014, prosecutors said. Sentencing after a two-month-long jury trial, which underscored the threat posed by European jihadists returning home after fighting in Syria’s war, will be announced on Monday

11 Mar

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

PORTUGAL-JOBS/PRECARIOUS (PIX)

Precarious work persists in Portugal after economic boom

Even though Portugal’s unemployment rate fell to 14-year lows last year, there are more people working under precarious conditions than at the peak of the crisis in 2011, a phenomenon experts say limits potential growth in an economy that is already cooling off from its strongest economic expansion in almost two decades registered in 2017.

11 Mar 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

EGYPT-COMMODITIES/

Egypt hosts Middle East grains and oils congress

Egypt, the world’s biggest wheat importer, will host the Middle East grains and oils congress bringing together importers and exporters of the staple grain to discuss local and regional market developments.

11 Mar

EUROZONE-EUROGROUP/GREECE (PIX) (TV)

Euro zone finance ministers to decide if Greece should get 750 ml euros Euro zone finance ministers will decide if Greece has sufficiently delivered on promised reforms to get a 750 million euro disbursement from the euro zone.

11 Mar 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HONGKONG-REGULATOR/UBS

UBS and Standard Chartered appeal punishment over Hong Kong IPO

Two-plus week hearing due to begin as UBS and Standard Chartered appeal against regulatory punishments for their role in the IPO of China Forestry, a timber company now in liquidation. UBS faces an 18-month ban from the lucrative work of sponsoring IPOs in the city if it loses its case.

11 Mar

EGYPT-AUTOS/ (PIX) (TV)

Campaign to boycott cars gains momentum with buyers in Egypt A campaign to boycott buying cars has gained traction in recent months, significantly impacting Egypt’s car sales, several car dealers said.

11 Mar

JPMORGAN-MOVES/

JPMorgan merges commercial banking groups for fast-growing start-ups

JPMorgan Chase & Co said Monday it is combining its middle-market technology and emerging growth commercial banking teams to better position the bank to handle start-ups that rapidly grow to be big companies.

11 Mar 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/BUDGET (PIX) (TV)

White House expected to release Trump’s budget proposal

The White House is set to release President Donald Trump’s budget proposal, a plan that will kick off debate with Congress about government spending for fiscal 2020, which begins Oct. 1. Photo opportunities to view the president’s budget proposal will be held on Capitol Hill, when copies are delivered to the House Budget Committee, and during a Government Publishing Office (GPO) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) media release.

11 Mar

COLOMBIA-CENBANK/

Interview with Colombia central bank board member Zarate

We’ll interview Colombia central bank board member Juan Pablo Zarate about coming monetary policy decisions, the interest rate, economic growth and the country’s trade deficit.

11 Mar 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CERAWEEK-ENERGY/

Top energy executives, oil ministers debate the future of fossil fuels Global energy ministers and executives from the world’s largest oil producers meet in Houston March 11-15 to discuss factors affecting oil and gas, electricity and power markets.

11 Mar

USA-OIL/EXPORTERS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

EXCLUSIVE- Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom

Occidental Petroleum Corp has emerged as one of the largest exporters of U.S. shale oil, rivaling large trading firms and oil majors, in a market now worth more than $150 million every day.

11 Mar 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/BABY-PREGNANCY (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Meghan Markle’s pregnancy so far File edit of the journey so far for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan who are expecting their first baby in the spring.

11 Mar 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SPORTS

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA (TV)

Doping - IAAF Council likely to consider Russian doping ban The IAAF Council is likely to take up the Russian athletics ban for doping at its March council meeting in Doha. At the end of the meeting IAAF President Sebastian Coe will speak to the media.

11 Mar 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

WORLD-WORK/BANKS (PIX)

To lure young talent, banks mimic tech atmosphere Tattooed models in mustard robes recently replaced the usual bankers in grey suits at Nordea’s Danish headquarters, marking one of the banks’ latest attempts to allure young talents. Here is how stodgy companies are recreating the atmosphere of tech start ups.

11 Mar