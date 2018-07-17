REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

USA-RUSSIA-SUMMIT-TRUMP/

Trump tries to calm political storm over Putin summit, says he misspoke

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump tried on Tuesday to calm a storm over his failure to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, saying he misspoke in a joint news conference in Helsinki.

MYANMAR-JOURNALISTS/

Myanmar police focused interrogation on Rohingya story: Reuters journalist

YANGON (Reuters) - A Reuters reporter on trial in Myanmar said the police questioning after he and a colleague were arrested in December centered on their reporting of a massacre of Rohingya Muslims, not on secret state documents they are accused of obtaining.

U.S.

USA-TAXES-LAWSUIT/

States sue U.S. to void state and local tax deduction cap

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Four U.S. states sued the federal government on Tuesday to void the new $10,000 cap on federal deductions for state and local taxes included in President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax overhaul.

USA-RUSSIA-ARREST/

U.S. grand jury indicts woman on charges of being Russian agent

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Russian woman on charges of acting as an agent of the Russian government, the Justice Department said.

BUSINESS

USA-FED-POWELL/

Fed’s Powell: Years of strong jobs, low inflation still ahead

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday he sees the United States on track for years more of steady growth, but was challenged in a congressional hearing by senators worried the Trump administration’s trade policies were already damaging businesses in their districts.

GOLDMAN-SACHS-RESULTS/

Goldman Sachs pressed on strategy as new CEO confirmed

Goldman Sachs Group Inc was pressed for details on new businesses after an uneven second-quarter performance, a likely preview of challenges incoming Chief Executive David Solomon will face as he leads the Wall Street bank’s overhaul.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-KURTCOBAIN-EXHIBITION/

Kurt Cobain’s daughter says time for U.S. to get over mental health taboo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Kurt Cobain’s daughter said on Tuesday the United States should overcome its taboo about mental health and addiction almost a quarter of century after her rock star father took his own life.

GERMANY-SHEERAN/

Two Eds better than one: Two Ed Sheerans seen in Berlin but real Ed stays away

BERLIN (Reuters) - Fans of British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran could not believe their eyes when they came to the unveiling of his wax figure in Berlin’s Madame Tussauds and saw him - or at least what they believed to be him - emerging from a limousine.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN/

U.S. Open tennis to offer record prize money in 2018

Singles champions at the U.S. Open tennis tournament will leave New York in September with a fatter wallet than last year’s victors.

WRESTLING-OHIO-LAWSUIT/

Ex-Ohio State wrestlers sue school claiming it ignored sexual abuse

Four former Ohio State University varsity wrestlers sued the school on Monday, claiming its athletic doctor sexually abused them and others over 20 years and the school failed to stop it.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

VENEZUELA-PLASTIC/ (PIX) (TV)

Amid Venezuela crisis, engineers turning plastic trash into auto parts

Two young Venezuelan engineers have started a business that turns waste plastic into raw material for 3D printers that make auto parts, turning trash into goods that increasingly scarce in the OPEC nation’s collapsing socialist economy.

18 Jul

ZIMBABWE-PRESIDENT/INTERVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Interview with Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangwagwa Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangwagwa speaks to Reuters ahead of elections.

18 Jul

PHILIPPINES-CHINA/LOANS

China won’t allow Philippines to fall into a “debt trap” -envoy

China will not allow the Philippines to fall into a “debt trap”, even as it has committed itself to handing out loans and grants to help finance the Southeast Asian country’s massive infrastructure projects, Beijing’s ambassador said on Tuesday.

18 Jul

BRITAIN-EU/SOUTHKOREA

British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt meets South Korean counterpart

British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt meets South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha.

18 Jul

BRITAIN-EU/ (TV) (GRAPHIC)

UK PM May appears before Parliamentary Liaison Committee

UK Prime Minister Theresa May answers questions from UK lawmakers as she appears before the Parliamentary Liaison Committee, an overarching committee that quizzes the prime minister on major issues affecting the country.

18 Jul, 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

BRITAIN-JETSUIT/ (PIX) (TV)

Want a jet suit? Well now you can

Jet suits go on sale in London as the man who invented them Richard Browning demonstrates how they work.

18 Jul, 05:00 ET, 09:00 GMT

EUROPE-MIGRANTS/GREECE

News conference by Greece’s migration minister

Greek migration minster Dimitris Vitsas gives news conference against backdrop of agreement with Germany on taking back asylum seekers under certain circumstances, and while some camps on outlying Greek islands are still full to capacity.

18 Jul, 03:30 ET, 07:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TURKEY-SECURITY/USA (PIX) (TV)

Defense lawyer says Turkish court could release U.S. pastor

An American pastor being tried in Turkey on terrorism and spying charges could be freed on Wednesday when prosecution witnesses finish testifying in a case which has deepened a rift between two NATO allies, his lawyer said.

18 Jul

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-PRISONS/COMPUTERS (PIX)

Tablet technology comes to inmates, for a price

Eight years after Apple introduced most Americans to the iPad, inmates are starting to use tablet computers in prisons and jails around the country. Though they can email family members and receive education and job training, many of these programs come with high prices and hidden fees.

18 Jul, 06:00 ET, 10:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/GEORGE

Fed’s George speaks on economic outlook

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George, who has long supported more aggressive interest-rate hikes than her fellows, speaks at an agricultural symposium. Starting at the Fed’s next meeting, she will have a policy vote for as long as the top post at the San Francisco Fed, holder of one of the rotating voting spots for 2018, remains vacant.

17 Jul, 20:00 ET, 00:00 GMT

USA-BANKS/RESULTS-TRADING

U.S. banks see bumper trading activity in latest quarter

A look at how banks’ trading performances shaped up in the latest quarter. Goldman Sachs’ and Morgan Stanley’s outlooks had diverged on how much they could count on market volatility sticking around, with Morgan Stanley downplaying a first-quarter surge in trading revenue as seasonal. Goldman meanwhile argued durable drivers had emerged that warranted re-investments in the business and that a “normalization” was underway for fixed income trading. Rival JP Morgan reported bumper equity trading revenues last Friday.

18 Jul, 09:30 ET, 13:30 GMT

NOVARTIS-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan gives H1 results, results of new drugs

Novartis releases first-half results as the company continues to expect a return to growth in 2018 after digesting most of the patent hit to Gleevec two years ago that knocked the cancer medicine from its pillar as the Swiss drugmaker’s top selling medicine.

18 Jul, 03:00 ET, 07:00 GMT

HEDGEFUNDS-DELIVERINGALPHA/

Top hedge fund managers share ideas, market observations at CNBC conference

CNBC and Institutional Investor host the 8th annual Delivering Alpha Conference in New York featuring prominent hedge fund investors Ken Griffin, James Chanos and newcomers Samantha Greenberg and Alex Denner who will talk about their most important investment ideas and the market environment at a time fears about trade wars and rising interest rates are injecting uncertainty into the markets.

18 Jul

EU-GOOGLE/ANTITRUST (PIX)

EU antitrust regulators expected to fine Google in Android case

Google is expected to receive a record EU antitrust fine over its Android mobile operating system.

18 Jul

USA-SOCIALSECURITY/WAITING

Need help with your Social Security benefits? Be prepared to wait

On a cold morning last December, more than 50 people were lined up outside the Social Security field office in Chicago Heights a full hour ahead of its 9 a.m. opening time. In a series of articles, Reuters looks at the increasing wait times at Social Security field offices and on its toll-free telephone line; the shrinking number of field offices; the alarming backlog of disability insurance appeals; and possible solutions to the agency’s customer service crisis.

18 Jul

BRITAIN-AIRSHOW/

AIRSHOW-Farnborough 2018

World’s largest air show, alternating each year between Farnborough and Le Bourget

18 Jul

USA-RESULTS/DOLLAR

Strong greenback claims first victim of the reporting season but not likely its last

A stronger dollar claimed Netflix Inc as its first victim of the second-quarter earnings season, but likely not its last, and the greenback’s surge is expected to prompt companies caught flat-footed to get more aggressive about currency hedging.

18 Jul, 01:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

BULGARIA-PPR/PROTEST (TV)

Bulgarian farmers protest against mass livestock slaughter

Bulgarian farmers and citizens to stage a protest rally in capital Sofia against the government-ordered mass slaughter of sheep and goats following the first outbreak in the European Union of the highly contagious Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR). Bulgarian authorities have already slaughtered thousands of animals.

18 Jul, 05:00 ET, 09:00 GMT

COLOMBIA-OIL/

Colombia’s oil association offers President-elect Duque ideas

Colombia’s oil association will present President-elect Ivan Duque with a series of policy ideas to bolster exploration and production of crude.

18 Jul

USA-FED/POWELL (PIX) (TV)

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testifies to House Financial Services Committee

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gives semiannual testimony on the economy and monetary policy before the House Financial Services Committee, in Washington.

18 Jul, 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

INDIA-LGBT/IIT (PIX)

The elite engineers leading a challenge to India’s homosexuality ban

One of the most prominent groups challenging a 150-year-old law that bans homosexuality in India is from the country’s top engineering schools. Students and alumni from the Ivy-League-like Indian Institutes of Technology – largely comprising openly gay men – have filed petitions in the Supreme Court this month ahead of what many expect will be a ruling in favor of decriminalizing homosexuality. Most of the men have faced some form of discrimination or blackmail for being gay.

Gay rights in India have so far been championed in the courts by nonprofits and individual activists. But the group representing students from the elite IIT schools, whose graduates are typically scooped up by the likes of Apple, Google and Microsoft, hopes that their presence in courtroom hearings will add a more mainstream voice to LGBT rights in India.

18 Jul

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX)

IOC Executive Board three-day meeting opens

International Olympic Committee’s three-day executive board meeting in Lausanne kicks off, with this first day dedicated to IOC president’s report, good governance and reports on Paris 2024 and Beijing 2022.

18 Jul, 02:50 ET, 06:50 GMT

GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX)

Golf - British Open: Players put finishing polish on preparation

A hot favorite is hard to find at bone-dry Carnoustie, where super firm and fast conditions could give more players a chance of contending than usual in what shapes up as a challenge that will be a new experience to many.

18 Jul

RELIGION

GREECE-BELLS/ (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Greece’s last bellmakers keep time-honored trade alive

In one of Greece’s last remaining bell foundries in the small town of Paramythia, the Galanopoulos brothers are busy casting church bells heading to Ethiopia and Romania, pouring red-hot molten metal into moulds of varying sizes. Their family-run business has been around for 215 years. These days, exports keep it alive.

18 Jul, 05:00 ET, 09:00 GMT

FRANCE - BTF non-competitive bids

18 Jul, 05:00 ET, 09:00 GMT