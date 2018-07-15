REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 p.m. ET/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

USA-RUSSIA-SUMMIT/

On eve of Russia summit, Trump calls European Union ‘a foe’

HELSINKI (Reuters) - On the eve of his meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump rattled allies once more by labeling the European Union a “foe” with regard to trade.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/

Gaza ceasefire largely holding after day-long flareup

GAZA (Reuters) - A ceasefire largely held on Sunday along a tense Gaza-Israel border on Sunday following a day of fierce fighting, but Israel remained on high alert and boosted its air defenses in case hostilities resume.

U.S.

KANSAS-CITY-POLICE/

Suspect dead, three officers wounded in Kansas City shootouts

(Reuters) - Police shot and killed a man on Sunday after a series of shootouts on the streets of Kansas City in which three officers were wounded and hospitalized in stable condition, officials said.

CHICAGO-POLICE-SHOOTING/

Violent protests in Chicago after man shot dead by police

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The fatal police shooting of a black man by Chicago police led to violent clashes on Saturday and more peaceful protests on Sunday, the latest in a string of U.S. police killings that have at times sparked nationwide protests.

BUSINESS

BRITAIN-AIRSHOW/

Planemakers plot course through trade, Brexit worries to air show deals

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Aerospace firms are setting out wares from luxury jets to lethal drones at back-to-back British air shows this week, hoping trade tensions will not deter airlines from buying jetliners even as geopolitical uncertainty allows them to sell more weapons.

OPEL-EMISSIONS/

German transport ministry confirms official hearing on Opel emissions

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German transport ministry confirmed on Sunday that the country’s federal motor vehicle authority (KBA) is conducting an official hearing into the emissions technology used in three models of car made by Opel.

ENTERTAINMENT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-FINAL-CLOSING-CEREMONY/

Hollywood star Will Smith brings down curtain on Russia World Cup

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Hollywood actor and singer Will Smith performed the soccer World Cup’s official song “Live It Up” in the tournament’s closing ceremony in Moscow on Sunday.

TELEVISION-SACHA-BARON-COHEN/

U.S. lawmakers shown backing fake kindergarten gun scheme in Sacha Baron Cohen satire

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - In Sacha Baron Cohen’s provocative new comedy show, American politicians are filmed backing a fictitious program to teach kindergartners how to use guns to defend themselves in school shootings.

SPORTS

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-FINAL/

France lifts second World Cup after classic final

MOSCOW (Reuters) - France won the World Cup for the second time in spectacular style on Sunday as a 4-2 victory over Croatia in one of the most entertaining and action-packed finals for decades ended the battling outsiders’ dreams of a first title.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON-ANDERSON-DJOKOVIC/

Ruthless Djokovic outplays Anderson to end title drought

LONDON (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic proved conclusively he remains one of the biggest beasts in men’s tennis by outplaying South African giant Kevin Anderson to claim a fourth Wimbledon title on Sunday.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CHINA-EU/SUMMIT (TV)

China-EU Summit leaders hold talks in Beijing

Leaders from China and the EU sit down for summit talks in Beijing, followed by a signing ceremony and a joint news conference with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

16 Jul 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ETHIOPIA-ERITREA/ (PIX)

Eritrea’s president hails thaw in relations in return to Ethiopia

Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki said on Saturday history was being made as he started his first visit to Ethiopia in more than two decades, days after the two neighbours declared an end to their “state of war”.

Eritrea to reopen embassy in Addis Ababa for first time since 1998.

Jul 16

USA-RUSSIA/SUMMIT (PIX) (TV)

First Trump-Putin summit held in Helsinki

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir

Putin will meet for their first summit on July 16 in Helsinki

Jul 16

BRITAIN-EU/ (TV)

Under pressure from eurosceptics, British parliament votes on Brexit customs bill

Britain’s parliament will vote on the so-called customs bill, now the focus for eurosceptics lawmakers to try to harden Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit negotiating stance. If passed, it will allow Britain to develop its own customs regime after leaving the European Union.

16 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

MYANMAR-JOURNALISTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Detained Reuters reporters to testify in Myanmar court

Two jailed Reuters journalists are expected to testify in a Yangon court after being charged with breaching the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison. The reporters have pleaded not guilty.

Jul 16

USA-ELECTION/TAXES (PIX)

U.S. House Republicans target elections with Tax Cuts 2.0 With the November midterm elections less than four months away, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are planning to initiate another round of tax cuts in an effort seen as little more than a way to attract votes in a tough election year.

16 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-POLLUTION (PIX) (TV)

Heat and power cuts force Gazans into polluted sea

The sea off Gaza is heavily polluted, but for two million people it is one of their only escapes from the heat.

Jul 16

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

CAMBODIA-AUSTRALIA/FILMMAKER (PIX) (TV) Australian filmmaker returns to court in Cambodia to face espionage charges

Australian filmmaker James Ricketson returns to court in Cambodia to face espionage charges after he was photographed flying a drone above a political rally in June 2017. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

16 Jul 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

KENYA-CORRUPTION/

Kenya power chief executive officer, ex chief executive officer, senior managers and businessmen and women due in court on economic crimes charges

Kenyan authorities said on Saturday they had arrested a former chief executive officer of the state-run distributor Kenya Power on suspicion of economic crimes and wanted to charge the current chief executive. Police have arrested 10 other senior Kenya Power managers over the weekend. To seek confirmation that the sitting chief executive officer has also been arrested.

Jul 16

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BRITAIN-AIRSHOW/ (PIX) (TV)

AIRSHOW-Farnborough 2018 World’s largest air show, alternating each year between Farnborough and Le Bourget

Jul 16

ISRAEL-ECONOMY/TOURISM-EILAT (PIX) (TV)

Eilat is building a new airport. Will tourists come? Once King Solomon’s port for trade with the East, the southern Israeli city of Eilat is now banking on a new airport that will allow it to battle hot spots like the Canary Islands for Europeans seeking a warm winter getaway.

Jul 16

CHINA-SILKROAD/EUROPE-MONTENEGRO (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT-Chinese ‘highway to nowhere’ haunts Montenegro

Montenegro has taken on a huge amount of debt to build a state-of-the-art highway it may never be able to finish in a deal that has fueled concerns about China’s growing influence in Europe.

16 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION

India-releases WPI inflation data for June

India will release monthly WPI inflation data on July 16, around 12.00 noon. (Local Times)

16 Jul 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

USA-STOCKS/FANG (GRAPHIC)

Netflix in spotlight as FANG surges and tech hits record

The FANGs have gotten their bite back, and they are helping Wall Street erase the wrenching correction that beset it in February.

Facebook, Amazon.com, Netflix and Google’s parent Alphabet have led the technology and consumer discretionary sectors back to record high levels in recent days. Whether they can haul the wider market over that threshold likely hinges on the rush of quarterly scorecards due soon from the four of them, starting with Netflix late on Monday.

16 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BLACKROCK-RESULTS/

BlackRock reports earnings as trade conflict weighs on ETF demand

BlackRock will report earnings early on Monday, showing how its financial results weathered lower demand for exchange-traded funds due to concern over clashes between the United States and its trading partners. Analysts expect the world’s largest asset manager will continue to deliver strong profit growth as it grows market share and expands its technology offering.

16 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HIGHESTPAID/FORBES (PIX) (TV)

Forbes announces list of the world’s highest-paid celebs Forbes magazine releases its list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities. Last year Sean Combs topped the list, followed by Beyonce, J.K. Rowling, Drake and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jul 16

SPORTS

GOLF-OPEN/ (PIX)

Golf - The 147th Open Championship - Carnoustie

Most of the players will arrive at Carnoustie to begin their practice rounds ahead of Thursday’s first round.

Jul 16

ODDLY ENOUGH

BRITAIN-SWANS/ (PIX) (TV)

Swan Upping, the annual census of the swan population on the River Thames

The annual swan census, called the Swan Upping, sees officials row up the river Thames to take an official count of the birds.

Jul 16