REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 p.m. ET

GLOBAL

Hong Kong police fire tear gas as protesters hit and run

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters on Saturday - sending tourists fleeing weeping in Kowloon - only for demonstrators to regroup and gather elsewhere during another tense, hot and restive weekend.

Thousands defy crackdown in Moscow’s biggest protest for years

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Russians staged what a monitoring group called the country’s biggest political protest for eight years on Saturday, defying a crackdown to demand free elections to Moscow’s city legislature.

U.S.

Disgraced money manager Jeffrey Epstein dead in apparent suicide

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead on Saturday after an apparent suicide in the New York jail cell where he was being held without bail on sex-trafficking charges, and a source said he was not on suicide watch at the time of his death.

Democratic presidential contenders demand action on guns

DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - Democratic presidential contenders on Saturday urged Congress to take action to curb gun violence following mass shootings last weekend in Texas and Ohio that left 31 dead.

BUSINESS

Bayer mediator dismisses report of $8 billion Roundup settlement

NEW YORK/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer AG has not offered to pay billions of dollars to settle claims in the United States related to the Roundup herbicide, mediator Ken Feinberg said, dismissing a report to that effect which drove its shares as much as 11% higher.

No Lyft for Uber shares after results fall short

(Reuters) - Shares of Uber Inc fell 10% in early trading on Friday after the ride-hailing service missed most Wall Street targets in its quarterly earnings report, in sharp contrast to upbeat numbers from U.S. rival Lyft Inc a day earlier.

ENTERTAINMENT

Exclusive: Robert Durst’s attorneys take aim at filmmakers behind ‘The Jinx’ in murder case

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Attorneys for real estate scion Robert Durst, charged in Los Angeles with murdering his confidante Susan Berman in 2000, have asked a judge to declare that prosecutors “consulted, coordinated and collaborated” with filmmakers behind an HBO documentary series who uncovered key evidence in the case.

Woodstock producer ‘pretty bummed’ at missed bid to recreate 1969 activism

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The man behind the failed Woodstock 50 anniversary festival said on Friday he was “pretty bummed” at losing out on a chance to encourage people to take action on global warming.

SPORTS

Canadian teenager Andreescu reaches Toronto final

TORONTO (Reuters) - Bianca Andreescu beat American Sofia Kenin 6-4 7-6(5) at the Rogers Cup on Saturday to become the first Canadian woman to reach the championship match of the tournament since 1969.

Former Ravens DB Webb announces retirement

Longtime Baltimore Ravens defensive back Lardarius Webb retired Saturday at age 33.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

Guatemala run-off vote for presidential election

Guatemala holds second round run-off vote with Sandra Torres and Alejandro Giammattei running to succeed President Jimmy Morales

11 Aug

Monitoring situation after some signs of normality returned to Kashmir, but India’s clampdown still strict

For the first time in six days, India eased travel restrictions in some parts of Srinagar on Saturday, and people flooded the streets of Kashmir’s summer capital to buy provisions ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha on Monday.

Some homeowners and city workers were left to clean up

Srinagar’s streets on Saturday, a day after police used tear gas and fired pellets to control a protest after Friday prayers over India’s withdrawal of special rights for the Muslim-majority state.

11 Aug 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

Death toll from India floods rises to 95, hundreds of thousands evacuated

The death toll from floods in India’s states of Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra rose to 95, official figures showed on Saturday, as heavy rain and landslides forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate their homes.

11 Aug 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

El Paso sees surge in gun license applicants after mass shooting At least 100 people have signed up for a required class to get a ‘concealed carry’ gun license this week - normally it’s around 7, the school says. Data Texas Dept of Public Safety shows the number of applicants for concealed carry licenses is also surging.

11 Aug

Between mass shootings, a normal, deadly week of U.S. gun violence

While a trio of mass shootings within the span of a week drew international attention, the steady undertow of everyday gun violence continued unabated across the United States. Reuters examines some of the more than 200 other people killed by guns last week, in domestic violence, gang attacks, street crime and accidents that are in some ways more emblematic of the endemic gun violence that separates America from other developed nations.

11 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RELIGION

Muslims in Indonesia mark festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha

Indonesian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha with prayers and sacrifice ceremony.

11 Aug 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

Muslim worshipers perform annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca

Muslims from around the world gather in Mecca to conduct the haj pilgrimage, the world’s largest annual Muslim gathering, which has been prone to disasters in the past.

11 Aug