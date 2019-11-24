REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong pro-democracy candidates ride record turnout to early lead

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong took a significant early lead in district council elections after residents turned out in record numbers on Sunday to vote following six months of anti-government protests.

WOMEN-ANTIVIOLENCE-BELGIUM/

‘She leaves him. He kills her.’ Thousands in Belgium march to demand end to violence against women

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Thousands of people protested in Brussels on Sunday against violence targeting women, placing pairs of women’s shoes painted red outside a court to symbolize victims of femicide.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

Senior Democrat says next step underway in Trump impeachment probe WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. lawmakers have begun the next step in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump - writing a report on their findings - but still could take more testimony and hold additional hearings, the chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said on Sunday.

USA-MILITARY-SEALS/

White House to let peer review of Navy SEAL to proceed: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House will not stop a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes from facing a peer review that may lead to his ouster from the elite force, according to a U.S. official who said the Navy was notified of the decision on Friday.

BUSINESS

TIFFANY-M-A-LVMH/

France’s LVMH close to buying Tiffany after sweetening offer: sources

LVMH is close to buying U.S. jewelry chain Tiffany & Co for about $16.3 billion after sweetening its offer, sources said on Sunday, as the owner of Louis Vuitton and Bulgari aims to tap the fast-growing luxury jewelry market.

MEDICINES-M-A-NOVARTIS/

Novartis to buy U.S. biotech The Medicines Co. for $9.7 billion

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis AG is buying U.S. biotechnology company The Medicines Co for about $9.7 billion, the Swiss drugmaker said on Sunday, as it seeks to expand its portfolio of medicines against cardiovascular disease.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE/

Box Office: ‘Frozen 2’ Dazzles With $127 Million Debut

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Disney’s “Frozen 2” iced out the box office competition in North America, where family audiences powered the animated adventure to a dazzling $130 million debut.

SOUTHKOREA-KPOP/

Ex-member of K-pop girl group found dead: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - A former member of South Korea’s top K-pop girl group was found dead on Sunday, the country’s Yonhap news agency reported citing police.

SPORTS

TENNIS-DAVISCUP/

Nadal delivers Davis Cup title for Spain

MADRID (Reuters) - Hosts Spain made light work of a youthful Canadian side to win the inaugural edition of the new-look Davis Cup and claim the team trophy for a sixth time on Sunday.

GOLF-WOMEN-TOURCHAMP/

Kim sinks long birdie to win biggest prize in women’s golf

Kim Sei-young sank a 25-foot birdie putt at the final hole to win the CME Group Tour Championship and the biggest prize in women’s golf, $1.5 million in Florida on Sunday.

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-AMERICAN MUSIC/ (PIX) (TV)

American Music Awards ceremony

The 2019 American Music Awards show and ceremony take place in Los Angeles

24 Nov 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

USA-THANKSGIVING/TURKEYS (TV)

Many Americans’ Thanksgiving dream: a faux turkey in every pot

When American vegetarians, pescetarians and flexitarians sit down at the Thanksgiving table this week, there’s one thing many agree they would be thankful for: a tasty, plant-based alternative to turkey.

25 Nov

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

NIGERIA-SMARTCARDS/ (PIX) (TV)

Meet the Nigerian entrepreneur providing smart card solutions to 21 African countries

Kofo Akinkugbe is the founder of West Africa’s foremost smart card production company - Secure ID- located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos. The company offers smart cards and digital security solutions to Nigeria’s rapidly growing telecoms sector among other clients. Nigeria is on a campaign to increase local production and diversify its economy away from oil.

25 Nov

WESTPAC-REGULATOR/

Australia’s Westpac to close funds transfer platform after AUSTRAC allegations

Australia’s second largest bank Westpac Banking Corp on Monday said it would close an international funds transfer platform as part of an immediate fix in response to allegations raised by financial crime watchdog AUSTRAC.

25 Nov

JAPAN-CHINA/ (TV)

Japanese Foreign Minister meets Chinese Foreign Minister for bilateral meeting

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi meets with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tokyo, after the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Nagoya.

25 Nov

EU-CROPS/ (PIX)

EU crop monitor issues monthly yield forecasts

Focus on yield revisions for maize and sugar beet that are being harvested, as well as comments on sowing conditions for winter crops.

25 Nov

TSB-STRATEGY/

Britain’s TSB to cut jobs and branches as new CEO takes charge

Debbie Crosbie, the new Chief Executives of Spanish-owned British lender TSB, is expected to announce hundreds of job cuts and reductions in its branch networks as part of a strategy overhaul.

25 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD

PREVIEW-Governments under pressure to step up efforts to curb climate change at Madrid talks

Governments face an uphill struggle at a summit in Spain next week to inject fresh momentum into efforts to curb global warming, dogged by a lack of strategic consensus, U.S. scepticism and increasingly militant protests calling for more action.

25 Nov

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-TOWNHALLS (PIX)

Vulnerable Democratic congress members face voters on impeachment

Several freshman Democratic congress members will hold town halls in their home districts following weeks of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The response they receive from voters could offer early clues on how the investigation is playing out in some of the key swing districts ahead of 2020, when vulnerable Democrats will be on the ballot as the party tries to keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

25 Nov

RUSSIA-FINLAND/ (PIX)

Prime Ministers of Russia and Finland to meet in Moscow

Prime Ministers of Russia and Finland to meet in Moscow

25 Nov

CLIMATE-CHANGE/SWISS-BACKSTORY (PIX)

BACKSTORY-Slowing down to see Switzerland’s melting glaciers Reuters photographer Denis Balibouse spent years shooting fast-moving subjects in fast-breaking events – the winning goal in a Europa League soccer clash, the confrontation in an Extinction Rebellion street protest. Then he found himself facing a different kind of challenge - how to capture a much slower story, the century-long retreat of Switzerland’s glaciers in the face of global warming.

25 Nov

EUROPE-MIGRANTS/ITALY-CAPSIZE (TV)

Searches of bodies continue after shipwreck off Lampedusa

Searches of bodies continue after a boat carrying migrants capsized in bad sea conditions off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa

25 Nov

QATAR-TURKEY/

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Qatar

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan heads to Qatar for an official visit.

25 Nov

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-Main sticking points at this year’s U.N. climate talks in Spain

Representatives from around 195 countries meet in Madrid, Spain, from Dec. 2-13 to flesh out the broad rules agreed last year for implementing landmark climate deal the Paris Agreement. Factbox outlines some of the sticking points

25 Nov

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-JARGON/ (FACTBOX)

FACTBOX-A field guide to U.N. climate jargon

Guide to most common acronyms and jargon used at UN climate talks

25 Nov

BRITAIN-BODIES/ (PIX) (TV)

Driver of truck with 39 bodies inside due in court

Maurice Robinson, 25, due to appear before London’s Old Bailey central criminal court on charges of manslaughter, immigration offences and money laundering after 39 bodies found in back of his truck on Oct 23.

25 Nov

NAMIBIA-ELECTION/

Namibian court to rule on use of electronic voting machines in upcoming general election

A Namibian court is set to rule on Monday on an application by independent presidential candidate Panduleni Itula to prevent the use of electronic voting machines in Wednesday’s general election. Itula alleges that the governing SWAPO party, led by President Hage Geingob, will use the new system to rig the vote, which the party denies.

25 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/SWISS (PIX) (TV)

New photos vs old: comparisons show dramatic Swiss glacier retreat

On the hairpin bend of a Swiss mountain pass, a Victorian-era hotel built for tourists to admire the Rhone Glacier has been abandoned now that the ice has retreated nearly 2 km (1.2 miles) uphill.

25 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GEORGIA-POLITICS/PROTEST (PIX) (TV)

Opposition in Georgia plans to hold a protest in the capital Tbilisi

Opposition in Georgia plans to hold a protest in the capital Tbilisi demanding early parliamentary election

25 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

MOZAMBIQUE-USA/TRIAL

Awaiting verdict for salesman indicted in Mozambique loan scandal

Jury is deliberating in the case of Jean Boustani, the Privinvest salesman accused of helping to defraud U.S. investors in bonds backed by the Mozambican government. The case is before Judge William Kuntz in Brooklyn.

25 Nov

BRITAIN-BARCLAYS/QATAR

“Big Dog” Jenkins, former Barclays exec, to start giving evidence in Qatar fraud trial

Roger Jenkins, Barclays’ former top rainmaker nicknamed “Big Dog” by colleagues, is expected to start giving evidence on Monday in a London fraud trial over alleged secret fees paid to Qatar in return for emergency funding during the credit crisis. Jenkins is one of three former Barclays executives who deny conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and fraud by false representation — offences that each carry a maximum jail sentence of 10 years.

25 Nov

INSYS-OPIOIDS/NEW YORK

Awaiting verdict New York doctor convicted of taking kickbacks from opioid maker Insys

Jurors are deliberating in the trial of Gordon Freedman, a New York doctor charged with accepting thousands of dollars in bribes and kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics Inc in exchange for prescribing his patients an addictive fentanyl spray the drug manufacturer produced.

25 Nov

PHILIPPINES-DRUGS/

Philippine opposition leader’s bid to end “senseless killings” fails after sacking from drugs post

The Philippines Vice President Leni Robredo is due to respond to the her removal from the post of “drugs tsar” after a little over two weeks, for what the government said was seeking confidential information. embarrassing the country, unduly attracting international attention and meeting biased foreign entities.

25 Nov

RELIGION

POPE-JAPAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis visits Japan

Pope Francis visits Japan, including the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

25 Nov

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LANDMINES-SYRIA/

Conference in Oslo reviewing the mine-ban treaty

International conference to review progress of the Mine Ban Treaty. Story on merit. event.medvind.no/mine-2019/

25 Nov

VIETNAM-OPERATION BABYLIFT/REUNION (PIX) (TV)

Mother and American daughter reunite after being separated during Operation Babylift in Vietnam 44 years ago

As Vietnamese Communist forces closed in on Saigon in April 1975, in desperation, Nguyen thi Dep gave up her 3-year-old child to Operation Babylift, the U.S. government’s mass evacuation of 3,000 Vietnamese babies and children to western countries for adoption. After searching for more than four decades, Dep found her daughter in the US state of Maine, thanks to the kindness of a Vietnamese man and the DNA company ancestry.com. Reuters was there with exclusive access when they recently reunited in Ho Chi Minh City.

25 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT