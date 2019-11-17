REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

GLOBAL

HONG-KONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong police threaten to use live bullets as standoff with protesters escalates

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police threatened on Monday to fire live bullets if “rioters” did not stop using lethal weapons in the latest flare up in anti-government protests that have convulsed the Chinese-ruled city for five months.

INTERPOL-ENCRYPTION-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Interpol plans to condemn encryption spread, citing predators, sources say

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The international police organization Interpol plans to condemn the spread of strong encryption in a statement Monday saying it protects child sex predators, three people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

In Trump-Nixon impeachment comparison, Pelosi raises specter of resignation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is amplifying her unfavorable comparison of President Donald Trump to fellow Republican Richard Nixon, saying that disgraced president at least cared enough about the country to leave office before his impeachment.

USA-ELECTIONS-NEVADA/

Democratic presidential candidates court labor support in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (Reuters) - Retired letter carrier Leslie Maxwell Burton has a message for Democratic presidential contenders campaigning in the early voting state of Nevada this weekend: She won’t vote for anyone who tries to take away her hard-won union health plan.

BUSINESS

HP-M-A-XEROX-HLNGS/

HP says open to exploring bid for Xerox

HP Inc said on Sunday it was open to exploring a bid for U.S. printer maker Xerox Corp after rebuffing a $33.5 billion cash-and-stock acquisition offer from the latter as “significantly” undervaluing the personal computer maker.

SAUDI-ARAMCO-IPO/

Saudi Aramco in race for IPO record with $1.7 trillion top value

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco is worth up to $1.7 trillion at the price range set by the oil giant on Sunday, below the $2 trillion sought by Saudi’s crown prince but putting it in the running to become the world’s biggest IPO.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE/

Box Office: ‘Ford v Ferrari’ Races to First Place, ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Collapses

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - “Ford v Ferrari” left its box office competitors in the dust as Disney’s historical sports drama sped its way to $31 million in North America.

FASHION-BECKHAM/

Victoria Beckham knew fashion industry would dismiss her as a wannabe

PARIS (Reuters) - Former pop-star Victoria Beckham knew she’d have to win over hard-to-impress fashion critics when she launched her first clothing line a decade ago, but the one-time Spice Girl said the industry was much harder to crack than she had ever imagined.

SPORTS

TENNIS-ATPFINALS-WINNER/

Tsitsipas battles back to beat Thiem for ATP Finals title

LONDON (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas crowned an incredible year as he battled back to beat Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-7(6) 6-2 7-6(4) to win the ATP Finals title at the O2 Arena on Sunday.

MOTOR-F1-BRAZIL/

Verstappen wins Brazil GP thriller as Ferraris collide

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Max Verstappen won a thrilling Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday after the Ferraris collided and Mercedes’ six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was demoted from third to seventh.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/NAJIB

Third trial begins for former Malaysian PM Najib over 1MDB scandal

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak goes on trial for allegedly tampering a government audit into scandal-linked state fund 1MDB. This is the third trial for Najib, who has been charged together with former 1MDB chief executive Arul Kanda Kandasamy, amid allegations that billions of dollars were stolen from the fund.

18 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong on edge after weekend of paralysing protests

Hong Kong teeters on edge after a series of anti-government protests over the weekend. The protests escalated in June over a now-scrapped extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial. The unrest escalated last week after a student protester died.

18 Nov

JAPAN-DEFENCE/EXHIBITION (TV)

DSEI Japan military equipment exhibition, conference

DSEI will hold its first ever defence equipment exhibition and conference in Japan. It will be the first military show in Japan to feature land, sea and air force equipment and comes as Japanese companies look for partnerships that will allow it to tap overseas defence markets.

18 Nov

USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS (GRAPHIC)

EXPLAINER-How the path to the Democratic presidential nomination is different in 2020

The Democratic Party will officially nominate a 2020 presidential candidate at its convention in Milwaukee next July, but not before a long primary season that kicks off with the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3 and ends with the Puerto Rican primary on June 7. The goal for candidates: Amass on a state-by-state basis the 1,885 delegates needed to be nominated on the first ballot at the convention.

18 Nov

INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Indian capital besieged by chocking smog

Air quality continues to suffer in New Delhi with choking smog blanketing the capital.

18 Nov

BRITAIN-ASSANGE/

Julian Assange extradition hearing

Hearing in the extradition case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange who is wanted by the United States on allegations of spying

18 Nov

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

House impeachment inquiry into Trump heads into second week of public phase

The public phase of the U.S. House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine begins its second week on Monday.

18 Nov

BRITAIN-ELECTION/

British parties speak about the economy at CBI conference

British parties speak about the economy at CBI conference.

18 Nov

SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (TV)

Britain’s Peter Hain to testify at South African corruption inquiry

Lord Peter Hain will give testimony at a judicial inquiry into state corruption in South Africa. Hain is expected to focus on the role of international finance in facilitating “state capture” under former President Jacob Zuma.

18 Nov

BRITAIN-ELECTION/CREWE (PIX) (TV)

Switching allegiances? Brexit stirs election doubts around England

More than three years after Britain voted to leave the EU and with election campaigns in full swing ahead of a December vote, traditional political divides are becoming blurred. In the northwestern English town of Crewe, which in 2017 backed Labour, some supporters are considering backing the governing Conservative party for the first time in their lives because of Brexit.

18 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

LEBANON-PROTESTS/CRISES-TIMELINE (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon’s economic and political turmoil is latest crisis since war

A wave of demonstrations against the ruling elite has plunged Lebanon into political turmoil at a time of acute economic crisis, driven by deepening anger at sectarian politicians who have dominated the country since the 1975-90 civil war.

18 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

UN-WILDLIFE/ (TV)

Interview with head of U.N. treaty governing international wildlife trade

The interview with the head of a U.N. treaty governing wildlife trade (CITES) comes amid criticism that authorities are not doing enough to protect species on the brink of mass extinctions.

18 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/

German chancellor, finance minister speak about cabinet meeting

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speak about a cabinet meeting being held near Berlin.

18 Nov 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-HEALTHCARE/CARDIOLOGY

Annual American Heart Association meeting

Annual meeting of the American Heart Association in Philadelphia this year, at which companies typically unveil their new pharmaceutical and medical device data.

18 Nov

SPARK NZ-HUAWEI TECH/

Spark New Zealand leads 5G rollout with Nokia, keeps Huawei on preferred suppliers list

Spark New Zealand Ltd said on Monday it abandoned plans to rely on China’s Huawei exclusively for the rollout of 5G services but would keep it as part of a three-company preferred list of equipment suppliers.

18 Nov

EU-GRAINS/SOWING

Strategie Grains updates EU cereal sowing outlook

French analyst firm updates its estimates of EU cereal sowing following recent wet weather.

18 Nov

CANADA-AEROSPACE/ (PIX)

Canada’s sole commercial planemaker eyes oil and gas sector for program turnaround

Canada’s last remaining commercial planemaker is targeting sales from the oil and resource sector as it works to bring its recently-acquired Dash-8 turboprop back to profitability.

18 Nov 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

AUTOS-GM/NAFTA (PIX)

Parts with passports: how free trade drives GM’s engines

Long before the pistons for General Motors Co V-6 engines reach the U.S. No. 1 automaker’s Romulus, Michigan plant, they are seasoned international travelers. Powdered aluminum from Tennessee is shipped to Pennsylvania and forged at high temperatures into connecting rods for the pistons, which are then sent to Canada to be shaped and polished. They are then shipped to Mexico for sub-assembly and finally the finished pistons are loaded onto trucks bound for Romulus to become part of a GM V-6 engine.

18 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORTS

BOXING-MAYWEATHER/

Interview-Boxing-Mayweather discusses the future of the sport

Boxer Floyd Mayweather, one of the sports all-time greats, speaks to Reuters about whether anyone will ever eclipse his 50-0 record, whether fighters will make as much money as viewers move toward online platforms, and whether he plans to enter the ring again.

18 Nov

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/NEWZEALAND (PIX) (TV)

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, will make their first trip to New Zealand in four years, visiting Christchurch, Waitangi, Auckland and Kaikōura.

18 Nov

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA (TV)

Russia is expected to hand over captured naval ships to Ukraine

Russia is expected to hand over three captured naval ships to Ukraine, handover may take place at a location agreed with Kiev

18 Nov