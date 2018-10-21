REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

SAUDI-KHASHOGGI

Saudi Arabia calls Khashoggi killing ‘grave mistake’, says prince not aware

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia on Sunday called the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at its Istanbul consulate a “huge and grave mistake”, but sought to shield its powerful crown prince from the widening crisis, saying Mohammed bin Salman had not been aware.

TAIWAN-ACCIDENT

Taiwan train crash kills 18 in deadliest rail tragedy in decades

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Eighteen people died and 175 were injured when a train derailed in northeastern Taiwan on Sunday, authorities said, in the island’s worst rail disaster in more than three decades.

U.S.

USA-ZOO-LIONS

Lioness kills father of her cubs at Indianapolis zoo

A lioness has killed the father of her three offspring, suffocating her mate by locking her jaws onto his neck at the Indianapolis Zoo in an attack not fully understood by zoo staff.

USA-POLITICS-DISSIDENT-CORKER

U.S. lawmakers blame Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi murder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. lawmakers turned their ire on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday and said they believed he ordered the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, although the Trump administration maintained a more cautious stance.

BUSINESS

SAUDI-STOCKS-FOREIGN

Foreigners sell net $1.1 billion of Saudi stocks as journalist disappearance rattles investors

DUBAI (Reuters) - Foreigners sold a net 4.01 billion riyals ($1.07 billion) in Saudi stocks in the week ending Oct. 18, exchange data showed on Sunday - one of the biggest selloffs since the market opened to direct foreign buying in mid-2015.

USA-CHINA-MNUCHIN

Mnuchin dismisses risk of contagion from China’s economic slowdown

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin dismissed concerns that China’s weakest economic growth since the global financial crisis could spill into other emerging markets and destabilize U.S. financial markets.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE

Box Office: ‘Halloween’ slashes franchise record with $77.5 million launch

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - “Halloween” made a killing in North America, earning $77.5 million when the slasher film launched in 3,928 locations.

FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON-STANANDOLLIE

London film fest closes with flash of ‘Stan & Ollie’ comic genius

LONDON (Reuters) - Laurel and Hardy, perhaps the greatest comedy double act in cinema history, returned to London on Sunday, twiddling their bowler hats to a delighted West End crowd as they arrived for the world premiere of the biopic “Stan & Ollie”.

SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-USA

Raikkonen victory keeps Hamilton waiting for fifth F1 title

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Britain’s Lewis Hamilton was kept waiting for his fifth Formula One world championship on Sunday after the Mercedes driver finished third in a U.S. Grand Prix won by Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen.

BASEBALL-MLB-MIL-LAD

Dodgers power past Brewers to return to World Series

MILWAUKEE — Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger acknowledged feeling “ice cold” late Saturday night

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HALLOWEEN-DAY/BRITAIN-PUMPKINS (PIX) (TV)

British farmers prepare pumpkins ahead of Halloween

A farm in southeast England prepares for Halloween with a pick your own pumpkin patch.

22 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

AUSTRALIA-POLITICS/BYELECTION

Australian by-election to determine fate of centre-right government

Results are expected after voters in a small part of Sydney headed to the polls on Saturday to select a replacement for former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, an election that will determine whether Australia’s centre-right government can regain in parliamentary majority.

22 Oct

BRITAIN-EU/ (TV)

UK PM May likely to give statement to parliament on latest EU summit

British Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to make a statement to parliament on the latest meeting of European leaders in Brussels. After May secured little real progress on a Brexit deal, lawmakers are expected to voice their frustration over the prospect of an extended transition period.

22 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

CAMEROON-ELECTION/

Cameroon announces presidential election results

Cameroon announces the results of its presidential election, with President Paul Biya widely expected to secure a seventh term.

22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

INDONESIA-SAUDI/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi foreign minister visits Indonesia

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir visits Indonesia for talks due to cover terrorism, investment, religion and protection for Indonesian citizens, according to Jakarta.

22 Oct

RUSSIA-AFRICA/DIPLOMACY (TV)

Russia’s foreign minister Lavrov speaks at a Russia-Africa forum in Moscow

Russia’s foreign minister Lavrov speaks at a Russia-Africa forum in Moscow. His first public function since U.S. announced withdrawal from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Force (INF) treaty.

22 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

MEXICO-PRISON/ (PIX)

Blackrock’s Mexican federal prison opens after years of delay

Inmates began to arrive at a Mexican federal prison owned by the world’s largest asset manager Blackrock Inc. in August, the country’s prison agency confirmed, the last facility inaugurated from a major drug war expansion.

22 Oct

AUSTRALIA-ABUSE/APOLOGY (TV)

Australia apologises to institutional child sexual abuse victims

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison delivers a national apology to the survivors, victims and families of institutional child sexual abuse to coincide with National Children’s Week. The upcoming apology was sparked by a five-year inquiry into child sexual abuse which delved into more than 8,000 cases of sexual misconduct largely committed at religious and state-run institutions responsible for the safety of children.

22 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-REFINERS/RESULTS (GRAPHIC)

U.S. Midwest refiners look like earnings winners in Q3

U.S. refiners are expected to post strong earnings for the third quarter, with Midwest producers leading the way thanks to cheaper prices for Canadian crude that helped push down input costs.

22 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

AUTOS-TRUCKS/ELECTRIC (PIX) (TV)

Truck makers rev up for rollout of electric big rigs

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk put electric heavy commercial trucks on the map in November 2017 when he unveiled the futuristic, battery-powered Semi, booked hundreds of orders and said he would start delivering the vehicles by 2019. Now, it looks like 2020 could be the big year for electric big rigs.

22 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

ESMO-ROCHE/LUNG CANCER

Roche releases data from IMpower 130 trial in lung cancer

Roche releases data from its IMpower 130 lung cancer trial in which it pairs its Tecentriq immunotherapy with a kind of chemotherapy.

22 Oct 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

MELCO-PHILIPPINES/ (PIX)

POSTPONED Melco restarts tender offer for minority shares as investors bawk over “unfair offer”

The Philippine casino operator of Melco Resorts restarts the tender offer for minority shares in Melco Philippines.

22 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

FORD MOTOR-RANGER/

Ford begins production of all-new Ranger mid-size pickup truck

Ford Motor Co will start production of an all-new version of its Ranger mid-size pickup truck at its Wayne, Michigan, plant, returning to a segment Detroit automakers once gave up for dead. Ford previously killed the Ranger truck in 2011, but decided to return to the segment after the success of such trucks by GM and others.

22 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

TRADE-NAFTA/INVESTMENTS (PIX)

New trade pact leaves most U.S. industry at mercy of Mexico’s courts

The new North American trade agreement guts key legal protections for many U.S. businesses operating in Mexico, leaving their operations exposed to a risk they had avoided under the old trade deal: Mexico’s court system.

22 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JULIALOUISDREYFUS/ (PIX) (TV)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus receives the Mark Twain Prize for humor

Julia Louis-Dreyfus receives the Mark Twain Prize for humor at The Kennedy Center.

21 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-LIFE (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Normality returns for some in Damascus after fighting

Some people in the Syrian capital Damascus have been able to enjoy a semblance of normality since fighting in the area ended in May, but in the rubble of shattered, destitute towns nearby, life could not be more different.

22 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

PEOPLE-RUSH/LAWSUIT

Australian court begins hearing Geoffrey Rush defamation case

First full hearing date in a suit filed by Australian actor Geoffrey Rush against Sydney’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation, over a series of newspaper articles accusing him of inappropriate conduct.

22 Oct

TELEVISION-IRWINFAMILY/ (PIX) (TV)

The Irwin family return to Animal Planet with a new family show

Bindi, Terri and Robert Irwin discuss their upcoming Animal Planet series ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’

22 Oct