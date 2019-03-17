REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

ETHIOPIA-AIRPLANE/

Ethiopian Airlines black boxes show similarities to Lion Air crash: ministry

ADDIS ABABA/PARIS - Ethiopia said on Sunday the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane that killed 157 people had “clear similarities” with October’s Lion Air crash, according to initial analysis of the black boxes recovered from the wreckage of the March 10 disaster.

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTOUT/

Christchurch workers, students return after NZ mosque shootings

CHRISTCHURCH - New Zealand police promised a high-profile presence as schools and businesses in Christchurch reopened on Monday after a gunman killed 50 people at two mosques in the city last week, and the prime minister said she would start work on tightening gun laws.

U.S.

USA-WEATHER/

More flooding expected for devastated U.S. plains states

There was no let up in sight for devastating floods across the U.S. Central Plains states that have already killed two people, torn apart homes and businesses and cut off small towns, forecasters said on Sunday.

USA-GENERAL-MOTORS-TRUMP/

Trump urges General Motors to reopen Ohio plant in tweet

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump urged General Motors Co to reopen Ohio plant in a tweet on Saturday, ten days after the plant made its last Chevrolet Cruze.

BUSINESS

COMMERZBANK-M-A-DEUTSCHE-BANK/

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank go public on merger talks

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank confirmed on Sunday they were in talks about a merger, prompting labor union concerns about possible job losses and questions from analysts about the merits of a combination.

ETHIOPIA-AIRPLANE-BOEING/

Boeing says finalizing software upgrade, revising pilot training for 737 Max

Boeing Co said on Sunday it was finalizing the development of a software upgrade and a revision of pilot training for its 737 MAX, the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed, killing 157 people on March 10.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE/

Box Office: ‘Captain Marvel’ conquers again with $69 million

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Newcomers were no match for Disney’s “Captain Marvel” at the domestic box office. The superhero blockbuster soared past the competition, bringing in $69 million in its second weekend of release.

USA-ELECTION-BOOKER-ACTRESS/

A little love on the campaign trail - Rosario Dawson dating Cory Booker

LOS ANGELES - Actress Rosario Dawson, whose film credits include “Rent” and “Men in Black II,” has confirmed reports she is dating U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Cory Booker, calling him “a wonderful human being” who she loves and admires.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-MANNING-BONUS/

Giants quarterback Manning receives $5 million roster bonus

Eli Manning has a lot more green in his pocket this St. Patrick’s Day.

The New York Giants paid their veteran quarterback a $5 million roster bonus that was due Saturday, virtually assuring he will remain with the Giants in 2019.

BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-KC-ADAM-TRADE/

Blue Jays acquire RHP Adam from Royals

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired reliever Jason Adam from the Kansas City Royals on Sunday for cash considerations and also announced second baseman Devon Travis will miss four to six weeks after having knee surgery.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GERMANY-POLITICS/SCHOLZ (TV)

German Finance Minister Scholz speaks at Global Solutions Summit

German Fincance Minister Olaf Scholz is due to hold a keynote speech at the Global Solutions Summit in Berlin at which international policymakers discuss major global problems. Other speakers include EU Commissioner Frans Timmermans.

18 Mar 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/FUTURE

FACTBOX-What is Britain’s next move on Brexit?

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to try and persuade parliament to back her Brexit deal at the third time of asking, before heading to Brussels to request a short delay to the exit process.

18 Mar

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTOUT/

NZ PM Ardern holds a press conference after cabinet meeting

Prime Minister’s post-Cabinet press conference.

18 Mar 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

UK PM May tries to garner support for Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May tries to garner support for her twice-defeated Brexit deal ahead of a vote in parliament, probably on Tuesday.

18 Mar

FRANCE-PROTESTS/

French PM to present crackdown plans after Champs Elysees rioting

France’s prime minister is to present President Emmanuel Macron with plans on Monday for a crackdown on rioters after a new flare-up of violence linked to the yellow vest protest movement.

18 Mar

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/1MDB-GOLDMAN

Malaysian court holds pre-trial hearing for Goldman Sachs, ex-bankers charged over 1MDB scandal

A Kuala Lumpur court will hold a pre-trial hearing for Goldman Sachs and two of its former bankers charged over a money laundering scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). The bank has been under scrutiny for its role in helping raise $6.5 billion through three bond offerings for 1MDB, some of which prosecutors said were then misappropriated by Malaysian financier Jho Low and his associates.

18 Mar 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

UKRAINE-ELECTION/WAR (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

WIDER IMAGE - Living in shadow of war, Ukrainians seek to vote for peace

There are not many people left in Zaitseve, a village on the front line that divides Ukraine, but voters want just one thing from this month’s presidential election.

18 Mar 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE

Britain’s tortuous journey in and out of the EU

Britain is due to leave the European Union at 2300 GMT on March 29, 2019.

18 Mar

BRITAIN-EU/SCENARIOS (GRAPHIC)

SCENARIOS - How does the Brexit maelstrom end: Deal, no Brexit or crash?

The United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union is uncertain nearly three years since the 2016 Brexit vote.

18 Mar

ROMANIA-POLITICS/TRIAL (TV)

Romania’s Supreme Court discusses ruling party leader appeal

Liviu Dragnea, head of Romania’s ruling Social Democrat Party, appears before the Supreme Court’s panel of five judges who are expected to rule on his appeal seeking to strike down a three and a half year preliminary sentence to prison for inciting abuse of office.

18 Mar

USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-TOWER (PIX)

EXPLAINER-Why an unbuilt Moscow Trump tower caught Mueller’s attention

An intriguing area of focus in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Kremlin’s role in the 2016 U.S. election is a proposed Moscow real estate deal that Donald Trump pursued while running for president despite denying at the time any links to Russia.

18 Mar 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTOUT/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Families carry out funerals the day after 49 people were killed in mosque shootings Families carry out funerals the day after 49 people were killed in shootings at mosques in Christchurch.

18 Mar

AFGHANISTAN-PEACE/

Aghanistan convenes a grand council to discuss how to end the Taliban insurgency

Aghanistan convenes a grand council of tribal elders and political leaders to discuss how to end the Taliban insurgency. Known as a loya jirga, the council will be convened with more than 2,000 participants gathering for four days of debate under a large tent, according to Umer Daudzai, the special peace envoy appointed last year by President Ashraf Ghani.

18 Mar

BRITAIN-EU/OPPOSITION

UK opposition parties meet to discuss Brexit second referendum

British opposition parties meet to discuss holding a second referendum after parliament again voted against Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal.

18 Mar

BRITAIN-EU/TUSK-MERKEL

EU’s Tusk meets German Chancellor Merkel amid Brexit uncertainty

Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, is due to meet with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel for political talks in Berlin.

18 Mar 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-CRIME/CULT

Trial in sex trafficking case of Nxivm founder Keith Raniere

Trial is scheduled to begin in the sex trafficking and racketeering case against Nxivm founder Keith Raniere, actress Allison Mack, Seagram’s heiress Clare Bronfman and others before U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn, followed immediately by trial. They are accused of running a criminal enterprise in which women were coerced into having sex with Raniere. Monitoring.

18 Mar 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUSSIA-CHECHNYA/RIGHTS (PIX) (TV)

Verdict delivered in case against Chechen rights activist Titiev

A court in Checnya’s town of Shali is expected to deliver a verdict in the case against Memorial human rights group activist Oyub Titiev as prosecution want him to be jailed for four years. A number of leading international human rights organizations and European Parliament called for Titiev to be released.

18 Mar 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BAYER-GLYPHOSATE/LAWSUIT

U.S. jury to issue verdict in Bayer Roundup cancer trial

A U.S. jury is expected to issue a verdict in a lawsuit by a man who claims Bayer AG’s glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup caused his cancer.

18 Mar

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GM-LORDSTOWN/WORKERS (PIX)

Far-flung job offers pose tough choices for GM Lordstown workers

In November General Motors Co announced it would shut its plant in Lordstown, Ohio, and just last week the final Chevrolet Cruze rolled off the line there. GM has promised jobs for many of the hourly workers affected by its decision to close five North American plants, but that leaves workers in Lordstown facing a tough choice: hold out for the possibility the automaker will build a new car in the plant, or take a job at another GM plant far from home.

18 Mar 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-SHALE/WATER (PIX)

Investors spy a bonanza in carrying water for U.S. shale producers

Mike Christensen strides among rows of gleaming steel tanks, pointing to pipelines that arrive from miles around to deposit their cargo here. His company is one of dozens opening sites like this one to handle shale’s dirty secret: waste water.

18 Mar

BRITAIN-EU/FARMING-LABOUR (PIX) (TV)

Brexit crisis tipped for British asparagus as EU seasonal workers stay away

For almost 100 years Chris Chinn’s family have farmed asparagus in the rolling hills of the Wye Valley. This year he fears the uncertainty around Brexit will keep his eastern European workers away and the valuable green spears in the ground.

18 Mar 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

RELIGION

CHURCH-ABUSE/POPE-FRANCE (PIX) (TV)

Convicted French Cardinal Barbarin meets with Pope Francis

High-ranking French Catholic cleric, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, convicted of covering up sex abuse allegations is expected to meet with Pope Francis.

18 Mar