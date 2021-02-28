REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS

At least 18 protesters killed in Myanmar in worst violence since coup

(Reuters) - Myanmar police fired on protesters around the country on Sunday and at least 18 people were killed in the worst violence since a Feb. 1 military coup, the United Nations said, calling on the international community to act to stop the repression.

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY-PRISON

Kremlin critic Navalny moved to penal colony outside Moscow to serve jail term

POKROV, Russia (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a penal colony outside Moscow to serve his prison sentence, a public commission said on Sunday, weeks after he returned to Russia after being poisoned.

U.S.

USA-POLITICS-CONSERVATIVES

Trump to proclaim himself the future of the Republican Party in speech

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Sunday will declare himself the dominant figure in the fractured Republican Party and attack President Joe Biden in his first major appearance since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINE-JOHNSON-JOHNSON

J&J’s COVID-19 shot gets CDC panel backing; vaccine near shipping

(Reuters) - A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted unanimously on Sunday to recommend Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine a day after it was authorized by U.S. regulators.

BUSINESS

CRYPTO-CURRENCY

Bitcoin extends retreat from record high to hit lowest in 20 days

(Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 6.39% to $43,165.78 on Sunday, losing $2,944.20 from its previous close.

DANONE-MENGNIU

Under shareholder pressure, Danone takes step to sell Chinese asset

PARIS (Reuters) - Danone said on Sunday it was taking a first step towards selling off its stake in its Chinese dairy partner as the French food group faces pressure from shareholders to improve its performance and governance.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES

Chadwick Boseman, Netflix up for honors at virtual Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Golden Globes will be handed out under pandemic conditions on Sunday on a night that could see big wins for streaming service Netflix, honors for late actor Chadwick Boseman, and a smattering of celebrities in pajamas.

FILM-DEMON-SLAYER

Record-breaking Japan’s anime film ‘Demon Slayer’ lands in U.S. cinemas

CORAL GABLES, Florida (Reuters) - The record-breaking Japanese anime film “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” carried over its box-office buzz to the United States on Friday, captivating Florida fans in its first screening.

SPORTS

TENNIS-MONTPELLIER

Goffin ends title drought with Montpellier crown

(Reuters) - Belgian David Goffin fought back from a set down to beat Roberto Bautista Agut 5-7 6-4 6-2 in the final of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier for his first ATP title in more than three years.

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Mavericks snap Nets’ eight-game win streak

Luka Doncic scored 27 points and the visiting Dallas Mavericks pulled away in the second half for a 115-98 victory on Saturday night over the Brooklyn Nets, who saw their season-high winning streak snapped at eight games.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

Philippines kicks off COVID-19 vaccination campaign

The Philippines launches its COVID-19 inoculation drive, lagging behind its Southeast Asian neighbours in the campaign to achieve herd immunity despite having among the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Asia.

1 Mar 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LATAM-RUSSIA (PIX) (TV)

Amid scramble for COVID-19 vaccine, Latin America turns to Russia

Latin American countries are turning to Russia’s Sputnik V drug amid fears of being left behind in the global scramble for COVID-19 vaccines.

1 Mar

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IVORYCOAST-VACCINATION (PIX) (TV)

Ivory Coast starts COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Ivory Coast launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign at the Treichville Sports Complex after receiving doses under the World Health Organization-backed COVAX scheme.

1 Mar

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 Mar

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH (PIX) (TV)

Czech Republic starts tougher lockdown but will it be enough?

The Czech Republic starts tougher lockdown rules that limit travel between towns and regions as it seeks to cut what is one of the world’s highest COVID-19 infection rates. The measures come amid growing lockdown fatigue among the public although critics say it is not going far enough while industrial factories keep running as usual.

1 Mar

MOROCCO-AEROSPACE/ (PIX) (TV)

Morocco’s COVID-hit aerospace sector sees recovery

Morocco’s aerospace sector, where exports were crushed by the global pandemic, has started to recover thanks in part to manufacturers shifting towards medical equipment, its professional association head said.

1 Mar 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CHINA-TECHNOLOGY/

China’s industry and IT minister to brief the press on current industry developments

China’s Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing will speak to the press at a briefing to be held at the State Council Information Office. Topics will focus on current developments in industrial and information technology.

1 Mar 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

KAZAKHSTAN-INFLATION/

Kazakhstan monthly inflation

Kazakhstan to publish monthly inflation data

1 Mar

CERAWEEK-CONFERENCE/ (PIX)

CERAWeek energy conference in Houston

The CERAWeek energy conference that annually brings together oil ministers and senior executives from the energy and financial industries.

1 Mar

INDITEX-SPAIN/WORKERS (PIX)

As Inditex shutters stores, Spanish unions say ‘humiliating’ relocations amount to layoffs

As Zara owner Inditex rolls out its plan to shut 1,200 stores worldwide, workers in the retailer’s native Spain said they are being forced out, despite an agreement to protect jobs.

1 Mar

TRADE-WTO/ (PIX) (TV)

Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala begins her term as WTO chief, General Council meets

The first woman and first African director-general set to begin her term as director-general at the WTO in Geneva. She has pledged to “forget business as usual” and shake up the trade body which is facing the biggest crisis in its 26-year existence.

Her first day coincides with the meeting of the WTO’s top decision-making body, the General Council where a date for the next major ministerial is likely to be set.

1 Mar

CERAWEEK-TRANSITION/

Energy’s biggest conference returns - after the world has changed

It’s been two years since the last CERAWeek conference, the annual oil-and-gas gathering, and there have been a lot of changes. Last time, then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stalked into Houston declaring an age of U.S. energy dominance based on big fossil fuel growth.

Now, the event is virtual - and speakers from Bill Gates to John Kerry are on hand to talk about climate change and electrification.

1 Mar 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

RETAIL-TRADING/NFTS (PIX) (TV)

How a 10-second video clip sold for $6.6 million

In October 2020, Miami-based art collector Pablo Rodriguez-Fraile spent $666,666 on a 10-second video artwork that he could have watched for free online. Last week, he sold it for $6.6 million. The video by digital artist Mike Winkelmann was authenticated by blockchain with a digital signature so you know it’s the original. It’s a new type of digital asset - a non-fungible token (NFT) - that has exploded in popularity during the pandemic as enthusiasts and investors scramble to spend enormous sums of money on items that only exist online.

1 Mar 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-ECONOMY/REBOUND

One year on, coronavirus clouds lift on what seemed a Depression in the making

If Jeff Hurst, chief executive of vacation rental firm VRBO, is correct, the dam is about to break. Despite the economy’s near miss with a Great Depression last year and half a million coronavirus deaths, he sees overbooked vacation homes and a boom on the horizon.

“Every house is going to be taken this summer,” said Hurst, whose comments reflect growing expectations for an economic resurgence this year as coronavirus vaccine roll outs unleash a cooped-up population with record savings stashed in bank accounts.

1 Mar 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (PIX)

IAEA chief Grossi holds a news conference

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi holds a news conference on the first day of a quarterly meeting of his agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors.

1 Mar 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks before Fed webinar

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives opening and closing remarks before New York Fed Webinar Series on Culture/Session 3: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

1 Mar 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on “Financial Stability”

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on “Financial Stability” before virtual Institute of International Bankers 2021 Annual Washington Conference.

1 Mar 09:05 ET / 14:05 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/LEAR (PIX) (TV)

Television’s Norman Lear gets lifetime award at Golden Globes

Television pioneer Norman Lear, creator of ground-breaking comedy shows such as “All in the Family,” “Maude” and “One Day at a Time,” gets a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes

28 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/FONDA

Jane Fonda gets lifetime award at Golden Globes

Actress and activist Jane Fonda get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes

28 Feb 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/WINNERS

Key winners in film and TV at the Golden Globes

Factbox style list of the key winners in film and television at the Golden Globes

28 Feb 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Milan Fashion Week (Fall/Winter 2021/22) Designers present their creations during the Milan Fashion Week from 23th February - 1st March 2021

1 Mar

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/TELEVISION (PIX) (TV)

The big winners in television at the Golden Globes Which TV shows emerged the biggest winners at the Golden Globes

28 Feb 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain’s Prince Philip remains in hospital

Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, continues stay at London’s King Edward VII Hospital.

1 Mar 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-SENATE/JUSTICE-GARLAND (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Senate panel votes on advancing nomination of attorney general nominee Garland

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee votes on advancing nomination of Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s attorney general nominee.

1 Mar

USA-MEXICO/

Biden and Mexican president Lopez Obrador hold online meeting

Presidents meet online to talk about trade, immigration and the pandemic, with friction over the security relationship and energy policy likely to feature as well.

1 Mar

APEC-NEWZEALAND/

APEC 2021 finance deputies meeting

Deputy Finance Ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand.

1 Mar

GEORGIA-POLITICS/EU (TV)

EU’s Michel visits Georgia

European Council President Charles Michel travels to Georgia, meets with President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili as well as opposition figures.

1 Mar

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-VACCINE

Montreal’s Olympic Stadium opens to vaccinating elderly as Canada plays catch-up on jabs

As COVID-19 vaccinations ramp-up in Canada, one of the country’s largest stadiums is preparing to receive thousands of elderly, while provinces enlist dentists, midwives and chiropractors to help meet the expected rush for jabs.

1 Mar 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA (PIX)

Canadian court reserved for evidentiary matters in Huawei CFO’s U.S. extradition case

A Canadian court has been reserved for evidentiary matters in the case to extradite Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou to the United States, where she has been charged with fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran.

1 Mar 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Biden’s $1.9T COVID-19 plan expected to move to U.S. Senate, wage hike in question

President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill is expected to head to the Senate this week, where Democrats plan a procedural maneuver to pass the package without Republican votes. Success would mark Biden’s first major legislative win, though Democrats were handed a setback last week when the Senate parliamentarian threw up a roadblock to tucking a $15 minimum wage into the package.

1 Mar 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

NOBEL-PRIZE/PEACE (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Number of nominations for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize expected

We will get the number of nominations received for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize from the award committee. We will not get the names of the nominees.

1 Mar 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-VACCINES

Interview with EU’s anti-fraud agency OLAF on COVID vaccine fraud

Text-led interview with EU’s anti-fraud agency OLAF on COVID vaccine fraud.

1 Mar 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

YEMEN-SECURITY/AID (PIX) (TV)

U.N.-backed donor conference to raise funds for Yemen’s humanitarian crisis

A United Nations-backed high-level donor pledging event for Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, hosted by Sweden and Switzerland, will take place virtually. A significant shortfall in last year’s fundraising led to aid programmes in war-torn Yemen being closed or scaled back.

1 Mar 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

NIGERIA-SECURITY/KIDNAPPING (PIX) (TV)

Nigerian security forces search for 317 abducted girls

Nigerian security forces continue to search for 317 girls abducted by an armed gang from their boarding school in northwest Nigeria. The girls were taken on Friday from their school in Zamfara, a state in the northwest region of Nigeria where schools have become targets for mass kidnappings for ransom.

1 Mar

YEMEN-SECURITY/AID-FAMILIES (PIX) (TV)

Yemenis face poverty, hunger, illness as U.N pleads for funds

Three families in Yemen discuss the struggles they face with malnutrition, poverty and unemployment as the United Nations pleads for funds to deal with what it calls the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

1 Mar

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-UNAOIL/SBM-SENTENCING

Fourth man in UK’s Unaoil-linked investigation sentenced

A former sales manager of Dutch energy services company SBM Offshore will be sentenced after being convicted of conspiracy to bribe public officials to secure oil contracts in Iraq after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003. Paul Bond is the fourth man to be sentenced in a Serious Fraud Office investigation into Monaco-based consultancy Unaoil and its former Western clients.

1 Mar 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-COURT/IP

U.S. Supreme Court hears challenge to influential patent court The U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments on whether more than

100 technology disputes must be reheard because judges were unconstitutionally appointed to a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal in a case arising from a medical device patent challenge.

1 Mar 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT