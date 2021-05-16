REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS

Israel air strikes kill 42 Palestinians, rockets fired from Gaza

An Israeli air strike in Gaza destroyed several homes on Sunday, killing 42 Palestinians, including 10 children, health officials said, as militants fired rockets at Israel with no end in sight to seven days of fighting.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA

India promises more vaccines as daily COVID-19 deaths stay above 4,000

Some Indian states said on Sunday they would extend COVID-19 lockdowns to help contain the pandemic, which has killed more than 270,000 people in the country, as the federal government pledged to bolster vaccine supplies.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-UN

U.S. says ready to help Israel, Palestinians if they seek a ceasefire

The United States told the United Nations Security Council on Sunday it has made clear to Israel, the Palestinians and others that it is ready to offer support “should the parties seek a ceasefire” to end the worsening violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

U.S.

USA-PRODUCTS-COLONIALPIPELINE

U.S. gasoline shortage eases, but pumps dry in some areas

Gasoline shortages that have plagued the U.S. East Coast over the last week slowly eased on Sunday as the country’s largest fuel pipeline network recovered from a crippling cyberattack.

USA-ECONOMY-BIDEN

Job fears, price spikes mean heartburn for Biden White House as economy revs up

High unemployment. Rising prices. Gas lines. They’re a bad memory for Americans old enough to remember the 1970s - but they’re also likely causing a few sleepless nights in the White House, as the United States’ economic recovery from the unprecedented coronavirus recession hits some bumps.

BUSINESS

USA-TRADE-CANADA-LUMBER

U.S. trade chief pressured to lift duties on Canadian lumber

As U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai prepares to meet her Canadian and Mexican counterparts on Monday to review progress in the new North American trade agreement, she is under pressure from home builders and lawmakers to cut U.S. tariffs on Canadian lumber.

AT-T-DISCOVERY-INC

AT&T close to deal to combine media empire with Discovery-reports

U.S. telecoms giant AT&T Inc is nearing a deal to combine its media assets, including CNN and HBO, with Discovery Inc, the owner of lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, according to news reports citing unnamed sources.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-PODCASTS

Booming podcast industry comes of age with Ambies awards show

Move over Oscar and Tony. The Ambies have arrived. The newly formed Podcast Academy this weekend hands out its first awards, the Ambies, for the best in a booming industry that has room for everyone from Prince Harry and Kim Kardashian to a student with a smart phone.

USA-BOXOFFICE

Box Office: Angelina Jolie’s ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ DOA as ‘Spiral’ Claims No. 1

Angelina Jolie’s survival action thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead” didn’t do much to revive the North American box office. The Warner Bros. film, which debuted simultaneously on the streaming service HBO Max, took in a paltry $2.8 million in its opening weekend.

SPORTS

TENNIS-ROME

Nadal overcomes blip to scythe down Djokovic in Rome final

Rafa Nadal warmed up for the French Open with a battling 7-5 1-6 6-3 win over world number one Novak Djokovic as the Spaniard claimed a record-extending 10th Italian Open title in Rome on Sunday in the latest chapter of their rivalry.

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP

MLB roundup: Eduardo Escobar’s 7 RBIs carry Diamondbacks to win

Eduardo Escobar had two home runs and seven RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks’ pitching, including Seth Frankoff in his first major league start, subdued the visiting Washington Nationals 11-4 on Saturday night.

TENNIS-ROME-IGA

Swiatek demolishes Pliskova to claim Rome crown

French Open champion Iga Swiatek served a warning to her rivals ahead of the claycourt Grand Slam with a 6-0 6-0 demolition of former world number one Karolina Pliskova in the Italian Open final on Sunday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES

UNICEF set to release estimate on COVID-19 vaccine supply gap for COVAX

U.N. children’s agency in charge of supply contracts for the COVID-19 vaccine sharing scheme is due to estimate the “missing doses” from Indian export restrictions. The estimate is expected to be accompanied by a message for the wealthy G7 countries. 17 May 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BOWLING (PIX) (TV)

Bowling allies re-open for the first time this year as England’s coronavirus lockdown eases

Bowling allies re-open for the first time this year as England’s coronavirus lockdown eases

17 May

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA (PIX)

South Africa to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to the elderly

South Africa will on Monday commence “phase 2” of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, providing the shot to people 60 years of age and older as the country aims to ramp up its vaccination campaign after only targeting health workers in the first phase.

17 May

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-REOPENING (PIX) (TV) \Free at last to cuddle and party: UK relaxes lockdown

Friends will cuddle, pints will be pulled and swathes of the British economy will reopen on Monday giving 65 million people a measure of freedom after the gloom of a four-month COVID-19 lockdown.

17 May

SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA-MARS (PIX)

Chinese probe expected to attempt harrowing descent onto surface of Mars

A Chinese spacecraft orbiting Mars is expected to deploy a capsule carrying a 200-kg rover onto the surface of Mars in the coming days, in what would be a technically harrowing descent through the planet’s very thin atmosphere. If the attempted landing is successful, China will become the second space-faring nation after the United States to achieve that.

17 May

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-LONDON-EYE (PIX) (TV)

The London Eye, one of the capital’s top tourist attractions, reopens

The London Eye, one of the capital’s top tourist attractions, reopens as England’s coronavirus lockdown eases

17 May 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros due to give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, with a special focus on road safety during the pandemic. The press conference will include guest, Zoleka Mandela, Global Ambassador for the Child Health Initiative.

17 May 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PUBS (PIX) (TV)

Indoor drinking for groups of up to six people as England’s coronavirus lockdown eases

Indoor drinking for groups of up to six people as England’s coronavirus lockdown eases.

17 May 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-VILLAGE (PIX) (TV)

Villagers with breathing problem are treated in an open-air healthcare facility

Villagers with breathing problem are treated in an open-air healthcare facility in Jewar village in the northern stat of Uttar Pradesh.

17 May 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ITALY

Italian government to decide on timetable for further easing of COVID restrictions

Government allies are due to meet Prime Minister Mario Draghi to discuss a timetable for further easing COVID restrictions, including when to extend the curfew, which currently kicks in at 10 p.m., when to allow shopping malls to reopen at weekends and when to give a greenlight to large wedding parties.

17 May

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-FBK-COURT (PIX) (TV)

Russian court expected to hear case against Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation

A Moscow court is expected to hear a case against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s FBK anti-corruption group after a request from state prosecutors to label it “extremist”, a move that would ban it and open up activists to long jail terms. The hearing will take place behind closed doors.

17 May 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SAFRICA-ZUMA/ (PIX) (TV)

Corruption trial against South African ex-president Zuma begins

A corruption case involving former South African president Jacob Zuma and French defence company Thales is scheduled to begin in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Zuma faces multiple charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering over an arms deal in the late 1990s.

17 May 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

EU-TAXONOMY/

EU’s finances chief McGuinness debates new green classification system for economic activities

European Commissioner for financial services, financial stability and capital markets union Mairead McGuinnes debates criteria for the new green classification system for economic activities with European lawmakers.

17 May 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/FROST

Brexit minister Frost will be questioned by lawmakers on impact of EU trade deal

Brexit minister David Frost will be questioned by lawmakers over the impact of the EU trade deal, particularly on trade with Northern Ireland.

17 May 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-CONGRESS/GAETZ (PIX)

Friend of embattled U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz due to plead guilty

A former Florida official central to the federal investigation of Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz in connection with possible sex trafficking of a minor is scheduled to plead guilty on Monday, in a potentially troublesome development for the congressman. The plea deal in a federal court in Orlando, Florida, will resolve some charges against Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector in Florida’s Seminole County. Greenberg has been accused of sex trafficking of a child, aggravated identity theft and wire fraud, among other federal charges.

17 May 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SPORTS

GOLF-PGACHAMP/MCILROY

Golf - In form McIlroy looks to add fifth major title at PGA Championship

Fresh off his first victory in 18 months and back in the top 10 after having fallen to his lowest ranking in a decade, Rory McIlroy looks to carry that momentum into the PGA Championship on May 20, where the Northern Irishman will look to claim his fifth major title.

17 May

SOCCER-EURO-BEL/

Soccer - Euro 2020 - Belgium names squad for European Championship

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez announces his selection for Euro 2020 during a news conference.

17 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AUSTRALIA-BANKING/ Brain gain: New boutiques, deals surge lure expat bankers to Australia

Australian expatriate investment bankers are returning home in large numbers, lured by the launch of new boutique advisory firms, a sharp pick up in deal-making and the safety of a country relatively unscathed by the coronavirus pandemic.

17 May

CLIMATE-CHANGE/BP-GAS (PIX)

FOCUS-BP’s lobbying for gas shows rifts over path to net-zero emissions

Oil major BP has lobbied for the EU to support natural gas, a move that exposes divergent views among investors and reflects a wider European dispute about the role of the fossil fuel in the transition to a lower-carbon world.

17 May 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-TRAVEL (PIX) (TV)

British Airways, Heathrow event to mark restart of travel

The chief executives of British Airways and Heathrow Airport hold a joint press conference to mark the restart of travel from Britain. They are likely to call on the government to add more destinations to its green list at the next review at the end of May.

17 May 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SENEGAL-ARCHITECTURE/ (PIX) (TV)

Senegal architects ditch concrete for earth in revival of old techniques

Construction is booming in Dakar, where unfinished apartment blocks tower over most streets, their exposed concrete bricks a dull uniform grey. In one site, however, a building stands out - the bricks the workers are laying are made of raw, red earth. Concrete is inexpensive and used with abandon in Senegal’s capital, but it is poorly suited to the West African heat. Earth naturally regulates heat and humidity, say the founders of Worofila, an architecture firm specializing in bioclimatic design.

17 May 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

NIGERIA-INFLATION/

Nigeria Inflation

The pace of inflation in Nigeria has hit record highs in recent months. It reached a more than four-year high in March as food prices jumped more than 20%, heaping financial pressure on households already faced with a shrinking labour market and a stagnant economy at a time of mounting insecurity.

17 May 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic gives welcome and introductory remarks at Fed conference Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome and introductory remarks before virtual “Fostering a Resilient Economy and Financial System: The Role of Central Banks” conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

17 May 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida speaks at virtual Fed conference

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks before virtual “Fostering a Resilient Economy and Financial System: The Role of Central Banks” conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

17 May 10:05 ET / 14:05 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Federal Reserve’s Bostic, Clarida speak at virtual Fed conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida (from Washington) participate in armchair conversation before virtual “Fostering a Resilient Economy and Financial System: The Role of Central Banks” conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

17 May 10:25 ET / 14:25 GMT

EU-HYDROGEN/RENEWABLES

EU Parliament presents proposals for renewable hydrogen, integrated energy systems

European lawmakers discuss two proposals for decarbonising Europe’s energy system, industry and transport sector.

17 May 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FRANCE-ART/PINAULT (PIX) (TV)

French tycoon unveils his prestigious Parisian contemporary art museum

French luxury-goods businessman and mega-collector Francois Pinault unveils his prestigious contemporary art museum, housed in Paris’s former Bourse de Commerce, between le Louvre and the Pompidou Center. Pinault’s museum in central Paris allows him to go head to head with France’s other luxury goods billionaire collector, Bernard Arnault and his Fondation Louis Vuitton.

17 May 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-CINEMA (PIX) (TV)

UK cinemas re-open as lockdown eases

We take a look inside one of London’s biggest cinemas as they re-open for the first time since lockdown kicked in and speak to an industry expert on the impact the pandemic has had on the film industry.

17 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT