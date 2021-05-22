REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/

Egyptian mediators try to build on Israel-Hamas ceasefire

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Egyptian mediators sought to reinforce a day-old ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants on Saturday, and aid officials appealed for a period of calm to start tackling a humanitarian crisis in Gaza after 11 days of fighting.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-VACCINES

Two COVID shots effective against India variant - English health body

LONDON (Reuters) - A double dose of COVID-19 vaccines is almost as effective against the fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus first identified in India as it is against Britain’s dominant strain, English health officials said on Saturday.

U.S.

LOUISIANA-POLICE/

More footage released, troopers to be punished in deadly arrest of a Black man in Louisiana

(Reuters) - More video of a fatal 2019 encounter of a Black man with police in Louisiana was released by authorities late Friday, and two state troopers were notified that they will be fired, in the fallout of a lethal traffic stop.

PEOPLE-JEFFREY EPSTEIN/GUARDS

Jeffrey Epstein’s jail guards to avoid prison in agreement with prosecutors

(Reuters) - Two Manhattan jail guards who were on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself admitted to falsifying records but would avoid prison under an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to resolve criminal charges.

BUSINESS

CRYPTO-CURRENCY/MUSK

Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that in a battle between fiat and cryptocurrencies, his support is with crypto.

SPACE-EXPLORATION/VIRGIN GALACTIC

Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights

(Reuters) - Flying at Mach 3 and reaching more than 55 miles above the Earth Saturday, British billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s private spaceship company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc completed its first manned space flight from its new home port in New Mexico.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-EUROVISION/

Fans to vote from home as Eurovision song contest kicks off

ROTTERDAM (Reuters) - The kitsch pop songs of the Eurovision Song Contest battle for votes on Saturday as the world’s most popular live music event kicked off in the Netherlands after skipping a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PEOPLE-LADY GAGA/

Lady Gaga tells of ‘psychotic break’ after rape at 19 left her pregnant

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Lady Gaga said she suffered a “psychotic break” after being raped and made pregnant by a producer at age 19 as she was trying to get a foothold in the music industry.

SPORTS

GOLF-PGACHAMP/

Golf-Mickelson makes turn in command of PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (Reuters) - Phil Mickelson used a blazing start to open up a four-shot lead over a pack of three golfers that included Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama midway through his third round at the PGA Championship on Saturday.

SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-ATM/REPORT

Soccer-Atletico clinch La Liga title thanks to Suarez winner

VALLADOLID, Spain, (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid pipped city rivals Real Madrid to the La Liga title on Saturday after Luis Suarez fired them to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid, which secured them the Spanish championship for the first time in seven years.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA-MARS (PIX) (TV)

China’s Martian rover expected to drive down to planet’s surface

China’s Zhurong rover is expected to drive down the ramp of the landing capsule and onto the surface of Mars, making China the first country to fly to the Red Planet, successfully make a landing, and deploy a rover on the first attempt.

23 May

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

VIETNAM-POLITICS/ELECTION (PIX)

Vietnam holds legislative elections for rubber stamp parliament

Communist-ruled Vietnam holds nationwide elections to vote for representatives of the country’s National Assembly. The vast majority of candidates are drawn from the Communist Party.

23 May

MEXICO-ELECTION/VIOLENCE (PIX) (TV)

Bloody election campaign saps support for Mexico’s rulers

Abel Murrieta was handing out campaign flyers on the street this month when he was shot by a gunman at point-blank range in broad daylight, becoming the latest candidate murdered in one of the bloodiest election campaigns in Mexico’s history.

23 May

USA-ELECTION/REDISTRICT

Redistricting delays add to Democrats’ worries about keeping U.S. House

Delays in the once-a-decade process by which House of Representatives districts are redrawn based on shifts in the U.S. population increase Democrats’ risk of losing their majority in that chamber in the 2022 midterm elections.

23 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

MISSISSIPPI-ABORTION/

Mississippi’s ‘Pink House’ now ground zero in the U.S. abortion rights fight

Staff and volunteers at the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a bubble gum pink building known as the “Pink House” in the Mississippi capital, have fought back for years against efforts to shut down the state’s only abortion clinic. Now the clinic faces it biggest threat yet: The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the state’s case against the clinic to impose a ban on abortions after 15 weeks, which could lead to an overturn of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that established a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy pre-viability.

23 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (PIX) (TV)

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief holds news conference

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi holds a news conference, most likely on the outcome of talks with Iran on extending a monitoring agreement that could affect broader talks on the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The time has not been announced yet but it will be in the afternoon.

23 May 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT