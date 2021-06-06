REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ISRAEL-POLITICS-NETANYAHU

Netanyahu alleges Israeli election fraud, accuses rival of duplicity

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday a newly formed Israeli coalition that is poised to unseat him was the result of “the greatest election fraud” in the history of democracy.

MEXICO-ELECTION

Mexicans vote in midterm elections seen as referendum on president

Mexicans headed to the polls on Sunday to vote for a new lower house of Congress, state governors and local lawmakers, in a race seen as a referendum on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s policies and shakeup of Mexico’s institutions.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN-INFRASTRUCTURE

Clock is ticking for Republicans on infrastructure, Biden officials say

Democrats will start the process on Wednesday of preparing an infrastructure bill for a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, with or without Republican support, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told CNN on Sunday morning.

USA-SENATE-ELECTION

Manchin to oppose voting rights bill pushed by U.S. Senate colleagues

West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a crucial swing vote in the U.S. Senate, announced on Sunday he intends to oppose a sweeping voting rights bill backed by the majority of his fellow Democrats that would expand access to voting across the United States.

BUSINESS

USA-CYBER

U.S. officials up pressure on firms, foreign adversaries over cyberattacks

U.S. officials on Sunday ratcheted up pressure on companies and foreign adversaries to fight cybercriminals, and said President Joe Biden is considering all options, including a military response, to counter the growing threat.

VOLKSWAGEN-DIESEL-LAWSUIT

Volkswagen nears dieselgate claims settlement with former CEO Winterkorn

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Sunday said it had reached the broad outlines of a settlement with former boss Martin Winterkorn over his role in the dieselgate scandal, with the final details to be thrashed out over coming days.

ENTERTAINMENT

HIPGNOSIS-SONGS-JOEL-LITTLE

Taylor Swift songwriter Joel Little sells songs to Hipgnosis

Taylor Swift songwriter Joel Little has become the latest musician to sell their works to Hipgnosis Songs Fund (SONG.L), the London-based firm said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic drives a surge in streaming.

TELEVISION-FEEL-GOOD

‘A little bit mind-blowing’: Lisa Kudrow discusses impact of ‘Friends: The Reunion’

Comedic actor Lisa Kudrow is set to return to television comedy in the second season of “Feel Good”, hot on the heels of appearing in “Friends: The Reunion”.

SPORTS

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-WILLIAMS

Williams stunned by Rybakina in French Open fourth round

Serena Williams’ wait for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title goes on after the American was beaten 6-3 7-5 by an inspired Elena Rybakina in the French Open fourth round on Sunday.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN

Federer withdraws from French Open with Wimbledon in mind

Former world number one Roger Federer, who is targeting a record 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, withdrew from the French Open on Sunday, a day after winning a tough third-round match, opting to save himself for the grass-court season.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

BOXING-MAYWEATHER-PAUL/ (TV)

Boxing - Exhibition - Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather faces American YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition fight in Miami Gardens, Florida.

6 Jun 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

G7-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

G7 summit preview

Group of Seven leaders meet on June 11-13 in Cornish town of St Ives, a former fishing and smuggling hub 300 miles west of London. The leaders will discuss COVID-19 vaccines, climate change, the global recovery as well as what to do about China and Russia.

7 Jun

BRITAIN-POLITICS/AID

UK parliament may vote on foreign aid cuts, PM Johnson faces rebellion

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a rebellion and likely defeat over cuts to foreign aid spending if a legislative amendment backed by rebels is selected for debate.

7 Jun

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-TOURISM (PIX) (TV)

Spain opens borders to international tourists

Spain will open its borders to international tourists from Monday 7 June. Passengers must show a negative PCR or antigen test, or a certificate proving they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

7 Jun

BOSNIA-WARCRIMES/MLADIC-SARAJEVO (PIX) (TV)

Parents of children killed during Sarajevo siege expect Mladic’s final verdict

The parents of some of 1,600 children killed during the 43-month siege of Sarajevo by the Bosnian Serb forces commanded by General Ratko Mladic comment on their expectations of his final verdict by U.N. judges, after he appealed the life sentence for war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Bosnian war in the 1990s.

7 Jun

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-LATINOS (PIX)

Toronto immunizes Latino community at risk of COVID

Humber River Hospital runs vaccine clinics planned for and organized by the Latino community, an ethno-racial group more at risk of hospitalization from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) according to city of Toronto data.

7 Jun

BELARUS-POLITICS/CZECH (PIX) (TV)

Belarussian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya visits Czech Republic

Belarussian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya visits the Czech Republic upon invitation from the Czech parliament’s upper chamber, Senate, speaker Milos Vystrcil. Tsikhanouskaya will address the Senate on June 9. She will also meet the president, prime minister, foreign minister, university leaders, Belarussians living in Prague.

7 Jun

G7-SUMMIT/USA (PIX)

Biden’s G7, NATO to-do list: unite allies, fight autocrats, attack COVID-19

As President Joe Biden prepares to meet with top leaders from the Group of Seven rich economies this week, then NATO leaders and European allies, the White House is pushing to unite against common enemies - the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia and China.

7 Jun 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

GERMANY-ELECTION/SAXONY-ANHALT-SDP (PIX) (TV)

SPD leaders react after east-German state of Saxony-Anhalt election

SPD co-leaders react in Berlin after east-German state of Saxony-Anhalt election

7 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

MALI-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Mali coup leader Assimi Goita to be sworn in as transitional president

The leader of two military coups in Mali will be sworn in as interim president after his latest takeover was cleared by the constitutional court. Colonel Assimi Goita’s swearing-in could pave way for the appointment of a civilian prime minister to lead the transitional government.

7 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GENEVA-RIGHTS/ (TV)

Geneva human rights summit kicks off with activists, dissidents

The first day of the Geneva human rights summit in Geneva will focus on the situation in China, Hong Kong or Turkey. Among the speakers will be Rayhan Asat, Uyghur activist, sister of Ekpar Asat who was abducted by Chinese authorities, and Nathan Law, Former member of Hong Kong Legislative Council who fled arrest & sudden leader of 2014 Umbrella Movement.

7 Jun 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-DIPLOMACY/ (PIX)

Blinken testifies at U.S. House hearings

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies at House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the State Department’s foreign policy strategy and budget request. In the afternoon, Blinken testifies at a House Appropriations Committee hearing on the State Department budget.

7 Jun 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CRISTALUNION-RESULTS/

French sugar group Cristal Union reports annual results

French sugar group Cristal Union reports annual results

7 Jun

NIGERIA-OIL/

Nigerian officials and oil executives meet at petroleum summit

Nigeria’s oil minister, the head of state oil company NNPC and senior international oil company officials are expected to attend the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit. Attendees will discuss laws governing oil and gas, exploration projects and new discoveries.

7 Jun

CZECH-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT

Czech Republic-Industrial output

7 Jun 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-ECONOMY (PIX)

June may be the fulcrum on which the U.S. recovery pivots

Fourteen months after the U.S. entered a pandemic state of emergency, the final chapter of its economic recovery may well begin this month. In rapid order half of states will drop emergency unemployment benefits; most if not all Major League ballparks will be back to full capacity; the largest state in the country, California, will drop its remaining restrictions on commerce; and the Federal Reserve will likely open a full debate on when it can cut the economy loose from its massive support. Coupled with upcoming decisions about the fall reopening of schools, the coming weeks will start to show just what the post pandemic economy will look like, and whether the scars turn out to run deep or disappear.

7 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TECH-VIDEOCONFERENCING/ (PIX)

FOCUS-Skin in the game: Video chat apps tout ‘inclusive’ AI features

Video conferencing services have for years boasted that their technology is “intuitive” to use or “integrated” to function with other tools, but now vendors such as Google and Cisco can hardly go a blog post without trumpeting a different attribute: “inclusive.”

7 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

YEMEN-SECURITY/ADEN (PIX)

In the name of independence? Squabbling leaves south Yemen power-starved

In Aden’s diesel-fired al-Hasswa power plant, Nawfal al-Mojamal struggled to keep Soviet-era machinery running as the city residents lose patience with power cuts, poor services and political wrangling.Only two turbines out of five are still producing up to 50 megawatts (MW) in a region where power deficit hovers around 300 MW. Despite buzzing with activity, the building looked abandoned with piles of junk and trash. The air was filled with dust and toxic diesel particles.

7 Jun

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRU/J&J-VACCINE

J&J vaccine drive stalls out in U.S after safety pause Safety concerns about Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine paired with flagging demand for vaccination overall have slowed the J&J U.S. rollout to a crawl, as roughly half of the 20 million doses produced for the U.S. sit unused around the country.

7 Jun

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros due to give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

7 Jun

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SLOVAKIA-SPUTNIK (PIX) (TV)

Slovakia starts inoculations with Russian Sputnik V vaccines

Slovakia is expected to start administering the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines after three months of hesitation whether to go ahead with using the product that has not been approved by the EU drug regulator. The country will for now only use the 200,000 doses it has already imported, and the vaccine will be given to people who specifically request it.

7 Jun

BIOGEN-ALZHEIMERS/FDA (PIX)

U.S. FDA set to rule on controversial Biogen Alzheimer’s drug

The U.S. FDA on Monday is expected to give its thumbs up or down on Biogen Inc’s aducanumab, a decision that will affect the future of Alzheimer’s disease research and treatment and show the agency’s willingness to approve badly needed medicines based on less than definitive data.

7 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DENMARK-VACCINES (PIX) (TV)

VR game experiment challenges scepticism about COVID-19 vaccines

A Danish university tries out a VR game to challenge COVID-19 vaccine scepticism. In the game you walk across a virtual square and try to avoid getting infected by the AI characters or infect others.

7 Jun 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-IN THE HEIGHTS/LATINX (TV)

“In the Heights’ love letter to Latin culture marks rare nod by Hollywood

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “In the Heights, with its celebration of Latinx culture, hopes to bring about the kind of boost for Latinx talent Hollywood that “Crazy Rich Asians” did for Asians in 2018

7 Jun 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/DRESSES (PIX) (TV)

Princess Diana’s wedding dress on display in new exhibition Diana, Princess of Wales’ wedding dress has gone on display as part of a new Kensington Palace exhibition featuring a range of dresses worn my members of Britain’s royal family.

7 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Berlin Film Festival rolls out the red carpet for the special summer edition

The red carpet is rolled out as the Berlinale, Berlin’s film festival gets ready to launch its special having a summer edition - a second festival with guests and public due to coronavirus restrictions, with dozens of open air cinemas across Berlin featuring competition entries for the public. The Berlinale is one of the only top festivals that allows the public to watch films.

7 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

UKRAINE-CRISIS/MH17 (PIX) (TV)

Dutch murder trial of MH17 crash moves to critical stage Prosecutors will begin calling witnesses and presenting evidence as the MH17 trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian moves to a critical next stage. The men, who remain at large, have been accused of murder in the downing of the Malaysia Airlines passenger jetliner on July 17, 2014 over eastern Ukraine, killing 298 people.

7 Jun 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT