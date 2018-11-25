REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA

Ukraine says Russia seized its ships near annexed Crimea after firing on them

MOSCOW/KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine accused Moscow of illegally seizing three of its naval ships off Russia-annexed Crimea on Sunday after opening fire on them, a charge that if confirmed could ignite a dangerous new crisis between the two countries.

BRITAIN-EU

EU agrees ‘best possible’ Brexit deal, urges Britons to back May

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders finally sealed a Brexit deal on Sunday, saying the package agreed with Prime Minister Theresa May was the best Britain will get in a warning to the British parliament not to reject it.

U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION

U.S.-Mexico border crossing closed after migrant protest halted in Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (Reuters) - The United States halted all border traffic on Sunday at the busy crossing between San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico, as Mexican police cracked down on a protest on behalf of Central American migrants massed at the border and intending to apply for asylum in the United States.

USA-WEATHER

Storm strands U.S. holiday travelers, hundreds of flights canceled

(Reuters) - Many holiday travelers in the United States were stuck at airports on the final day of Thanksgiving weekend after more than 600 flights were canceled due to an incoming blizzard bearing down on the Midwest, according to weather officials.

BUSINESS

USA-COURT-APPLE

How much for that app? U.S. top court hears Apple antitrust dispute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - When iPhone users want to edit blemishes out of their selfies, identify stars and constellations or simply join the latest video game craze, they turn to Apple Inc’s App Store, where any software application they buy also includes a 30 percent cut for Apple.

NISSAN-GHOSN-RENAULT-ALLIANCE

Renault-Nissan leaders to meet amid tensions over Ghosn ouster

PARIS/BEIJING (Reuters) - Renault-Nissan executives will attempt this coming week to shield their joint operations from a looming power struggle between the carmakers, following alliance boss Carlos Ghosn’s shock arrest over misconduct allegations.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Tops Thanksgiving Box Office, ‘Creed II’ Scores, ‘Robin Hood’ Stumbles

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” dominated the Thanksgiving box office, generating a massive $84.6 million at 4,017 locations over the five-day holiday period and $56 million for the weekend.

PEOPLE-JUSTIN-BIEBER

‘Married man’ Justin Bieber says wants to be more like Jesus

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Justin Bieber marked his first Thanksgiving as a married man, saying that “love isn’t always easy” but adding he was trying, like Jesus Christ, to be more patient and selfless.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-BRADY-RECORD

Brady sets all-time NFL passing mark

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady became the NFL’s all-time leader in career passing yards against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SF-FOSTER-ARREST

49ers release LB Foster after latest domestic violence arrest

San Francisco linebacker Reuben Foster was released by the 49ers on Sunday morning, hours after he was arrested in Tampa, Fla., on suspicion of domestic-violence battery.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

VIRGINIA-PROTESTS/ (PIX)

James Fields Jr. goes to trial in death of counterprotester at Virginia alt-right rally

James Fields Jr., Ohio man accused of first-degree murder in the death of a counterprotester at a white nationalist rally, faces trial in Circuit Court. Fields is charged with driving a car into a crowd at the August 2017 “Unite the Right” rally.

26 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

ZAMBIA-BRITAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Duke of Sussex visits Zambia

Prince Harry visits Zambia at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. While in the region, the Duke of Sussex will also attend a board meeting for African Parks, of which he is President.

26 Nov

ITALY-SALVINI/MAFIA

Italian interior minister says to help demolish villa owned by alleged Rome mafia family

Italy’s interior minister, Matteo Salvini, has promised to take part in the demolition of a villa built illegally by an alleged Mafia family in Rome

26 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring story as Ukraine accused Russia of illegally seizing three of its ships in the Black Sea

Ukraine accused Russia of illegally seizing three of its ships in the Black Sea off the disputed Crimean peninsula after opening fire on them on Sunday, a charge that if confirmed could ignite a dangerous new crisis between the two countries.

26 Nov

MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-RAQQA-EDUCATION (PIX) (TV)

With little help, Syria’s Raqqa struggles to revive schools

More than a year since the United States and its allies defeated Islamic State in the Syrian city of Raqqa, many of its schools still resemble battlegrounds that are unfit for purpose.

26 Nov

G20-ARGENTINA/FACTBOX

G20 trade disputes and security raise concerns over summit’s success

As global leaders converge on Buenos Aires for the G20 summit, tensions over global trade, uncertainty over a chancing global economy, and concerns that demonstrations by protesters will turn violent, are all casting uncertainty over the success of the high-profile meeting.

26 Nov

VENEZUELA-MIGRATION/COLOMBIA (PIX)

Venezuelans get much-needed care on US Navy medical ship

Doctors from US Navy hospital ship the USNS Comfort will give much-needed care to Venezuelans who have fled medicine shortages and poor provision in their own country, as well as Colombians from around the northern coastal city of Riohacha.

26 Nov

BRITAIN-EU/MAY (TV)

British PM May likely to give statement to parliament following EU summit

British Prime Minister Theresa May is likely to give statement to parliament following the special European Union summit.

26 Nov 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

MALAYSIA-DURIAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Durian set to be Malaysia’s next major crop as Chinese demand hits unprecedented levels

Malaysia’s efforts to cash in on the durian craze in China could bring in the big bucks as it currently lags behind Thailand in exports.

26 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

IRAN-NUCLEAR/EU (PIX)

Iran nuclear chief Salehi meets EU officials in Brussels

News conference with EU Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete and Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI), Ali Akbar Salehi.

26 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-MEXICO/EL CHAPO (PIX)

Witness testimony continues in U.S. trial of “El Chapo”

Jesus “El Rey” Zampada, a key witness for U.S. prosecutors in the drug trafficking trial of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, is expected to conclude his testimony. He will likely be followed by a U.S. law enforcement witness. Monitoring, coverage on merit.

26 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RBA

RBA chief Lowe speaks in Sydney

RBA Governor Philip Lowe speaks at the Australian Payment Summit, Sydney.

26 Nov 17:15 ET / 22:15 GMT

ARGENTINA-AIRLINES/STRIKE (PIX)

Argentine airline goes on a 24-hour strike and cancels 371 flights ahead of G20 Summit

Argentina’s state-owned airline Aerolineas Argentinas goes on a 24-hour strike called by pilots and other personnel, just days before the country is to host a meeting of the G20.

26 Nov

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RBA

RBA head of financial markets Kent speaks in Sydney

Speech by Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Australian Securitisation Forum 2018 Conference, Sydney

26 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

WORLD-WORK/MINORITY-EMPLOYMENT (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

INSIGHT-Black employment booms as Trump says, but can it last?

There’s little dispute the job market is strong in Memphis. The concern in this majority black city, and more broadly across the United States, is whether it will lead to lasting improvements in economic security.

26 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

FRANCE-ELECTRICITY/TOTAL

Total takes on French power monopolies with ‘uber-like’ model

Total’s French retail electricity subsidiary Total Spring is on track to gain 700,000 clients by the end of the year, setting the group on course to challenge the dominance of former state monopolies EDF and Engie.

26 Nov

AUTOSHOW-LA/ELECTRICPICKUP (PIX) (TV)

What Tesla did for luxury cars, Rivian wants to do for pickups

R.J. Scaringe is betting his company can do for the biggest segment of the U.S. auto industry - gasoline-powered pickup trucks - what Tesla did for luxury cars. The 35-year-old founder and chief executive of Rivian Automotive is showing off the R1T, the all-electric pickup it intends to begin selling in the fall of 2020, at the Los Angeles auto show on Monday.

26 Nov

USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING/CYBERMONDAY (PIX)

Shoppers scour the internet for deals on Cyber Monday

The likes of Amazon.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers are expected to roll out web-only deals in a bid to lure customers following the official start of the holiday shopping season on Black Friday.

26 Nov

USA-COURT/APPLE (TV)

U.S. Supreme Court hears antitrust dispute over Apple’s App Store

The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments to take up Apple Inc’s bid to escape a lawsuit accusing it of breaking federal antitrust laws by monopolizing the market for iPhone software applications and causing consumers to pay more than they should.

26 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARGENTINA-USA/BEEF (PIX)

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina says close to inking a two-way beef deal with US

Argentina is on the verge of signing a deal with the United States that would for the first time allow U.S. fresh beef to be exported to Argentina, the South American country’s International Trade Secretary Marisa Bircher said.

26 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

AUTOSHOW-LA/ (TV)

Los Angeles Auto show media days

Media preview for the Los Angeles auto show

26 Nov