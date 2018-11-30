REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here
US-G20-ARGENTINA/
BRICS slam protectionism as China-U.S. spat overshadows G20 talks
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and the leaders of major developing economies condemned protectionism at a G20 summit in Argentina on Friday overshadowed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to escalate tariffs on China.
US-UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA/
Ukraine bars entry to Russian men of combat age, EU sees renewal of sanctions on Russia
KIEV/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine on Friday banned Russian men of combat age from entering the country, a move introduced under martial law after Russia fired on and captured three Ukrainian naval ships off Crimea last weekend.
US-VIRGINIA-PROTESTS/
Driver in Charlottesville rally never braked, photographer testifies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Reuters) - A photojournalist who took a Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of the car plowing into a crowd of counterprotesters during a white nationalist rally in Virginia last year said in court on Friday that no image in the series showed its brake lights on.
US-QUAKE-ALASKA/
Powerful earthquake rattles Alaska, no injuries reported
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake shook southern Alaska on Friday morning, buckling roads, disrupting traffic and knocking television stations off the air in the state’s largest city, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.
US-DEUTSCHE-BANK-MONEYLAUNDERING/
Police search offices of Deutsche Bank board members
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Police have searched the offices of all the members of Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) board as part of an investigation into money laundering allegations linked to the Panama Papers, a source told Reuters on Friday.
US-G20-ARGENTINA-USMCA/
U.S., Canada, Mexico sign trade deal, Trump shrugs off Congress hurdle
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The United States, Canada and Mexico signed a North American trade pact on Friday, and President Donald Trump brushed aside difficulties he may have in getting the deal through U.S. Congress, where opposition Democrats will control one of its two chambers.
US-FILM-MARY-POPPINS-RETURNS/
Kites, dancing penguins and magic: ‘Mary Poppins Returns’
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Flying through the clouds with a black parrot umbrella and holding her signature carpet bag, whimsical British nanny Mary Poppins made her “practically perfect” movie comeback on Thursday, more than 50 years after first charming audiences worldwide.
US-PEOPLE-NICKJONAS-CHOPRA/
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set to marry in royal style
MUMBAI (Reuters) - “Quantico” star Priyanka Chopra and U.S. singer Nick Jonas are to marry this weekend in a two-day ceremony at a venue dubbed India’s most opulent royal palace.
US-SAILING-AMERICAS/
America’s Cup crews hone ‘flying’ AC75 class on and off water
MONACO (Reuters) - Preparations by the teams competing for the 36th America’s Cup in 2021 are well underway, although they are charting different courses in designing their radical new foiling monohulls.
US-BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP/
NBA roundup: Raptors overcome Durant’s 51
Danny Green made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2:07 to play in overtime, and the Toronto Raptors went on to defeat the visiting Golden State Warriors 131-128 Thursday night.
G20-ARGENTINA/GALA (PIX) (TV)
G20 leaders attend cultural event at Colon Theatre and participate in a dinner
G20 leaders attend a Gala offered by hosting President Mauricio Macri at Colon Theatre.
30 Nov, 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT
G20-ARGENTINA/PLENARY SESSION (PIX) (TV)
Leaders from G20 countries hold second day of summit
1 Dec, 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
MYANMAR-ACTIVISTS/ (PIX)
FEATURE-Lost idol: New wave of Myanmar youth activists look beyond Suu Kyi
With the country facing pressure on various sides - international accusations of ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya, faltering peace talks, falling foreign investment and new potential sanctions - prominent youth activists are losing hope in Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party, and they’re making their presence known.
1 Dec, 20:00 ET / 2 Dec, 01:00 GMT
MEXICO-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)
Lopez Obrador takes office as Mexican president vowing major shake-up
Veteran leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador assumes the Mexican presidency on Saturday in a historic shift, vowing to champion the poor and contain business elites he says have conspired with politicians to fuel corruption, violence and lawlessness.
Dec 1
G20-ARGENTINA/ERDOGAN
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends G20 summit in Argentina
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the G20 summit in Argentina. His meeting with President Donald Trump will be a “pull aside” rather than a previously expected formal meeting.
Dec 1
GEORGIA-PRESIDENT/ (PIX)
Interview with Georgian president-elect Salome Zurabishvili
We plan an interview with Georgia’s president-elect French-born Salome Zurabishvili, who was elected in the presidential election runoff on Nov. 28, defeating her opposition rival Grigol Vashadze.
1 Dec, 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT
USA-FED/REPORTCARD
Fed’s Powell gets a report card from Wall Street.
The latest grades on the Federal Reserve’s communications are in.
30 Nov, 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT
CHINA-REGULATOR/UBS GROUP (PIX)
UBS becomes first foreign bank approved for majority stake in China JV
China’s securities regulator on Friday gave approval for UBS Group to hold the majority stake in its securities joint venture, making it the first foreign bank to take such control under new rules announced by Beijing last year.
Dec 1
AIDS-DAY/ (PIX) (TV)
World AIDS day marked around the globe
From lighting candles to holding rallies, people around the world will mark World AIDS Day on Saturday to raise awareness about the fight against HIV/AIDS and remember all those who have died from it.
Dec 1
ALPINE-SKIING/WOMEN
Alpine skiing-Women battle for downhill World Cup at Lake Louise
Female ski racers compete in the World Cup downhill event in Lake Louise, Canada.
Dec 1
ALPINE-SKIING/MEN
Alpine skiing-Men battle for downhill World Cup at Beaver Creek
Male ski racers compete in the World Cup downhill event on the infamous Birds of Prey course in Beaver Creek, Colorado.
Dec 1