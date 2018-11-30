REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

US-G20-ARGENTINA/

BRICS slam protectionism as China-U.S. spat overshadows G20 talks

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and the leaders of major developing economies condemned protectionism at a G20 summit in Argentina on Friday overshadowed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to escalate tariffs on China.

US-UKRAINE-CRISIS-RUSSIA/

Ukraine bars entry to Russian men of combat age, EU sees renewal of sanctions on Russia

KIEV/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine on Friday banned Russian men of combat age from entering the country, a move introduced under martial law after Russia fired on and captured three Ukrainian naval ships off Crimea last weekend.

U.S.

US-VIRGINIA-PROTESTS/

Driver in Charlottesville rally never braked, photographer testifies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Reuters) - A photojournalist who took a Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of the car plowing into a crowd of counterprotesters during a white nationalist rally in Virginia last year said in court on Friday that no image in the series showed its brake lights on.

US-QUAKE-ALASKA/

Powerful earthquake rattles Alaska, no injuries reported

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake shook southern Alaska on Friday morning, buckling roads, disrupting traffic and knocking television stations off the air in the state’s largest city, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

BUSINESS

US-DEUTSCHE-BANK-MONEYLAUNDERING/

Police search offices of Deutsche Bank board members

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Police have searched the offices of all the members of Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) board as part of an investigation into money laundering allegations linked to the Panama Papers, a source told Reuters on Friday.

US-G20-ARGENTINA-USMCA/

U.S., Canada, Mexico sign trade deal, Trump shrugs off Congress hurdle

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The United States, Canada and Mexico signed a North American trade pact on Friday, and President Donald Trump brushed aside difficulties he may have in getting the deal through U.S. Congress, where opposition Democrats will control one of its two chambers.

ENTERTAINMENT

US-FILM-MARY-POPPINS-RETURNS/

Kites, dancing penguins and magic: ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Flying through the clouds with a black parrot umbrella and holding her signature carpet bag, whimsical British nanny Mary Poppins made her “practically perfect” movie comeback on Thursday, more than 50 years after first charming audiences worldwide.

US-PEOPLE-NICKJONAS-CHOPRA/

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set to marry in royal style

MUMBAI (Reuters) - “Quantico” star Priyanka Chopra and U.S. singer Nick Jonas are to marry this weekend in a two-day ceremony at a venue dubbed India’s most opulent royal palace.

SPORTS

US-SAILING-AMERICAS/

America’s Cup crews hone ‘flying’ AC75 class on and off water

MONACO (Reuters) - Preparations by the teams competing for the 36th America’s Cup in 2021 are well underway, although they are charting different courses in designing their radical new foiling monohulls.

US-BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP/

NBA roundup: Raptors overcome Durant’s 51

Danny Green made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2:07 to play in overtime, and the Toronto Raptors went on to defeat the visiting Golden State Warriors 131-128 Thursday night.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

G20-ARGENTINA/GALA (PIX) (TV)

G20 leaders attend cultural event at Colon Theatre and participate in a dinner

G20 leaders attend a Gala offered by hosting President Mauricio Macri at Colon Theatre.

30 Nov, 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT

G20-ARGENTINA/PLENARY SESSION (PIX) (TV)

Leaders from G20 countries hold second day of summit

1 Dec, 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

MYANMAR-ACTIVISTS/ (PIX)

FEATURE-Lost idol: New wave of Myanmar youth activists look beyond Suu Kyi

With the country facing pressure on various sides - international accusations of ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya, faltering peace talks, falling foreign investment and new potential sanctions - prominent youth activists are losing hope in Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party, and they’re making their presence known.

1 Dec, 20:00 ET / 2 Dec, 01:00 GMT

MEXICO-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Lopez Obrador takes office as Mexican president vowing major shake-up

Veteran leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador assumes the Mexican presidency on Saturday in a historic shift, vowing to champion the poor and contain business elites he says have conspired with politicians to fuel corruption, violence and lawlessness.

Dec 1

G20-ARGENTINA/ERDOGAN

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends G20 summit in Argentina

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the G20 summit in Argentina. His meeting with President Donald Trump will be a “pull aside” rather than a previously expected formal meeting.

Dec 1

GEORGIA-PRESIDENT/ (PIX)

Interview with Georgian president-elect Salome Zurabishvili

We plan an interview with Georgia’s president-elect French-born Salome Zurabishvili, who was elected in the presidential election runoff on Nov. 28, defeating her opposition rival Grigol Vashadze.

1 Dec, 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/REPORTCARD

Fed’s Powell gets a report card from Wall Street.

The latest grades on the Federal Reserve’s communications are in.

30 Nov, 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT

CHINA-REGULATOR/UBS GROUP (PIX)

UBS becomes first foreign bank approved for majority stake in China JV

China’s securities regulator on Friday gave approval for UBS Group to hold the majority stake in its securities joint venture, making it the first foreign bank to take such control under new rules announced by Beijing last year.

Dec 1

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

AIDS-DAY/ (PIX) (TV)

World AIDS day marked around the globe

From lighting candles to holding rallies, people around the world will mark World AIDS Day on Saturday to raise awareness about the fight against HIV/AIDS and remember all those who have died from it.

Dec 1

SPORTS

ALPINE-SKIING/WOMEN

Alpine skiing-Women battle for downhill World Cup at Lake Louise

Female ski racers compete in the World Cup downhill event in Lake Louise, Canada.

Dec 1

ALPINE-SKIING/MEN

Alpine skiing-Men battle for downhill World Cup at Beaver Creek

Male ski racers compete in the World Cup downhill event on the infamous Birds of Prey course in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Dec 1