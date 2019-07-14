REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-EXTRADITION/

Hong Kong extradition protesters escalate fight in suburbs

HONG KONG - Tens of thousands rallied in a large Hong Kong suburb on Sunday, driven by abiding anger at the government’s handling of an extradition bill that has revived fears of China tightening its grip over the former British colony and eroding its freedoms.

IRAN-NUCLEAR-USA/

Rouhani says Iran ready to talk to U.S. if sanctions lifted

DUBAI/PARIS - Iran is ready to hold talks with the United States if Washington lifts sanctions and returns to the 2015 nuclear deal it quit last year, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Sunday.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-DEMOCRATS/

Trump tells Democratic congresswomen to ‘go back’ to ‘fix’ countries they came from

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday told a group of mostly American-born Democratic congresswomen to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” a comment that was condemned by Democrats as racist.

USA-IMMIGRATION/

Immigrants in hiding, but no sign of threatened mass U.S. raids

Immigrant families and their defenders were on standby Sunday for mass deportation arrests across the United States threatened by President Donald Trump, but by early afternoon there were no signs of a nationwide operation.

BUSINESS

USA-FED-REPO-DEUTSCHEBANK/

U.S. Fed seen launching repo facility in early 2020: Deutsche Bank

The Federal Reserve may launch a policy tool to lend to banks using Treasuries and other securities as collateral in early 2020 with possible testing to begin later this year, a Deutsche Bank strategist said.

GALAPAGOS-DEALS-GILEAD-SCIENCES/

Gilead deepens Galapagos ties with $5.1 billion deal

Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD.O) will invest $5.1 billion to raise its stake in Galapagos NV (GLPG.AS) and partner with the Belgian-Dutch biotech firm to develop and commercialize its treatments for a ten-year period, the companies said on Sunday.

ENTERTAINMENT

NEW-YORK-OUTAGES-PERFORMANCES/

New York moments: choir, Broadway casts perform in the street during blackout

NEW YORK - When a massive blackout plunged much of Manhattan into darkness on Saturday evening, a choir and the casts of Broadway musicals entertained tourists with impromptu performances in the street.

FILM-LION-KING-REVIEWS/

New ‘Lion King’ movie lands with a critical whimper

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The much-anticipated new version of animated movie classic “The Lion King” landed with a whimper rather than a roar on Thursday with critics hailing it as visually impressive but tame in terms of character and storytelling.

SPORTS

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/

Djokovic beats Federer in Wimbledon epic to win fifth title

LONDON - Novak Djokovic again proved the toughest of nuts for Roger Federer to crack as he repelled everything the Swiss threw at him to claim a fifth Wimbledon title in the first All England Club final to be decided by a tiebreaker on Sunday.

CRICKET-WORLDCUP-NZL-ENG/

England win World Cup in Super Over drama to end 44-year wait

LONDON - England ended their 44-year wait for a maiden 50-overs World Cup title by beating a gutsy New Zealand side on boundaries after a tied Super Over amidst heart-stopping drama on Sunday.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TAIWAN-ELECTION/ (TV)

Taiwan’s opposition party to announce candidate for 2020 presidential election

Taiwan’s China-friendly opposition Nationalist Kuomingtang Party (KMT) announces its candidate for the self-ruled island’s presidential election in January after a hotly contested primary that includes Foxconn founder Terry Gou.

15 Jul 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/LEADER-DEBATE (PIX)

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt take part in final Conservative Party debate

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt take The Sun/talkRADIO Conservative Party debate - ‘The Final Showdown’.

15 Jul

CYPRUS-TURKEY/EU (PIX) (TV)

EU foreign ministers set to agree sanctions on Turkey over Cyprus drilling

European Union foreign ministers are likely to decide to curb contacts and funding for Ankara in retaliation for what the bloc says is Turkey’s “illegal” drilling for gas and oil off Cyprus.

15 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

German Chancellor Merkel visits Siemens factory in state of Saxony

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser are due to visit the company’s plant in the eastern town of Goerlitz.

15 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CZECH-POLITICS/

Czech junior coalition party leadership decides on leaving government

The Social Democrats, junior coalition party in the minority government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis, decide whether to stay or leave the government after a personnel dispute.

The party has demanded to replace its culture minister, but President Milos Zeman refused, despite his obligation stated in the Constitution.

15 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

NORTH CAROLINA-GERRYMANDERING/

Legal battle over U.S. gerrymandering shifts to North Carolina as trial begins The latest battle in the legal war over partisan gerrymandering will begin on Monday in Raleigh, North Carolina, with the start of a trial over whether the Republican-drawn state legislative maps violate the state constitution.

15 Jul

SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

South Africa’s Zuma to face corruption inquiry

Former South African president Jacob Zuma will be questioned at a public inquiry into state graft on Monday, a dramatic fall from grace for a politician who has cast a long shadow over the country’s politics for the past decade.

15 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/FUNDRAISING

Fundraising filing deadline for 2020 candidates

Fundraising deadline for second quarter reports for presidential and congressional candidates

15 Jul

GLOBAL-HUNGER/UNITED NATIONS

TRFN - U.N. launches report on latest global hunger levels

Launch of the 2019 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, by the three U.N. food agencies + UNICEF + WHO

15 Jul

PHILIPPINES-USA/

U.S. delegation meet Philippine defence, diplomatic officials for annual dialogue

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell and Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver lead the U.S. delegation to the for an annual U.S.-Philippines strategic dialogue.

15 Jul

IRAN-NUCLEAR/EU (PIX) (TV)

EU foreign ministers to discuss Iran at monthly meeting

European Union foreign ministers will seek to show full support for the 2015 nuclear accord and to urge Iran to come back into compliance.

15 Jul

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-MEASLES/

U.S. provides update on its worst measles outbreak in a quarter century

U.S. health officials provide updated figures on the nation’s largest measles outbreak in a quarter century.

15 Jul

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

HONGKONG-EXTRADITION/MORNING (TV)

Hong Kongers respond to major weekend protests

Hongkongers express their views on what has now turned into a weekly protest on every weekend as opposition against a controversial extradition bill has now developed into calls for political reform and government accountability.

15 Jul 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

VIRGINIA-PROTESTS/ (TV)

Neo-Nazi who killed Heather Heyer in Charlottesville protest to be sentenced for murder in Virginia court

The self-described neo-Nazi convicted of killing Heather Heyer by ramming his car into a crowd protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017 will be sentenced on Monday on state charges.

James Fields, 22, has already been sentenced on federal hate crime charges for the Aug. 12 attack, which also injured 19 people.

15 Jul

PEOPLE-JEFFREY EPSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Bail hearing in U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking case

A bail hearing is scheduled in the case of American financier Jeffrey Epstein, accused of luring dozens of girls as young as 14 to his luxury homes in New York and Florida and paying them for sex acts.

The case is before U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan.

15 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks at SIFMA event

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before the “LIBOR Transition Briefing: The Transition to Alternative Reference Rates” organized by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), in New York.

15 Jul 08:50 ET / 12:50 GMT

PORTUGAL-ECONOMY/TOURISM

Portugal releases tourist arrivals

Portugal’s National Statistics Institute releases tourism data for May

15 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AUTOS-FORD MOTOR/UNION (PIX)

Ford, UAW to kick off contentious contract talks

Ford Motor Co and the United Auto Workers union will formally launch talks on their next four-year contract. U.S. auto sales are declining after a strong run since the end of the Great Recession and wages, healthcare and the use of temporary workers will be key areas in what both sides expect to be a contentious round of talks.

15 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CITIGROUP-RESULTS/

Citigroup reports second quarter results

Citigroup Inc is the first major bank to report second quarter earnings. Investors will be looking for signs that banks can still grow loans and deposits in a slowing economy.

15 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-OPIOIDS/LITIGATION-OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma, J&J to wrap up first trial over opioid crisis

Oklahoma’s attorney general is expected on Monday urge a judge to find Johnson & Johnson responsible for flooding the market with painkillers and fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic, as the first trial in nationwide litigation over the drug crisis comes to an end.

15 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SPACE-EXPLORATION/MOON (PIX) (TV)

Scientists envision future moon missions as way station to explore Mars and the galaxy

The United States has set a new goal of going back to the moon with a manned mission by the year 2024.

A NASA funded team at the University of Colorado is working on putting telescopes on the moon by then, using telerobotics technology.

Jack Burns the head of the team talks to a multimedia Reuters team about this project and also what the real moon mission is: a way station for launching rockets elsewhere into solar system, including Mars; constructing habitats; working with private companies on possibly mining for water and precious metals; tourism.

Our visit could also shed light on the private/public partnership that NASA has created – to what extent is the research at NESS and the other teams going to benefit the likes of SpaceX and Blue Origin? And speaking of Origin, maybe they can tell us the origin story of the moon.

15 Jul

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-RUSH/LAWSUIT (TV)

Court hears News Corp appeal to Geoffrey Rush defamation lawsuit

A court is set to hear News Corp’s appeal to a judgment awarding Oscar-winner Geoffrey Rush a record $1.9 million defamation payout over articles saying he behaved inappropriately toward a co-star in a production of “King Lear”.

15 Jul 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

ISRAEL-STATION/ (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Tel Aviv’s Central Bus Station: a dingy commuter hub with a soul

Opened in 1993 with hopes of rejuvenating one of its poorest neighbourhoods, Tel Aviv’s Central Bus Station is now commonly referred to as “the Monstrosity”.

15 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/SETTLEMENT

Weinstein and accusers reach compensation deal

Attorneys for dozens of women who sued Harvey Weinstein for sexual harassment are expected to tell a judge on Monday they agreed to a $30 million compensation fund with the film producer and former board members of his bankrupt production company.

15 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT