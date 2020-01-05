REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 pm GMT/6 am SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

GLOBAL

IRAQ-SECURITY

Iraq calls for foreign troops to leave after U.S. killing of Iranian commander

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s parliament called on Sunday for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave amid a growing backlash against the U.S. killing of a top Iranian military commander that has heightened fears of a wider Middle East conflict.

KENYA-SECURITY

Three Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack on base in Kenya

NAIROBI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three Americans - one U.S. military servicemember and two contractors - were killed by Somalia’s al Shabaab militant group during an attack on Sunday on a military base in Kenya used by both U.S. and Kenyan forces, the U.S. military said.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT

Senate Republican eyes rule change to kick start Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Sunday he wants the Senate to launch an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump within days and wrap it up this month, even if it means changing Senate rules.

PENNSYLVANIA-CRASH

Five dead, 60 hurt in Pennsylvania highway crash

(Reuters) - At least five people were killed and about 60 injured in a Pennsylvania Turnpike crash early Sunday involving a tour bus, three tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle, turnpike officials said.

BUSINESS

BOEING-737MAX-SAFETY

Boeing, FAA reviewing wiring issue on grounded 737 MAX

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed on Sunday they are reviewing a wiring issue that could potentially cause a short circuit on the grounded 737 MAX.

AMAZON-BARRON-S

Amazon is generating lots of free-cash flow, time to get on board: Barron’s

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is generating lots of free cash flow, which it often uses to invest in growing its business, making the e-commerce retailer a good investment, weekly newspaper Barron’s said on Jan. 3.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE

‘The Grudge’ Kicks Off 2020 Box Office as ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Rules Again

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Sony and Screen Gems’ “The Grudge” ignited the 2020 box office, scaring up $11.3 million in domestic ticket sales over the weekend.

AWARDS-GOLDEN-GLOBES

Anything-can-happen Golden Globes kick off crowded awards season

BEVERLY HILLS (Reuters) - Classic Hollywood takes center stage at the Golden Globes on Sunday, kicking off an unusually crowded awards season where the top movie honors are wide open.

SPORTS

TENNIS-ATPCUP-TSITSIPAS

Tsitsipas back in groove as Zverev searches for answers

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas was clinical as he picked up his first win of the season at the ATP Cup in Brisbane on Sunday against a temperamental Alexander Zverev of Germany, who was almost reduced to tears due to problems over his serve.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP

NHL roundup: Knights rally, knock off Blues in OT

Chandler Stephenson scored on a breakaway with 1:59 remaining in overtime, as the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from a three-goal deficit to win for the first time in franchise history, 5-4, over the St. Louis Blues in a battle of division leaders on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/BORDER (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - In Hong Kong’s tranquil borderlands, two systems co-exist

More than two decades after Hong Kong returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997, a long border fence still threads between mainland China and the city today. The varied landscapes and lives of residents wedged in these borderlands speak of two different systems that have co-existed on one another’s doorstep.

6 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BUTTIGIEG

Pete Buttigieg seeks to cement front-runner status in New Hampshire

Pete Buttigieg is spending the weekend in New Hampshire before heading to Iowa for much of the rest of January as the 2020 Democratic presidential race hurtles toward its first primary votes. He is polling at the top or near it in both states, which are crucial to his chances to becoming the party’s 2020 nominee.

6 Jan

SAUDI-DIPLOMACY/ (PIX) (TV)

Foreign ministers of Red Sea states hold meeting in Saudi Arabia

Foreign ministers of Arab and African countries bordering the strategic Red Sea and Gulf of Aden hold a meeting in Riyadh at a time of rising U.S.-Iran tensions.

6 Jan

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/NAJIB (PIX)

Fourth trial begins for former Malaysian PM Najib over 1MDB scandal

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his former treasury chief, Mohamad Irwan Serigar Abdullah, who have been charged with six counts of criminal breach of trust each, go on trial for the alleged misappropriation of about $1.5 billion in government funds. This is the fourth trial for Najib, who faces 36 other charges of money laundering and corruption, mostly linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB.

6 Jan

CHINA-KIRIBATI/ (PIX) (TV)

Kiribati President Maamau meets Chinese President Xi in Beijing

Kiribati’s President Taneti Maamau attends a welcoming ceremony held by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before meeting with Xi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. China and the Pacific island state of Kiribati restored diplomatic ties last year after the former diplomatic ally of Taiwan abandoned Taipei.

6 Jan

LIBERIA-PROTEST/ (TV)

Liberian activists call for mass anti-government protest

Liberia’s Council of Patriots, an activist group led by a popular radio host, has called for a mass protest against the government of President George Weah. The demonstration, originally planned for Dec. 30, was pushed back following pressure from regional body ECOWAS to give authorities time to prepare security. Protests have been mounting following a series of missed payments to education and health workers and rampant inflation.

6 Jan

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOLDEN GLOBES/DEGENERES (PIX) (TV)

Ellen DeGeneres gets lifetime award at Golden Globes Ellen DeGeneres, the stand-up comedian who broke gay barriers to become one of the most beloved names on television, is given a Golden Globes lifetime achievement award.

5 Jan 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

AWARDS-GOLDEN GLOBES/HANKS (PIX) (TV)

Tom Hanks gets Golden Globes lifetime achievement award Tom Hanks, regarded as one of the nicest men in showbusiness, is honored with a lifetime achievement awards at the Golden Globes to mark his 30 year movie career.

5 Jan 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

AWARDS-GOLDEN GLOBES/STUDIOS (PIX)

Netflix, Apple, HBO battle for Golden Globes glory Netflix, Apple TV+ or HBO? Who came out tops at the Golden Globes?

5 Jan 23:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

FRANCE-PICASSO/RAFFLE (TV)

Picasso painting worth €1m raffled to €100 ticket winner

A 1921 Picasso original oil painting, “Nature Morte”, is won in a live online raffle. The tickets for the raffle were sold worldwide online and cost €100 each - a pocket-friendly price for a painting worth €1m - to raise money for charity.

6 Jan

AWARDS-GOLDEN GLOBES/GERVAIS (PIX) (TV)

Ricky Gervais hosts the Golden Globe awards

Host British comedian Ricky Gervais brings his no-holds barred humor to the Golden Globes award show

5 Jan 00:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Weinstein rape trial begins with film producer facing up to life in prison

The rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the former movie mogul who transformed the independent film world with award-winning movies like “Shakespeare in Love” and “The English Patient,” begins this week in Manhattan. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

6 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ALPHABET-SIDEWALK/ Alphabet’s Toronto smart city proposal faces timber innovation challenge

An Alphabet company’s vision for a ‘smart city’ project in Toronto includes buildings made of timber that are five times the current limit, potentially steering the company into the troubled waters of timber innovation in Canada.

6 Jan

EGYPT-ECONOMY/TREASURIES

Egypt to auction $800 mln of one-year T-bills

Egypt’s central bank is due to auction $800 million of one-year dollar-denominated T-bills on Jan. 6.

6 Jan

PRIVATEEQUITY-FAMILYOFFICES/

Private equity’s talent challenge: keeping it out of the family

Family offices, which handle the wealth of the very rich and their kin, are increasingly poaching young talent from buyout firms, challenging the private equity industry’s claim as the destination of choice for aspiring dealmakers.

6 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

USA-FED/REPO (PIX)

ANALYSIS-Fed focuses on repo market exit strategy after avoiding year-end crunch

Wall Street’s worst fears of a year-end funding squeeze never materialized thanks in large part to the quarter trillion dollars the Fed stuffed into the market at year end to ensure nothing became gummed up. The question now, though, is what it will take for the Fed to withdraw from its daily liquidity operations in the $2.2 trillion market for repurchase agreements, or repo - after it became a dominant player in the short time span of three months.

6 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

PHILIPPINES-BUDGET/

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to sign the $80 billion budget for 2020

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte likely to sign the 4.1 trillion pesos ($80.8 billion) national government budget that would help achieve its target of 6.5%-7.5% GDP growth this year.

6 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CANCER-ADC/

FOCUS-Drug developers take fresh aim at guided-missile cancer drugs

Drug developers take fresh aim at guided-missile cancer drugs that pair antibodies with with toxic agents to kill tumor cells.

6 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CANCER-ADC/EXPLAINER

EXPLAINER-Making a new generation of ‘guided-missile’ cancer drugs work

A class of treatments known as antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) combine cancer-tracking proteins with powerful cell toxins. The therapies are getting a fresh start as dozens of drugmakers test a record number of new compounds in people.

6 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

THAILAND-CANNABIS/CLINIC (PIX) (TV)

Thailand launches first free medical cannabis clinic

Thailand launches its first official medical cannabis clinic to provide free treatment for the first batch of 300 patients.

6 Jan

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-BARCLAYS/QATAR

Former top Barclays banker, Roger Jenkins, faces cross-examination over Qatar rescue

Roger Jenkins, the most high-profile of three former Barclays executives on trial on fraud charges, will face around a week of cross-examination at London’s Old Bailey criminal court in a landmark case about how the bank secured rescue financing from Qatar at the height of the credit crisis. Jenkins was the “gatekeeper” of the bank’s relationship with Qatar.

6 Jan