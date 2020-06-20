REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-PROTESTS-SECURITY/

Beijing to have sweeping powers over Hong Kong security law, stoking concerns

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China will have overarching powers over the enforcement of a new national security law in Hong Kong, according to details released on Saturday that signalled the deepest change to the city’s way of life since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA-LEAFLETS/

North Korea prepares anti-South leaflets amid heightened tensions

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea is gearing up to send propaganda leaflets over its southern border, denouncing North Korean defectors and South Korea, its state media said on Saturday, the latest retaliation for leaflets from the South as bilateral tensions rise.

U.S.

USA-JUSTICE-NEWYORK-BARR/

Attorney General Barr says Trump fires top Manhattan prosecutor, at his request

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Saturday that President Donald Trump had fired Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan whose office is investigating Trump’s attorney Rudolph Giuliani, after Berman publicly refused to step down from his post.

USA-TRUMP-BOLTON-BOOK/

U.S. judge denies Trump administration’s bid to block Bolton’s book

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Saturday denied a request by the Trump administration for an injunction to block publication of a book by President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton that alleges the president sought China’s help to win re-election.

BUSINESS

MINNEAPOLIS-PROTESTS-BLACK-PRODUCTS/

Brands tout Black heritage as some shoppers question authenticity

NEW YORK/BANGALORE (Reuters) - L’Oreal SA, Unilever and other multinationals that acquired personal-care brands founded by Black people are moving to reassure their core customers, some of whom have pledged in the wake of racial-justice protests to direct their spending toward only Black-owned companies.

PG-E-US-BANKRUPTCY/

PG&E says bankruptcy court approves its Chapter 11 reorganization plan

(Reuters) - PG&E Corp (PCG.N) said its Chapter 11 reorganization plan has been confirmed by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California, bringing the power provider one step closer to emerging from bankruptcy and participate in a state-backed wildfire fund.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HOLM/

British actor Ian Holm dies at 88

LONDON (Reuters) - British actor Ian Holm, best known for his roles in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and “Alien”, has died aged 88, the Guardian newspaper said on Friday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-DRIVE-IN-GIGS/

Live gigs in Britain are back - but you’ll need a car

LONDON (Reuters) - There won’t be any moshing going on, but entertainment company Live Nation Entertainment are rolling out a series of gigs across the UK where fans can be together to get their fix of live events from the safety of their own designated area.

SPORTS

HORSERACING-BELMONT/

Horse racing: Eerie calm welcomes contenders at empty Belmont

ELMONT, New York (Reuters) - Betting counters were closed and an eerie silence settled over the ivy-coated plaza inside Belmont Park on Saturday as jockeys and horses gathered for the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes, which will be contested in front of empty stands.

BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-NYM-CUOMO/

Cuomo: Yanks, Mets to train in New York if MLB resumes

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the Yankees and Mets would train in the state if Major League Baseball attempts to start its coronavirus-delayed season.

POLITICS/INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump conducts rally in Tulsa, Okla.

U.S. President Donald Trump conducts rally in Tulsa, Okla.

20 Jun 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

PANAMA-USA/

Panama exhumes 19 bodies in search for dead from U.S. invasion of 1989

Panamanian authorities this week finalised the exhumation of 19 bodies in a private cemetery in Panama City as part of a search for victims of the 1989 invasion by the United States, Panamanian judicial authorities said.

21 Jun

SERBIA-ELECTION/(PIX) (TV)

Serbia holds general election

Serbia holds a general elections on June 21, pitting the ruling Serbian Progressive Party against the fragmented and bickering opposition. The first preliminary results after expected about two hours after polling stations close.

21 Jun

BUSINESS/ECONOMICS

CA NATL RLWY-CEO/ (PIX)

CN Rail sees eastern network revival on supply chain shifts, ports

Canadian National Railway Co is banking on growth in consumer freight and shifting supply chain production away from China, to drive more traffic for it to move from Eastern Canadian ports, the company’s chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

21 Jun

CRIME/LAW/JUSTICE

ARMENIA-OPPOSITION/ARRESTS

Armenian court orders arrest of opposition leader for vote-buying

Court in Armenia on Sunday is expected to order an arrest of opposition leader and one of the wealthiest men in ex-Soviet country for vote-buying.

21 Jun