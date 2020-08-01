REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

GLOBAL

IRAN-USA-SECURITY

Iran says it has detained U.S.-based opposition leader over 2008 bomb attack

Iran said on Saturday its intelligence services have detained a U.S.-based leader of a pro-monarchist group whom it accused of being behind a deadly 2008 bombing and of plotting other attacks, and that he is being held in Iran.

BELARUS-ELECTION-RUSSIA-MERCENARIES

Russia and Belarus at odds over arrest of suspected mercenaries

MOSCOW/MINSK - A dispute between Moscow and Minsk over the detention of more than 30 men who Belarus accused of being Russian mercenaries deepened on Saturday, as the two sides contradicted each other about the group’s plans.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS

Congressional Democrats, White House still at impasse over coronavirus bill

WASHINGTON - The top Democrats in Congress are not close to a deal with the White House to pump more money into the U.S. economy to ease the coronavirus’ heavy toll, both sides said on Saturday, after an essential lifeline for millions of unemployed Americans expired.

STORM-ISAIAS

Hurricane Isaias lashes the Bahamas as it bears down on Florida

MIAMI - Hurricane Isaias strengthened slightly as it lashed the Bahamas on Saturday, bearing down on Florida, and was expected to approach the southeast of the state later in the day before traveling up the eastern U.S. seaboard.

BUSINESS

USA-TIKTOK-BYTEDANCE-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: TikTok’s Chinese owner offers to forego stake to clinch U.S. deal - sources

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - China’s ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said on Friday he had decided to ban the popular short-video app, two people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

USA-EASTMANKODAK-OPTIONS-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: Eastman Kodak top executive got Trump deal windfall on an ‘understanding’

NEW YORK/LONDON - Eastman Kodak Co on Monday granted its executive chairman options for 1.75 million shares as the result of what a person familiar with the arrangement described as an “understanding” with its board that had previously neither been listed in his employment contract nor made public.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-BRITAIN-PARKER

Alan Parker, director of ‘Bugsy Malone’ and ‘Mississippi Burning’, dies at 76

LONDON - British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of movies ranging from “Bugsy Malone”, a gangster comedy featuring children armed with machineguns that fired cream, to the tense prison drama “Midnight Express”, died on Friday aged 76.

THAILAND-PROTESTS-CARTOON

Hamster hero? How a Japanese cartoon became Thai youth protesters’ symbol

BANGKOK - Thailand’s emerging student pro-democracy movement has adopted a Japanese cartoon hamster, Hamtaro, as a creative way to get support from young people around the country.

SPORTS

ICEHOCKEY-NHL

Rangers, Hurricanes back in action in Toronto; Dumba takes knee in Edmonton

TORONTO - The National Hockey League’s New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes returned from a COVID-19 shutdown on Saturday without the players showing support for Black Lives Matter or other social justice causes that have marked the reopening of other sports.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-CHE-REPORT

Aubameyang double helps Arsenal beat Chelsea for 14th FA Cup trophy

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to help his side secure a 2-1 win over 10-man Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday for a record-extending 14th crown in the competition - and a spot in next season’s Europa League.

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CYBER-CONFERENCE/ (PIX)

Black Hat Cybersecurity Conference in Las Vegas

Thousands of hacking experts and security professionals attend the annual Black Hat conference in Las Vegas.

2 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australian authorities grapple with rising death toll as infections surge

Australia is grappling with increasing deaths and surging cases in the south-east state of Victoria, as authorities try to bring small clusters of infections in Sydney under control.

2 Aug

RELIGION

RELIGION-EID/PAKISTAN (PIX)

Muslims in Pakistan celebrate Eid-al-Adha

Muslims in Pakistan celebrate Eid-al Adha by slaughtering cows and goats.

2 Aug

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SWISS-DAY (PIX) (TV)

Swiss mountains light up in a national day celebration to suit COVID-19 era

The Swiss village of Evolene will light up a mountain range for Swiss national day in order for people to enjoy the day with enough social distance. The fire made by burning a 100kg of powder is the equivalent to 100 millions candles

2 Aug 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT