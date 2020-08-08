REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

GLOBAL

LEBANON-SECURITY-BLAST

Lebanese protesters storm ministry buildings as anger over Beirut blast grows

BEIRUT - Lebanese protesters stormed government ministries in Beirut and trashed the offices of the Association of Lebanese Banks on Saturday as shots rang out in increasingly angry demonstrations over this week’s devastating explosion.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ISRAEL-PROTESTS

‘Your time is up’: Thousands protest against Netanyahu over COVID-19 and alleged corruption

JERUSALEM - Thousands of Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem on Saturday as anger mounted over corruption allegations and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CASES

U.S. sets record as coronavirus cases top 5 million

The United States set a record for coronavirus cases on Saturday, with more than 5 million people now infected, according to a Reuters tally, as the country’s top infectious diseases official offered hope earlier this week that an effective vaccine might be available by year-end.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS

Trump signs coronavirus relief orders after talks with Congress break down

BEDMINSTER, N.J. - President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Saturday providing additional financial support to Americans hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, after his negotiators failed to reach a deal with Congress.

BUSINESS

BERKSHIRE-RESULTS

Coronavirus punishes Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway takes big writedown

Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday announced a $9.8 billion writedown and 10,000 job losses at its Precision Castparts aircraft parts unit, as the coronavirus pandemic caused widespread pain at Warren Buffett’s conglomerate.

USA-EASTMAN-KODAK-DEALS

Eastman Kodak’s $765 million U.S. loan agreement on hold after recent allegations

Eastman Kodak Co’s $765 million loan agreement with the U.S. government to produce pharmaceutical ingredients has been put on hold due to “recent allegations of wrongdoing,” the U.S. International Development Finance Corp (DFC) said.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-VMA

MTV’s Video Music Awards drops plans for indoor show due to coronavirus

LOS ANGELES - MTV has abandoned the idea of holding its Video Music Awards show at an indoor venue in New York because of the complications of the coronavirus epidemic.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-ITV

Swapping shorts for thermals, ‘I’m A Celebrity’ moves to UK from Australia

LONDON - British broadcaster ITV will this year hold its reality TV show “I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here” in a ruined English castle in winter instead of the heat of the Australian jungle, as COVID-19 restrictions make global travel all but impossible.

SPORTS

TENNIS-LEXINGTON-SERENA

Serena turned into bit of a recluse during COVID-19

Serena Williams said on Saturday the COVID-19 outbreak has not only given her a much needed stretch of downtime with her family, it has also turned her into a bit of a “neurotic” and “a recluse” given her past health scares.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SOCCER-USA

MLS to resume season on August 12 in home cities amid COVID-19

Major League Soccer will resume the regular season with clubs playing in their home cities starting from Aug. 12 following the end of the single-site tournament in Florida that was designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the league said on Saturday.

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australian authorities try to contain new wave of coronavirus cases

Australian authorities are grappling with a new wave of coronavirus cases in the state of Victoria, while clusters break out elsewhere.

9 Aug

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

QUAKECON-GAMING/

QuakeCon gaming event

Thousands of enthusiasts gather at major gaming event QuakeCon, which has been described as the ‘Woodstock of Gaming’ to play each other across one network, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center.

9 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEWZEALAND (PIX) (TV)

NZ battling complacency as it reaches 100 days without COVID-19

As New Zealand marks 100 days since it had any domestic transmission of the coronavirus, there is growing concern that complacency and ‘COVID fatigue’ could lead to the virus spiralling out of control as seen in countries like Australia and Vietnam.

9 Aug 04:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TAIWAN-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S. health chief Azar begins trip to Taiwan

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrives in Taiwan for the highest-level visit by a US official in four decades.

9 Aug

BELARUS-ELECTION/LUKASHENKO (PIX) (TV)

Lukashenko votes in Belarus presidential election

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko votes in presidential election.

9 Aug

SRI LANKA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Sri Lanka’s Mahinda Rajapaksa to be sworn in as PM

Former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa will be sworn in as the prime minister after a resounding victory in Wednesday’s parliamentary elections.

9 Aug 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BELARUS-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Belarus is expected to hold presidential election

9 Aug 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

BELARUS-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN (TV)

Polls open in Belarus presidential election

Polls open in Belarus presidential election as President Alexander Lukashenko hopes to extend his 26-year rule of the eastern European country.

9 Aug 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

BELARUS-ELECTION/TIKHANOUSKAYA (PIX) (TV)

Belarus opposition candidate Tikhanouskaya votes in presidential election

Belarus united opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanouskaya votes in presidential election taking on long-serving President Alexander Lukashenko.

9 Aug 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CANADA-CANOLA/CHINA (GRAPHIC)

‘Like gold’: Canadian canola prices spike as shippers find back door to China

Canadian canola prices soared this week to the highest in nearly two years, despite a diplomatic dispute between Ottawa and Beijing, as exporters find roundabout ways to reach top oilseed buyer China.

9 Aug 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT