REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

GLOBAL

BELARUS-ELECTION/

Protesters crowd Minsk as Belarus leader gets birthday call from Putin

(Reuters) - Belarusians chanting “Happy Birthday, you rat” and flying red-and-white opposition flags gathered near President Alexander Lukashenko’s residence on Sunday as protesters kept up pressure on the veteran leader to resign, before dispersing peacefully.

ISRAEL-EMIRATES-USA/

Trump adviser sees more Arab, Muslim partners for Israel after UAE deal

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said on Sunday more Arab and Muslim countries were likely to follow the United Arab Emirates in normalising relations with Israel.

U.S.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-WISCONSIN/

Democrats say Trump visit may worsen protests in Wisconsin city

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump should not visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, the city where protests erupted last week after a Black man was shot in the back by a white police officer, the state’s Democratic lieutenant governor said on Sunday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

U.S. coronavirus cases top six million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks

(Reuters) - U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed six million on Sunday as many states in the Midwest reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally.

BUSINESS

UNITED-ARLNS-FEES/

United Airlines bids farewell to change fees in push for bookings

CHICAGO (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Sunday it is permanently eliminating change fees on tickets for U.S. travel effective immediately, the latest effort by a U.S. airline to try to stimulate bookings hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

USA-TIKTOK-CHINA/

China’s new tech export controls could give Beijing a say in TikTok sale

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s new rules around tech exports mean ByteDance’s sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations could need Beijing’s approval, a Chinese trade expert told state media, a requirement that would complicate the forced and politically charged divestment.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-DANCE-COMPETITION/

A digital dance-off spreads from Argentina to the world

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - With theaters closed around the world, three South American dancers have created a digital dance-off for aspiring twirlers, with Instagram the new stage where competitors from Argentina and Brazil to Israel and Italy post clips of their moves.

USA-BOXOFFICE/

Box Office: ‘New Mutants’ Lands $7 Million Debut

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Superhero thriller “The New Mutants,” one of the first major movies to open since coronavirus caused theaters to close in March, launched to $7 million over the weekend. Though ticket sales were on the lower end of expectations, the Disney and 20th Century Studios release marks the biggest debut yet for a new release during the pandemic.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-HOME-RUN-RECORD/

Dodgers set National League record for home runs in a month with Bellinger’s blast

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three home runs in the first three innings of Sunday’s game against the host Texas Rangers to set a National League record for homers in a month with 57.

SOCCER-USA/

Soccer: Salt Lake owner Hansen to sell Utah teams after alleged racist comments

(Reuters) - Major League Soccer (MLS) said on Sunday that Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen, who is being investigated by the governing body over allegations that he had used racist language, is set to sell Utah Soccer Holdings.

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

PHILIPPINES-SECURITY/

Duterte visits troops in restive Philippine province after deadly bombings

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte flew to Jolo on a restive southern Philippine islands on Sunday, where twin explosions earlier this month, believed to have been carried out by suicide bombers, killed 15 people and wounded more than 70 others.

31 Aug 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SUDAN-DARFUR/PEACEDEAL (PIX)

Sudan signs peace deal with Darfur rebel groups

Sudan’s government and rebel groups in the troubled Darfur region to sign peace deal in Juba on Monday, ending months of tortuous negotiations and a conflict that has claimed over 300,000 lives and displaced 2.5 million.

31 Aug

LEBANON-CRISIS/BLAST-EXODUS (PIX)

Their parents fled the civil war. Lebanese flee “hopeless” country once more.

Days after the port blast that ravaged Beirut, a news anchor on little-watched state TV delivered his last bulletin in 11 years. “I can no longer stay in a land that is a graveyard for dreams. I’m leaving the country,” he declared on air. A new generation of Lebanese pack their bags, looking for “any kind of normal” abroad after the blast turned the capital into a disaster zone.

31 Aug

LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-MACRON

Preview ahead of French president Macron’s trip to Beirut

French President Emmanuel Macron makes his second trip to Beirut since a massive blast at the port destroyed swathes of the capital and prompted street protests that heralded the government’s downfall. Sectarian rivalries are getting in the way of the appointment of a new interim administration.

31 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-VMA/ (TV)

MTV holds its Video Music Awards (VMA) ceremony

MTV’s annual Video Music Awards ceremony, featuring performances by BTS, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, takes place. Some artists to perform at locations in New York city, others will be pre-recorded for the virtual show without a red carpet.

30 Aug 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/DIANA (PIX)

23rd anniversary of the death of Princess Diana

People mark the 23rd anniversary of the death of Princess Diana.

31 Aug

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TAIWAN-CZECH/ (PIX) (TV)

Speaker of Czech Republic Senate gives speech in Taiwan

The visiting speaker of the Czech Senate, Chairman Milos Vystrcil gives a speech at an investment forum in Taipei and then in the afternoon at a university. His five-day visit has angered Beijing. The Czech government has also refused to endorse the trip, and sticks to its one-China policy. Vystrcil, a member of the opposition, has billed the trip a sign of support for Czech values-based policies as well as business

31 Aug 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

COLOMBIA-CENBANK/

PREVIEW-Colombia central bank set to trim rate one last time at Monday meeting

Colombia’s central bank board is set to reduce borrowing costs for the final time on Monday after months of cuts meant to help an economy battered by coronavirus.

31 Aug

COLOMBIA-INFLATION/

POLL-Colombia inflation set to continue falling amid low consumption

Consumer price increases in Colombia will have continued to fall during August, analysts polled by Reuters said, as consumer demand remains weak amid the economic crisis caused by coronavirus.

31 Aug

COLOMBIA-RATES/

Colombia central bank board votes on interest rate decision

Colombia’s seven-member central bank board will vote on the benchmark interest rate on Monday, in what analysts expect will be the final salvo in a borrowing costs easing cycle.

31 Aug

GLOBAL-OIL/SHALE-INVESTMENTS

Second shale boom’s legacy: overpriced deals, unwanted assets

Oil-and-gas companies plunged over $156 billion into M&A and land deals during the second U.S. shale boom, in a massive bet that good times would continue and oil prices would rise. Many of those deals have become financial albatrosses.

31 Aug 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-TOURISM (PIX) (TV)

With borders closed, S.Africa pins hopes on cash-strapped local tourists

Following a five-month lockdown, South Africa is easing domestic travel restrictions, allowing hotels to reopen. With international borders still closed, the government is pinning its hopes on domestic tourism, echoing a strategy being tried from Vietnam to New Zealand with mixed results.

31 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

EU-ECONOMY/

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovski talks at Forum Alpbach

Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis talks about how to shape an inclusive and sustainable economy and EU policy amidst a global pandemic via live stream

31 Aug 03:45 ET / 07:45 GMT

DENMARK-ECONOMY/

Danish govt to announce budget proposal for 2021

31 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/PEMEX-INVESTORS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

INSIGHT-Mexico’s Pemex tests limits of investor influence on climate change

At a time when oil production is at historic lows, lenders who want Mexican oil giant Pemex to adapt to climate change are struggling to be heard.

31 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA

Fed Vice Chair Clarida speaks at a Washington think tank

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks on “The Federal Reserve’s New Monetary Policy Framework” before Peterson Institute for International Economics.

31 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on philanthropy and recovery

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in virtual conversation, “An Inclusive Recovery: How Philanthropy Can Impact Systematic Change” hosted by the Florida Philanthropic Network.

31 Aug 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ESTONIA-ENVIRONMENT/BOGS (PIX) (TV)

Activists work to restore Estonian bogs to slow global warming

Activists in Estonia are working to restore its old bogs, which were drained in the Soviet-era to extract peat and are now leaking greenhouse gases. The drained bogs are major source of the gases in countries around the Baltic Sea as well as in UK and Ireland, and Estonia is spearheading efforts to restore them and curb the emissions.

31 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA-REFUGEES (PIX) (PIX)

INSIGHT - Locked out by COVID, refugees’ lives on hold

Before COVID, thousands of people were promised escape from war, violence, conflict or persecution. Now, after winning a chance to make new lives in countries such as the United States and Canada, they suddenly learned — often by phone — their flights would no longer take off. Ubah Mohamed was one of them.

31 Aug 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-ADENOVIRUS-HISTORY

How cold viruses are being used in vaccines from Russia, China

The modified common cold viruses behind high-profile COVID-19 vaccine candidates from China’s CanSino Biologics and Russia’s Gamaleya Institute have been studied for decades, but are still not widely used.

31 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Second wave of coronavirus infections eases in Australia

The growth in case numbers out of Victoria - the epicentre of the disease in Australia - has been easing, raising expectations the second wave has been brought under control.

31 Aug

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

EU-SLOVENIA/FORUM (PIX) (TV)

CEE, Balkan leaders, EU’s top diplomat attend a conference in Slovenia

Attendees include PMs of Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland, Croatia, Bulgaria, president of Serbia as well as top EU diplomat Josep Borell and a number of foreign ministers from the region. The event takes place in Bled.

31 Aug

MALAYSIA-INDEPENDENCEDAY/ (PIX)

Malaysia celebrates its 63rd Independence Day

Malaysia celebrates its 63rd Independence Day.

31 Aug

JAPAN-POLITICS/ABE-ABENOMICS-SCORECARD (GRAPHIC) (GRAPHIC)

How does Abenomics stack up? Reuters asked the experts

How does Abenomics stack up? Reuters surveyed 18 experts to gauge their perceptions of Abe on five areas: ending deflation; fiscal reform; labour-market reform; encouraging business and investment, and deregulation

31 Aug

ROMANIA-GOVERNMENT/CONFIDENCE

Parliament holds no-confidence vote against centrist minority government

The two-house parliament holds vote of no-confidence against the centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, blamed by the Social Democrat oposition for poor handling of the coronavirus crisis.

31 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT