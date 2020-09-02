REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 PM GMT/6 AM SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok nerve agent, Merkel says

BERLIN/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in intensive care in a Berlin hospital, was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

Stop or suspend West Bank annexation? Devil in the detail for Israel-UAE deal

GAZA/ABU DHABI (Reuters) - A difference between English and Arabic versions of a trilateral statement after an historic flight from Israel to the UAE has been seized upon by Palestinians to suggest the Gulf state has overstated Israeli readiness to drop West Bank annexation plans.

Portland mayor to leave home targeted by protesters

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said he planned to move out of his apartment after repeated protests outside his building demanding he resign over his handling of months of anti-racism protests in the Oregon city, according to a report.

Exclusive: Bipartisan campaign aims to reassure U.S. voters as Trump questions election integrity

At least a dozen groups are planning a large-scale, bipartisan public relations campaign to counter any attempt by President Donald Trump to cast doubt on the integrity of the November election or dispute the result should he lose, people involved in the effort told Reuters.

Tesla tumbles 15% as blistering rally cools

Tesla Inc shares fell as much as 15% on Wednesday, extending previous session’s losses after the electric-car maker announced a $5 billion stock offering that was aimed at cashing in on Wall Street’s heightened interest.

U.S. recovery, slow and uneven, is hampered by ‘uncertainty’: Fed survey

U.S. business activity and employment ticked up through late August, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, but economic growth was generally sluggish as COVID-19 hotspots hampered reopening efforts that fueled an early-summer rebound.

Venice film festival opens with show of support for battered industry

VENICE (Reuters) - The heads of Europe’s main film festivals came together for the opening of the Venice movie showcase on Wednesday in a show of solidarity for an industry which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearing

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein’s bankrupt film studio on Wednesday presented a revised proposal to settle sexual misconduct claims against the disgraced former producer, but an attorney for accusers pledged to oppose the plan.

Penalty costs Alaphilippe yellow as Van Aert wins easy stage

PRIVAS, France (Reuters) - Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe lost the overall lead in the Tour de France to Briton Adam Yates after being handed a 20-second penalty for illegal feeding at the end of stage five, won by Belgian Wouth van Aert on Wednesday.

Zverev powers past wildcard Nakashima into U.S. Open third round

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fifth seed Alexander Zverev fought off a spirited challenge from American wildcard Brandon Nakashima to claim a 7-5 6-7(8) 6-3 6-1 victory in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

Speaker of Czech Senate and Taiwan’s Foreign Minister hold a news conference

The president of the Senate of the Czech Republic Milos Vystrcil, holds a news conference with Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on the penultimate day of his controversial 5 day visit which has angered China.

3 Sep 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

The Constitutional Court holds session to rule on no-confidence motion

Constitutional Court magistrates are expected to rule on the constitutionality of a motion of no-confidence filed by the opposition Social Democrats against the centrist minority government, during the summer recess.

3 Sep

President Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Jared Kushner, due in London

President Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Jared Kushner, will meet Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab for talks in London on Thursday.

3 Sep

Biden travels to Wisconsin, while Trump campaigns in Pennsylvania

Both presidential candidates will campaign on Thursday in battleground states, with Joe Biden traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to discuss the country’s racial challenges and President Donald Trump giving remarks at Arnold Palmer Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

3 Sep

Saudi G20 Presidency to host extraordinary Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting

The Saudi G20 Presidency will host an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting on Thursday.

3 Sep

Venezuela’s Guaido holds press conference on opposition strategy for upcoming elections

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido holds a press conference to present a unified opposition strategy in the face the upcoming legislative elections that adversaries of President Nicolas Maduro have described as sham.

3 Sep

Mexico’s president nods to environment but prioritizes state powered energy

During his first two years in office, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has loudly championed the country’s state-owned energy behemoths. His green agenda, meanwhile, has taken a much lower profile.

3 Sep

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post.

3 Sep

Extinction Rebellion continues London protesters

Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion continues its protests in London to pressure lawmakers into adopting a new climate bill.

3 Sep

Monitoring border tensions between India and China

Monitoring the situation as tensions flare up between Asian giants India and China over their contentious border in the icy peaks of Himalayas.

3 Sep

Quarterly IAEA reports on Iran

The U.N. nuclear watchdog issues a quarterly report detailing Iran’s atomic activities, as required by Tehran’s deal with major powers, which it is policing. It is also expected to publish a report on the recent standoff over access to two undeclared sites in Iran. The date is estimated and subject to change.

3 Sep

New BBC boss to set out his vision in first speech

The new head of the BBC Tim Davie is expected to set out his vision for the broadcaster and address some of the criticism it has faced ahead of key decisions over its future funding.

3 Sep

Japan environment minister holds talks online with Mauritian counterpart over oil spill

Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi holds talks online with his Mauritian counterpart, Kavydass Ramano, after a bulk carrier owned by Japan’s Nagashiki Shipping ran aground on a reef in Mauritius and caused a large oil spill. 3 Sep 01:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

Norway Prime Minister holds news conference for children only about the coronavirus

Erna Solberg, the Norwegian Prime Minister, will hold her third news conference during which she will only answer questions from children, not adults, about the coronavirus.

3 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

Independent panel to review global handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to announce members

Co-Chairs former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf name the panel members of The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response set up to examine the WHO and global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Via Zoom webinar

3 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

London protest to urge LSE to delist Belarusian bonds

Planned protest in London by demonstrators who want the LSE to delist Belarusian sovereign bonds after the election controversy.

3 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

Angst and delays: Canadian children ready for back-to-school

Canadian parents and educators are warily prepping for the new school year as angst over the coronavirus pandemic pushes some families to mull classroom alternatives and school boards push back the first day of school to give teachers more time to prepare for their new reality. Governments, meanwhile, are promising billions to make schools safer so families can get back to work.

3 Sep

English schools reopen with pressure on PM Johnson after COVID-19 closure

Many schools in England and Wales will finally reopen to all students for a new term after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their closure, leading to cancelled exams and throwing student grades into chaos. Schools officially reopened on September 1, but many used the first two days for additional teacher training.

3 Sep

Chinese government organizes foreign media tour to Wuhan

A visit to the Tongji hospital and a look into the revival of local tourism as part of a three-day Chinese government tour to Wuhan for foreign media, where COVID-19 first emerged late last year.

3 Sep

India’s coronavirus cases continue to surge as country looks set to overtake Brazil India’s tally of coronavirus infections continues to surge at the fastest clip globally, setting the country on course to overtake Brazil as the country with the second highest number of total cases within the next few days.

3 Sep 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

Long-missed pink flamingos return to Kenya’s Lake Nakuru

Eight years ago, rising water levels in Kenya’s Lake Nakuru drove away the clouds of pink coloured flamingos that were the park’s biggest draw. Rangers say their disappearance triggered a drop in visitor numbers by for the Nakuru National Park. Now they’re back.

3 Sep 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

3 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

North and South Korea brace for damage from Typhoon Maysak

Typhoon Maysak is expected to lash North and South Korea, just a week after an earlier typhoon caused damage on the peninsula.

3 Sep

Eat airplane food without flying!

Eat plane food without flying. Thai Airways is opening a pop-up airplane-themed restaurant at their headquarters with onboard meals prepared by their chefs as a way to keep some employed while their fleet is still grounded at the airport and the company awaits a bankruptcy court decision.

3 Sep

GRAPHIC-Up, down and sideways: a voter’s guide to U.S. economic data

In the countdown to the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, the state of the pandemic economy is a key concern for many voters. Americans face a barrage of data to sift through - from this Friday’s monthly jobs report to what in all likelihood will be a blockbuster economic activity scorecard a mere five days before Election Day. No one is debating the fact the U.S. has been struck by a recession of historic magnitude. Rather, President Donald Trump says he is best placed to lever signs of a nascent recovery into a return to economic health. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, meanwhile, argues a lack of leadership by Trump - on disease containment in particular - has made the slump worse than it needed to be.

3 Sep

Ethiopia statistics office announces August inflation figures

Ethiopia’s statistics office said on Wednesday the country’s annual headline inflation slowed to 20% in August, down from 22.3% in the previous month.

3 Sep

U.N. agency FAO releases its latest food price index and updated cereal outlook

U.N. food agency FAO releases its latest monthly global food price index and its updated cereal supply outlook.

3 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

New hires drive surge in RBC’s U.S. wealth management revenues

Royal Bank of Canada’s U.S. wealth management unit has been luring teams managing billions of dollars from much larger rivals, driving a surge in revenues from the new recruits and helping it outperform the industry.

3 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Turkish watchdog to discuss calls to fine Netflix over new ‘Cuties’ film

The Turkish broadcasting watchdog RTUK is set to discuss calls to fine U.S. online streaming service Netflix over the film “Cuties” which is set to be released on its service next week.

3 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

File to mark verdict in case of murdered Slovak journalist

File piece to mark ruling by Slovak court on whether an influential businessman ordered the murder of an investigative journalist, in a case that prompted mass street protests and led to the reshaping of the country’s political landscape.

3 Sep

Charlie Hebdo attacks trial second day

Charlie Hebdo attacks trial enters its second day with fourteen people tried over the January 2015 attacks on the Charlie Hebdo newspaper and other targets that heralded a wave of extremist strikes on France. The trial in expected to end on November 10.

3 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

Verdict expected in case of journalist murder that rocked Slovakia

A Slovak court is expected to rule on Thursday on whether an influential businessman ordered the murder of an investigative journalist, in a case that prompted mass street protests and led to the reshaping of the country’s political landscape.

3 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

Hong Kong court to deliver verdict in media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s case

A Hong Kong court is set to deliver a verdict in media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s criminal intimidation case, related to an alleged offence in 2017. The prominent democracy activist is also defending himself against separate charges under a new national security law.

3 Sep 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

U.S. rollout of ‘Tenet’ tests appetite for coronavirus movie-going

Christopher Nolan’s thriller “Tenet” finally arrives in U.S. movie theaters this weekend, hoping to resucitate movie going after a pandemic-induced closure of indoor theaters and a dearth of new content.

3 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT