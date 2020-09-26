REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

FRANCE-SECURITY-PARIS

Paris knife attack suspect says he was targeting Charlie Hebdo: police source

PARIS (Reuters) - A man arrested in Paris after two people were wounded with a meat cleaver says he was targeting weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in the attack, a police source said on Saturday.

UN-ASSEMBLY-USA-CHINA

As U.S., China squabble at U.N., a plea - and warning - from one of world’s smallest states

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As China and the United States feuded at the United Nations this week over COVID-19 and climate, one of the world’s smallest states pleaded for detente.

U.S.

USA-COURT-TRUMP

‘Brilliant and gifted’: Trump makes conservative judge Barrett his Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Saturday announced conservative appellate judge Amy Coney Barrett as his third U.S. Supreme Court appointment, setting off a scramble in the Republican-led Senate to confirm her before Election Day in 5-1/2 weeks.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-RECORDS

Four U.S. states including Wisconsin report record one-day increases in COVID-19 cases

(Reuters) - Four U.S. states reported record one-day increases in new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the nation surpassed the grim milestone of over 7 million total infections, according to a Reuters tally.

BUSINESS

WPX-ENERGY-M-A-DEVON-ENERGY

Exclusive: U.S. shale producers Devon, WPX Energy in merger talks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Devon Energy Corp is in talks to acquire rival WPX Energy Inc in an all-stock transaction that would create a combined company worth around $6 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

AUTOS-CHINA-DEMAND

Beijing autoshow: China’s back, EVs booming, outlook uncertain

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s auto market has rebounded smartly from the COVID-19 crash in recent months, executives said on Saturday, as a rare in-person trade show was dominated by talk of recovery in the world’s biggest car market.

ENTERTAINMENT

NETFLIX-CHINA

Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author’s views on Uighur Muslims

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc NFLX.O, in a response to U.S. senators’ concerns over the company’s plans to adapt a Chinese science-fiction book trilogy, said on Friday it did not agree with the Chinese author’s views on the Chinese government’s treatment of Uighur Muslims.

FASHION-MILAN-ARMANI

Armani takes over prime-time TV for catwalk in the time of COVID

MILAN (Reuters) - Forty-five years after founding his fashion group, Giorgio Armani came up with a new way of showing his latest catwalk creations on Saturday - a prime-time TV show.

SPORTS

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-DJOKOVIC

U.S. Open ball incident won’t change way I deal with emotions, says Djokovic

PARIS (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic said he will not let the ball incident that caused his U.S. Open disqualification affect the way he manages his emotions on court as he makes his Grand Slam return at Roland Garros.

BOXING-PACQUIAO-MCGREGOR

Pacquiao, mixed martial arts star McGregor to fight in 2021

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine boxing champion Manny Pacquiao will face former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor in the ring next year, and part of proceeds from the fight will go to coronavirus victims in his country, his office said on Saturday.

UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/SENATE

Republican-controlled Senate expected to move quickly on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate is expected to move quickly to confirm President Donald Trump’s third nomination to the Supreme Court, which will cement a 6-3 conservative majority. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham expects to set a hearing schedule on Saturday following the nomination.

26 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

USA-COURT/

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee kicks off partisan fight in Senate

U.S. President Donald Trump’s choice of a social conservative to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg set the stage for a brief partisan confirmation battle in the Senate. Democrats don’t have the votes to block it, but are looking at ways they could benefit electorally.

27 Sep

USA-COURT/RECUSAL

Trump Supreme Court nominee has final say on election recusal calls

Democratic senators are likely to press President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee to recuse herself from any election-related issues because of Trump’s comments saying he expects the justices to weigh in and potentially decide the outcome, but unless the nominee pledges to do so, there is no way to force her to step aside. That’s because although U.S. law requires justices to step aside when there is a conflict of interest or genuine question of bias, it leaves the recusal decision in the hands of the individual justice. Aside from direct financial and personal conflicts, they rarely do so.

27 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump campaigns in Pennsylvania

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport

26 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BELARUS-ELECTION/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Thousands of Belarusian protesters expected to flood the streets

Thousands of Belarusian protesters are expected to take to the streets of Minsk to demonstrate against President Alexander Lukashenko after he claimed a landslide victory in an election his opponents say was rigged.

27 Sep

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-TRADITION

TIMELINE - From Kennedy-Nixon to Trump-Biden: 60 years of U.S. presidential debates

Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden face off on Tuesday in a televised presidential debate, part of a 60-year-old tradition marked by some of the most memorable moments of modern American political history.

27 Sep

SWISS-EU/

Swiss vote on proposal to end pact with EU on free movement of citizens

The right-wing People’s Party has gathered enough signatures to force a binding referendum on cancelling the pact, which it says has allowed too many foreigners to enter Switzerland. The vote is being billed as Switzerland’s “Brexit moment”, with opinion polls suggesting voters will reject the plan

27 Sep

ROMANIA-ELECTION/

Romania holds mayoral election

Romania holds national ballot to elect about 3,200 mayors and county councillors across the country.

27 Sep

SWISS-WOLVES/VOTE (PIX)

Swiss to vote on easing wolf shooting as predator mounts comeback

Swiss people vote on whether to make it easier to shoot wolves whose global comeback has also inflamed passions in the United States, Germany and France.

27 Sep 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GLOBAL-DEATHS (PIX)

Global coronavirus deaths expected to surpass 1 million - Reuters tally

Global coronavirus deaths are expected to pass 1 million this week, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic showing no signs of slowing.

27 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (TV)

Second wave of coronavirus infections eases in Australia

Australia slowly reopens as second wave of coronavirus eases in country’s south-east

27 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/STUDENTS-TUITION

With protests and petitions, U.S. college students demand tuition cuts

A growing number of U.S. college students are actively protesting for their schools to make cuts to tuition and fees after they reduced in-person classroom time and access to on-campus resources amid the pandemic.

27 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-GRANDPARENTS (PIX)

U.S. families mourn lost grandparents as country passes 200,000 COVID deaths He knew the lyrics to entire Broadway musicals and shared them with his granddaughters Zoe and Madeline during their annual summer visits from Brooklyn, NY to Kansas City, where he was a renowned architect. Even after Alzheimer’s Disease stole most of his memory, Mel sang to his newborn grandson Joshua, who was born in 2019, his daughter Laura Solomon recalled. “My father couldn’t really articulate himself well any more, but the music never disappeared,” she said. Mel, age 83, died of complications from COVID-19 in Roseland, New Jersey on April 22, where he had lived in an assisted living community near his children for the past year. No one in the family got to say goodbye. “He just vanished,” Laura said.

27 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX)

Milan Fashion Week (Spring/Summer)

People witness the launch of the latest seasonal garments designed by popular fashion brands and designers.

27 Sep

FASHION-PARIS/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Less runway shows, as Paris Fashion Week embraces digital

Majority of the dozens of designers who will show their spring/summer 2021 collections in Paris Fashion Week have opted for a digital presentation, as France battles a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections. While big brands and some up and coming designers will mount physical shows, attendance is expected to be low due to health and travel restrictions.

27 Sep

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

YEMEN-SECURITY/PRISONERS-UN

Yemen talks aimed at large-scale prisoner swap set to conclude Delegations from Yemen’s warring parties have been meeting in Switzerland to discuss a United Nations-backed agreement on prisoner releases.

27 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT