REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-ASIA-POMPEO

Pompeo uses Tokyo visit to slam China, seek Asian allies’ support

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Japan on Tuesday to rally support from Washington’s closest allies in Asia, calling for deeper collaboration with Japan, India and Australia as a bulwark against China’s growing regional influence.

NOBEL-PRIZE-PHYSICS

Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics

Three scientists who unravelled some of the deep mysteries of black holes, the awe-inspiring pockets of the universe where space and time cease to exist, have won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics.

U.S.

HEALTHCARE-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS

U.S. financial markets sour as Trump ends coronavirus relief negotiations

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called off negotiations with Democratic lawmakers on coronavirus relief legislation until after the election, even as cases of the virus are on the rise across much of the country before flu season.

USA-ELECTION-BATTLEGROUNDS-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden expanded his lead over President Donald Trump in battleground Michigan and the two candidates were locked in a toss-up race in North Carolina, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Tuesday.

BUSINESS

USA-TECH-ANTITRUST-CONGRESS

U.S. congressional panel details Big Tech’s abuses and urges tougher laws

A U.S. House of Representatives panel looking into abuses of market power by four of the biggest technology companies found they used “killer acquisitions” to smite rivals, charged exorbitant fees, and forced small businesses into “oppressive” contracts in the name of profit.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-AIRLINES

Airline stocks fall sharply as union blasts Trump end to stimulus talks

Shares of major airlines fell on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration would abandon talks with congressional Democrats over proposals to spend at least $1.6 trillion in additional coronavirus relief funds.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-VAN HALEN

Eddie Van Halen, guitar god in rock band named after him, dies at 65

Eddie Van Halen, one of rock music’s greatest guitar players and a founding member of the hard-rocking, top-selling band named after him and his drummer brother, died of cancer on Tuesday. He was 65.

FASHION-PARIS-CHANEL

Chanel brings Hollywood glamour to Paris Fashion Week

French fashion label Chanel brought a touch of tinseltown to the Paris runway on Tuesday, with glamorous feathered gowns and a nod to the Hollywood sign, recreated to spell out the brand’s name.

SPORTS

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-MATCHFIXING

French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation

French prosecutors on Tuesday said they had opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match at the French Open.

SOCCER-USA

USL player gets six-match ban for use of homophobic slur

Phoenix Rising FC midfielder Junior Flemmings has been suspended for six games for using a homophobic slur against San Diego Loyal midfielder Collin Martin, the USL Championship said in a statement on Tuesday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan leads discussion on global and economic issues

DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan leads discussion on national global and economic issues before a third fall virtual Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Global Perspectives speaker series, with Alejandro Díaz de León Carrillo, governor of Banco de Mexico.

6 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

BLACKBERRY-CYBER/MERCENARY HACKERS (PIX)

‘Mercenary’ hacker group runs rampant in Middle East, cybersecurity research shows

Saudi diplomats, Sikh separatists and Indian business executives have been among those targeted by a group of hired hackers, according to research published on Wednesday by mobile firm BlackBerry Corp. The report on the group, known publicly as Bahamut, the name assigned to the mythical sea monster of Arab lore, highlights how cybersecurity researchers are increasingly finding evidence of mercenaries online.

7 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-MANUFACTURERS

Lopsided COVID-19 border rules cause headaches for busy Canadian factories

Travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 are weighing on the competitiveness of some Canadian manufacturers, industry executives said, creating headaches for the powerhouse sector amid an already slowing economic recovery.

7 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

Manufacturing execs speak at FT conference

Manufacturing sector execs speak at an online conference organsied by the Financial Times

7 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

EU-TRADE/

EU lawmakers to approve two new commissioners for bloc’s executive arm

EU lawmakers decide on the appointment of European Parliament Vice President Mairead McGuiness to become the new Commissioner for Financial Services. Adding to his current portfolio, Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will also take over Trade.

7 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

HYUNDAI-SWITZERLAND/HYDROGEN-TRUCKS (PIX) (TV)

Announcement on Hyundai hydrogen trucks for Switzerland

Hyundai will update the press on its new hydrogen fuel cell trucks designated to hit Swiss roads for the zero-emission transport of goods.

7 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TAIWAN-SECURITY/

Taiwan defence minister takes questions in parliament

Taiwan Defence Minister Yen De-fa takes questions from legislators in parliament, with focus likely to be on recent tensions with China.

7 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/ERDOGAN (PIX)

ANALYSIS-In Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Erdogan eyes Turkey’s “place in world order”

President Tayyip Erdogan’s strong backing for Azerbaijan in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh has set Turkey apart from other big nations and alarmed NATO allies that are demanding a ceasefire. But for Erdogan, the resolute stance is a strategic priority and a costly necessity that reinforces his strategy of flexing military muscle abroad to retain support at home.

7 Oct

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TAIWAN-LEE/ (TV)

State funeral for former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui, ‘Mr Democracy’

State funeral for former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui, who died in July aged 97. Lee was dubbed ‘Mr. Democracy’ for ending autocratic rule in favour of free elections.The funeral will take place at a military cemetery in a Taipei suburb. Lee was cremated in a private ceremony in August.

7 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

7 Oct

SAFRICA-POLITICS/STRIKE (PIX)

South Africa’s biggest trade union group calls strike

South Africa’s biggest trade union federation COSATU has called a strike over issues including corruption, job losses, a public sector wage dispute and government failures to provide adequate protective clothing for workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. To limit the risk of spreading coronavirus infections, COSATU is urging workers to stay at home, take part in ‘socially distanced’ pickets or drive in motorcades in different parts of the country, rather than organising a rally.

7 Oct

VENEZUELA-EDUCATION/ (PIX) (TV)

Decay of Venezuela’s main university accelerates during COVID-19

The Venezuelan Central University, the country’s main institution of higher learning, is suffering not only the impact of the coronavirus quarantine, but also a six-year economic crisis that has left it struggling with a meager budget and the emigration of 30% of its graduates.

7 Oct

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade talks in London between UK and EU

Britain and the European Union are due to continue trade talks as an Oct. 15 deadline looms.

7 Oct

BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER (PIX)

EU’s Barnier debriefs bloc’s ambassadors ahead of crunch time Brexit talks

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier debriefs 27 national envoys to Brussels on trade talks with Britain as the troubled negotiations enter their final phase before a summit of EU national leaders on Oct.15-16.

7 Oct

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-SAFETY

Coronavirus safety protocols ramped up for VP debate

A plexiglass divider, required masks and more distance on stage will all be part of the safety protocols in place for the vice presidential debate on Wednesday.

7 Oct

EU-RECOVERY/DEMOCRACY

EU lawmakers vote to demand stronger democratic safeguards across bloc

In order to target autocratic and illiberal tendencies as well as corruption, disinformation and state capture in EU countries, Parliament will vote on a legislative initiative that envisages a permanent EU mechanism applying equally and fairly to all member states, to protect and strengthen democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights.

7 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP

Trump, president and COVID-19 patient, tries to flex political muscles while being treated

President Donald Trump, still being treated for COVID-19 and trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in the polls, looks to flex his political muscles from the White House, the day after he torpedoed talks for a fresh round of relief to a pandemic-pummeled economy and was censured by social media companies for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

7 Oct

BELARUS-ELECTION/FRANCE (TV)

Belarus opposition leader speaks at French parliament

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks with the Foreign Affairs commission of the French National Assembly by video link.

7 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Irish foreign minister at Brexit parliamentary committee

7 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

PHILIPPINES-RIGHTS/

UN Human Rights Council votes on resolution on Philippines at end of four-week session

United Nations Human Rights Council votes on resolution on the Philippines, brought by Iceland, at the end of four-week session. It follows a U.N. report in June that found that Tens of thousands of people in the Philippines may have been killed in the war on drugs since mid-2016 amid “near impunity” for police and incitement to violence by top officials.

7 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BRITAIN-BODIES/IRELAND (PIX) (TV)

London trial due to begin in case of 39 Vietnamese truck deaths

A trial is due to begin over the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese men, women and boys who died in the back of a lorry near London last year.

7 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL WATCHERS

Cellphones in hand, ‘Army for Trump’ readies poll watching operation

Republicans are mobilizing thousands of volunteers to watch early voting sites and ballot drop boxes leading up to November’s election, part of an effort to find evidence to back up President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated complaints about widespread voter fraud.

7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL WATCHERS-FACTS

EXPLAINER: Challengers, observers and electioneering: the history and rules of U.S. poll watching

The U.S. has a long history of political parties using “poll watching” to intimidate minority voters, and regulations on who can “watch” voting and how continue vary from state to state.

7 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ESTONIA-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Interview with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid

Interview with Estonian president on NATO, economic recovery from the COVID pandemic, Brexit and others.

7 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS

Mask wary Netherlands has turned into Europe’s coronavirus hotbed

Its relatively loose approach towards the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have caught up with the Netherlands in recent weeks, quickly turning the country where face masks remain optional and many denounce social distancing measures into a coronavirus hotbed.

7 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ITALY-GRANDAD (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Losing my grandfather to dementia during the pandemic

Through a series of intimate photographs, Marzio Toniolo tells the story of his grandfather’s demise after a battle with dementia that worsened during one of the world’s longest lockdowns.

7 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-ECONOMY (PIX) (TV)

Spanish PM to present Spain’s COVID economic recovery plan

Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez to present Spain’s COVID economic recovery plan.

7 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GLOBALIZATION (PIX)

Globalisation revised but not reversed by COVID

Global trade volumes have inevitably been hit as the world plunged into recession, but global economic ties are proving more resilient than many thought.

7 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

NOBEL-PRIZE/CHEMISTRY (PIX) (TV)

2020 Nobel Chemistry Prize is announced

The winner or winners of this year’s Nobel prize in chemistry are announced at a news conference.

7 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

KENYA-ATTACK/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Kenyan court to issue verdict in Westgate shopping mall attack trial

A Kenyan court will issue a verdict in the case of three men charged with helping al Qaeda-linked militants launch a murderous attack on a Kenyan shopping mall in 2013. At least 67 people were killed in the assault on the upmarket Westgate shopping complex.

7 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

GREECE-GOLDEN DAWN/TRIAL (PIX) (TV)

Greek court set to rule if far-right Golden Dawn party engaged in criminal activity

A Greek court is expected to rule whether the far-right Golden Dawn party constitutes a criminal organization engaged in criminal activity, in a trial that has lasted years and was sparked following the killing of a rap singer by a party supporter.

7 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

USA-COURT/GOOGLE

Supreme Court to hear Google bid to end Oracle copyright suit

Supreme Court hears Google’s attempt to escape Oracle’s multi-billion dollar lawsuit accusing the company of infringing software copyrights to build the Android operating system.

7 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT