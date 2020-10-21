REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-EUROPE/

U.S. hit by spike in coronavirus cases; rising infections strain Europe’s hospitals

Europe’s hospital systems are at risk of buckling under the strain of soaring COVID-19 infections that put the continent again at the center of the global pandemic on Wednesday while nearly two-thirds of U.S. states were in a danger zone of coronavirus spread.

POPE-FILM-HOMOSEXUALS/

Pope says same-sex couples should be covered by civil union laws

Pope Francis has said that same-sex couples should be protected by civil union laws in some of the clearest language he has used on the rights of gay people since his election seven years ago.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

COVID-19 tightens grip on U.S. Midwest; 4 states report record daily deaths

Four U.S. states reported a record one-day increase in COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday including Wisconsin, a hotly contested state in the Nov. 3 election, according to a Reuters analysis, as infections kept rising across the Midwest and beyond.

USA-ELECTION-INFREQUENT-VOTERS-INSIGH/

These voters sat out in 2016. Now they could determine the next U.S. president

Iowa resident LeAnne Putman-Thomas has watched her country pursue wars, endure recessions and elect its first Black president. Yet the 53-year-old never felt compelled to vote.

BUSINESS

PURDUE-PHARMA-OPIOIDS-INVESTIGATIONS/

OxyContin maker Purdue to plead guilty over opioid practices, deal sparks opposition

Purdue Pharma LP agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin, in a deal with U.S. prosecutors that effectively sidestepped paying billions of dollars in penalties and stopped short of criminally charging its executives or wealthy Sackler family owners.

TESLA-RESULTS/

Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals

Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its fifth consecutive quarterly profit on record revenue of $8.8 billion, boosted by an uptick in vehicle deliveries and sales of environmental regulatory credits to other automakers.

ENTERTAINMENT

CROATIA-OLIVEOIL/

Croatia’s Istria region producing some of the world’s best olive oil, say experts

BALE, Croatia (Reuters) - In just 15 years, Croatia’s Istrian peninsula in the nothern Adriatic has become one of the world’s best producers of olive oil, decorated with top industry awards.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ITALY-TEACHER/

Naples teachers bring socially distanced school to streets and balconies

NAPLES, Italy (Reuters) - Since schools in the southern Italian region of Campania closed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, teachers have been taking their classes to the streets to prevent students from falling behind.

SPORTS

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MCI-POR/REPORT

Soccer-Manchester City come back for 3-1 win over Porto

MANCHESTER, England(Reuters) - Manchester City came from behind to make a winning start in Champions League Group C on Wednesday with a 3-1 victory over Porto at the Etihad Stadium.

MOTOR-F1-STROLL/

Motor racing-Both Strolls tested positive for COVID-19 after Eifel GP

Racing Point defended their actions on Wednesday after it emerged that Canadian Formula One driver Lance Stroll and team-owner father Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 following this month’s Eifel Grand Prix.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/CHINA (PIX)

ANALYSIS-China struggles to fill Trump’s ‘America First’ leadership void

As Donald Trump has pulled the United States inward under his “America First” presidency, China has had only halting success at filling a global leadership vacuum, presenting openings for a more internationalist Joe Biden administration if he wins next month’s election.

22 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump to campaign in North Carolina

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally on Wednesday in Gastonia, North Carolina.

21 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

LEBANON-CRISIS/GOVERNMENT (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon’s president consults parliamentary blocs on choice of new PM

Lebanese president Michel Aoun consults politicians trying to break deadlock over choosing a prime minister to form a new government, with talks focusing on prospects of former premier Saad al-Hariri who resigned after mass protests last year

22 Oct

USA-ELECTION/GLOBAL-CLIMATECHANGE

Ahead of U.S. election, Europe eyes an ally in climate change fight

A win in the United States presidential election by Democrat candidate Joe Biden would breathe new life into global efforts to curb climate change, experts say, if the U.S. teamed up with Europe to demand action from other major greenhouse gas emitters. But with lethal heatwaves, wildfires and floods intensifying around the world, participants in past climate negotiations warn that a second term for incumbent President Donald Trump could prove more disruptive than his first, by emboldening climate-sceptic countries to frustrate cooperation to protect the planet.

22 Oct

USA-ELECTION/FUNDRAISING

Presidential candidates detail spending, fundraising in final pre-election filings

Presidential candidate file new pre-election disclosures with the Federal Election Commission that detail fundraising and spending.

22 Oct

USA-ELECTION/MIRRAGE

EXPLAINER-Red mirage, blue mirage: Beware of early U.S. election wins

Early vote counts in the most competitive, battleground states can be particularly misleading this election because of the surge in mail-in or absentee ballots, and the different ways that they are processed. Here is what to expect in some of the most bitterly contested states that will determine the next U.S. president

22 Oct

SEYCHELLES-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Seychelles holds parliamentary and presidential elections

President Danny Faure is standing for re-election as the east African island nation of the Seychelles holds presidential and parliamentary elections. If he wins, it will be another five-year term for the party that has held power since 1977.

22 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-INSTITUTE (TV)

German public health institute holds coronavirus briefing

Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases holds a media briefing as coronavirus cases in the country are surging.

22 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/LEGAL-CONTESTED

What happens if Trump rejects the election results?

With Trump repeatedly claiming that the election is rigged, some legal experts say the president is likely to dispute the election results if they do not go in his favor. What would happen if there’s a contested election – what laws come into play and who would resolve the dispute?

22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CANADA-POLITICS/ALBERTA (PIX)

As popularity slides, Alberta’s Kenney has oil pipeline riding on U.S. vote

The premier of Canada’s oil-producing province Alberta is losing popularity as the pandemic deepens its economic woes, highlighting the big pipeline bet that Jason Kenney has riding on the U.S. election.

22 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-ALTMAIER

German economy minister speaks after discussing Covid-19 with hospitality industry

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and the head of the country’s hotel and restaurant association Dehoga hold a joint virtual news conference after discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

22 Oct 07:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TAIWAN-SECURITY/ (TV)

Taiwan Defence Minister takes questions in parliament

Taiwan Defence Minister Yen De-fa takes lawmaker questions in parliament on military modernisation plans.

22 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

COLOMBIA-VIOLENCE/ (TV)

Interview with Colombia’s presidential advisor for security

We’ll interview Rafael Guarin, Colombia’s presidential advisor on security issues.

22 Oct

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES

Interview with Health Ministry Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire

Phone interview with Health ministry undersecretary and spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire

22 Oct 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

22 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as the health minister meets with regional leaders to discuss measures and their application according to tiers based on the extent of coronavirus infection.

22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FDA-VACCINE

FDA advisory committee meet on COVID-19 vaccine development, authorization

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting on Oct. 22, to discuss the development, authorization, and/or licensure of vaccines indicated to prevent COVID-19. The external scientific and public health experts will discuss general clinical development, approval, and authorization and the meeting is not intended to discuss any particular COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

22 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

INDIA-INVESTMENT BANKING/

Wall Street banks in line for rare payday bonanza in India amid pandemic

Major Wall Street banks in India raked in second highest fee income since the financial crisis in the first nine months putting them on course to one of the most profitable years, as companies rushed to raise funds despite the pandemic. The fee bonanza comes even as the coronavirus outbreak has badly dented the economy.

22 Oct

VOLARIS-RESULTS/

Mexican airline Volaris publishes 3rd quarter results

Volaris, Mexico’s biggest airline by passenger volumes, reports third quarter results.

22 Oct

NORWAY-JUSTICE/ (PIX)

Prosecutors to wrap up case against partner of Norway’s ex-justice minister

Prosecutors will wrap up their case against the partner of Norway’s former justice minister, who stands trial for allegedly fabricating threats that ended up costing the minister his job. Laila Anita Bertheussen, who was arrested in March 2019, has declared herself innocent of the charges

22 Oct

INDIA-ECONOMY/FESTIVALS (PIX)

Despite coronavirus, Indian traders stock up in hopes of festive cheer

Indian shopkeepers and businesses are stocking up more ahead of this year’s big festival season than last year, expecting people whose earnings were relatively unscathed by the pandemic to spend the money they have saved during months of lockdowns.

22 Oct

UGANDA-RATES/

Uganda central bank to announce its latest lending rate decision

The central Bank of Uganda to announce its benchmark rate for the next two months. At the last sitting of the bank’s monetary policy committee the rate was left unchanged at 7%.

22 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

UZBEKISTAN-RATES/

Uzbekistan’s central bank reviews policy rate

Uzbekistan’s central bank to review its policy rate

22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ECONOMY (TV)

UK finance minister Sunak to give economic update to lawmakers

The UK’s finance minister, Rishi Sunak, delivers an economic update to lawmakers after an unprecedented period of government expenditure brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

22 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

AIRLINES-RESULTS/USA

American Airlines and Southwest post results with focus on cash to ride out crisis

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are due to post third-quarter results on Thursday with focus on how much cash the carriers are burning and how much liquidity they’ve shored up to withstand a deep industry crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

22 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

KENYA-ATTACK/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Kenyan court sentences two men in 2013 shopping mall attack

A Kenyan court is scheduled on Thursday to sentence two men convicted of helping al Qaeda-linked gunmen storm Nairobi’s Westgate shopping mall, killing at least 67 people in a 2013 assault that proved Somali militants could strike at the heart of the capital.

22 Oct

USA-COURT/BARRETT-INDUSTRY

A more conservative Supreme Court could favor oil and gas interests

With the likely appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, a staunchly conservative court might have wide-ranging and beneficial implications for the oil-and-gas industry and hurt environmental regulations going forward, and raises questions whether deep-pocketed companies would gain clout knowing they are likely to get favorable court rulings that curtail agencies’ ability to regulate pollution.

22 Oct

USA-COURT/BARRETT (TV)

U.S. Senate panel votes on Barrett Supreme Court nomination

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee votes on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. Assuming she wins approval in the Republican-controlled panel, the full Senate could hold a procedural vote on limiting debate on the nominee as early as Oct. 25 followed by a possible final confirmation vote by the evening of Oct. 26.

22 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

PEOPLE-GHISLAINE MAXWELL/ (TV)

Ghislaine Maxwell deposition that she fought to keep sealed is expected to be made public

A transcript of an Aprli 2016 deposition that Ghislaine Maxwell gave in 2016 related to her dealings with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein is expected to be publicly released by Thursday morning in Manhattan federal court, after judges rejected her arguments to keep it under wraps.

22 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

ASIA-STORM/ (PIX) (TV)

Vietnam gets ready as tropical storm Saudel edges closer amid flood crisis

Vietnam is evacuating thousands of people from their homes as tropical storm Saudel approaches bringing more misery to a country that has endured weeks of heavy rains, floods and mudslides that have killed over 100 people in some of its worst weather in decades

22 Oct