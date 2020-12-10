REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-TURKEY-SANCTIONS-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive-U.S. is about to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system - sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition last year of Russian S-400 air defense systems, four sources including two U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday, a move likely to worsen already problematic ties between the two NATO allies.

BRITAIN-EU/

UK’s Johnson says ‘strong possibility’ of no-deal split in EU trading ties

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was “a strong possibility” Britain and the EU would fail to strike a new trade deal, but vowed to do whatever he could to avoid a tumultuous split in three weeks.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-PFIZER-VACCINE/

U.S. FDA advisers wrestle with ethical issues linked to authorizing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration meeting on Thursday to weigh authorizing Pfizer Inc’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use were wrestling with when people in the clinical trial who received a placebo should be allowed to get the shots.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-COVID/

U.S. COVID-19 deaths smash daily record, spurring pleas to trim back Christmas

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The daily U.S. COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 3,000 for the first time, prompting pleas for Americans to scale back Christmas plans even with vaccines on the cusp of winning regulatory approval.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY/

Spiraling COVID-19 cases driving up U.S. layoffs; inflation still benign

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits jumped to a near three-month high last week as mounting new COVID-19 infections led to more business restrictions, further evidence that the pandemic and lack of additional fiscal stimulus were hurting the economy.

AIRBNB-IPO/

Airbnb valuation surges past $100 billion in biggest U.S. IPO of 2020

Shares of Airbnb Inc soared in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the home rental firm at $101.6 billion in the biggest U.S. flotation of 2020 and capping a bumper year that saw investors flock to tech darlings.

ENTERTAINMENT

NOBEL-PRIZE-CEREMONY/

Nobel winners get prizes at home while the socially distanced band plays

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Dressing down, the 2020 Nobel winners got their awards in a broadcast aired on Thursday as, thousands of kilometres away and sitting two metres apart, musicians played classical interludes in an almost empty auditorium.

TIME-PERSON/

Four finalists vie for Time’s Person of the Year for 2020

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Time Magazine reveals its Person of the Year for 2020 on Thursday, choosing the winner from nominees that include healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the racial justice movement and two U.S. presidential election winners.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2021-PHELPS/

Olympics-Phelps says world records unlikely in Tokyo

Michael Phelps said the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means it is unlikely any swimming world records will fall when the postponed Olympic Games are held in Tokyo next year.

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-JOSHUA-PULEV/

Boxing-Joshua says prepared to go to final bell against Pulev

LONDON (Reuters) - World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said he is prepared to go to the final bell when he puts his WBA, IBF and WBO belts on the line against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on Saturday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/THREATS

U.S. election officials targeted in ‘absolutely terrifying’ online campaign

Harassment campaigns against U.S. election officials following President Donald Trump’s defeat took an ominous turn on after a website surfaced that called their work “treason” and included personal photographs and home addresses, drawing the attention of U.S. intelligence agencies, according to a source.

10 Dec 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/HUNTER

Probe of Biden’s son places new scrutiny on U.S. attorney general pick

President-elect Joe Biden has yet to settle upon his pick for attorney general, but a newly revealed federal criminal probe into the business affairs of his son Hunter could throw a wrench into that decision, former Justice Department officials and legal experts said.

10 Dec 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

EU-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV)

EU Summit in Brussels

EU leaders meet in Brussels to discuss further coordination on COVID-19, climate change, trade, security and external relations. Also on the agenda could be progress on a trade deal with Britain and a solution to the veto of Poland and Hungary to the EU’s 1.8 trillion euro financial package for the next 7 years.

11 Dec 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/EMISSIONS

Global Carbon Project publishes annual report on carbon emissions for 2020

The Global Carbon Project, a team of researchers, publishes its annual update on global carbon emissions and carbon sinks, comparing data for 2020 to previous years. The report will examine the effect of COVID-19 restrictions on emissions, and includes comments on progress in tackling global emissions since the Paris climate accord was adopted in 2015.

11 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

USA-HOMELAND/WHISTLEBLOWER

Ex-Homeland Security intelligence official to give House testimony

Former U.S. Homeland Security intelligence official who said he was told to stop discussing threat of Russian election interference and to highlight role of left-wing groups in summer anti-racism protests speaks to Democrat-controlled House Intelligence Committee in closed door staff-led interview.

Dec 11

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal

British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire.

Reuters will have full multimedia coverage of any deal including:

- BRITAIN-EU/ Fast moving snaps and trunk

- BRITAIN-EU/TRUST - Sidebar on how the deal came together and what it means for the future relationship.

- BRITAIN-EU (INSTANT VIEW)

- BRITAIN-EU/REACTION: leader quotes

- BRITAIN-EU/CHARTS: Brexit in 5 charts

- BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE:

- BRITAIN-EU/DEAL: summary of a deal.

- BRITAIN-EU/EXPLAINER - Fast Q&A style analysis.

- BRITAIN-EU/PEOPLE: Brexit is finally done. What does it mean for ordinary Brits or EU citizens?

Dec 11

USA-SOUTHKOREA/BIEGUN (PIX)

U.S. envoy Biegun meets with officials in South Korea

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will travel to Seoul, South Korea on Dec. 8-12 to discuss the U.S.-ROK Alliance’s commitment to mutual security, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and continued close coordination on North Korea.

Dec 11

INDIA-FARMS/PROTESTS (PIX)

Indian government offers more concessions as farmers intensify protests

India’s agriculture minister said on Thursday the government was ready to consider further changes to divisive reforms that have triggered the biggest protests by farmers in years.

Dec 11

LEBANON-TRIBUNAL/HARIRI-SENTENCING (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon tribunal judges give sentence in Hariri assassination case

Judges of the United Nations-backed Lebanon Tribunal hand down sentence against Hezbollah member Salim Jamil Ayyash after they found him guilty of conspiring to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in 2005

11 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

LITHUANIA-GOVERNMENT/ (TV)

Lithuania gets a new government

The new Lithuanian centre-right government to take oath and assume the office, shortly after the parliament votes to approve its manifesto. This follows the defeat of PM Saulius Skvernelis government at the October general election. The new cabinet headed by Ingrida Symonite, the only female PM in Eastern Europe, is set to be the most gender balanced government in the region.

11 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEPOSITIONS (PIX)

EXPLAINER-Trump under oath

Trump faces depositions in defamation cases brought by women who say he sexually assaulted them. A look at these cases and how Trump has fared before in depositions.

11 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-FABIUS (PIX) (TV)

Fight climate change like we battle COVID, says chief Paris Accord negotiator

Laurent Fabius, the Frenchman who brought down the gavel to seal the Paris Accord on climate change five years ago, said he wished world powers had fought global warming with as much resolve as they had the coronavirus pandemic.

11 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TAIWAN-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan president commissions first in new class of coast guard ships

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen oversees the launch of the first of a new generation of coast guard patrol ships.

11 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-RAMEN (PIX) (TV)

Ramen shop closes after 15 years because of COVID-19

Sixty-year-old Yashiro Haga is folding his Tokyo noodle ramen shop after 15 years in December, unable to overcome the prospect of a lasting customer slump due to the coronavirus crisis.

11 Dec 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

CZECH-TAX/

Czech upper house debates record tax cut that would dent budgets

The upper house of parliament debates an over 2%/GDP tax cut that was approved by the lower house, which doubled down on an already huge government tax reduction proposal. The bill has divided both the ruling coalition and opposition parties and would raise an already high planned deficit for next year and take away a chunk of funding for local budgets. Any modifications would need to be voted on again in the lower house.

Dec 11

CHINA-PIGEON/ (PIX) (TV)

Inside the world of pigeon racing in China

Chinese bidders have spent millions of dollars on pigeons over the last few years, with birds from the traditional heartland of the sport in Belgium being particularly prized.

Dec 11

AIRLINES-PORTUGAL/TAP (PIX) (TV)

Portugal’s Finance and Infrastructure Ministers unveil restructuring plan for ailing flag carrier TAP

Finance Minister and Infrastructure Minister to unveil restructuring plan for Portuguese ailing flag carrier TAP.

Dec 11

USA-SHALE/OUTLOOK (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

The worst year in shale history will bleed over into 2021

Spending is on the increase, but the go-go days of the U.S. shale boom are gone for good.

11 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

VIETNAM-BRITAIN/TRADE (TV)

Britain, Vietnam close in on free trade agreement

Vietnam and Britain sign an agreement which will pave the way to a free trade deal designed to replace the EU-Vietnam FTA. Vietnamese Industry and Trade Minister Tran Tuan Anh and British Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss are expected to attend the signing ceremony.

11 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTHCARE-CORONAVIRUS/

Greece announces decision on hair salons, churches, retailers during Christmas

Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas and Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis will announce decisions on how hair salons, churches and retailers will operate during the Christmas season. Greece has extended most of the restrictions it imposed last month to contain COVID-19 until Jan. 7, including a night-time curfew and movement between regions.

11 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-POLICIES (PIX)

Vaccine carrots or sticks? Businesses grapple with getting employees inoculated

U.S. workers could soon face choices such as free COVID-19 shots and a cash bonus if all get immunized, or those unwilling to be vaccinated get reassigned or even lose their jobs.

11 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RELIGION

RELIGION-HANUKKAH/ (PIX) (TV)

Hanukkah begins

Jews light candles marking the 8-day holiday of Hanukkah.

Dec 11

MEXICO-CARDINAL/ (PIX) (TV)

Mexico’s top Catholic cleric explains difficult decision to nix massive annual pilgrimage

Interview with the Archbishop of Mexico City, Cardinal Carlos Aguiar, will look to flesh out the recent decision to cancel due to pandemic concerns the traditional December 12 celebration of the Virgin of Guadalupe, whose basilica typically welcomes millions of pilgrims on the date. Interview will also seek comment on hot-button social issues including abortion and gay rights, plus Pope Francis’ push for a more inclusive and outward-looking church.

Dec 11

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-EMPLOYMENT

Non-white women facing brunt of joblessness in Canada’s pandemic

Nine months into the pandemic, Black, Chinese-Canadian and other non-white women continue to bear the brunt of joblessness, even as employment levels for their white counterparts have recovered to near pre-pandemic levels, Statistics Canada data provided to Reuters shows.

Dec 11

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WUHAN-MARKET (PIX) (TV)

One year later, Wuhan seafood market at epicenter of virus outbreak stands empty

Wuhan’s seafood market shut its doors almost exactly a year ago, and since its thorough disinfection in the first week of January, it stands untouched as the city around it has whirred back to life. The carefully guarded Hainan Seafood Market has become a symbol of a fierce political and scientific battle raging around the origin of the virus, altering China’s diplomatic relations and reshaping China’s massive food supply network.

Dec 11

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-REHEARSAL (TV)

A major hospital in Indiana rehearses its distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine

Doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff at one of the first hospitals designated to administer the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 rehearse the vaccination procedure -- from dry ice storage to arm injection -- on a group of “fake patients.”

11 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-INFODEMIC (TV)

WHO holds event on ‘infodemic management’ in the pandemic

The World Health Organization’s leadership including director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to convene LIVE with officials from the United Nations and Ministries of Health, plus key voices from media, big tech, science and civil society to deliver a bold call to combat the COVID-19 ‘infodemic’. Fifteen speakers, questions will not be taken

11 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

VIETNAM-CHURCHCLOCKS/ (PIX) (TV)

Vietnamese man collects hundred years old clocks from European churches

It took Pham Van Thuoc more than 20 years to bring 13 church clocks from all over Europe to his home town in Thai Binh Province, Vietnam. Thuoc lives in an area surrounded by beautiful colonial era churches, so naturally he fell in love with the clock towers during his first trip to Europe some 20 years ago. Since then, he has collected and restored 13 of them, which to him is “a constant reminder of how valuable time is”.

Dec 11

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-MASTERCARD/COURT

UK Supreme Court to rule on 14 billion pound UK class action against MasterCard

The UK Supreme Court will on Friday publish its judgment on whether a 14 billion pound ($18.8 billion) class action against payments and technology company MasterCard, for allegedly overcharging more than 45 million people in Britain over a 16-year period, can go ahead.

11 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT