REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

Police clamp down on Russian protests against jailing of Kremlin foe Navalny

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Police detained more than 2,500 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese air force

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Eight Chinese bomber planes and four fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on Saturday, and Taiwan’s air force deployed missiles to “monitor” the incursion, the island’s Defence Ministry said.

U.S.

More than 150 National Guard in Washington for inauguration test positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Between 150 and 200 National Guard deployed to Washington, D.C., to provide security for President Joe Biden’s inauguration have tested positive for the coronavirus, a U.S. official said on Friday.

Prominent Senate Republican warns Trump trial could spark more impeachments

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A prominent U.S. Senate Republican warned on Saturday that former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial could lead to the prosecution of former Democratic presidents if Republicans retake the chamber in two years.

BUSINESS

Yellen nomination sails through Senate panel; final vote set for Monday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Friday unanimously approved Janet Yellen’s nomination as the first woman Treasury secretary, indicating that she will easily win full Senate approval, but Republicans called for her to work with them in developing economic policies.

Even without Keystone XL, U.S. set for record Canadian oil imports

CALGARY/NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Keystone XL pipeline project may be dead, but the United States is still poised to pull in record imports of Canadian oil in coming years through other pipelines that are in the midst of expanding.

ENTERTAINMENT

Larry King, decades-long fixture of U.S. TV interviews, dead at 87

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Larry King, who quizzed thousands of world leaders, politicians and entertainers for CNN and other news outlets in a career spanning more than six decades, has died aged 87, his media company said in a statement on Saturday.

South African jazz ‘giant’ Jonas Gwangwa dies aged 83

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa jazz trombonist and composer Jonas Gwangwa, whose music powered the anti-apartheid struggle, died on Saturday aged 83, the presidency said.

SPORTS

Blue Jays make George Springer signing official

The Toronto Blue Jays officially announced the signing of center fielder George Springer to a six-year, $150 million contract on Saturday.

McIlroy retakes lead from Hatton heading into Abu Dhabi final round

(Reuters) - Rory McIlroy leapfrogged Tyyrell Hatton to reclaim a one-shot lead after the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, carding 67 to go 13-under overall on Saturday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

After failed Carrefour bid, Couche-Tard reassures befuddled shareholders

Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard has been quietly reassuring shareholders about its growth strategy after its abrupt plan to buy French grocery chain Carrefour befuddled investors and cast a doubt about the stock’s short-term prospects.

Canada’s government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline adds shine after KXL demise

The expansion of Canada’s government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline assumes greater importance for the oil sector after the cancellation of rival Keystone XL reduced future options to carry crude, potential buyers say.

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

Mozambique takes stock of damage from cyclone Eloise

Authorities assess damage caused by cyclone Eloise in Mozambique’s coastal city of Beira and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of South Africa’s Mpumalanga and Kwa-Zulu Natal provinces as Eloise travels inland.

