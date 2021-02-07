REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS

Protests sweep Myanmar to oppose coup, support Suu Kyi

(Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people rallied across Myanmar on Sunday to denounce last week’s coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in the biggest protests since the 2007 Saffron Revolution that helped lead to democratic reforms.

INDIA-DISASTER

Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Around 125 people were missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT

U.S. Senate to pause Trump impeachment trial at end of week for Sabbath

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will pause former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial from Friday evening to Saturday evening this week to honor a request by a Trump attorney who observes the Jewish Sabbath, a spokesman for Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.

HEALTHCARE-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Treasury’s Yellen: Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn $60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White House’s proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

BUSINESS

DIALOG-M-A-RENESAS

Chip designer Dialog confirms $6 billion Renesas offer talks

BERLIN (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor, whose clients include Apple, confirmed on Sunday it was in advanced talks with Renesas Electronics Corporation about a potential sale, valuing it at around $6 billion.

ROLLS-ROYCE-HLDG-COSTS

Rolls-Royce plans two-week shutdown of civil aerospace business

(Reuters) - Britain’s Rolls-Royce said on Sunday it is proposing a two week operational shutdown of its civil aerospace unit over the summer as it manages costs due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE

Box Office: Denzel Washington’s ‘The Little Things’ Repeats No. 1 With $2 Million

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Denzel Washington’s crime thriller “The Little Things” led domestic box office charts again, pulling in $2.1 million in its second weekend of release.

PEOPLE-JENNIFER-LAWRENCE

Jennifer Lawrence reported hurt by flying glass on movie set

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was hit near the eye by flying glass while filming her new movie in Boston, celebrity website TMZ and the Boston Globe reported on Friday.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-MASKS

Mask-wearing slips in Tampa as fans celebrate Super Bowl weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - As jovial football fans crowded the streets and bars of Tampa on Saturday with hours to go until Super Bowl LV, hundreds were walking without face coverings through areas where the mayor has issued a mask mandate to curb the spread of COVID-19.

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry scores 57 points in loss to Mavs

Stephen Curry won his individual duel with Luka Doncic but the host Dallas Mavericks captured the team competition over the Golden State Warriors in a wild 134-132 victory Saturday night.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-EBOLA/CONGO (PIX)

Congo health ministry investigates extent of new Ebola outbreak

Congo’s health ministry is investigating the extent of a new Ebola outbreak near the eastern city of Butembo after a first case was discovered last week.

8 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

Czech government decides on emergency state extension

The Czech government decides on another emergency state extension. The measure provides the executive with legal framework for its actions against the coronavirus pandemic, including deployment of troops to assist healthcare or limits on people’s movement.

8 Feb

SPACE-EXPLORATION/BEZOS (PIX)

An unleashed Jeff Bezos will turn up the heat on space venture Blue Origin

Untethered from daily obligations at Amazon.com Inc , Jeff Bezos is expected to turn up the heat on his space venture, Blue Origin, as it faces a pivotal year and fierce competition from Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

8 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, which also follows the first week of the WHO’s Executive Board being held through Jan 26.

8 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SCALPERS

Walgreens, CVS beef up protections against threat of bot attacks on vaccine program

U.S. retailers and pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS Health are preparing for a fresh round of bot attacks by scalpers hoping to snap up Covid-19 vaccine appointments as they have done hoarding Sony PlayStation 5s and Nike sneakers.

8 Feb

EU-RECOVERY/LAGARDE

ECB head Lagarde debates economic effects of pandemic in EU Parliament

The head of the ECB Christine Lagarde debates mitigating the pandemic’s economic effects with European lawmakers who will assess what the ECB can do within its mandate, including exploring novel tools.

8 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA (TV)

South Korea holds public Q&A session ahead of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

South Korean health authorities hold a news conference on Monday that allows ordinary citizens to ask questions about the country’s coronavirus inoculation plan and the safety of the vaccines, as Seoul plans to roll out vaccination programme in mid-February.

8 Feb 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-COMA (PIX) (TV)

UK teenager wakes up from coma with no knowledge of pandemic

A Nottingham teenager, hit by a car last March, has awoken from a coma with no knowledge of pandemic. We speak to his aunt who is fronting a fundraising campaign to support him in his long-term recovery.

8 Feb 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-MENTAL HEALTH (PIX) (TV)

Spanish medics suffer mental trauma months after COVID-19’s first wave

Two Spanish nurses share the emotional impact of their experience on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic’s first wave at a Barcelona hospital

8 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-FLORISTS (PIX) (TV)

Funerals and Valentine’s Day drive unprecedented demand for flowers

Florists in Los Angeles have lost big business during the pandemic, with the cancellation of weddings, conventions and Hollywood events. But they’re experiencing record demand now, due to a tragically unprecedented number of funerals, ahead of Valentine’s Day next week.

8 Feb 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/LOSANGELES

NFL-Los Angeles hoping to host ‘normal’ Super Bowl next year

As the curtains close on the COVID-impacted Super Bowl in Tampa, Los Angeles is hoping for a return to “normal” when it hosts the championship game at the $5 billion SoFi stadium, which opened in Inglewood last year.

8 Feb

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

PALESTINIANS-POLITICS/ELECTION

Egypt to host leaders of Palestinian factions to discuss election

Palestinian faction leaders are expected to hold talks in Cairo to discuss measures to ensure the success of the coming election. According to a decree issued by President Abbas’s office, the Palestinian Authority (PA), which has limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, will hold legislative elections on May 22 and a presidential vote on July 31.

8 Feb

SOMALIA-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Somali president’s term expires amid political acrimony

Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed “Farmajo” seeks an extension of his term in war-ravaged Somalia despite strong opposition from two regional leaders, after elections scheduled for Monday were postponed. Somalia’s Western allies fear the standoff may trigger fighting between different government factions and distract the internationally backed federal government from battling the al Qaeda-linked al Shabab insurgency.

8 Feb

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Congress prepares for Trump’s second impeachment

The U.S. Congress on Monday prepares for a historic first -- the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump after he has left office, on a charge of inciting insurrection in a fiery speech to his supporters before the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump and the House of Representatives file final written arguments before the start of a trial in the Senate that could result in Trump being banned from holding office again.

8 Feb

ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/TRIAL (PIX) (TV)

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s enters plea on corruption charges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial is due to resume with pre-testimony hearing. Netanyahu denies charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust. His appearance at the hearing, which had been postponed due to a COVID-19 lockdown, is mandatory.

8 Feb 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CONGO (PIX) (TV)

Pandemic derails trade for Congo’s disabled border couriers

Perched on the top of a super-sized tricycle laden with sacks of mangoes, courier Claude Kalwira scooted over the short stretch of no-man’s-land between Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo. Due to a disability, Kalwira has a permit to shuttle some goods in and out of Congo tax-free, but an eight-month border closure last year due to COVID-19 meant he and 200 fellow couriers saw business dry up.

8 Feb 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRIA-HAIR (PIX) (TV)

Austrian hairdressers reopen but no test, no trim

Austrian hairdressers reopen as the country loosens its lockdown despite stubbornly high coronavirus infections. No matter how desperate for a trim, customers have to show a recent negative test to get groomed.

8 Feb 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SUPER BOWL-RATINGS/

spot news coverage of Super Bowl TV ratings

Reuters will report on the TV ratings for the Feb. 7 Super Bowl, which ViacomCBS-owned CBS is broadcasting.

8 Feb

CHANGE-SUITE/NEURODIVERSE (PIX)

Think Different: Neurodiversity in the workplace

Kelly Grier, the US Chair and Americas managing partner for professional services and consulting giant EY, helps spearhead the firm’s development of ‘neurodiverse’ teams. Employees who might think or act a little differently than most, but have incredible talents to be tapped.

8 Feb 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-EVICTIONS (PIX)

“This is not justice.” Tenant activists upend U.S. eviction courts amid pandemic

Across the U.S., scores of landlords and eviction judges are confronting energized tenants unions looking to slow evictions of renters during a global coronavirus pandemic. This story will focus on Kansas City, Missouri to tell the broader story of this movement.

8 Feb 06:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RETAIL/APPAREL-ORDERS (PIX)

What recovery? Clothes retailers cut orders while factories fight to survive

Clothes retailers in Europe and America sit on excess inventory and cut back on spring orders. Sourcing agents face late payments. Garment factories in Bangladesh are on the rack. The global apparel industry, reeling from a punishing 2020, is seeing its hopes of recovery punctured by a new wave of COVID-19 lockdowns and patchy national vaccine rollouts.

8 Feb 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

NORTHKOREA-MILITARY/ (TV)

North Korea to celebrate the founding of its military

North Korea to celebrate the founding of its army, after its leader Kim Jong Un had called for increased military power and greater nuclear war deterrence last month. Kim attended a military parade in 2018, and met soldiers and watched a concert in 2019 to mark the occasion.

8 Feb

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

INDIA-DISASTER/ (PIX) (TV)

Aftermath of Himalayan glacial flood that broke down an Indian dam, leaving some 125 missing

Around 125 people were missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A wall of dust, rock and water hit as an avalanche roared down the Rishiganga valley deep in the mountains of Uttarakhand, a witness said.

8 Feb

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

ISRAEL-NETANYAHU/TRIAL-EXPLAINER (PIX) (TV)

EXPLAINER - Israel’s Netanyahu on trial for corruption

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial resumes on Monday, when Israel’s longest serving leader will have to enter his plea to the corruption charges against him. This brief explainer lays out the charges facing Israel’s first sitting prime minister to have been indicted, as well as the possible scenarios that may ensue. It accompanies a news story that will follow the 0700GMT plea hearing.

8 Feb 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-TOURISTS (PIX) (TV)

‘It’s all open!’: French flock to Madrid bars and cafes seeking pandemic reprieve

French tourists weary of their strict national lockdown are flocking over the border to Madrid, where bars and restaurants are open and people can stay outdoors until 10 p.m., even as COVID-19 batters Europe in a virulent third wave.

8 Feb 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT