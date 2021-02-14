REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Armoured vehicles deployed to major Myanmar cities after mass protests

(Reuters) - Security forces in Myanmar opened fire to disperse protesters at a power plant on Sunday and armoured vehicles rolled into major cities as the new army rulers faced a ninth day of anti-coup demonstrations that saw hundreds of thousands on the streets.

SUDAN-ETHIOPIA/

Sudan says Ethiopian forces crossed border, raising tensions

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Ethiopian forces crossed into Sudanese territory in an act of “aggression”, Sudan’s foreign ministry said on Sunday, marking the latest flare-up in a long-standing border dispute.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

With Trump impeachment trial over, wounded Washington grapples with divisions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump’s acquittal on charges of inciting a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol left Democrats and Republicans deeply divided on Sunday even as his Democratic successor, Joe Biden, sought to move on with his political and economic agenda.

NEW-YORK-POLICE/

New York police arrest suspect in deadly ‘subway slasher’ attacks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City police have arrested a suspect in connection with a spate of stabbing attacks on the city’s subway that left two people dead, authorities said on Sunday.

BUSINESS

RETAIL-TRADING-CONGRESS-GAMESTOP/

YouTube streamer Roaring Kitty to testify on GameStop alongside hedge fund managers

(Reuters) - The YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty, who helped drive a surge of interest in GameStop Corp, will testify before a U.S. House panel on Thursday alongside top hedge fund managers.

CRYPTO-CURRENCY-BITCOIN/

Bitcoin approaches $50,000, wider adoption fuels record rally

(Reuters) - Bitcoin hit a new record high and approached $50,000 on Sunday, building on its record rally as Wall Street and Main Street increasingly adopt the world’s biggest cryptocurrency.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE/

Box Office: ‘The Croods 2’ Tops ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods: A New Age” topped an anemic domestic box office, grossing just over $2 million in its twelfth week of release. The family film has grossed just under $49 million. It is eyeing a President’s Day weekend gross of $2.7 million and is playing in 1,890 theaters.

NIGERIA-FILM-BOLLYWOOD/

Nollywood meets Bollywood in love tale ‘Namaste Wahala’

LAGOS (Reuters) - Indian-Nigerian restaurant owner Hamisha Daryani Ahuja gave up her long-running business to pursue her dream of making movies.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-DJOKOVIC/

Djokovic answers fitness doubts with victory over Raonic

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Reigning champion Novak Djokovic came through a tough examination of his fitness as the top seed beat Canadian powerhouse Milos Raonic 7-6(4) 4-6 6-1 6-4 on Sunday to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals.

MOTOR-NASCAR-DAYTONA-WALLACE/

Motor racing-Wallace’s Daytona 500 car fails inspection, stars at rear

(Reuters) - Bubba Wallace’s first race for the Michael Jordan-Denny Hamlin co-owned team got off to a rough beginning as he was forced to start at the rear for the Daytona 500 on Sunday after his car failed multiple pre-race inspection failures.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CHANGE-SUITE/BROOKS

Running through a pandemic: Jim Weber, CEO of Brooks Running

There is an old joke in the marathon community, that every runner is running away from something.at was certainly true for Brooks Running CEO Jim Weber, who had to pace his company through a global crisis which brought normal life to a halt in the past year. Weber sat down with Reuters to talk about how far we have come in the COVID-19 marathon – and how far we have left to run.

15 Feb

BOMBARDIER-LEARJET/

From aircraft to the stars to air ambulance, iconic Learjet nears end of runway

Facing competition from lighter and less-expensive rivals, the Learjet that took off from Wichita in 1963 as a business jet to the stars is nearing the end of the runway after orders trickle. Business jet maker Bombardier has said it would end production later this year of the program it acquired in 1990 that seats up to nine, and was once the aircraft of choice for stars Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

15 Feb

SWISS-LIBERIA/

Swiss war crimes trial of Liberian commander resumes

A former rebel commander accused of involvement in killing civilians as well as rape and cannibalism resumes in an historic case both for Switzerland and Liberia. Unlike the first phase of the trial, victims are expected to be present for the second phase due to finish in March.

15 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-HOTEL (PIX) (TV)

Robots at reception: S.African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemic

Staff at Hotel Sky in Johannesburg’s wealthy Sandton district adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, wearing masks and physically distancing from guests as much as possible; all, that is, except Lexi, Micah and Ariel. The three concierges couldn’t breathe germs on you even if they wanted to: they’re robots.

15 Feb 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

NIGERIA-INFLATION/

Nigeria Inflation

The pace of inflation in Nigeria has quickened in recent months. Prices have risen for the last 16 months, hitting a three-year high in December. Price rises followed the closure of land borders in August 2019, as part of a crackdown on smuggling, and continued after restrictions were put in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

15 Feb 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RETAIL-DENMARK/

Danish supermarket will help corona shut shops with marketing

A Danish supermarket chain will help corona shut shops with marketing when Denmark eventually opens open again.

15 Feb 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

15 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ZOO (PIX) (TV)

A behind the scenes look at London Zoo during Coronavirus lockdown

Despite the closure of London Zoo to the public due to Coronavirus, zookeepers continue to tending to the thousands of animals. What are the day to day challenges they face? And with the loss of around a million pound a month due to lockdown restrictions, can the zoo survive financially?

15 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ZIMBABWE-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

Zimbabwe to receive country’s first COVID-19 vaccines

A plane carrying Zimbabwe’s first coronavirus vaccine doses is expected to arrive from China in the early hours of Monday morning. African nations are struggling to procure vaccines in the global scramble for doses. Coverage secured through African Union (AU) and World Health Organization-backed (WHO) programs so far falls short of the continent’s needs. Zimbabwe obtained its first 200,000 doses from the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

15 Feb 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SERBIA-PROTEST (PIX)

Serbia’s doctors protest against government handling of coronavirus pandemic

A union of Serbia’s doctors and nurses called a protest in Belgrade against government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, warning that a high death rate among medical workers is a sign of limited protection supplies and poor organisation in hospitals.

15 Feb 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SOMALIA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Somalia president to hold summit on delayed elections

Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo to hold a summit on delayed elections to choose the Horn of Africa country’s next leader. The president’s term expired on Monday without a successor in place, raising fears of a political vacuum that could be exploited by Islamist militant group al Shabaab.

15 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-NOISE (PIX)

In Portugal, noise ban lifts remote workers’ hopes for peace at last

A new line of legislation in a decree extending Portugal’s nationwide lockdown for another two weeks may finally bring peace and quiet to Portuguese remote workers struggling to concentrate when neighbours are banging on walls and ripping up floors.

15 Feb 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SAHEL-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

G5 Sahel countries and allies hold summit over security in the Sahel region

Leaders of a group of five West African Sahel nations and allies hold a virtual summit to take stock of the security situation as France prepares to “adjust” the operations of its troops in the region. French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to join the summit virtually.

15 Feb 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT