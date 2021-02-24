REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA
U.S. patience with Iran on renewing nuclear talks ‘not unlimited’ -State Department
The United States’ patience with Iran on returning to discussions over the 2015 nuclear deal is “not unlimited,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.
USA-BIDEN/CIA
Biden CIA nominee Burns calls China an “authoritarian adversary”
U.S. President Joe Biden’s nominee to be director of the CIA, William Burns, told a Senate committee on Wednesday that he saw competition with China - and countering its “adversarial, predatory” leadership - as the key to U.S. national security.
U.S.
USA-BIDEN/OMB
Senate meetings on Tanden postponed, suggesting lack of support for Biden budget pick
Two Senate committees postponed meetings scheduled for Wednesday to consider President Joe Biden’s pick as budget director, Neera Tanden, suggesting she may not have the votes to be approved and thus become the first high-profile Biden nominee to be rejected.
USA-POLITICS/PENNSYLVANIA
Pennsylvania Republicans to weigh censure of senator over Trump impeachment vote
The Republican Party’s state committee in Pennsylvania is expected to vote Wednesday night on whether to censure U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, highlighting divisions in the party over the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
BUSINESS
USA-BIDEN/SUPPLY CHAINS
Biden rushes to address global computer chip shortage via latest executive order
President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage that has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production and alarmed the White House and members of Congress, administration officials said.
NVIDIA-RESULTS/
Nvidia forecasts revenue above expectations on demand for graphic chips
Nvidia Corp forecast better-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, betting on strong demand for its graphic chips used in gaming devices and data centers.
ENTERTAINMENT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-GREEN PASS
New normal? ‘Green Pass’ opens music concert to vaccinated Israelis
It was an event that could set a precedent in a world longing for a return to normal - a music concert attended by scores of Israelis vaccinated against COVID-19.
WALT DISNEY-STAR WARS/
Next ‘Star Wars’ series to hit Disney streaming service in May
The next “Star Wars” series, an animated show about an elite group of clones called “The Bad Batch,” will debut on the Disney+ streaming service on May 4, the company said on Wednesday.
SPORTS
ATHLETICS-WORLDTOUR/HOLLOWAY
Holloway breaks world indoor 60m hurdles record
American Grant Holloway broke the world indoor 60m hurdles record on Wednesday, finishing in 7.29 seconds to shave 0.01 seconds off the previous mark set by Briton Colin Jackson in 1994.
TENNIS-DOHA/BARTY
Injured Barty withdraws from Qatar Open
World number one Ash Barty has withdrawn from next week’s Qatar Open in Doha due to a left leg injury, organisers of the WTA 500 tournament said on Wednesday.
UPCOMING
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
STANCHART-RESULTS/
Standard Chartered reports 2020 annual results Standard Chartered reports its annual earnings, with investors
desperate for signs that years of cost-cutting and restructuring under CEO Bill Winters have paid off as the Asia, Africa and Middle East-focused lender grapples with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
25 Feb 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT
BRITAIN-BANKS/OFFICES
Britain’s banks face hiring, productivity risks in slashing office space
British banks including HSBC, Lloyds and Metro Bank are slashing as much as 40% of their office space, seizing on remote working habits rapidly deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic to permanently cut costs but risking longer-term problems for themselves.
25 Feb
CHANGE-SUITE/NETGEAR
Tools for the remote world: How Netgear’s CEO on stays connected
When Patrick Lo, CEO of Netgear co-founded the San Jose, Calif.-based company in 1996, he envisioned a world in which the Internet was going to drive everything -- learning, entertainment, business, you name it. But when the pandemic happened, that got compressed into 18-month timeframe.
25 Feb
MAYBANK-RESULTS/
Malaysia’s Maybank reports Q4 earnings
Malayan Banking Bhd, Malaysia’s largest bank by assets, posts its fourth-quarter financial results.
25 Feb 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT
AB INBEV-RESULTS/
Anheuser Busch InBev 2020 results
The world’s largest beer maker is expected to release a mixed set of results, with strength in the United States and Brazil offset by weakness in Europe, China, South Korea and South Africa due to coronavirus restrictions and stimulus efforts.
25 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
ASTONMARTIN-RESULTS/
Aston Martin’s 2020 results
British carmaker Aston Martin posts results for 2020, when it changed CEO and brought in a billionaire investor to turn around its ailing performance.
25 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
CDPQ-RESULTS/
Canada’s second-largest pension fund reports financial results for 2020
Canada’s second-largest pension fund, Caisse de dépot et placement du Québec, reports financial results for 2020.
25 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
BRITAIN-EU/KUWAIT
Kuwait sovereign wealth fund comments on post-Brexit London in interview with Reuters
25 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VECTOR-IMMUNITY (PIX)
Astra, Sputnik vaccines face hurdles if COVID shots become yearly routine
Vaccines from AstraZeneca, Russia’s Gamaleya Institute and Johnson & Johnson fight the coronavirus with another virus, leaving scientists concerned the shots may lose potency if annual inoculations become necessary to fight against variants.
25 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
USA-BANKS/CONFERENCES-MORGAN STANLEY
Morgan Stanley chief financial officer speaks at virtual investor conference
Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan will speak at the virtual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum. 25 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
USA-FED/GEORGE
Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President George speaks on economic outlook
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on the economic and monetary policy outlook before virtual Top Producer Summit hosted by Farm Journal Media
25 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
MYANMAR-POLITICS/THAILAND (TV)
Thai foreign ministry holds weekly briefing
Thai foreign ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat holds a weekly virtual news briefing. We will look out for comments on visit to Bangkok by a Myanmar military-appointed foreign minister and scrapping of a proposed trip to Myanmar by Indonesia’s foreign minister.
25 Feb 23:30 ET / 04:30 GMT
MYANMAR-POLITICS/JOURNALISTS (PIX) (TV)
Myanmar: The revolution will be Facebook-lived
The story of anti-coup protests is being shaped for Myanmar and the world by journalists and citizens streaming themselves on Facebook Live and sharing snippets of video and pictures as established media come under new pressures.
25 Feb
CHINA-PARLIAMENT/
What to expect from China’s annual meeting of parliament
Thousands of Chinese delegates from across the country will gather in Beijing next week for the annual meeting of parliament, where China will announce goals for 2021 as well as its next five-year plan for economic development. Here’s what to expect.
25 Feb
MYANMAR-POLITICS/WORKERS (PIX)
Salaries uncertain as payday approaches in troubled Myanmar
The day the military seized power in Myanmar three weeks ago, Phyu delved into her company’s emergency funds and gave her staff an advance on their monthly salaries. She saw trouble ahead then, but isn’t sure how she’ll make their salaries when payday comes on Friday. A cloud is hanging over Myanmar’s fragile economy, with businesses paralysed and banks in disarray as protests and civil disobedience aimed at pressuring the junta to give way nudge the country closer towards a breakdown.
25 Feb
APEC-NEWZEALAND/
APEC 2021 finance deputies meeting
Deputy Finance Ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand.
25 Feb
BRAZIL-POLITICS/
Senate expected to approve pandemic assistance for poor Brazilian
Brazil’s Senate is expected to approve pandemic assistance bill to help an estimated 40 million poor Brazilian whose incomes have been hurt by coronavirus lockdowns. The reported 250 reais a month.stipend for March through June would cost the Treasury 40 billion reais.
25 Feb
GREECE-ABUSE/PARLIAMENT
Greek party leaders discuss abuse revelations in arts in parliament debate
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and opposition leaders discuss revelations of abuse in arts and sports in parliament. The issue has come to the fore after Greek police on Saturday detained a prominent theatre director on charges of rape, the latest twist in the unfolding “MeToo” saga shaking the country’s arts establishment.
25 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
USA-CONGRESS/REPUBLICANS
U.S. Republicans seek unity against Biden policies as Trump returns to spotlight
After weeks of infighting about Donald Trump’s future with the Republican Party, GOP leaders in the U.S. Congress face an opportunity in the coming days to unify around a common enemy: President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
25 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-GERMANY (PIX) (TV)
Feature on Navalny’s time in Germany
In Germany’s Black Forest, Putin critic Navalny gathered strength and resolve
25 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
GERMANY-ELECTION/SYRIAN-CANDIDATE (PIX)
Syrian refugee sets sights on seat in German parliament
Interview with Syrian migrant Tareq Alaows, who arrived in Germany in 2015 and is running for the Greens in the western state of NRW in September’s federal election.
25 Feb 09:45 ET / 14:45 GMT
SPORTS
OLYMPICS-SWIMMING/LEDECKY
Olympics-Swimming champion Katie Ledecky discusses preparations for Tokyo Games
Five-times gold medallist swimmer Katie Ledecky sits down with Reuters to discuss her expectations for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.
25 Feb
OLYMPICS-2020/
Tokyo 2020 to release torch relay guildelines
The Tokyo 2020 organising committee announces guildelines for torch relay, including coronavirus measures for runners and spectators. The torch relay will begin on March 25.
25 Feb
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-QUARANTINE (PIX) (TV)
UK hotel quarantine scheme continues for arrivals from “red list” nations
UK introduces hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a “red list” of 30 countries, including South Africa and Brazil.
25 Feb
KAZAKHSTAN-ENVIRONMENT/GLACIER (PIX) (TV)
Pandemic, global warming attract crowds to dwindling Tian Shan glaciers
Kept in their home country by border closures, Kazakhs are rediscovering the beauty of their own country and flocking to the magnificent glaciers of the Tian Shan mountain range which are likely to disappear this century due to global warming. However, thawing glaciers also pose risks to visitors and to the Central Asian nation’s biggest city located nearby.
25 Feb
BRITAIN-ENVIRONMENT/ZERO-WASTE (PIX) (TV)
Beyond recycling: businesses look to fulfil demand for zero waste lifestyles
Beyond recycling: London businesses look to fulfil demand for zero waste lifestyles.
25 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-CEOS (TV)
EU health and industry chiefs debate COVID-19 vaccines with pharma CEOs
European lawmakers debate how to increase capacity and improve delivery of COVID-19 vaccines with CEOs of Astrazeneca, Moderna, Curevac, Novavax and representatives from Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Sanofi and EU Commissioners Thierry Breton and Stella Kyriakides.
25 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Golden Globes preview
A look at what to expect from the Golden Globe awards ceremony, the first big show in the pandemic era Hollywood awards season
25 Feb
BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)
Britain’s Prince Philip remains in hospital
Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, continues stay at London’s King Edward VII Hospital.
25 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
FILM-BILLIE HOLIDAY/ (PIX) (TV)
Billie Holiday’s career reexamined in new movie starring Andra Day
Billie Holiday’s civil rights activism is put under the spotlight in new film, which hopes to rewrite her history.
25 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
RELIGION
RELIGION-PURIM/ISRAEL (PIX)
Purim
Israelis celebrate the holiday of Purim
25 Feb
CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE
KENYA-POLICE/
Kenyan court to rule on police culpability in death of British aristocrat
A Mombasa court on Thursday is set to rule on the culpability of four Kenyan police officers in the death of Alexander Monson, a British aristocrat who died in 2012 of head injuries while in police detention. The high-profile case has become a litmus test of accountability for Kenya’s security services.
25 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS
USA-WEATHER/TEXAS-INSECURITY (PIX)
Poorer Texans already had trouble paying energy bills - then came the storm
Cleopatra Mancha had already lost her job in the pandemic. Then came the Texas winter storm last week that busted pipes in her home. 25 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
USA-WEATHER/BLACKOUT-HEARING (PIX)
Texas lawmakers kick off investigation into deadly blackouts Texas state legislators begin hearings on what caused the deadly blackouts that killed dozens and left up to 4.3 million people without power or heat during extreme cold weather. Five directors of the state’s electric grid operator resigned ahead of the hearing.
25 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
