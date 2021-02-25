REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

NETHERLANDS-CHINA/UIGHURS

Dutch parliament: China’s treatment of Uighurs is genocide

The Dutch parliament on Thursday passed a non-binding motion saying that the treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in China amounts to genocide, the first such move by a European country.

USA-SAUDI/BIDEN

Biden call with Saudi king expected ‘very soon,’ ahead of Khashoggi report

U.S. President Joe Biden will talk “very soon” with Saudi King Salman, the White House said on Thursday, ahead of the expected release of a U.S. intelligence report on the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi that may test ties.

U.S.

USA-COURT/TRUMP-TAXES

New York prosecutors digging into Trump’s tax, financial records

After a lengthy court battle, the Manhattan District Attorney is in possession of Donald Trump’s tax returns and other financial records as part of a criminal investigation into the former president and his family-run Trump Organization, a spokesman for the office confirmed on Thursday.

NEW YORK-CUOMO/

New York City mayor urges probe of sexual misconduct claims against Governor Cuomo

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday called for an independent investigation into sexual misconduct accusations against Governor Andrew Cuomo made by a former aide to the governor who is now a candidate for Manhattan borough president.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. labor market showing tentative signs of improvement; manufacturing strong

Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week amid falling COVID-19 infections, but the near-term outlook for the labor market is unclear after winter storms wreaked havoc in the South region in the middle of this month.

TWITTER-OUTLOOK/

Twitter aims to double revenue by 2023, teases new ‘super follow’ feature

Twitter Inc will launch new features and products faster to refresh its business after years of stagnation, the company said on Thursday, aiming to double its annual revenue in 2023.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/PREVIEW

Pandemic or not, the Golden Globes show must go on

The Golden Globes kicks off a pandemic-era Hollywood awards season on Sunday after a year that upended the entertainment industry and saw celebrities on red carpets replaced with webcams on sofas.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

Popcorn-on-demand: Belgian cinema chain gets creative amid pandemic

Unconventional ideas such as popcorn deliveries could help cinemas get through the coronavirus pandemic, the head of Belgian cinema group Kinepolis said on Thursday.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2022/USA

White House has not made ‘final decision’ on participation in Olympics in China

The White House has not made a final decision on participation in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, as Republican lawmakers call for the United States to boycott the Games in 2022.

TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/NADAL

Nadal pulls out of Rotterdam Open with back issue

World number two Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from next week’s Rotterdam Open due to a back injury, the Spaniard said on Thursday.

UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-BILLIE EILISH/ (TV)

Intimate Billie Eilish documentary shows star at home and on the road

The story of American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is brought to life in new documentary.

26 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Milan Fashion Week (Fall/Winter 2021/22)

Designers present their creations during the Milan Fashion Week from 23th February - 1st March 2021

26 Feb

KAZAKHSTAN-POLITICS/MUSIC (PIX) (TV)

Neo, wake up! Kazakh pop stars break taboo on political lyrics

References to Orwell and Huxley are not exactly what one expects to hear in a pop song, especially in the oil-rich Central Asian nation of Kazakhstan where the political scene has been dominated by one party for almost three decades.

26 Feb

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain’s Prince Philip remains in hospital

Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, continues stay at London’s King Edward VII Hospital.

26 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

RELIGION

RELIGION-PURIM/ISRAEL (PIX)

Purim

Israelis celebrate the holiday of Purim

26 Feb

RELIGION-MAKHABUCHA/THAILAND (PIX) (TV)

Thailand observes Makha Bucha Day with giant LED screens and two million lanterns

Thailand celebrates Makha Bucha Day, one of the most important Buddhist festivals, which usually attracts tens of thousands of believers, with giant LED screens as most of the participants are only allowed to attend via videolink due to COVID-19 restrictions. The selected 1,000 participants will light two million lanterns on their behalf. The festival commemorates the day when 1,250 monks gathered to be ordained by Buddha over 2,500 years ago.

26 Feb

POPE-IRAQ/CHRISTIANS (PIX) (TV)

Iraq’s scattered Christians occupy fragile place in Mesopotamian heartland

A jihadist message, “Islamic State endures”, is still graffitied onto the front gate of Thanoun Yahya, an Iraqi Christian from the northern city of Mosul, scrawled by Islamist militants who occupied his home for three years when they ruled the city.

26 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-VACCINATED-RIGHTS (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT-Left behind? Israeli vaccine refuseniks fear exclusion as economy reopens

Israel has led the world in COVID-19 vaccinations. Now, it faces another challenge that other countries will have to grapple with: how to balance public health and the rights of the unvaccinated.

26 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS (PIX) (TV)

U.S. House votes on Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

U.S. House of Representatives votes on legislation to provide $1.9 trillion in new coronavirus relief.

26 Feb

COLOMBIA-SPAIN/ (TV)

Colombian, Spanish foreign ministers give joint statement in Bogota

Colombia’s foreign minister Claudia Blum and Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya will give a joint statement in Bogota ahead of a weekend visit to the border with Venezuela.

26 Feb

SPAIN-CATTLE/OUTBREAK (PIX) (TV)

A thousand Spanish cattle stranded on ship with suspected bluetongue disease

Monitoring situation on nearly a thousand Spanish cattle stranded aboard a livestock ship for months which have returned to Spain’s southeastern coast, but cannot be offloaded until the vessel operator proves they are not infected with bovine bluetongue disease.

26 Feb

APEC-NEWZEALAND/

APEC 2021 finance deputies meeting

Deputy Finance Ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand.

26 Feb

SPAIN-RIGHTS/RAPPER-YOUTH (PIX) (TV)

Protests over jailed rapper expose growing frustration among Spanish youth

The protests over the jailing of rapper Pablo Hasel, for glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs, have exposed the growing frustration among Spanish youth on their dim economic prospects and other issues

26 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

UN-RIGHTS/ (TV)

U.N. rights boss Bachelet makes main speech with global update

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet delivers the main speech at the Human Rights Council four-week session, with a global update on countries and issues of concern, expected to include the crises in Myanmar and Ethiopia, among others.

26 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/SCOTLAND (TV)

In threat to independence, Scotland’s ex-first minister Alex Salmond presses accusations against government

Scotland’s former first minister Alex Salmond is expected to press his accusations of conspiracy at the top of government in a row that threatens to damage the nation’s independence movement. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon denies the charges.

26 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-CYBER/SOLARWINDS (TV)

U.S. House committees hold hearing on ‘SolarWinds’ hack

U.S. House of Representatives’ Oversight & Reform and Homeland Security committees conduct joint hearing on cybersecurity incidents including attack targeting SolarWinds Orion Software.

26 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-BIDEN/TEXAS-STORM (PIX) (TV)

Biden travels to Texas

U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Houston.

26 Feb

INDIA-DISASTER/ (GRAPHIC)

Disaster in the Himalayas

A graphics led reconstruct of the flooding in Uttarakhand on February 7. The disaster shed light on how the region is vulnerable to the burgeoning development.

26 Feb

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

26 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BULGARIA-VACCINES (TV)

Bulgarians rush to get anti-COVID vaccines, depleting supplies

Bulgarians rushed to get anti-COVID shot as the Balkan country abruptly amended its vaccination plan, opening green corridors for everyone who wants to be vaccinated. The government, eager to improve the country’s poor record of vaccinations per capita, the lowest in the European Union amid high public mistrust, has also set up mobile vaccination teams to reach people in remote places. The sudden launch of massive vaccination has however left general practitioners short of shots they ordered for patients on their waiting lists and some cities have already reported depleted stockpiles.

26 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

In boost for COVID-19 battle, Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world

The first big real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be independently reviewed shows the shot is highly effective at preventing COVID-19, in a potentially landmark moment for countries desperate to end lockdowns and reopen economies.

26 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-COURT

Dutch appeals court rules in coronavirus curfew case against the state

A Dutch appeals court in a case against the government’s night-time coronavirus curfew brought by anti-lockdown group. The court is weighing an appeal against the ruling by a lower court, which found that the government measure lacked legal justification and must be scrapped.

26 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-JOHNSON&JOHNSON (TV)

U.S. FDA panel considers authorization of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

Independent advisors the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will meet on Friday to discuss Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, and potentially pave the way for its emergency use authorization in the United States.

26 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/AXUM

Amnesty says hundreds of Ethiopian civilians massacred by Eritrean troops in Tigray’s ancient town of Axum

Eritrean soldiers killed hundreds of civilians in Ethiopia’s ancient town of Axum between Nov. 28 and 29, rights group Amnesty International said on Friday, one of several mass killings reported during a conflict that erupted five months ago in the northern region of Tigray.

26 Feb

CANADA-ECONOMY/STIMULUS

Canada sticking to massive planned stimulus despite concerns about debt

Canada is confident that its massive planned stimulus is justified by the hole the economy has to climb out of, sources said, and while most economists agree, some caution against racking up too much debt and making investments that do not improve economic performance.

26 Feb

BRITAIN-BANKS/OFFICES (PIX)

Banks weigh up home working - the new normal or an aberration?

As the finance industry prepares for life post-pandemic, commercial banks are moving quickly to harness working from home to cut costs, while investment banks are keen to get traders and advisers back to the office.

26 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VECTOR-IMMUNITY (PIX)

Astra, Sputnik vaccines face hurdles if COVID shots become yearly routine

Vaccines from AstraZeneca, Russia’s Gamaleya Institute and Johnson & Johnson fight the coronavirus with another virus, leaving scientists concerned the shots may lose potency if annual inoculations become necessary to fight against variants.

26 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CIMB-RESULTS/

Malaysia’s CIMB posts Q4 results

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia’s second largest lender by assets, posts its fourth-quarter financial results

26 Feb 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-UNAOIL/SBM-SENTENCING

Fourth man in UK’s Unaoil-linked investigation sentenced

A former sales manager of Dutch energy services company SBM Offshore will be sentenced after being convicted of conspiracy to bribe public officials to secure oil contracts in Iraq after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003. Paul Bond is the fourth man to be sentenced in a Serious Fraud Office investigation into Monaco-based consultancy Unaoil and its former Western clients.

26 Feb 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

BRITAIN-BARCLAYS/STAVELEY

Judgment due in financier Staveley’s $1 bln lawsuit against Barclays over 2008 fundraising

A London judge will on Friday announce his judgment after a bitter High Court clash between British businesswoman Amanda Staveley and Barclays over whether she was deceived when negotiating a financial lifeline for the British bank at the height of the credit crisis in 2008.

26 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TURKEY-DEFENCE/

Turkey’s Defence Ministry holds news conference

Turkish Defence Ministry holds news conference in Ankara

26 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT