REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

MYANMAR-POLITICS Myanmar forces make night raids after breaking up protests March 7 (Reuters) - Myanmar security forces fired gunshots as they carried out overnight raids in the main city Yangon after breaking up the latest protests against last month’s coup with teargas and stun grenades.

U.S. envoy seeking support to shakeup Afghan peace process, warring parties object KABUL/ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan proposed a shakeup of the stalled peace process this week, including an interim government and a conference of key players, according to diplomatic and political sources, but his plan faced immediate objections by the warring sides.

Democrats push Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill through Senate on party-line vote WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan in a party-line vote after an all-night session that saw Democrats battling among themselves over jobless aid and the Republican minority failing to push through some three dozen amendments.

Exclusive: Georgia prosecutor probing Trump taps leading racketeering attorney March 6 (Reuters) - The district attorney investigating whether former U.S. President Donald Trump illegally interfered with Georgia’s 2020 election has hired an outside lawyer who is a national authority on racketeering, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Investor Chamath Palihapitiya confirms selling shares in Virgin Galactic March 6 (Reuters) - Venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya on Saturday confirmed in a tweet that he has freed up some capital by selling shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, for investing at scale without impacting his pace and strategic view.

Twitter’s Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia March 5 (Reuters) - “just setting up my twttr” - the first ever tweet on the platform is up for sale after Twitter boss Jack Dorsey listed his famous post as a unique digital signature on a website for selling tweets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Tennis-Djokovic confirms return to Tour at Miami Open March 6 (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic has said he will return to the court at this month’s Miami Open having recuperated from a muscle tear suffered during his Australian Open title defence.

Pope Francis visits Iraq on historical tour

Pope Francis visits Iraq, a trip that has eluded his predecessors.

7 Mar

Swiss vote on banning burqas in latest clash with Islam

Switzerland votes on banning burqas and other facial coverings in the latest chapter of the country’s fraught relationship with Islam. The vote takes place on Sunday, March 7 and looks likely to succeed.

7 Mar 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

COVID travel insurance is increasingly becoming a vacation staple

COVID-19 coverage is increasingly joining passports and tanning lotion as vacation staples for tourists, as more countries require visitors to have insurance or emergency services plans in case of quarantines or illness.

7 Mar

Excessive exuberance: Canada home prices boil over as policymakers sit back

Canada’s red-hot housing market has become a bonfire, spurring comparisons to earlier bubbles and prompting calls for cooling measures. But policymakers are standing back, unwilling to intervene for fear of undermining Canada’s still-fragile economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

7 Mar

Palm oil in focus as Swiss vote on trade pact with Indonesia

Swiss voters will decide on a free trade agreement with Indonesia, with lower tariffs on palm oil imports the main issue in what the polls predict will be a tight referendum.

7 Mar

Abbas battles back Fatah party discord ahead of Palestinian votes

Facing elections for the first time in 15 years, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is battling back a growing rift within his powerful Fatah party that has added a new threat to his dominance over Palestinian politics.

7 Mar

Chinese Foreign Minister holds news conference on sidelines of parliament gathering

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds a news conference on the sidelines of China’s annual parliament gathering.

7 Mar 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

New Zealand emerges from snap lockdown

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government will lift a lockdown in the country’s largest city of Auckland which was prompted by just one new case of the coronavirus.

7 Mar

How Ethiopian Airlines is trying to position itself as vaccine distributor for Africa

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier, is working to position itself as the COVID-19 vaccine distributor of choice as countries on the continent are beginning to secure the drugs to inoculate their populations against the virus. The global aviation industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, forcing airlines to adjust their businesses and Ethiopian has leaned into its cargo business to weather the downturn.

7 Mar 06:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

Dutch hold first big-hall music event since early 2020

Amsterdam’s largest music venue opened its doors on Saturday to a small group of customers for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020. Attendees tested negative for the virus 48 hours before the concert and were kept in smaller “bubbles” in the Ziggo Dome to limit the spread of the disease. The event is one in a series of field tests authorized by the government despite lockdown measures, as the country attempts to re-open and live with the virus and its various strains.

7 Mar 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Britain’s Prince Philip remains in London hospital

Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, continues stay at London’s King Edward VII Hospital. Prince Philip was transferred from St Bartholomew’s Hospital on March 5 after undergoing a procedure.

7 Mar 06:00 ET / 06:00 GMT