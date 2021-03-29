REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MOZAMBIQUE-INSURGENCY/

Islamic State claims deadly attack on northern Mozambique town

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Islamic State said on Monday its fighters had carried out an attack on the northern Mozambique town of Palma, where dozens were killed, thousands displaced and some remain missing.

EGYPT-SUEZCANAL-SHIP-REFLOAT/

Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) - Shipping was on the move again late on Monday in Egypt’s Suez Canal after tugs refloated a giant container ship which had been blocking the channel for almost a week, causing a huge build-up of vessels around the waterway.

U.S.

USA-RACE-GEORGEFLOYD/

Prosecutor tells jury that ex-Minneapolis officer betrayed badge in fatal arrest of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin betrayed his badge in the deadly arrest of George Floyd last May, a prosecutor told jurors in his opening statement at Chauvin’s murder trial in a heavily fortified courthouse on Monday.

PEOPLE-GHISLAINE-MAXWELL/

Ghislaine Maxwell faces new charges as U.S. expands sex crime case

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Monday expanded their criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell, saying the British socialite helped procure a fourth underage girl for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

BUSINESS

USA-MARKETS-BLOCKTRADES/

Global banks face losses, regulatory scrutiny after Archegos share dump

TOKYO/ZURICH/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nomura and Credit Suisse are facing billions of dollars in losses and regulatory scrutiny after a U.S. investment firm, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on equity derivative bets, putting investors on edge about who else might be exposed.

USA-COURT-GOLDMAN-SACHS/

In Goldman securities case, U.S. Supreme Court wrestles over investor class actions

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday struggled in a case involving Goldman Sachs Group Inc over how judges should determine when shareholders can collectively sue publicly traded companies for fraudulent statements that keep their stock prices artificially high.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-HUNGARY-WELLIS/

Spas closed? No problem. Hungarian hot tub maker’s got you covered

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Gabor Kuntner had been planning to install a hot tub in his garden in a Budapest suburb for years but never got around to it until the pandemic prompted him to rush out and buy one to give his family some respite during lockdown.

USA-RACE/CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS

‘Captain Underpants’ author pulls ‘racist’ book, apologizes to Asian readers

Publisher Scholastic Corp has halted publication of a book by children’s author Dav Pilkey, best known for his “Captain Underpants” series, who offered an online apology for the title’s unintended “racist imagery.”

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-DRAFT/

2021 NBA Draft set for July 29

With the modified NBA season scheduled to run deep into July, the league announced Monday that the 2021 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, July 29.

MOTOR-TRUCKS-BRISTOL-RECAP/

Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR Trucks race on dirt at Bristol

In defiance of conventional wisdom, it wasn’t an experienced dirt racer who won Monday’s twice-rain-delayed Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ECONOMISTS

Economists weigh in on the merits of the net-zero goal, in a survey

In a survey, more than 700 economists weigh in on the merits of meeting the global goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

30 Mar 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

India goes old-school to vaccinate its sprawling hinterlands

After an agonisingly slow start and predictions of chaotic implementation, India’s massive COVID-19 immunisation campaign has picked up this month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi went early morning to a government hospital for his first dose.

30 Mar 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

AFGHANISTAN-TAJIKISTAN/HEARTOFASIA

‘Heart of Asia’ conference on Afghan peace takes place in Tajikistan

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani attends Heart of Asia summit alongside foreign ministers from around the region, being held on Tuesday in Tajikistan’s capital.

Mar 30

KUWAIT-PARLIAMENT/ (PIX) (TV)

Kuwait parliament due to vote on amnesty bill for some political activists

Kuwait’s parliament holds its first session after a one-month suspension in a standoff with the appointed government. Lawmakers are due to vote on an amnesty bill pardoning some political activists.

Mar 30

TAJIKISTAN-TURKEY/

Turkish foreign minister visits Tajikistan

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Tajikistan for talks with Tajik officials and a ministerial meeting of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process.

Mar 30

RUSSIA-PUTIN/

Putin chairs meeting to discuss Russia’s national policy strategy until 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs meeting to discuss Russia’s national policy strategy until 2025.

Mar 30

BRITAIN-PROTESTS/BRISTOL (PIX)

Anti-police protests planned in Bristol

Mar 30

CHINA-PARLIAMENT/HONGKONG (PIX) (TV)

Chinese parliament meets to discuss Hong Kong electoral reform

The Chinese parliament is expected to meet over two days to discuss Hong Kong electoral reforms according to state news agency Xinhua reports.

Mar 30

JAPAN-INDONESIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Indonesian foreign and defence ministers hold meeting with their counterparts in Japan

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto visiting Tokyo hold 2+2 meeting with their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi. They will make a courtesy call to Prime Minister Suga.

Mar 30

CENTRALAFRICA-POLITICS/

Central Arica Republic President Fautin Touadera to be sworn in for second term

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera will be sworn in for a second five-year term after securing more than 53% of votes in a Dec. 27 presidential election that was marred by violence and threats by rebels to march to the capital.

Mar 30

CHINA-PARLIAMENT/HONGKONG-CARRIE LAM (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong leader speaks in weekly news briefing

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a weekly news briefing as Beijing is expected to announce Hong Kong election reform details.

Mar 30

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Potential interview with head of Venezuela’s government-controlled national assembly

We may have an interview with Jorge Rodriguez, head of the government controlled National Assembly. We plan to ask about possible changes to the country’s oil legislation.

Mar 30

MYANMAR-POLITICS/KAREN (PIX) (TV)

Villagers from Myanmar’s Karen state fled to Thailand

About 3,000 villagers from Myanmar’s southeastern Karen state fled to Thailand on Sunday following air attacks by the army on an area held by an ethnic armed group, an activist group and local media said. Myanmar’s military launched air strikes on five areas in Mutraw district, near the border, including a displacement camp, the Karen Women’s Organization said. “At the moment, villagers are hiding in the jungle as more than 3,000 crossed to Thailand to take refuge,” a statement from the group said. Thai PBS reported about 3,000 had reached Thailand.

Mar 30

BRITAIN-SCHOOLS/SEXUAL-ABUSE (PIX) (TV)

A Me Too moment for UK schools as teens open up about sexual violence

Some of Britain’s most prestigious private schools are facing a barrage of allegations from current and former pupils who say the establishments are pervaded by a misogynistic culture that allows sexual abuse among teenagers to unchecked. In a rapidly accelerating movement described by one senior police officer as a “Me Too” moment for schools, more than 8,000 young people have posted accounts of personal experiences of harassment and assault on a website called “Everyone’s Invited”.

Mar 30

SLOVAK-GOVERNMENT/ (PIX) (TV)

Slovak PM Matovic hands in his resignation

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic hands in his resignation, which should end a month-long government crisis, as he will swap positions with Finance Minister Eduard Heger. 30 Mar 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/SEPARATIONS (PIX)

Kids separated from relatives at southwest border inflate number of children in U.S. custody

As the Biden administration grapples with how to house an increase in unaccompanied minors at the U.S.-Mexico border, advocates say some of the children don’t need to go to children’s shelters. Many are separated from caretaking relatives other than parents, a longstanding practice that advocates say could be changed to keep those families together.

30 Mar 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

NIGERIA-EDUCATION/ (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE- “It’s never too late to learn,” says 50-year-old Nigerian school pupil

Shade Ajayi had never set foot in a classroom until the age of 50. Now the businesswoman is happily learning to read and write alongside students nearly four decades younger than her. Donning the pink dress and bonnet that make up her uniform, she joins hundreds of similarly dressed pupils at a school in Ilorin, in Nigeria’s western Kwara state.

30 Mar 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD (PIX) (TV)

Trial continues for Minneapolis officer accused in George Floyd killing

Trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, continues. Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with second-degree murder and other lesser charges in the May 25 death of Floyd, a black man, after pinning his neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism in law enforcement.

30 Mar 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TAIWAN-PALAU/

Senior U.S. diplomats talk about Palau president’s visit to Taiwan

Taiwan’s foreign minister, accompanied by the top U.S. diplomat in Taiwan and the U.S. ambassador to Palau, talk to reporters about the visit of the Palau president to Taipei.

30 Mar 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

USA-BIDEN/TAX (PIX)

Corporations, wealthy may pay for Biden infrastructure plan, not drivers and riders

President Joe Biden’s plans to spend billions of dollars on the United States’s crumbling roads and mass transit includes a twist - pushing the cost to companies and the wealthiest households, rather than drivers and riders.

Mar 30

FOXCONN-RESULTS/

Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q4 earnings

Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q4 revenue. The world’s largest contract electronics maker forecast in early March a strong rebound in Q1 revenue, thanks to strong iPhone sales and robust demand for electronics amid strict lockdowns worldwide to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mar 30

CHANGE-SUITE/RECALCULATE (PIX)

Missed your turnoff? Recalculate your career

If there is anything we have learned from the last year, it is this: We are all, to borrow a familiar GPS term, “recalculating.” Reuters speaks to Lindsey Pollak, author of ‘Recalculating: Navigate Your Career Through the Changing World of Work.

30 Mar 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

SOUTHSUDAN-CONFLICT/INTERVIEW

Interview with outgoing U.N. mission head in South Sudan

Reuters interview with David Shearer, the outgoing director of the United Nations mission in South Sudan. Aid groups say the oil-producing country is facing its highest levels of food insecurity and malnutrition since it gained independence 10 years ago.

30 Mar 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

AMAZON.COM-UNION/ (PIX)

Amazon union vote enters final stretch in watershed moment for U.S. labor

The votes on whether to form a union at Amazon.com Inc’s sprawling Alabama fulfillment center are set to be reviewed starting on Tuesday, with momentum for future labor organizing at America’s second-largest private employer hanging in the balance.

30 Mar 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ECONOMY/MADEINUSA-POLL (PIX)

Americans want the government to buy U.S.-made goods, even if they cost more

A year of pandemic-driven shortages of vital safety goods and medicines - not to mention consumer items like bikes and electronics - hasn’t made Americans more willing to pay extra for U.S.-made goods.Yet a large majority think the government should do so.

30 Mar 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

30 Mar 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-ECONOMY/CENBANK

ECB member and Bank of Portugal Governor speaks at parliamentary committee about frozen loan repayments

ECB member and Bank of Portugal Governor and Mario Centeno testifies before a parliamentary committee on loan moratoriums

30 Mar 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

THAILAND-CANNABIS/ (PIX) (TV)

Thai first cannabis farms race to produce

Rak Jang is one of the first farms that have been given permission by the Thai government to grow cannabis and sell products to medical facilities, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Mar 30

USA-COURT/TRANSUNION

Supreme Court weighs “no injury” class action lawsuit

Supreme Court weighs bid by credit reporting company Transunion to nix a class action lawsuit based on its claim that most of the plaintiffs suffered no actual harm in a case that could be a boon to businesses that face such lawsuits.

30 Mar 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RELIGION

RELIGION-HOLOCAUST/POETRY (PIX) (TV)

Jewish lawyer, genocide scholar, confronts Holocaust with poetry

Menachem Rosensaft was born within walking distance of a place that was conceived for death and where his mother barely survived - the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany. For much of his adult life, Rosensaft, 72, an international lawyer, expert on genocide law, and American Jewish community leader, has tried to reconcile his life story and a conflicted relationship with God. He has done it through poetry.

Mar 30

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB/NL

Baseball-Defending champion Dodgers look to run away with the National League

A preview of MLB’s National League, where the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers, with their commanding pitching and potent lineup, makes them the team to beat.

Mar 30

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and EU Council Pres to give news conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), and the president of the European Council, Charles Michel to brief media on a proposal for an international treaty on future pandemics.

30 Mar 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CHINA-REPORT (TV)

WHO experts to brief on Covid-19 origins report after Wuhan mission

WHO experts who led the mission on Covid-19 origins in Wuhan, China, including Peter Ben Embark, are expected to brief media on the report which should be made public on Tuesday (March 30).

30 Mar 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MALI-SECURITY/FRANCE

United Nations mission in Mali releases report on French airstrike on Bounti

The human rights division of the United Nations mission in Mali is expected to publish the findings of its investigation into the French airstrikes conducted in Bounti in January. Villagers had claimed that the French airstrike hit a wedding party attended by civilians, but Mali’s government and the French army denied the allegations, insisting that only Islamist militants were hit.

30 Mar 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT