REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6 a.m. SGT

U.S. sanctions Russia for ‘malign’ acts, Moscow reacts angrily

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs to its sovereign debt market, to punish it for interfering in last year’s U.S. election, cyber-hacking, bullying Ukraine and other alleged “malign” actions.

Blinken visits Afghanistan in show of support after Biden announces withdrawal

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced visit to Kabul on Thursday to show support for the Afghan government and civil society a day after President Joe Biden said he was pulling out American forces after nearly 20 years of war.

Congress eyes two-track approach to Biden’s $2.3T infrastructure pitch

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - Senate Republicans said on Thursday they would consider an infrastructure bill about one-third the size of U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion plan, which could prompt Democrats to pass the package in two phases, one bipartisan and one not.

Chicago releases graphic video of police shooting 13-year-old boy

CHICAGO, April 15 (Reuters) - Chicago officials on Thursday released to the public graphic body-camera video footage showing a policeman shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy who appeared to have his hands raised in an alley more than two weeks ago.

U.S. retail sales post largest gain in 10 months; weekly jobless claims fall

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales rose by the most in 10 months in March as Americans received additional pandemic relief checks from the government and increased COVID-19 vaccinations allowed broader economic re-engagement, cementing expectations for robust growth in the first quarter.

U.S. House committee approves blueprint for Big Tech crackdown

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee formally approved a report accusing Big Tech companies of buying or crushing smaller firms, Representative David Cicilline’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

Love story ‘Time’ takes incarceration fight to the Oscars

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Garrett Bradley’s award-winning documentary “Time” may be about incarceration, but, according to the director, it’s really a love story.

‘Like Godzilla, but actually real’: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - If one Tyrannosaurus rex - the school bus-sized meat-eating dinosaur that stalked the Cretaceous Period landscape - seems impressive, how about 2.5 billion of them?

Evans stuns world No.1 Djokovic in Monte Carlo

World number one Novak Djokovic crashed out in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters following a 6-4 7-5 defeat by Britain’s Dan Evans on Thursday.

Motorcycling-Marquez nervous about return to MotoGP after crash

Marc Marquez is a six-times MotoGP world champion but he admitted he had butterflies in his stomach ahead of this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix when he returns to the track for the first time since last year’s season-ending crash.

To run or not to run: Is Duterte’s daughter playing her father’s game?

Calls of “Run, Sara, Run” are getting louder in the Philippines even though both President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter and he himself deny any plan for her to succeed him in next year’s election. But few are convinced by either of them. Polls show her scoring highly. Politicians believe Sara Duterte-Carpio will use the same playbook as her father did by entering the race at the 11th hour, riding on the coat-tails of Duterte’s huge popularity in a vote that has big geopolitical implications given the Philippines’ place as a diplomatic battleground between the United States and China.

Prominent Hong Kong democracy activists face to be sentenced over illegal assembly

Prominent Hong Kong democracy campaigners including media tycoon Jimmy Lai and veteran activists Martin Lee, Lee Cheuk-yan, and Margaret Ng appear in court for sentencing after being found guilty of taking part in an unauthorised assembly in 2019, when anti-government protests roiled the financial hub.

Congo Republic’s Sassou sworn in again, extending 38-year rule

Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso, who has governed for 38 years, is sworn in for a new term after winning last month’s election.

Kerry and McCarthy, an unlikely duo reunites to push Biden’s climate agenda

An unlikely duo is steering U.S. President Joe Biden’s efforts to re-engage the United States in the international effort to fight global warming: a patrician former presidential candidate and a plain-speaking, long-time civil servant, both with Boston roots and baseball loyalties. John Kerry and Gina McCarthy are reprising a partnership from Barack Obama’s tenure - but this time around the challenge is tougher and the danger of failure looms larger.

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry continues visit in China

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry continues his visit in China and is expected to hold talks Chinese officials to discuss international efforts to tackle global warming.

U.S. data provides window in the strength of the two wings of the Republican Party

Federal elections data will offer a look at the relative fundraising strength of the two wings of the Republican Party in the first quarter. A Reuters analysis compares fundraising totals for the 139 House of Representatives Republicans who voted to support former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his election defeat with that of the 72 members of the caucus who voted against it.

Post-Merkel paralysis: why Germany’s conservatives can’t decide on a successor

Germany’s ruling conservative bloc is struggling to settle on a candidate to run for chancellor at federal elections in September, when Angela Merkel is stepping down after 16 years in power.

Foreign ministers of Cyprus, Israel, Greece and UAE discuss regional issues

Foreign ministers of Cyprus, Israel, Greece and with the participation of their counterpart from the United Arab Emirates via teleconference discuss regional issues and prospects for cooperation.

Trial continues for Minneapolis officer accused in George Floyd killing

Trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, continues. Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with second-degree murder and other lesser charges in the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man, after pinning his neck to the ground for more than nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism in law enforcement.

Great divide: New Zealand’s COVID response delivered riches to some, homelessness to others

New Zealand’s success in combating the coronavirus has fueled an already charged up property market to become one of the most expensive in the world, thereby widening the economic divide.

Farmers tap classical music, facial cloths to grow world’s most expensive melons in tropical Malaysia

Three Malaysian farmers are growing Japanese muskmelons, one of the world’s most expensive fruit, using methods such as playing classical music and polishing the melons with facial cloths, to farm the fruit in Malaysia’s hot, tropical weather. By adhering to the principle of planting only one fruit on one tree, the growers are able to maintain the quality of the fruit while selling it at one-third of its original imported price.

German finance minister at virtual doorstep ahead of Eurogroup meeting

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz gives a statement ahead of the virtual Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

In Uganda, a local startup bets on banana waste

Bananas have long been a staple in Uganda, and the U.N. Food and Agriculture estimates the average citizen consumes more than 200 kilograms annually of the fruit. Now a local startup, Texfad, is exploiting a little-treasured part of the plant, its natural fibre, to produce environmentally conscious items.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A before climate change event

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in a moderated question-and-answer session before virtual City of Dallas Climate Change Symposium

A collapsed section of a cliff on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset

A collapsed section of a cliff on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset is seen after large chunks fell onto the beach and into the sea in the UK biggest rockfall in years.

‘You can’t clone us’: short-staffed Polish doctors cry for help as COVID deaths spike

Doctors and nurses at the Zeromski hospital in the southern Polish city of Krakow tell Reuters about their never-ending shifts, lack of financial support from the government and exhaustion as an already significant doctor shortage weighs on Poland’s healthcare system amidst the coronavirus pandemic’s third wave. Experts have pointed to the doctor shortage as one of the main reasons for Poland’s unusually high number of COVID-related deaths in recent weeks, as well as for the largest number of reported excess deaths in Poland since World War Two. The shortage has also left many non-COVID patients without proper care as specialists, including orthopedists and pediatricians, are redirected to short-staffed COVID wards.

Oil and gas companies aim to turn dirty fuels clean with contentious offsets

Oil and gas companies around the world are increasingly trying to market their notoriously dirty products as clean using a range of contentious methods, from buying offsets, to powering operations with renewables, to investing in carbon capture technology that can suck emissions out of the air. The push shows fossil fuel companies are getting more serious about global warming. But it also has skeptics wondering if the moves mark genuine progress in the fight against climate change or just greenwashing. Can investors and governments can be certain either way without more transparency, verification and regulation?

U.S. parents begin to ask: Should my child get a COVID-19 shot?

Thousands of U.S. parents have volunteered to have their children participate in new trials run by Pfizer with BioNTech or Moderna, the first companies making strides toward developing a safe COVID-19 vaccine for the country’s 48 million children under age 12. Health officials say vaccines are crucial to ending the pandemic. But many are concerned vaccine hesitancy in some adults will be even more pronounced when it comes to their children. Parents may question the risks versus benefits, given the unknowns about the vaccines’ long-term impact on childrens’ development and data on how few young kids have been hit hard by COVID-19.

WHO chief Tedros, Papua New Guinea minister give news conf

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic with focus on Papua New Guinea and the Western Pacific region. Speakers: Jelta Wong, health minister of Papua New Guinea; Takeshi Kasai, WHO regional director for the Western Pacific and Anna Maalsen, acting Representative, WHO Papua New Guinea

Olympics - Tokyo 2020 president news conference, ‘Look of the Games’ briefing

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee President Seiko Hashimoto holds a regular news conference, followed by a “Look of the Games” briefing by organising committee officials.

Prominent Hong Kong democracy activists due to be sentenced for illegal assembly

Hong Kong democracy activists including media tycoon Jimmy Lai are due to be sentenced for illegal assembly during an anti-government protest on Aug. 31, in 2019.

In Namibia, same-sex couple fight for children’s citizenship

When Namibian Phillip Lühl and his Mexican husband Guillermo Delgado decided to start a family, they did not realise how difficult it would be. The same-sex couple are battling to obtain Namibian citizenship for their 2-year-old son, while their one-month-old twin daughters are stuck in South Africa because Namibian authorities want Lühl to show genetic proof he is the father before providing them with travel documents.

