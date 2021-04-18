REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CZECH-RUSSIA Livid Russia expels 20 Czechs after blast blamed on Skripal suspects Moscow expelled 20 Czech diplomats on Sunday in a confrontation over Czech allegations that two Russian spies accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018 were behind an earlier explosion at a Czech ammunition depot that killed two people.

ISRAEL-GREECE-DEFENCE Israel and Greece sign record defence deal Israel and Greece have signed their biggest ever defence procurement deal, which Israel said on Sunday would strengthen political and economic ties between the countries and the two countries’ air forces launched a joint exercise.

U.S.

INDIANA-SHOOTING Gunman in Indiana FedEx massacre bought rifles legally after psychiatric detention The young gunman who killed eight workers at an Indianapolis FedEx facility before taking his own life legally bought the two semiautomatic rifles he used during last week’s massacre months after he had been in psychiatric detention, police said.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CDC Just more than half of U.S. adults have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose -CDC Just more than half of U.S. adults have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Sunday, with nearly 130 million people aged 18 years or more having received their first shot.

BUSINESS

CLUBHOUSE-FUNDRAISING Clubhouse closes new round of funding that would value app at $4 billion - source Audio-chat app Clubhouse closed a new Series C round of financing, the company said during its weekly town hall on Sunday, without disclosing the amount raised.

TESLA-ACCIDENT-TEXAS Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless Two men died after a Tesla vehicle, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the driver’s seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday night north of Houston, authorities said.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS-PRODUCERS Oscars show reinvented as a movie -- with masks, longer speeches The Oscars ceremony next week will have the look and feel of a movie, giving winners more time for speeches, while coronavirus masks will play a major role, producers of the show said on Saturday.

USA-GEORGIA-VOTING-BLACK-PANTHER ‘Black Panther’ director won’t boycott Georgia for superhero sequel “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler said on Friday he would shoot the hit movie’s sequel in Georgia as planned, despite his opposition to restrictions on voting rights in the state that have prompted calls by some for a boycott.

SPORTS

GOLF-EUROPEAN Catlin beats Kieffer in playoff to win Austrian Open American John Catlin claimed his third European Tour title in eight months after defeating Germany’s Maximilian Kieffer in a thrilling playoff battle at the Austrian Open on Sunday.

TENNIS-MEN-FEDERER Federer confirms French Open participation Roger Federer will kickstart his claycourt campaign at next month’s Geneva Open as he steps up his preparations for the French Open, the 39-year-old Swiss wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TAIWAN-CENBANK/

Taiwan central bank governor takes lawmaker questions at parliament

Taiwan’s central bank governor Yang Chin-long takes lawmaker questions in parliament.

19 Apr 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

MEXICO-ECONOMY/GDP

Mexico’s INEGI stats agency publishes preliminary economic activity data

19 Apr

CHINA-BOAO/

Boao Forum for Asia annual conference

China holds the annual Boao Forum in the southern province of Hainan from April 18-21. The annual meeting will bring together top Chinese and foreign leaders, policymakers, company executives and academics to discuss economic and policy issues.

Key speakers include a Chinese leader (TBD), who will deliver a key note speech on April 20, Chinese central bank governor Yi Gang, finance minister Liu Kun, as well as IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala,

19 Apr

USA-RESULTS/TECH (PREVIEW)

Investors keen to glimpse results from U.S. tech, stay-at-home companies

Investors are anxious to see whether U.S. technology and other stay-at-home companies that outperformed last year during the pandemic have been able to sustain some their earnings momentum as companies report in the coming weeks.

19 Apr

ITALY-BROADBAND/ (PIX)

Cabling Italy: what price the single network as Rome dithers?

When mayor Filippo Tripoli got a phone call from Telecom Italia last December to cable his town in Sicily he was taken by surprise. Bagheria, population 55,000, had already been cabled by rival Open Fiber and another network seemed extravagant.

19 Apr 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-BANKS/FACIALRECOGNITION (PIX)

INSIGHT-U.S. banks deploy AI to monitor customers, workers amid tech backlash

Several U.S. banks have started deploying camera software that can analyze customer preferences, monitor workers and spot people sleeping near ATMs, even as they remain wary about possible backlash over increased surveillance, more than a dozen banking and technology sources told Reuters.

19 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

AGCO-SUPPLYCHAIN/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

‘Our factories are hungry’ – U.S. farm machinery maker faces dearth of components

Farmers flush with cash after a run-up in grain prices are clamoring for farm machinery maker AGCO Corp to get them new equipment in time for this year’s harvest.

19 Apr 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CZECH-RUSSIA/

Czech government meeting amid security row with Russia

Czech government convenes a regular meeting, this time amid security row with Russia sparked by findings on Russia’s intelligence involvement in an ammunition depot blasts which killed two people in 2014. Prague expelled 18 personnel from Russia’s embassy, Moscow vowed hard retaliation.

19 Apr 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-OPIOIDS/LITIGATION

California counties take opioid makers to trial over deadly epidemic

The first opioid trial since the COVID-19 pandemic began is scheduled to begin in California, over claims brought by several large California counties including Santa Clara and Los Angeles against drugmakers Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Allergan Plc and Endo International. The non-jury trial is being held virtually due to safety concerns.

As in other cases brought by local governments around the country, the plaintiffs are seeking to hold the drugmakers liable for the costs of combatting the opioid epidemic. More than 3,400 cases are pending against opioid manufacturers and distributors, pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers.

19 Apr 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-ACM/ (PIX) (TV)

Academy of Country Music Awards

Academy of Country Music Awards takes place in Nashville

18 Apr 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

AWARDS-OSCARS/RED CARPET-QUOTES (TV)

Celebrities talk about what they’ve missed this awards season

Factbox style quotes/interviews with celebrities talking about what they have missed - and not - about the hectic Hollywood awards season. Runs alongside return of red carpet multimedia feature

19 Apr

AWARDS-OSCARS/RED CARPET (TV)

Heels! Real pants! ‘Teeny’ Oscars red carpet signals return to glamor

After a year of virtual awards show and Zoom glimpses into the homes of dressed down actors, celebrity watchers are looking forward to the Oscars red carpet - albeit on a limited scale.

19 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BULGARIA-ASTRAZENECA

Bulgaria health minister is expected to give guidance for the use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Bulgaria’s outgoing health minister Kostadin Angelov is expected to give guidance on the use of AstraZeneca vaccine, after the EU medicine regulator established a potential link between the shot and rare brain blood clots.

19 Apr

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES

Philippines hospitals under renewed pressure amid rise in coronavirus patients

The Philippines is battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, with hospitals in the capital overwhelmed, medical staff exhausted, while authorities face delays in delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.

19 Apr

SPACE-EXPLORATION/MARS-HELICOPTER

Mars helicopter flight test promises Wright Brothers moment for NASA

NASA hopes to score a 21st-century Wright Brothers moment on Monday as it attempts to send a miniature helicopter buzzing over the surface of Mars in what would be the first powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet.

19 Apr

EARTH-DAY/SOUTHKOREA-HAENYEO (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - For South Korea’s youngest ‘sea women’, warming seas mean smaller catches

For decades, South Korea’s iconic Haenyeo, or sea women, have braved icy waves and underwater dangers as free divers to harvest sea creatures in the waters off the country’s coasts. But climate change is threatening to bring challenges that may be more than the women can handle, with possible changes in the sealife they rely on, and rising waters posing new risks to life on the islands.

19 Apr 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)

Portugal enters third phase of easing COVID-19 lockdown

Most Portuguese regions will enter the third phase of easing the COVID-19 lockdown next week, but stricter rules will stay in place in municipalities where transmission rates remain High schools, universities, cinemas, shopping malls and indoor areas of restaurants will reopen in the vast majority of the 278 municipalities in mainland Portugal but under restrictions designed to reduce the risk of contagion.

19 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SWISS-VACCINATION (PIX) (TV)

Palexpo center, host of the Car Show, turns into a vaccination center

The Palexpo center, host of the biggest conferences and events in Geneva including the annual Car Show, turns into a vaccination center. Press conf.

19 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros, climate change activist Greta Thunberg give news conf

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), and Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg give news conference on COVID-19 pandemic and new initiative to mobilise youth

19 Apr 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD (TV)

Closing arguments in trial of Minneapolis officer accused of killing George Floyd

Closing arguments are expected in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd. Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with second-degree murder and other lesser charges in the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man, after pinning his neck to the ground for more than nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism in law enforcement.

19 Apr

USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD-JURY (PIX)

Floyd jurors facing “through the roof” stress as deliberations begin

As 12 Minneapolis jurors in the George Floyd murder case prepare to hunker down in a hotel to begin deliberations, the world awaits what will be a decision with a lasting impact on race relations, policing -- and on the jurors themselves.

19 Apr

EU-FOREIGN/ (PIX) (TV)

EU foreign affairs ministers discuss developments in Ukraine, Ethiopia, Czech/Russia

EU Foreign Affairs Ministers will be briefed by the bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, about recent developments in foreign affairs. The ministers will also discuss developments in Ethiopia and Ukraine, along with a new Czech dispute with Russia

19 Apr 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN (PIX) (TV)

UN Secretary-General Guterres speaks with Reuters ahead of Earth Day

UN Secretary-General Guterres speaks with Reuters ahead of Earth Day.

19 Apr 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GERMANY-ELECTION/GREENS (PIX) (TV)

Germany’s Greens announce candidate for chancellor

Germany’s ecologist Greens party is due to announce its candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor after federal elections in September. It is expected to name one of its two party leaders, Annalena Baerbock or Robert Habeck.

19 Apr 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JOHNSONANDJOHNSON-VACCINE (PIX)

Doctors say clot treatment advice key to U.S. resuming J&J COVID vaccines

Resuming the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in the United States will require clear guidelines for the medical community on how to best treat patients that develop a rare type of blood clot, as well as alerting vaccine recipients to be aware of the telltale symptoms, according to heart doctors and other medical experts.

19 Apr 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GUATEMALA-CORRUPTION/COURT

Guatemala defies Washington, pushing anti-graft judge from top court

A move blocking Guatemala’s most prominent graft-fighting judge from the bench of its top court despite outspoken backing from the Biden administration sets the Central American nation’s Congress and government on a collision course with Washington.

19 Apr 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CHINA-XINJIANG/RIGHTS

Human Rights Watch holds a news conference titled ‘China:

Crimes Against Humanity Targeting Turkic Muslims’

Human Rights Watch holds news conference and issues report titled “‘Break Their Lineage, Break Their Roots’: Chinese Government Crimes against Humanity Targeting Uyghurs and Other Turkic Muslims.”

19 Apr 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-CONGRESS/MANCHIN (PIX)

West Virginia’s Manchin, union president speak at press club

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), chair of Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, joins United Mine Workers of America President Cecil Roberts Jr., at National Press Club Virtual Headliners event.

19 Apr 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/REPORT (TV)

Release of the final report on the State of the Global Climate in 2020

Global agencies from the U.N. along with the WMO release the final report on the State of the Global Climate in 2020, providing details of climate indicators including extreme weather, land and ocean temperatures, ice retreat and sea level rise.

19 Apr 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-CHESS (PIX)

Chess- FIDE resumes major tournament after it was suspended last year due to COVID-19

FIDE, the global body governing chess, resumes its Candidates Tournament after having suspended it last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament runs until April 28.

19 Apr

SOCCER-UEFA/ (TV)

Soccer - UEFA Executive Committee meeting

The UEFA executive committee meets as European soccer’s governing body is expected to make a decision on the format of the continent’s elite club competitions post-2024. A final decision is also expected to be made on whether Munich, Bilbao and Dublin will host Euro 2020 matches this summer.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin is expected to speak to media at a virtual news conference following the meeting.

19 Apr 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH

BULGARIA-ZOO/LEOPARD (PIX) (TV)

Snow leopard makes public debut at Sofia’s zoo Nix, the first snow leopard at the Sofia Zoo,will make his public debut after getting used to his new home upon arriving from the Jihlava Zoo in the Czech Republic last October. The Sofia Zoo has arranged a female company for Nix, the 7-year-old Geeta, who arrived from the zoo in Helsinki earlier this year as part of a breeding programme for the endangered big cats.

Snow leopards are native to Central Asia’s high mountains and classed as a vulnerable species whose global population the World Wildlife Fund estimates at fewer than 7,000.

19 Apr

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION

U.S. Supreme Court hears dispute over green cards for migrants with temporary status

U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in dispute over whether immigrants who have been granted temporary protected status may apply for permanent residency if they entered the U.S. illegally.

19 Apr 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT