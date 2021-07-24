REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

INDIA-FLOODS/

Heavy rain in India triggers floods, landslides; at least 125 dead

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Rescue teams in India struggled through thick sludge and debris on Saturday to reach dozens of submerged homes as the death toll from landslides and accidents caused by torrential monsoon rain rose to 125.

HUNGARY-LGBT/MARCH

Thousands join Budapest Pride march against anti-LGBTQ law

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Thousands of Hungarians joined the annual Budapest Pride march on Saturday to support LGBTQ people and protest against a law that limits teaching about homosexuality and transgender issues in schools.

U.S.

NEW YORK-CUOMO/NURSING HOMES

U.S. will not investigate nursing home deaths in New York, two other states -letter

WASHINGTON(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has decided not to open a civil rights investigation into nursing homes in New York and two other states regarding their COVID-19 response, dealing a blow to several Republican lawmakers who had demanded a probe.

USA-WEATHER/WILDFIRES

So-called smoke shade from other wildfires helps crews fight biggest U.S. blaze

(Reuters) - Scores of wildfires raging across the Western United States’ forest and scrub have belched so much smoke that it is helping an army of firefighters gain ground on the nation’s biggest blaze, Oregon’s Bootleg fire, by blocking sunlight, officials said on Saturday.

BUSINESS

GM-FORD/LITIGATION

GM, Cruise sue Ford to block use of ‘BlueCruise’ name for hands-free driving

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co and its Cruise robo-taxi subsidiary have filed a lawsuit to stop Ford Motor Co from using the name “BlueCruise” to market its hands-free driving technology, the companies said on Saturday.

CHINA-REGULATION/TENCENT

China regulator bars Tencent from exclusive rights in online music

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s market regulator on Saturday said it would bar Tencent Holdings Ltd from exclusive music copyright agreements and fined the company for unfair market practices in the online music market after its acquisition of China Music Corporation.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-KANYE WEST/

Kim K. joins Kanye West for mass unveiling of album ‘Donda’

(Reuters) - Kim Kardashian joined her estranged husband Kanye West as he unveiled his latest album for tens of thousands of fans at an Atlanta sports arena.

PEOPLE-PITT/JOLIE

Judge handling Jolie-Pitt divorce case told to step down

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The judge handling the bitter divorce case between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was ordered to step down on Friday after Jolie complained that he was not impartial.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020-JUD/

Olympics-Judo-Judoka Takato wins Japan’s first Tokyo 2020 gold

TOKYO (Reuters) - Naohisa Takato delivered the first gold medal of the Tokyo Games for a host nation desperate for Olympic glory by winning the men’s 60 kg judo, a sport fittingly born in Japan 140 years ago.

OLYMPICS-2020-SWM/

Swimming-First medals on the line in Tokyo pool

TOKYO (Reuters) - Australia’s women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team look sure to complete a golden hat-trick, and maybe smash their world record, when the first swimming medals of the Tokyo Olympics are handed out on Sunday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SPAIN-UNITED STATES/

Spain´s PM Sanchez to promote Spanish economy in the United States

Spain´s prime minister Pedro Sánchez visits the United States on an official trip to promote Spanish economy and investment. The tour will cover main cities such as New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco

24 Jul

USA-COMICCON/ (PIX)

Comic-Con International in San Diego

Comic-con International festival kicks off in San Diego

24 Jul