REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 p.m. ET

MIDEAST-IRAN/

Iran says it will further breach nuclear deal in one month unless Europeans act

Iran told European powers on Monday it would further reduce compliance with its 2015 nuclear deal in about a month’s time if they were still failing to protect it from crippling U.S. sanctions, reimposed after Washington exited the deal.

MIDEAST-IRAN-BRITAIN/

UK joins United States for maritime security mission in Gulf

Britain on Monday joined the United States in a maritime security mission in the Gulf to protect merchant vessels travelling through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran seized a British-flagged vessel.

TEXAS-SHOOTING/

Two more Texas shooting victims die in attack called domestic terrorism

Two more victims of a shooting rampage at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas died of their wounds on Monday, police said, raising the death toll to 22 in a massacre that prosecutors say was an act of domestic terrorism.

USA-SHOOTING/

Trump condemns white supremacy, vague on gun measures after U.S. shootings

President Donald Trump on Monday proposed tighter monitoring of the internet, mental health reform and wider use of the death penalty in response to mass shootings over the weekend that killed 31 people in Texas and Ohio.

US-BLOCKCHAIN-IBM/

IBM and other companies launch new blockchain network for supply management

International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) announced on Monday a new blockchain network aimed at improving manual and cumbersome supply chain management.

USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. services sector slows; orders hit three-year low

U.S. services sector activity slowed in July as new orders dropped to their lowest level in three years, suggesting the economy lost further momentum early in the third quarter.

PEOPLE-RKELLY/

Singer R. Kelly charged in Minnesota with soliciting sex from minor

Singer R. Kelly, jailed in New York on a federal sex-trafficking indictment, was charged on Monday in Minnesota with soliciting sex from a minor at a Minneapolis hotel room after she sought his autograph in 2001.

HUNGARY-LGBT/

Coca-Cola ads promoting gay tolerance stir furore in Hungary

Advertisements by Coca-Cola KO.N around a music festival in Hungary that promote gay acceptance have prompted a boycott call from a senior member of the conservative ruling party.

GOLF-WYNDHAM/

New pro Hovland already dreaming of Ryder Cup for Europe

Norwegian Viktor Hovland’s rocket-like start to his professional career has him dreaming of next year’s Ryder Cup, though first he has to become a member of the European Tour.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN/MAGUIRE

Man United land Maguire in world record deal for defender

Manchester United made Harry Maguire the most expensive defender in history on Monday as the fallen giants of English soccer start building from the back in their bid to bridge the gap on champions Manchester City and Liverpool.

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Poll: support for 2020 presidential candidates after second Democratic debate

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will measure support for candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

6 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/PERU (TV)

Bolton, Ross attend Venezuela summit in Peru

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will attend a summit in Lima, Peru to discuss the political crisis in Venezuela.

6 Aug

AFRICA-TRADE/NIGERIA (PIX) (TV)

On cusp of pan-African deal, giant Nigeria clings to protection

Nigeria was one of the last of 54 nations to back plans to form the world’s largest free trade zone. Now that it is in, some trade experts worry its long history of economic protectionism and tepid support for the African Continental Free Trade Area risk undermining the bloc.

6 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

ZIMBABWE-UN/

U.N. agency to seek international aid for Zimbabwe after drought, cyclone

United Nations World Food Programme executive director David Beasley is expected to ask international donors to help Zimbabwe avert a humanitarian crisis after the country was hit by a severe drought that left millions hungry and a cyclone in the eastern parts of the country earlier this year.

6 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-EDUCATION/CHEATING

As U.S. college admission process opens, scandal weighs on low-income students

Dozens of wealthy parents have been charged with paying a California consultant millions of dollars to help their children get into Yale, the University of Southern California and other prominent U.S. universities through fraudulent means. The accused includes Hollywood actresses, university coaches and prominent figures from the financial industry.

6 Aug

COLOMBIA-POLITICS/

Colombia’s Duque set to struggle with Congress (again) in his second year

Colombian President Ivan Duque will need to push key economic legislation through a hostile and deeply polarized congress during the second year of his term if the country’s slow and still uncertain economic recovery is to continue, analysts say.

6 Aug

NEWZEALAND-NATO/ (TV)

New Zealand Prime Minister and NATO chief hold joint news conference

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg address a news conference in Wellington.

6 Aug

HEALTH-EBOLA/CONGO (PIX)

Ebola outbreak in east Congo’s main city tests response’s ability to adapt

Many residents of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s main city have taken the arrival of Ebola in stride, stepping up preventative measures like hand-washing and trying to inform themselves about the disease. Others, however, deny Ebola is real and have threatened first responders. Which attitude prevails, and how successful response teams are at learning lessons from other disease hotspots, will go a long way toward determining whether the virus can be quickly contained in Goma, a city of nearly 2 million people on the border with Rwanda.

6 Aug

MOZAMBIQUE-PEACE/

Mozambique president, opposition to sign formal peace treaty

Three decades after a bloody civil war ended in a ceasefire, Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi and the main opposition party Renamo will sign a formal peace treaty to much fanfare in the country’s capital. But with ongoing threats to Mozambique’s security, is Tuesday’s agreement just symbolic or will it bring about lasting change.

6 Aug

INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX) (TV)

Kashmiris react to Indian government’s move to scrap special status for Kashmir amid crackdown

Residents react to the Indian government’s move to revoke the special status of Kashmir in a bid to fully integrate its only Muslim-majority region with the rest of the country, the most far-reaching political move on the troubled Himalayan territory in nearly seven decades.

6 Aug

JC PENNEY-DEBT/FACTBOX-CEO

FACTBOX-J.C. Penney’s revolving door of CEOs

J.C. Penney Co Inc late last year tapped Jill Soltau as chief executive to stem sales declines, the fifth leadership change at the department store operator in 15 years. The following are J.C. Penney CEOs since 2004.

6 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SERBIA-RATES/

Poll on Serbian central bank’s benchmark rate

Reuters is polling Serbian traders, dealers and economists about their expectations about future benchmark rate and ahead of upcoming central bank’s rate-setting meeting.

6 Aug

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/TRADEFIGURES

Australia-Trade balance for June

ABS data likely to show another whopping trade surplus for June and likely the best quarter on record for exports as Chinese demand drove prices for iron ore higher.

6 Aug 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

FRANCE-GRAINS/MINISTRY

French farm ministry issues grain harvest forecasts

The farm ministry will update its estimates of this summer’s wheat, barley and rapeseed harvests while also issuing a first forecast for production of maize, which has suffered from recent drought and heatwaves.

6 Aug

USA-OPIOIDS/LITIGATION

Cities to urge U.S. judge to approve framework for nationwide opioid settlement talks

Lawyers for counties and municipalities suing drug manufacturers and distributors over their alleged roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic on Tuesday will urge a federal judge to approve a novel proposal that would bring all 33,300 communities nationally into their negotiations for billions of dollars in settlements.

6 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

COLOMBIA-AGRICULTURE/

Uniban looking to boost exports of Colombia avocados, other products

We’ll interview the head of agricultural traders Uniban about the company’s plans to increase output and exports of Hass avocados, among other products.

6 Aug

MEXICO-AUTOS/

Mexican statistics agency publishes auto production data Mexican statistics agency publishes auto production and export data for July.

6 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

ODEBRECHT-COLOMBIA/

Judge to rule in Odebrecht suit against Colombia

A Colombian judge will rule on Tuesday on whether the Andean country illegally expropriated Odebrecht assets during a bribery probe. A ruling in Odebrecht’s favor could mean Colombia is liable for up to $1.3 billion in damages.

6 Aug

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RATES

Australia RBA policy meeting for August

RBA’s August policy meeting is expected to keep rates at 1% having already cut twice in as many months. Statement should include updated forecasts which could see economic growth and inflation trimmed which will only underpin market expectations for at least one more rate cut by year end.

6 Aug 00:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

JC PENNEY-DEBT/ (PIX)

For J.C. Penney CEO, debt haunts turnaround bid

J.C. Penney Co Inc’s stock has plunged more than 60% over the past year and now trades under $1. Its first-quarter financial loss nearly doubled to $154 million. But in newly-minted Chief Executive Officer Jill Soltau’s turnaround bid, another figure looms larger: $4 billion. That is the rough total of a potentially crushing debt load on Penney’s balance sheet, a ticking time bomb that could derail Soltau’s attempt to revitalize the 117-year-old department store chain.

6 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

THAILAND-DROUGHT/TEMPLE (PIX) (TV)

Drought reveals ruins of old temple submerged underwater by a dam in Thailand

Thai tourists flock to visit the ruins of an old temple that was submerged underwater by a dam project, but has now resurfaced after water levels dropped to a record low due to drought.

6 Aug 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/MEXICO-SCHOOL (PIX) (TV)

Renovated bus offers migrant children to keep up with their education

California’s ‘Yes We Can’ organization offers dozens of migrant children in Tijuana the opportunity to continue their education on board renovated bus.

5 Aug 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT