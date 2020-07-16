REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

U.S. targets all Chinese Communist Party members for possible travel ban: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, a move that would worsen already tense U.S.-China relations.

Russia trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine data, say UK, U.S. and Canada

LONDON/OTTAWA (Reuters) - Hackers backed by the Russian state are trying to steal COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world, Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said on Thursday.

U.S. Supreme Court leaves in place curbs on voting by ex-felons in Florida

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rebuffed a bid by voting rights advocates to block a Republican-backed Florida law mandating that people with past felony convictions pay court fines and fees before being able to register to vote.

Trump campaign aims to reset with staff shake-up, sharpened data focus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s troubled re-election bid entered a new phase on Thursday after a leadership shake-up put a longtime Republican political strategist in charge of resetting the campaign even as Trump refuses to show more discipline.

Netflix names content chief Ted Sarandos co-CEO, forecasts weaker growth

Netflix Inc on Thursday elevated its content chief Ted Sarandos to co-CEO, making the 20-year veteran of the pioneering streaming video service a clear successor to co-founder Reed Hastings.

Twitter stepped up search to fill top security job ahead of hack

Twitter Inc had stepped up its search for a chief information security officer in recent weeks, two people familiar with the effort told Reuters, before the breach of high-profile accounts on Wednesday raised alarms about the platform’s security.

No trans characters in major Hollywood movies for 3rd year, report finds

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Hollywood increased the numbers of gay and bisexual characters in movies in 2019, but most of them had only fleeting screen time and there were no transgender characters at all, according to a survey released on Thursday.

Ex-partners tell UK court Depp wife beater claims nothing like ‘true Johnny’

LONDON (Reuters) - Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s former long-term partner Vanessa Paradis and his ex-girlfriend actress Winona Ryder said accusations that he had abused his ex-wife were false and did not reflect the person they knew, London’s High Court was told.

72 NFL players test positive for COVID-19, players’ union says

With training camps set to open in less than two weeks, 72 National Football League players had tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 10, according to the players’ association.

Sibley, Stokes dig deep to give England solid start

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes ground out patient half-centuries as England battled to 207 for three at the close on day one of the second test against the West Indies at Old Trafford on Thursday.

COVID-19, electric vehicles to reshape Thailand’s auto industry

The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the remaking of Thailand’s automotive industry, the backbone of Southeast Asia’s auto sector, as factory shutdowns compound a shift toward electric vehicles.

BlackRock Q2 results

Investors will be watching earnings from the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock, on July 17, to see how the company fared as global financial markets bounced after the brutal selloff in the first quarter.

Green or Brown? As lockdowns lift, governments face a climate choice

With governments spending trillions to rescue economies devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, calls are growing for the money to be focused on tackling climate change. So far, most has been spent propping up business as usual, according to three studies reviewed by Reuters.

Gasoline demand dip in U.S. seen as harbinger if second wave of virus hits

Real-time congestion data shows that fuel demand has recovered worldwide, but the worrisome outbreaks in the United States, Brazil and other hot spots are seen as warnings for a renewed slump in demand if a second wave of COVID-19 emerges in the fall.

As big U.S. banks let customers delay payments, loan losses remain unclear

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America executives said this week that they extended forbearance programs to millions of credit card and mortgage customers financially hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. While that is good news for customers who need more time to pay their bills, the delays mean the largest U.S. banks may not know how many consumer loans have gone bad until the end of this year or early next.

Protests expected in and around Taiwan’s parliament

More protests are expected in and around Taiwan’s parliament, which is supposed to be voting in the new head of a government watchdog body which the main opposition vehemently opposes.

Rural California town illustrates debate over safely reopening schools

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CALIFORNIA-SCHOOLS- Yuba City north of Sacramento has become a proving ground for the debate raging across California and the U.S. on whether it is safe to reopen schools amid a surging second wave of coronavirus cases.

EU, British Brexit negotiators meet in Brussels to try break Brexit deadlock

EU’s Michel Barnier and the UK’s David Frost meet in person in Brussels as the sides aim to reboot the stalled talks on their new relationship to be able to seal a deal before the end of the year.

European Union leaders meet in Brussels to haggle over COVID recovery money

The 27 national EU leaders meet in person for the first time in months to haggle over the bloc’s proposed 1.1 trillion euro budget for 2021-27 and an accompanying 750 billion euro recovery fund meant to help kickstart European economies battered by the coronavirus pandemic.The summit is expected to end on July 18.

Ethiopian maids ‘dumped’ in the streets in Lebanon as COVID hits

Ethiopian mother Alemtsehay Nasir went to Lebanon dreaming that her maid’s job would let her earn money to make a better life for her young son. But she was fired when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and her employers dumped her on the streets.

Coronavirus cases surge past one million in India

Situation from inside one of New Delhi’s leading hospitals for coronavirus cases (COVID-19) as the number of cases in India expected to cross the one millionth mark on either Friday (17/7) or Saturday (18/7). Doctors and residents in New Delhi give their views on the exponential growth in the disease.

In Philippines, fear spreads of virus fight from Duterte’s drug war playbook

A strategy to use police to carry out house-to-house searches for people infected with the coronavirus and transfer them to isolation centres has caused alarm in the Philippines, with critics calling it “Tokhang 2”, referring to a police-led campaign to promote drug rehab that became synonymous with thousands of killings in President Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal war on drugs.

Arizona teachers wage labor battle over start of school year

Arizona teachers are dusting off their “Red For Ed” T-shirts, organizing mobile marches and signing an online petition in an emerging labor battle and a white-hot debate over how to begin the school year safely amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Johnson expected to encourage Britons back to work

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to ease the government’s work from home advice and call on people to return to their workplaces.

Enduring: a civil rights icon’s long marriage during a time of protests and pandemic

Nearly 60 years ago, James Meredith forced Ole Miss to integrate. Now he and his wife, Judy, talk about how America has changed since then, and how they believe they must not stay locked up at home during the fight for racial justice even though they are at risk from the coronavirus.

U.S. Congress sets battle over next coronavirus aid bill

The U.S. Congress returns to Washington on Monday with Democratic and Republican leaders agreeing that they need to pass something to salve the heavy human and economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic but far apart on what that should be.

U.S. Treasury chief in Congress to discuss COVID-19 response

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Small Business Administration Administrator Jovita Carranza testify at House Small Business Committee hearing on programs providing economic assistance to employers in coronavirus pandemic.

Three to face judge in death of Black jogger in Georgia

The three white men charged with murder in the shooting death of an unarmed black jogger in south Georgia are scheduled to face a judge Friday morning in a case that spurred a national outcry after cellphone video of the shooting was leaked on the Internet.

Tainted former Pemex CEO expected to arrive in Mexico after extradition from Spain

Monitoring likely departure from Spain and arrival in Mexico of close aide of former President Enrique Pena Nieto under a deal expected to rock the nation’s old political elite.

Fundraising UK veteran Captain Tom to receive knighthood from Queen

17 Jul

Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun newspaper continues

Actor Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun newspaper continues in the UK high court.

Nigerian dating services see surge in users amid coronavirus outbreak

Nigerian online dating company Vybe says the number of people signing up for its service each month has risen by 20 percent since the coronavirus outbreak. The organisers of Lagos Matchmaker, a speed dating service, got so many calls that she launched an online service ‘’Dating In Quarantine’’ which matches pairs of people on anonymous phone call dates.

Gucci presents its genderless Cruise collection digitally

Gucci presents its genderless Cruise collection ‘Epilogue’ digitally as part of Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week, without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

