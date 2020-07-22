REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

GLOBAL

USA-CHINA/CONSULATE

U.S. gives China 72 hours to shut Houston consulate as spying charges mount

BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States gave China 72 hours to close its consulate in Houston amid accusations of spying, marking a dramatic deterioration in relations between the world’s two biggest economies.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-WHO/

Don’t expect first COVID-19 vaccinations until early 2021 - WHO’s Ryan

GENEVA/ZURICH (Reuters) - Researchers are making “good progress” in developing vaccines against COVID-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use cannot be expected until early 2021, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Wednesday.

U.S.

GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-TRUMP

Trump says sending federal agents to more U.S. cities to fight violent crime

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump announced a plan on Wednesday to send federal agents to more U.S. cities to crack down on violent crime in an escalation of his “law and order” theme going into the Nov. 3 presidential election.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CALIFORNIA/

California surpasses New York as worst-hit state in coronavirus cases

California on Wednesday overtook New York, the original epicenter of the nation’s outbreak, as the worst-hit state for cases of COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally of county data.

BUSINESS

TESLA-RESULTS/

Tesla reports quarterly profit, opening door to S&P 500 as shares rise

Tesla Inc on Wednesday posted a second-quarter profit as cost cuts and strong deliveries helped it offset coronavirus-related factory shutdowns, sending its stock up 6% in after-hours trading and clearing a hurdle that could lead to the electric carmaker’s inclusion in the S&P 500 index.

MICROSOFT-RESULTS/

Microsoft’s Azure growth slips below 50% for first time

Microsoft Corp’s flagship cloud computing business Azure reported sales growth of under 50% for the first time ever on Wednesday, sending the tech giant’s shares down 3%.

ENTERTAINMENT

KANYE WEST-KIM KARDASHIAN/DIVORCE

Kim Kardashian asks for compassion as Kanye West struggles with bi-polar disorder

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Kim Kardashian on Wednesday asked for compassion and empathy for her rapper husband Kanye West’s struggles with bi-polar disorder that have led to a series of rambling public remarks on subjects ranging from politics to his marriage.

PEOPLE-CLINT EASTWOOD/

Clint Eastwood sues over claims he’s ditched movies for CBD business

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Clint Eastwood filed lawsuits on Thursday over the fraudulent use of his name to sell CBD products and claims that he has retired from the movie business to enter the wellness industry.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHAMPIONSHIP/

Soccer-West Brom promoted to Premier League as Brentford blow chance

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - West Bromwich Albion won promotion back to the Premier League after a two-year absence, joining Leeds United in the top flight next season after a 2-2 home draw with Queens Park Rangers in a dramatic finale to the Championship season on Wednesday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NFL

Fans required to wear masks at all games, league says

Any fans attending games during the upcoming National Football League (NFL) season must wear face masks, the league confirmed on Wednesday.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

White House, Congress jockey in looming showdown over coronavirus aid

Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress develop competing proposals for the next round of coronavirus relief intended to dull the pandemic’s heavy human and economic toll. They are working on a tight timeline as enhanced unemployment payments authorized earlier in the year are due to expire on July 31.

22 Jul 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BULGARIA-GOVERNMENT/

Bulgaria’s ruling coalition to announce government reshuffle

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to announce changes in his centre-right government as a response to the biggest street protests against corruption in the country in seven years.

23 Jul

MEKONG-RIVER/DIPLOMACY (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Mekong River becomes a new front in U.S.-China rivalry

In the past 18 months, both Beijing and Washington have stepped up funding for Mekong River programmes promoting their visions in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos for a river vital to farming, fisheries and food security for tens of millions of people.

23 Jul

SLOVAKIA-GOVERNMENT/NOCONFIDENCE

Slovak government faces no-confidence vote in parliament

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic’s government faces no-confidence vote in parliament upon request of a group of lawmakers, based on allegations that Matovic plagiarised his thesis at university. Matovic said on Wednesday that should the parliament dismiss him, his OLANO party would remain in coalition.

23 Jul

ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/

Zimbabwe court set to give bail ruling for critics linked to anti-government protests

Zimbabwe’s magistrates court expected to rule on whether to free on bail an opposition politician and a journalist charged with promoting public violence ahead of planned anti-government protests next week.

23 Jul

MALI-POLITICS/DICKO (PIX)

Influential cleric Dicko emerges as driver of Mali protest movement

When five West African presidents arrive in Mali on Thursday to try to defuse a political crisis that has alarmed governments in the region and beyond, the man whose assent they need the most will be one who has never held elected office.

23 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

ETHIOPIA-PROTESTS/SINGER FAMILY (PIX) (TV)

Family of murdered Ethiopian singer mourn his death

The father of popular ethnic Oromo singer Haacaaluu Hundeessaa has told Reuters his son was “brave like a lion, but killed by paid rats.”The death toll from demonstrations and ethnic violence that erupted in Ethiopia last week following the murder of a popular singer from the Oromo ethnic group has risen to 239, according to police.

23 Jul 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

EU-RECOVERY/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)

European Parliament special session on conclusions of summit

The European Parliament holds a special session to discuss the EU’s budget and coronavirus recovery fund that were agreed earlier this week by EU leaders during a marathon summit. Opening debate (0730-1030 GMT) will include interventions from European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

23 Jul 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

AUSTRIA-GERMANY/MIGRATION (PIX)

Austrian and German interior ministers discuss migration

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and his German counterpart Horst Seehofer hold a news conference at the end of a conference on “fighting illegal migration on the eastern Mediterranean routes”.

23 Jul 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-TRUMP/COHEN (TV)

U.S. judge to decide if newly imprisoned Michael Cohen can go home

A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday will consider whether to release Michael Cohen, who says he was returned to prison two weeks ago in retaliation for plans to publish a critical book about the president. Hearing is at 11.

23 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ALGARVE-TOURISM (PIX) (TV)

With no British tourists, cash-strapped Algarve fights for survival

Last year, a million Britons packed their bags and headed to beaches and golf courses across Portugal’s southern Algarve, soaking up the sunshine before heading for a drink and a bite in pubs and restaurants specifically geared towards their taste.This year, the pubs are deserted, tour guides have no tourists to guide and vacant sunbeds can be spotted everywhere.

23 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

MALI-POLITICS/ (TV)

Five West African presidents expected in Mali to help find a solution to political crisis

Five West African leaders are expected in Bamako on Thursday to help find a solution to the political crisis. The heads of state from Senegal, Ivory Coast, Niger, Nigeria and Ghana are expected to hold talks with the government and the opposition coalition. The opposition has suspended its planned protests until the end of the month to allow people to prepare and celebrate the Eid al-Adha feast.

23 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CASES (PIX)

U.S. coronavirus cases expected to surpass 4 million

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus are expected to surpass 4 million on Thursday, the largest outbreak in the world, according to a Reuters tally.

23 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-ECONOMY

Canada’s wage subsidy changes seen increasing take up by businesses

Canada’s move to expand federal wage subsidy to support businesses hit by the pandemic is expected to show greater take up after the government improved the scheme’s appeal, but industry groups say the package needs to be in place for many more months to be effective.

23 Jul

BRITAIN-RETAIL/MONKEY LABOUR-THAILAND (PIX)

Thai coconut producers show its farm after monkey abuse allegations

Thailand’s Chaokoh company shows media its operations in two provinces after reports that some UK retailers had pulled Thai coconut products off their shelves over alleged use of monkeys for labour. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds was among those who supported the ban after activists said Thai monkeys were being trained to collect coconuts.

23 Jul

BLACKSTONE-RESULTS

Blackstone second quarter earnings

Blackstone Group Inc, the world’s largest private equity firm, reports its second quarter earnings after global financial markets recovered from a coronavirus-induced market selloff in March.

23 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AIRLINES-RESULTS (TV)

American Airlines, Southwest among U.S. airlines due to post pandemic-driven losses

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are among four U.S. airlines due to post second-quarter losses on Thursday and comment on the outlook for demand as COVID-19 cases spike in some key travel markets. Spirit Airlines and Alaska Airlines are also reporting.

23 Jul

COLOMBIA-CENBANK/

POLL-Analysts on likely outcome of central bank rate decision

We’ll poll analysts on the likely outcome of the central bank board’s interest rate vote on July 31.

23 Jul

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish government to publish COVID-19 stimulus plan

Ireland to detail a multi-billion euro plan to stimulate the economy to include an extension to its wage subsidy scheme, an increase in grants for impacted businesses and targeted measures for the hard-hit tourist sector.

23 Jul

COLUMN-MILLER/SOCIALINVESTING (PIX)

U.S. rule could halt social investing in 401(k) plans in its tracks

The idea of using investments to promote environmental and social causes has grown quickly in recent years, and retirement plans looked like the next frontier - until the Trump administration weighed in last month. The U.S. Department of Labor (DoL) proposed a new rule governing the use in 401(k) plans of mutual funds driven by environmental, social and governance factors — so-called ESG investing.

23 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TRADE-WTO/ (PIX) (TV)

WTO director-general Azevedo to give news conference after two-day General Council

Roberto Azevedo, director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), gives news conference after two-day General Council

23 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TRAVELERS-RESULTS/

Insurer Travelers to report Q2 2020 results

The Travelers Companies on Thursday is set to report results for the 2020 second quarter, a period that insurance analysts expect will present a clearer picture of fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

23 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

MEXICO-RATINGS/S&P

Ratings agency S&P will discuss perspectives for Mexico’s sovereign credit rating

23 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-UNAOIL/SENTENCING

Convicted former Unaoil managers face jail over Iraq bribery

Three convicted former managers of Monaco-based consultancy Unaoil will be sentenced on Wednesday and Thursday for bribing Iraqi officials to secure lucrative oil projects after the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

23 Jul

GERMANY-NAZI/VERDICT (PIX) (TV)

German court hands verdict in case against former Nazi concentration camp guard

Former Nazi concentration camp guard Bruno D., 93 when proceedings against him started last October, is expected to be sentenced at Hamburg’s Higher Regional Court in what could have been one of Germany’s last trials of Nazi war crimes.

23 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

PEOPLE-GHISLAINE MAXWELL/LAWSUIT (TV)

Judge weighs whether to release docs in defamation case against Ghislaine Maxwell

A judge will consider whether to unseal materials in the civil lawsuit against Maxwell brought by a woman who claims she was abused by deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein.

23 Jul 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA-MARS (PIX) (TV)

China to launch its first-ever unmanned probe to Mars

China will launch its first-ever unmanned probe to Mars at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan between July 22 to 24.

23 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-WEARABLES (TV)

Research shows wearables can help spot first COVID symptoms

Wearable devices, such as Fitbit, Whoop, and a smart ring, Oura, measure temperature, heart rate, and sleeping patterns, and that data can be used to help detect early COVID infection, says Stanford professor, Michael Snyder, adding that soon millions of people could have an early detection system built in their smartphones.

23 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-FACECOVERINGS

British government to bring in regulations for face coverings to combat coronavirus

Britain’s government will bring in regulations to cover the wearing of face coverings, part of measures to try to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

23 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOMALIA-KHAT (PIX) (TV)

COVID-induced khat shortage adds to health problems in Somalia

In the sweltering seaside port of Mogadishu, Sharif Ahmed tried to attack his relatives and neighbours, resulting in an emergency trip to a psychiatric hospital in handcuffs. It is not the endless civil war making the 22-year-old restless, but withdrawal from the narcotic leaf khat he has been chewing since he was 15.

23 Jul 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

23 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP (PIX) (TV)

Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun newspaper continues

Actor Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun newspaper continues in the UK high court.

23 Jul

USA-COMICCON/ (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED - Comic-Con International

Stars and fans hit Comic-Con, a celebration of the fantasy world of superheroes and sci-fi.

23 Jul