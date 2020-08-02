REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

GLOBAL

SPACE-EXPLORATION-SPACEX

NASA astronauts splash down after journey home aboard SpaceX capsule

(Reuters) - U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX’s new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASA’s first crewed mission from home soil in nine years.

MEXICO-DRUGS

Mexico nabs ‘El Marro’, fuel theft king blamed for surge in drug violence MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican security forces on Sunday captured Jose Antonio Yepez, a notorious drug gang leader and fuel thief blamed for fanning a sharp surge in violence that has severely tested the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS

White House says not optimistic on near-term deal for coronavirus relief bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Sunday he was not optimistic on reaching agreement soon on a deal for the next round of legislation to provide relief to Americans hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

U.S. coronavirus ‘extraordinarily widespread’, say White House experts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is in a new phase of the novel coronavirus outbreak with infections “extraordinarily widespread” in rural areas as well as cities, White House coronavirus experts said on Sunday.

BUSINESS

USA-RESULTS-ESTIMATES-ANALYSIS

U.S. companies leap over low profit hurdle in coronavirus-hit quarter

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A record high percentage of U.S. companies are beating analysts’ forecasts this earnings season, giving investors a glimmer of hope in what is still expected to be the slowest profit period since the financial crisis.

USA-TIKTOK-BYTEDANCE

Republican senators back plan to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Several Republican senators on Sunday backed a plan by China’s ByteDance to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok after President Donald Trump said on Friday he had decided to ban the popular short-video app.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-BRIMLEY

‘Cocoon’ actor Wilford Brimley dies age 85

(Reuters) - Actor Wilford Brimley, best known for his roles in the Oscar-winning movie “Cocoon” and “The Firm” has died at the age of 85, U.S. media reported.

PEOPLE-BRITAIN-PARKER

Alan Parker, director of ‘Bugsy Malone’ and ‘Mississippi Burning’, dies at 76

LONDON (Reuters) - British filmmaker Alan Parker, director of movies ranging from “Bugsy Malone”, a gangster comedy featuring children armed with machineguns that fired cream, to the tense prison drama “Midnight Express”, died on Friday aged 76.

SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-BRITAIN

Hamilton takes record seventh British GP win on three wheels

SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton limped to a record seventh British Grand Prix victory with his heart in mouth and a prayer on his lips after a dramatic last-lap puncture turned his Mercedes into a three-wheeler on Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-METS

Mets left scrambling as Cespedes no-shows, then opts out of season

NEW YORK, (Reuters) - New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has opted out of the remainder of the 2020 season for “COVID-related reasons,” the team said, after he did not show up for Sunday’s away game against the Atlanta Braves.

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

MEXICO-DRUGS/

Following fall-out from arrest of Mexican gang boss ‘El Marro’ Likely second day story on Sunday’s capture of Mexican gang boss ‘El Marro’, a fuel theft king whose brutal battles with a rival gang help send murders to record levels.

3 Aug

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

JAPAN-AGEING/RETIREMENT (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Japan electronics retailer lets workers stay till 80 as labour force shrinks, ages Major Japanese electronics retailer Nojima has decided to let workers stay on the job until they turn 80, or 15 years after the company’s official retirement age of 65, as the nation’s population shrinks and ages rapidly. We ask one of its employees what joys and difficulties he encounters as a veteran store clerk in his 70s, and talk to a company director to see how its new policy could benefit the retailer’s competitiveness and the ageing society in general.

3 Aug

ECOPETROL-RESULTS/

PREVIEW-Ecopetrol forecast to report Q2 loss amid oil price slump Colombia’s majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol SA is expected to swing to a net loss due to lower oil prices when it reports its second-quarter results on Tuesday, according to analysts.

3 Aug

MEXICO-ECONOMY/POLL

Mexico central bank issues monthly poll of private economists Mexico’s central bank will issue its monthly poll of private sector economists forecasts on key indicators like inflation, GDP and the peso exchange rate.

3 Aug

HSBC HLDG-RESULTS/

HSBC to report H1 results HSBC Holdings Plc reports its first-half financial results on Aug 3

3 Aug

COLOMBIA-CENBANK/

Colombia central bank releases its quarterly monetary policy report Colombia’s central bank will release its quarterly monetary policy report on Monday, possibly outlining new predictions or outlook for economic indicators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

3 Aug

ECUADOR-DEBTRENEGOTIATION/

Ecuador to announce results of $17.4 bln bond renegotiation Ecuador will announce the results of its $17.4 billion debt renegotiation on Monday as it seeks financial relief amid the coronavirus outbreak.

3 Aug

RELIGION

RELIGION-EID/PAKISTAN (PIX) Muslims in Pakistan celebrate Eid-al-Adha Muslims in Pakistan celebrate Eid-al Adha by slaughtering cows and goats.

3 Aug

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES (TV)

Philippines to reimpose stricter coronavirus lockdown in and around capital The Philippines said on Sunday it would reimpose a stricter lockdown in and around its capital for two weeks from Aug. 4, as the country struggles to contain coronavirus infections that have jumped to more than 100,000 cases.

3 Aug

HEALTH-CORNAVIRUS/BRITAIN-RESTAURANTS (PIX) (TV)

UK Government launches ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme in restaurants UK Government launches ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme in restaurants. The scheme marks the UK government’s attempts to persuade consumers to come back to restaurants and cafes with 10 pound off meals, running Mon-Wed through August.

3 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australian authorities grapple with rising death toll as infections surge Australia is grappling with increasing deaths and surging cases in the south-east state of Victoria, as authorities announce further restrictions for businesses in the state.

3 Aug

CYBER-CONFERENCE/ (PIX)

Black Hat Cybersecurity Conference in Las Vegas Thousands of hacking experts and security professionals attend the annual Black Hat conference in Las Vegas.

3 Aug

SINGAPORE-SKIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Singapore scientists invent intelligent skin that can feel A team of researchers at the National University of Singapore have invented an AI skin with an extra-sensory system that allows it to feel and detect certain textures and objects upon touch.

3 Aug 09:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FALLOUT (PIX)

INSIGHT-COVID-19’s long-term complications signal billions of dollars in healthcare costs ahead Laura Gross, 72, came down with COVID-19 in March. Her throat, head and eyes hurt, her muscles and joints ached and she felt like she was in a fog. Four months later, these symptoms remain. With mounting evidence that some COVID-19 survivors face months, or possibly years, of debilitating complications from the virus, healthcare experts are beginning to study the long-term costs of COVID-19, estimating them at billions of dollars already.

3 Aug 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

WARCRIMES-LEBANON/HARIRI-VICTIMS (TV) Fifteen years on, victims in Hariri killing await justice from Lebanon tribunal Victims of the 2005 bombing that killed former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri await a U.N.-backed tribunal to issue its verdict on Aug. 7 in the hopes it will bring them justice 15 years on.

3 Aug

WARCRIMES-LEBANON/HARIRI (PIX)

FACTBOX-The assassination of Lebanon’s Hariri and its aftermath A U.N.-backed tribunal will issue its verdict in the 2005 assassination of Lebanon’s Rafik al-Hariri on Aug. 7. Here is a look at who Hariri was, what happened and the consequences.

3 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Congress negotiates next round of coronavirus aid Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress negotiate a fresh round of financial relief intended to ease the human and economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Negotiations continue after they failed to reach a deal before enhanced unemployment payments expired on July 31.

3 Aug

WW2-ANNIVERSARY/NAGASAKI-SURVIVOR (PIX) (TV)

Survivor of Nagasaki atomic bombing calls for a nuclear-free world Terumi Tanaka was 13-years-old when an atomic bomb was dropped in Nagasaki, Japan on August 9, 1945 during World War 2. He was uninjured but vividly recalls searching for survivors in the bombs aftermath. He speaks to Reuters about his experience living through the aftermath of the atomic bomb and his desire for peace and a nuclear-free world for the 75th anniversary of the bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

3 Aug 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

WW2-ANNIVERSARY/TIMELINE (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

From outbreak to surrender: File footage of World War Two ahead of 75th anniversary From outbreak to surrender: File footage of World War Two ahead of the 75th-year anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima (Aug 6) and Nagasaki (Aug 9) and the end of the war on August 15, 1945.

3 Aug 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SRI LANKA-ELECTION/

Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksas hopes to tighten grip on power in election Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa hopes to tighten his hold on the nation’s fractious politics in an election on Wednesday that could elevate his brother and allow the two to change the constitution if they prevail.

3 Aug 01:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX)

With a heavy hand, India rides out Kashmir’s year of disquiet A year after stripping Kashmir of its autonomy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has forestalled widespread protests and violence with a heavy hand but local politicians warn that anger is rife with young men still picking up arms.

3 Aug 05:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

POLAND-POLITICS Poland’s top court to decide on validity of July presidential election Polish Supreme Court’s chamber will hold a sitting aimed at taking a decision whether July presidential election was valid. Incumbent Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party won July election, but the opposition claims that election was unfair and has filed a formal protest. The PiS has changed the structure of the Supreme Court so judges appointed under its rule decide on the validity of election.

3 Aug 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

LATAM-USA/BANK (PIX)

Battle brews for control of Latin American lender as some reject Trump candidate A battle is brewing for control of Latin America’s main development bank. On one side President Donald Trump looking to combat the rise of China; on the other a quiet rebellion of countries chaffing at losing control of their regional lender. 3 Aug 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT