REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m.GMT/6 a.m. SGT

GLOBAL

LIBYA-SECURITY-STRIKE/

Eastern Libyan forces conduct air strikes on Tripoli as U.N. fails to reach truce

TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Eastern Libyan forces carried out air strikes on the southern part of Tripoli on Sunday and made progress toward the city center, residents said, escalating an operation to take the capital as the United Nations failed to achieve a truce.

RWANDA-GENOCIDE/

Rwanda honors those killed in genocide 25 years agold

KIGALI (Reuters) - Rwanda began a week of solemn ceremonies on Sunday to commemorate the lives of 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus murdered during the Rwandan genocide, a three-month-killing spree that began 25 years ago.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-TAXES/

White House to Democrats seeking Trump tax returns: ‘Never’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s tax returns will never be handed over to Democratic lawmakers, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said on Sunday, defying an effort in Congress to learn more about the real estate mogul’s personal finances.

USA-HOMELAND-NIELSEN/

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen expected to resign: report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is expected to submit her resignation to President Donald Trump, CBS News reported on Sunday, citing two unnamed officials.

BUSINESS

TRADE-NAFTA-ANALYSIS/

New NAFTA deal ‘in trouble’, bruised by elections, tariff rows

MEXICO CITY/OTTAWA (Reuters) - More than six months after the United States, Mexico and Canada agreed a new deal to govern more than $1 trillion in regional trade, the chances of the countries ratifying the pact this year are receding.

FIAT-CHRYSLER-TESLA-EU/

Fiat Chrysler to pay Tesla hundreds of millions of euros to pool fleet

(Reuters) - Italian-U.S. carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) has agreed to pay electric carmaker Tesla Inc hundreds of millions of euros to allow Tesla vehicles to be counted in its fleet to avoid fines for violating new European Union emission rules.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OLIVIER/

American-themed plays sweep British theatre prizes

LONDON (Reuters) - Productions about gay men in New York City, friendship after the Sept. 11 attacks and love in Mississippi dominated Britain’s prestigious Olivier Awards for best theatre on Sunday.

USA-BOXOFFICE/

Box Office: ‘Shazam!’ grows to $53 million debut

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - The magic word at the box office this weekend was “Shazam!” Warner Bros.’ latest DC superhero adventure easily topped charts in North America, pocketing $53 million when it debuted in 4,217 venues.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NCAA-TXT-UVA-NATIONALTITLE/

Texas Tech, Virginia on brink of national title

MINNEAPOLIS - A first-time college basketball national champion will emerge when Texas Tech and Virginia square off Monday in the NCAA Tournament national championship game.

TENNIS-CHARLESTON/

Keys defeats Wozniacki for first time to claim Charleston title

(Reuters) - Madison Keys overpowered Caroline Wozniacki 7-6(5) 6-3 to win the Charleston Open and defeat the former world number one for the first time on Sunday.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

JAPAN-SUICIDES/TALKING

In reserved Japan, talking to someone called key in suicide reduction

All the phones at a Japanese suicide hot line started ringing at 8:00 p.m. on a Friday night, exactly when it opened, filling a narrow room off a Tokyo back street with the voices of those trying to help.

8 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

JAPAN-SUICIDES/ (TV)

Helping, listening, caring: Japanese prefecture leads dramatic decrease in suicides

National efforts have brought Japanese suicides down by nearly 40 percent in 15 years, exceeding the government target. Akita prefecture’s are at their lowest in 40 years.

Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

MOZAMBIQUE-CREDIT SUISSE/CHANG

S.African judge to rule on ex-Mozambique finmin’s U.S. extradition

A South African judge is on Monday expected to rule on a U.S. extradition request for former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang, effectively serving as a recommendation to South Africa’s justice minister, who has the final say.

8 Apr

EU-ELECTION/ITALY (PIX) (TV)

Salvini launches European election campaign

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini launches his campaign for the European elections.

8 Apr 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

FINLAND-ELECTION/WELFARE (PIX) (TV)

Greying Finland swings left in fear of ageing in wet diapers

Ahead of Finland’s general election on April 14, Finns across the country have been shocked by a series of scandals over abuse in private elderly care facilities. One of them took place in Forssa, a small industrial town with an ageing population, where elderly voters fear ageing in wet diapers and put their hope in the leftist Social Democrats to put an end to deteriorating public care. The issue resonates across the Nordics where comprehensive welfare is seen as a cornerstone of the social model.

8 Apr

POLAND-STRIKE/TEACHERS (PIX)

Polish teachers go on strike

Teachers in Poland go on strike demanding higher wages.

8 Apr

ECUADOR-ASSANGE/ (PIX) (TV)

WikiLeaks said Julian Assange could leave Ecuador’s embassy in London

WikiLeaks said Ecuador could eject Julian Assange from their embassy in London within hours or days. MONITORING.

8 Apr

INDONESIA-MALAYSIA/EU

Indonesia, Malaysian ministers discuss EU palm oil block

Briefing on EU rules set to reduce demand for palm oil by ministers from main producing nations, Indonesia and Malaysia

8 Apr 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/

House of Lords may force May to consult over Brexit delay

Britain’s upper house of parliament, the House of Lords, is expected to approve a law which will force May to consult parliament on the length of delay she is seeking from the EU.

8 Apr

USA-CBD/

In the emerging CBD edibles business, confusion reigns over the rules

Inconsistencies in federal, state and local rules governing CBD as additive to food and drinks is bewildering the small but growing number of businesses selling edibles in New York and beyond.

8 Apr

BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND (PIX)

Brexit negotiator Barnier meets Irish PM

The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier meets Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to discuss Brexit ahead of Wednesday’s meeting of EU leaders.

8 Apr 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/AMPUTEE (PIX, TV) (PIX) (TV)

Gazans turned amputees by Israeli fire see life changes

At Gaza Artificial Limp and Polio Center, young men who lost their legs from Israeli gunfire wounds in over a year of border protests sweat as they excerised adopting to using new artificial limps that will help them quit their crutches.

8 Apr

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-REPORT (PIX)

Five things to look for in Mueller’s Trump-Russia report

Attorney General William Barr has provided only a glimpse of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the inquiry into Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. election, with many details expected to emerge when the document is finally released. Here are five things to look for when the report is issued.

8 Apr 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-CRIME/CULT (PIX)

Jury selection begins in trial in sex trafficking case of Nxivm founder Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman and Allison Mack

Trial is scheduled to begin in the sex trafficking and racketeering case against Nxivm founder Keith Raniere, actress Allison Mack, Seagram’s heiress Clare Bronfman and others before U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn, followed immediately by trial. They are accused of running a criminal enterprise in which women were coerced into having sex with Raniere. Monitoring.

8 Apr 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SAUDI-OIL/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi energy minister speaks at Gulf Intelligence forum

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Khalid al-Falih speaks at Gulf Intelligence energy forum in Riyadh with other industry officials.

8 Apr

USA-AUTOS/TOLEDO (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Sweet seats and candy canes; inside Fiat Chrysler’s Toledo turnaround tale

Less than a decade ago, Fiat Chrysler Automobile NV’s Jeep plant in Toledo was widely regarded as its worst in the United States. Less than a decade later it is one of the automaker’s best U.S. plants, making one of the most profitable vehicles in the country. The turnaround of the plant includes a meeting of the minds between management and workers, some candy cane and sweet seats.

8 Apr 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

MEXICO-AUTOS/

Mexico publishes auto production, exports data

Mexico’s statistics agency publishes auto production, exports data

8 Apr

USA-FED/BANKS

Federal Reserve to consider changes to foreign bank rules, ‘living will’ requirements

U.S. Federal Reserve Board conducts open meeting to discuss proposed changes to rules for foreign banks and resolution plans submitted by domestic and foreign firms.

8 Apr 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-CENSUS/REDISTRICTING (PIX)

Republicans want citizenship census data for redistricting

The Trump administration’s proposal to ask about citizenship on the 2020 Census has created controversy because of the likelihood it will frighten immigrants out of responding, costing their districts representation and federal dollars. But Republicans have another purpose in mind: Using the data to redraw voting maps, which could help their election chances in immigrant-heavy areas.

8 Apr 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUSSIA-TURKEY/ (PIX) (TV)

Turkey’s Erdogan meets Putin in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan are due to meet in Moscow

8 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/BABY-MEDIA (PIX) (TV)

Meghan Markle versus the British media

Meghan Markle has been on the sharp end of British media coverage since her marriage to Prince Harry and during her pregnancy. A look at a year of tense relations between Meghan and the newspapers ahead of the arrival of her first child.

8 Apr 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/BABY-AFRICA (PIX)

CANCELLED - Prince Harry’s charity and its work with expecting mothers

The story of one expectant mother in Botswana and how Prince Harry’s charity Sentebale (which supports victims of HIV and poverty in Botswana and Lesotho) helps.

8 Apr

TELEVISION-GAME OF THRONES/MUSIC (PIX) (TV)

Composer Ramin Djawadi makes his ‘Game of Thrones’ swan song

Global smash hit television series “Game of Thrones” is about to come to an end, and composer Ramin Djawadi is one of a handful of people who knows how it all goes down. Not that he’s saying anything. Such is the secrecy around the final season that Djawadi hasn’t even played the music for his wife ahead of the final Season 8 premiere on HBO on April 14.

8 Apr

AWARDS-ACM/ (PIX) (TV)

54th Academy of Country Music Awards

The awards telecast, honoring country music’s superstars and hottest emerging talent, will air LIVE from Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, 2019

7 Apr 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

SPORTS

GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX) (TV)

Golf - The Masters

Golfers practice on the Augusta National greens and speak to the media ahead of the Masters.

8 Apr

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-USA-BEL/

Soccer - Women’s International Friendly - United States v Belgium

The U.S. Women’s National Team host Belgium at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles as the defending World Cup champions continue preparations ahead of their title defense in France in June.

7 Apr 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT