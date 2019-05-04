REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 a.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

THAILAND-KING-CORONATION

‘I shall reign with righteousness’: Thailand crowns king in ornate ceremonies

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Saturday completed Buddhist and Brahmin rituals to symbolically transform him into a living god as the Southeast Asian nation crowned its first monarch in nearly seven decades.

NORTHKOREA-MISSILES

North Korea fires ‘projectiles’, South Korea says stop raising tensions

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired several “unidentified short-range projectiles” into the sea off its east coast on Saturday, prompting South Korea to call on its communist neighbor to “stop acts that escalate military tension on the Korean Peninsula”.

U.S.

USA-AIRPLANE-RIVER

Boeing 737 slides off runway into Florida river, 21 hurt

A Boeing jetliner with 143 people aboard from the U.S. outpost at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, slid off a runway into a shallow river in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday while attempting to land at a military base there during a thunderstorm, injuring 21 people.

USA-ELECTION-OHIO

U.S. judges order Ohio to revamp Republican-drawn gerrymandered districts

A panel of three federal judges on Friday ruled that Ohio’s Republican-drawn congressional map is an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander and ordered the state to revamp it before the 2020 presidential election.

BUSINESS

BERKSHIRE-BUFFETT

Berkshire shareholders seek Warren Buffett’s wisdom at annual meeting

OMAHA, Neb. (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway Inc will gather in Omaha this weekend to hear life advice from billionaire Warren Buffett, but they also will look for clues on what he plans to do with his company’s cash.

EXXON-MOBIL-SHAREHOLDERS-CLIMATECHANG

Two Exxon shareholders to withhold support for directors over climate change response

Two Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders said on Friday they would withhold their support for the re-election of all ExxonMobil directors at the company’s annual meeting due to the U.S. oil major’s “inadequate response” to climate change.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-STORMZY

Grime star Stormzy scores first UK no.1 single with ‘Vossi Bop’

LONDON (Reuters) - Grime artist Stormzy scored his first No. 1 in the UK singles charts on Friday, beating U.S. songstress Taylor Swift to the top spot.

TELEVISION-THE-SPANISH-PRINCESS

Henry VIII’s first wife, Catherine of Aragon, in spotlight in new show

LONDON (Reuters) - English Tudor king Henry VIII and his six wives are a staple tale of costume dramas - now a new television series is turning viewers’ attention to the story of the first, Catherine of Aragon.

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-SEMENYA-BACH

Olympic chief sympathizes with Semenya, respects CAS decision

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Olympic chief Thomas Bach said on Saturday he had sympathy for Caster Semenya but respected the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)’s decision that means the South African athlete will have to reduce her testosterone levels to compete.

OLYMPICS-DOPING-BOYLE

Olympics: Boyle calls for reassessment of dope-tainted golds

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Sports Hall of Fame sprinter Raelene Boyle called on Saturday for a reassessment of Olympic medals won by East German athletes in the decades when the country was operating a systematic state-sponsored doping program.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Opposition to rally near military bases in protest against Maduro

Opposition activists will hold rallies outside military bases around the country, days after opposition leader Juan Guaido called on the armed forces to rise up against President Nicolas Maduro.

4 May 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SAFRICA-ELECTION/OPPOSITION (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

South Africa’s largest opposition party holds final rally before national election

South Africa’s largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), holds a final rally before the country’s May 8 parliamentary and provincial elections in a stadium in Soweto.

4 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

THAILAND-KING/CORONATION (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Thailand’s King grants royal ranks to members of royalty Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn grants royal ranks to members of royalty at grand palace.

5 May

NORTH MACEDONIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

2nd round of North Macedonia presidential election

North Macedonia’s pro-Western candidate, Stevo Pendarovski, faces off his main rival Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova in the second round of North Macedonia’s presidential election.

They emerged tied in the first round of the vote dominated by deep divisions over a change of the country’s name under a deal with Greece.

5 May

PANAMA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Panamanians vote for new president for 5-year term Panama will hold its general election on May 5, with voters set to choose a new president, lawmakers and mayors to lead the Central American country for a five-year term.

Roughly 2.7 million Panamanian voters will elect a replacement for current President Juan Carlos Varela, who is barred from re-election.

5 May

G7-SUMMIT/ENVIRONMENT (TV)

G7 environment ministers meet in France

G7 environment ministers meet in France ahead of August summit.

5 May

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BERKSHIRE-BUFFETT/ (PIX) (TV)

Shareholders look for wisdom, investing tips from Warren Buffett at annual meeting

Shareholders gather in Omaha, Nebraska, to hear from billionaire investor Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s annual shareholder meeting.

4 May 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

BERKSHIRE-RESULTS/

Q1 2019 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Earnings Release Estimated time.

Expected before market open (BMO).

4 May 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/BABY (PIX) (TV)

DATE UNCLEAR - Birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s first baby is expected

DATE UNCLEAR BUT FULL COVER WHEN ANNOUNCED.

The baby will be seventh-in-line to the British throne. The couple, officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said they intended to keep the plans for the arrival of the new royal private and no details of where they birth will take place have been released

5 May