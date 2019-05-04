REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 a.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here
THAILAND-KING-CORONATION
‘I shall reign with righteousness’: Thailand crowns king in ornate ceremonies
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Saturday completed Buddhist and Brahmin rituals to symbolically transform him into a living god as the Southeast Asian nation crowned its first monarch in nearly seven decades.
NORTHKOREA-MISSILES
North Korea fires ‘projectiles’, South Korea says stop raising tensions
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea fired several “unidentified short-range projectiles” into the sea off its east coast on Saturday, prompting South Korea to call on its communist neighbor to “stop acts that escalate military tension on the Korean Peninsula”.
USA-AIRPLANE-RIVER
Boeing 737 slides off runway into Florida river, 21 hurt
A Boeing jetliner with 143 people aboard from the U.S. outpost at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, slid off a runway into a shallow river in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday while attempting to land at a military base there during a thunderstorm, injuring 21 people.
USA-ELECTION-OHIO
U.S. judges order Ohio to revamp Republican-drawn gerrymandered districts
A panel of three federal judges on Friday ruled that Ohio’s Republican-drawn congressional map is an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander and ordered the state to revamp it before the 2020 presidential election.
BERKSHIRE-BUFFETT
Berkshire shareholders seek Warren Buffett’s wisdom at annual meeting
OMAHA, Neb. (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway Inc will gather in Omaha this weekend to hear life advice from billionaire Warren Buffett, but they also will look for clues on what he plans to do with his company’s cash.
EXXON-MOBIL-SHAREHOLDERS-CLIMATECHANG
Two Exxon shareholders to withhold support for directors over climate change response
Two Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders said on Friday they would withhold their support for the re-election of all ExxonMobil directors at the company’s annual meeting due to the U.S. oil major’s “inadequate response” to climate change.
MUSIC-STORMZY
Grime star Stormzy scores first UK no.1 single with ‘Vossi Bop’
LONDON (Reuters) - Grime artist Stormzy scored his first No. 1 in the UK singles charts on Friday, beating U.S. songstress Taylor Swift to the top spot.
TELEVISION-THE-SPANISH-PRINCESS
Henry VIII’s first wife, Catherine of Aragon, in spotlight in new show
LONDON (Reuters) - English Tudor king Henry VIII and his six wives are a staple tale of costume dramas - now a new television series is turning viewers’ attention to the story of the first, Catherine of Aragon.
ATHLETICS-SEMENYA-BACH
Olympic chief sympathizes with Semenya, respects CAS decision
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Olympic chief Thomas Bach said on Saturday he had sympathy for Caster Semenya but respected the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)’s decision that means the South African athlete will have to reduce her testosterone levels to compete.
OLYMPICS-DOPING-BOYLE
Olympics: Boyle calls for reassessment of dope-tainted golds
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Sports Hall of Fame sprinter Raelene Boyle called on Saturday for a reassessment of Olympic medals won by East German athletes in the decades when the country was operating a systematic state-sponsored doping program.
VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)
Opposition to rally near military bases in protest against Maduro
Opposition activists will hold rallies outside military bases around the country, days after opposition leader Juan Guaido called on the armed forces to rise up against President Nicolas Maduro.
4 May 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SAFRICA-ELECTION/OPPOSITION (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)
South Africa’s largest opposition party holds final rally before national election
South Africa’s largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), holds a final rally before the country’s May 8 parliamentary and provincial elections in a stadium in Soweto.
4 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
THAILAND-KING/CORONATION (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)
Thailand’s King grants royal ranks to members of royalty Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn grants royal ranks to members of royalty at grand palace.
5 May
NORTH MACEDONIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)
2nd round of North Macedonia presidential election
North Macedonia’s pro-Western candidate, Stevo Pendarovski, faces off his main rival Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova in the second round of North Macedonia’s presidential election.
They emerged tied in the first round of the vote dominated by deep divisions over a change of the country’s name under a deal with Greece.
5 May
PANAMA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)
Panamanians vote for new president for 5-year term Panama will hold its general election on May 5, with voters set to choose a new president, lawmakers and mayors to lead the Central American country for a five-year term.
Roughly 2.7 million Panamanian voters will elect a replacement for current President Juan Carlos Varela, who is barred from re-election.
5 May
G7-SUMMIT/ENVIRONMENT (TV)
G7 environment ministers meet in France
G7 environment ministers meet in France ahead of August summit.
5 May
BERKSHIRE-BUFFETT/ (PIX) (TV)
Shareholders look for wisdom, investing tips from Warren Buffett at annual meeting
Shareholders gather in Omaha, Nebraska, to hear from billionaire investor Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s annual shareholder meeting.
4 May 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT
BERKSHIRE-RESULTS/
Q1 2019 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Earnings Release Estimated time.
Expected before market open (BMO).
4 May 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
BRITAIN-ROYALS/BABY (PIX) (TV)
DATE UNCLEAR - Birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s first baby is expected
The baby will be seventh-in-line to the British throne. The couple, officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said they intended to keep the plans for the arrival of the new royal private and no details of where they birth will take place have been released
5 May