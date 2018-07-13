REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1000 GMT/0600 ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

USA-TRUMP-BRITAIN

Trump says May’s Brexit plan kills hope of a U.S. trade deal

LONDON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump directly criticized Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy, saying it had probably killed off hope of a U.S.-British trade deal and that she had failed to take his advice on how to negotiate with the European Union.

USA-RUSSIA-SUMMIT-SECURITY

Finland reinstates border checks for Trump-Putin summit

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland will reinstate border controls for travelers from Schengen countries for four days during a summit in Helsinki between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the government said on Friday.

U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION-JUDGE

U.S. judge asked to create mental health fund for migrant children

(Reuters) - A civil rights group asked a federal judge on Thursday to order the U.S. government to provide mental health counseling for the around 2,000 immigrant children separated from their parents by officials at the U.S.-Mexican border.

USA-CONGRESS/FBI

U.S. House Republicans face off with FBI agent at raucous hearing

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - An FBI agent who criticized Donald Trump in text messages during the 2016 campaign vigorously defended himself at a raucous congressional hearing on Thursday that highlighted the deep divisions over a probe of Russian election meddling that has clouded Trump’s presidency.

BUSINESS

CHINA-ECONOMY-TRADE

China’s trade surplus with U.S. hits record as exporters rush to beat tariffs

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade surplus with the United States swelled to a record in June as its overall exports grew at a solid pace, a result that could further inflame a bitter trade dispute with Washington.

SPACE-BLUEORIGIN-EXCLUSIVE

Exclusive: Jeff Bezos plans to charge at least $200,000 for space rides - sources

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos’ rocket company plans to charge passengers about $200,000 to $300,000 for its first trips into space next year, two people familiar with its plans told Reuters.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-EMMYS/NOMINATIONS

Netflix topples HBO in Emmy nominations, but ‘Game of Thrones’ still rules

LOS ANGELES, July 12 (Reuters) - HBO’s medieval fantasy series “Game of Thrones” led nominations for the Emmy Awards on Thursday that spanned satire to the supernatural, but streaming service Netflix knocked HBO off its 17-year pedestal as the network with the most nods.

USA-TRUMP/DANIELS

Stormy Daniels arrested in Ohio strip club, but charges dismissed

July 12 (Reuters) - Stormy Daniels, the porn star who has said she had a sexual encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump, was arrested while performing at an Ohio strip club on Thursday, but the charges were dismissed and her lawyer called the arrest a politically motivated setup.

SPORTS

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-FINAL

There is more to Croatia than just Modric magic

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Croatia’s run to the World Cup final is largely down to Luka Modric’s tireless work in midfield but their ability to switch tactics efficiently should be a warning for opponents France on Sunday.

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/SERENA-GOERGES

Super-Mom Serena into 10th Wimbledon final

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Serena Williams demonstrated that having a baby had not robbed her of any of her phenomenal tennis skills when she became the first mother in 38 years to reach the Wimbledon final, with a 6-2 6-4 demolition of Germany’s Julia Goerges on Thursday.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/BRITAIN-PROTESTS (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Anti-Trump protesters gather in London

Tens of thousands of people are expected to protest against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump.

13 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-CONGRESS/FBI (PIX)

Stakeout: Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page arrives at/departs from House Judiciary Committee deposition.

Stakeout: Outwatching arrival/departure of former FBI counsel Lisa Page at a House Judiciary Committee (closed) House Judiciary Committee deposition, as part of the ongoing congressional investigation related to decisions made by the Justice Department and FBI surrounding the 2016 election.

13 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-INTELLIGENCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Top U.S. intelligence official discusses global threats

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats makes remarks at the Hudson Institute think tank.

13 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/ (PIX)

U.S. government to update court with progress reuniting immigrant families

Attorneys for the U.S. government will update a judge on compliance with a court order to reunite children under the age of five with their parents, after the families were separated at the Mexican border. The judge is also expected to begin mapping out procedures for reuniting 2,000 older children by a July 26 deadline.

13 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier addresses think tank

Michel Barnier, the European Union lead Brexit negotiator, delivers remarks at the Carnegie Endowment think tank. It will be his first chance in public to respond to Britain’s White Paper proposals on future relations, published on Thursday.

13 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CHINA-RIGHTS/LIU (PIX) (TV)

China halts memorials of Nobel laureate dissident Liu Xiaobo

China warned supporters of Nobel Peace Prize-winning dissident Liu Xiaobo not to mark Friday’s anniversary of his death, while rights activists in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong gathered to keep his memory alive.

13 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/BRITAIN-SCOTLAND (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Trump due to visit Scotland

U.S. President Donald Trump visits Scotland, where he owns two golf courses.

14 Jul

USA-NORWAY/

US Defence Secretary James Mattis in Norway

US Defence Secretary James Mattis in Oslo to meet his Norwegian counterpart and Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide to discuss Norway’s budget contribution to NATO, US Marines presence in Norway, among other topics. First presser will be at defence ministry at 11.15 CET (0915 GMT), second one at foreign ministry at 1410 CET (1210 GMT).

14 Jul

ETHIOPIA-ERITREA/ (PIX) (TV)

Eritrean President Afwerki visits Addis Ababa

Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki visits Ethiopia, the latest sign of warming relations between the two neighbours after two decades of hostilities. The three-day visit comes a week after Ethiopia’s Prime Minister made a similar visit to Asmara.

14 Jul

USA-ELECTION/STATES

State election officials gather to discuss security, other issues ahead of midterms

State election officials gather in Philadelphia to discuss cybersecurity and other issues ahead of the November mid-term elections.

14 Jul

USA-TRUMP/BRITAIN (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Trump visits UK

U.S. President Donald Trump visits the United Kingdom.

14 Jul

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

FRANCE-SECURITY/

2nd anniversary of Nice attack 2nd anniversary of Nice attack

14 Jul

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CANADA-CANNABIS/INSURANCE (PIX)

Why Canadian insurers are wary of covering medical marijuana Seventeen years after Canada legalized medical marijuana, insurers are still hesitant to cover it, citing concerns about the high costs of pot relative to pharmaceuticals and thin evidence of its effectiveness.

13 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/

U.S. Federal Reserve releases semi-annual monetary policy report

The U.S. Federal Reserve releases its semi-annual report on monetary policy and the economy ahead of Chairman Jerome Powell’s appearance before lawmakers in Congress next Tuesday and Wednesday. The report is expected to reiterate the economy remains strong enough to withstand gradual rate hikes, but may flag rising risks from the Trump administration’s trade policies.

13 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

GPA-SALES/

Brazil’s GPA reports quarterly sales figures

Brazil’s GPA, one of Latin America’s largest food retailers, reports second quarter top-line sales on Friday morning. The figure is expected to shed light on the impacts of an 11-day truckers’ strike in May.

13 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PORTUGAL-CRIME/OPERA (PIX)

Young Portuguese inmates sing Mozart opera on way to freedom Inmates from one of Portugal’s biggest youth prisons took to the stage at a prominent Lisbon music venue this week to perform Mozart’s ‘Così fan tutte’ - a unique initiative using opera to reintegrate prisoners back into society and reduce reoffences.

13 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT