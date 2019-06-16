REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1000 GMT/0600 ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-EXTRADITION

‘Sea of black’ Hong Kong protesters demand leader step down

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hundreds of thousands of people clogged the streets in central Hong Kong on Sunday dressed in black to demand the city’s leader step down, a day after she suspended an extradition bill in a dramatic retreat following the most violent protests in decades.

BRITAIN-PROTESTS-CLIMATECHANGE

Extinction Rebellion delays drone protest at Britain’s Heathrow till after summer

LONDON (Reuters) - Climate activism group Extinction Rebellion has postponed to later this year a plan to use drones to shut down Britain’s Heathrow Airport, saying it had designed new tactics to allay public fears over safety.

U.S.

NEW-JERSEY-AIRPORT

Tires blow on United jet during Newark airport landing, no injuries

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tires on a United Airlines jet blew out as it landed at New Jersey’s Newark airport on Saturday, causing flight delays but injuring none of the 166 passengers on board, officials said.

USA-ELECTION-DEMOCRATS

Four Democratic 2020 candidates court South Carolina’s black voters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - Four of the two dozen Democrats vying for their party’s 2020 U.S. presidential nomination appeared at a Black Economic Alliance forum in Charleston, South Carolina, on Saturday, with an eye on the key role black voters will play in the early-voting state.

BUSINESS

TARGET-OUTAGES

Target says registers back online, blames outage on technology issue

Target Corp on Saturday said its payment registers were back online after a systems outage stopped customers in the United States from paying for in-store purchases.

USA-STOCKS-WEEKAHEAD

All eyes on Fed as stock market pines for rate cut

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Open Market Committee meeting next week is shaping up as a pivotal one for Wall Street, with stocks primed for a selloff should the Fed fail to take an even more dovish tilt after policymakers raised expectations for a rate cut in recent weeks.

ENTERTAINMENT

ITALY-ZEFFIRELLI

Franco Zeffirelli, Italian film and opera director, dies at 96

Franco Zeffirelli, who directed the world’s greatest opera singers and brought Shakespeare to the cinema-going masses, has died. He was 96.

FILM-THEDEADDONTDIE-ENVIRONMENT

‘The Dead Don’t Die’ stars on the environment

Flesh-eating zombies terrorize a small town in Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die”, a comedy horror in which polar fracking sets off strange reactions and raises the dead.

SPORTS

GOLF-USOPEN-WOODLAND

Pars the stars as Woodland keeps U.S. Open lead

PEBBLE BEACH, CA. (Reuters) - Usually birdies and bogeys are the focal point of any round but for Gary Woodland it was pars that provided the highlights on Saturday, sending him into the final round of the U.S. Open with a one shot lead.

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP

MLB roundup: Yanks snap skid, add slugger Encarnacion

Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer, and Nestor Cortes Jr. pitched five-plus effective innings of relief for his first career win as the New York Yankees snapped a three-game losing streak with an 8-4 victory over the host Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TURKEY-ELECTION/DEBATE (PIX)

Istanbul candidates appear in Turkey’s first TV debate in nearly two decades

Istanbul’s mayoral candidates spar on Sunday night in a rare televised debate a week ahead of a re-run election seen as a test of Turkish democracy and President Tayyip Erdogan’s popularity. Opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu pulled off a stunning victory over the AK Party candidate Binali Yildirim in the March election which was later annulled over irregularities.

16 Jun 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GUATEMALA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Guatemalans head to polls to vote for new president

Guatemala holds the first round of its presidential election to replace comedian-turned leader Jimmy Morales, with candidates heading into a run-off vote if no contender wins an outright majority.

16 Jun 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

EU-JOBS/PARLIAMENT

Four mainstream EU parliament groups meet to seal coalition deal

Leaders of the centre-right EPP, the greens, the liberals, and the socialist group in the new European Parliament meet to seal their cooperation deal for 2019-24. If successful, that should provide a stable majority in the new EU assembly, which is needed to approve new leadership of the bloc.

Jun 17

GUATEMALA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Guatemalans react to results of presidential election’ s first round

Jun 17

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-WEATHER/PLANTING (PIX) (TV)

Illinois farmers give up on planting after floods, throw party instead

Rather than sitting around wishing his fields would dry up so he could plant corn, Illinois farmer James McCune decided to throw a party. His seeds were still in the shed and he was not sure he would get any compensation for the loss of his crop from his insurance. It was not clear if disaster relief funds or a $16 billion federal trade aid package meant to compensate farmers for lost markets would reach him. So trying to forget the floods and the US-China trade war, he put out some fried chicken and beer and set out to enjoy the company of his fellow farmers, forgetting for a moment what has been one of the worst years on the U.S. farm belt in memory.

16 Jun 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

FRANCE-AIRSHOW/BOEING-CERTIFICATION (PIX)

EXCLUSIVE-Boeing seeking to reduce scope, duration of some physical tests for new aircraft-sources

Boeing Co engineers are reducing the scope and duration of certain costly physical tests used to certify the planemaker’s new aircraft, according to six current and former employees and regulatory officials. 16 Jun 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

EU-CROPS/ (PIX)

EU crop monitor updates yield forecasts

The MARS service to update EU yield estimates and assess crop weather in monthly report.

Jun 17

KENYA-INSECTS/ (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED - From bug to grub, Sanergy helps to clean up Kenya slums

As the world looks to feed 10 billion mouths by 2050, insect farms are seen as a greener alternative to traditional livestock because they use far less water and release less greenhouse gas per gram of protein.

Jun 17

BANKS-DATA/ (PIX)

Harnessing robots and petabytes, banks pan for gold in ‘data lakes’

From selling anonymised bundles of credit card spending records to predicting large companies’ upcoming financing needs, banks worldwide are racing to monetize a largely hitherto largely untapped and vast resource: the huge troves of data they hold.

Jun 17

COLOMBIA-ECONOMY/

Colombian president, ministers visit UK, France and Switzerland

Colombia’s President Ivan Duque and his finance, trade and energy ministers will meet with UK prime minister Theresa May and cabinet members, Prince Charles, French President Emmanuel Macron, the French defense and environment ministers and Swiss President Ueli Maurer during a visit to Europe.

Jun 17