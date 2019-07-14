REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1000 GMT/0600 ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here
HONGKONG-EXTRADICTION
Hong Kong protesters resume chorus of opposition to extradition bill
HONG KONG - Tens of thousands of Hong Kong people rallied for a second day on Sunday in an area popular with mainland Chinese shoppers, as deep-seated anger and frustration at the government’s handling of an extradition bill refuses to dissipate.
SUDAN-POLITICS
Thousands demonstrate in Sudan to mark 40 days since deadly crackdown
KHARTOUM - Tens of thousands demonstrated in cities across Sudan on Saturday, witnesses said, to mark 40 days since security forces killed dozens when they stormed a protest camp in the capital Khartoum.
NEW-YORK-OUTAGES
Blackout disrupts Manhattan, darkens Broadway theaters
NEW YORK - A wide swath of New York’s Manhattan borough was plunged into darkness Saturday after a transformer explosion knocked out power to subways, stores and Broadway theaters, but the city’s main utility said it had restored most power within hours.
USA-DEBT-BUDGET
Pelosi sets spending demands for two-year budget deal
WASHINGTON - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Saturday that a two-year budget agreement with the Trump administration must include equal increases in defense and nondefense spending, plus additional money for a program intended to improve healthcare for military veterans.
USA-CHINA-HUAWEI-TECH
Huawei plans extensive layoffs at its U.S. operations: WSJ
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is planning extensive layoffs in the United States as the Chinese telecoms equipment company grapples with its U.S. blacklisting, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
LUFTHANSA-CEO
Lufthansa CEO sees no ‘Greta Effect’ on passenger numbers
ZURICH - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) expects passenger numbers to rise about 4% this year, its chief executive told a newspaper, playing down talk that public support for teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg might be curbing air travel.
PEOPLE-RKELLY
Singer R. Kelly charged in sex scheme of kidnapping and payoffs
CHICAGO - Singer R. Kelly, already charged with sexual assault in Illinois, was indicted in federal courts in New York and Chicago on Friday with transporting women and girls across state lines for sex, forcibly keeping them under his control and buying their silence.
FILM-HARRY-MET-SALLY
In ‘Harry Met Sally’ tribute, New York deli invites contestants to ‘have what she’s having’
NEW YORK - In the 1989 movie “When Harry Met Sally,” actor Meg Ryan’s loud rendition of a woman faking an orgasm while seated at a New York deli stands as one of the most memorable moments in film history.
TENNIS-WIMBLEDON
Wait goes on for Williams as inspired Halep wins Wimbledon
LONDON - Serena Williams remained tantalisingly one short of a record-equalling 24 Grand Slam singles titles as Simona Halep thrashed the off-key American in a one-sided Wimbledon final on Saturday.
BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP
MLB roundup: Reds pound out 24 hits in win
Phillip Ervin went 6-for-6 and the Cincinnati Reds rolled to a 17-9 win against the Colorado Rockies in the second game of the three-game series in Denver on Saturday night.
TAIWAN-ELECTION/ (TV)
Taiwan’s opposition party to announce candidate for 2020 presidential election
Taiwan’s China-friendly opposition Nationalist Kuomingtang Party (KMT) announces its candidate for the self-ruled island’s presidential election in January after a hotly contested primary that includes Foxconn founder Terry Gou.
15 Jul 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
BRITAIN-EU/LEADER-DEBATE (PIX)
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt take part in final Conservative Party debate
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt take The Sun/talkRADIO Conservative Party debate - ‘The Final Showdown’.
15 Jul
NORTH CAROLINA-GERRYMANDERING/
Legal battle over U.S. gerrymandering shifts to North Carolina as trial begins
The latest battle in the legal war over partisan gerrymandering will begin on Monday in Raleigh, North Carolina, with the start of a trial over whether the Republican-drawn state legislative maps violate the state constitution.
15 Jul
USA-ELECTION/FUNDRAISING
Fundraising filing deadline for 2020 candidates
Fundraising deadline for second quarter reports for presidential and congressional candidates
15 Jul
GLOBAL-HUNGER/UNITED NATIONS
TRFN - U.N. launches report on latest global hunger levels
Launch of the 2019 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, by the three U.N. food agencies + UNICEF + WHO
15 Jul
IRAN-NUCLEAR/EU (TV)
EU foreign ministers to discuss Iran at monthly meeting
European Union foreign ministers will seek to show full support for the 2015 nuclear accord and to urge Iran to come back into compliance.
15 Jul
USA-MEASLES/
U.S. provides update on its worst measles outbreak in a quarter century
U.S. health officials provide updated figures on the nation’s largest measles outbreak in a quarter century.
15 Jul
HONGKONG-EXTRADITION/MORNING (TV)
Hong Kongers respond to major weekend protests
Hongkongers express their views on what has now turned into a weekly protest on every weekend as opposition against a controversial extradition bill has now developed into calls for political reform and government accountability.
15 Jul 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
VIRGINIA-PROTESTS/ (TV)
Neo-Nazi who killed Heather Heyer in Charlottesville protest to be sentenced for murder in Virginia court
The self-described neo-Nazi convicted of killing Heather Heyer by ramming his car into a crowd protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017 will be sentenced on Monday on state charges. James Fields, 22, has already been sentenced on federal hate crime charges for the Aug. 12 attack, which also injured 19 people.
15 Jul
SPACE-EXPLORATION/INDIA-MOON (PIX)
India’s second moon mission
India is to launch its second lunar mission in the early hours of Monday, aiming to become the fourth country to perform a soft landing on the moon and put a rover on it.
15 Jul 17:30 ET / 21:30 GMT
SPACE-EXPLORATION/MOON (PIX) (TV)
Scientists envision future moon missions as way station to explore Mars and the galaxy
The United States has set a new goal of going back to the moon with a manned mission by the year 2024. A NASA funded team at the University of Colorado is working on putting telescopes on the moon by then, using telerobotics technology.
15 Jul
PEOPLE-RUSH/LAWSUIT (TV)
Court hears News Corp appeal to Geoffrey Rush defamation lawsuit
A court is set to hear News Corp’s appeal to a judgment awarding Oscar-winner Geoffrey Rush a record $1.9 million defamation payout over articles saying he behaved inappropriately toward a co-star in a production of “King Lear”.
15 Jul 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT