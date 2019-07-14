REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1000 GMT/0600 ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-EXTRADICTION

Hong Kong protesters resume chorus of opposition to extradition bill

HONG KONG - Tens of thousands of Hong Kong people rallied for a second day on Sunday in an area popular with mainland Chinese shoppers, as deep-seated anger and frustration at the government’s handling of an extradition bill refuses to dissipate.

SUDAN-POLITICS

Thousands demonstrate in Sudan to mark 40 days since deadly crackdown

KHARTOUM - Tens of thousands demonstrated in cities across Sudan on Saturday, witnesses said, to mark 40 days since security forces killed dozens when they stormed a protest camp in the capital Khartoum.

U.S.

NEW-YORK-OUTAGES

Blackout disrupts Manhattan, darkens Broadway theaters

NEW YORK - A wide swath of New York’s Manhattan borough was plunged into darkness Saturday after a transformer explosion knocked out power to subways, stores and Broadway theaters, but the city’s main utility said it had restored most power within hours.

USA-DEBT-BUDGET

Pelosi sets spending demands for two-year budget deal

WASHINGTON - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Saturday that a two-year budget agreement with the Trump administration must include equal increases in defense and nondefense spending, plus additional money for a program intended to improve healthcare for military veterans.

BUSINESS

USA-CHINA-HUAWEI-TECH

Huawei plans extensive layoffs at its U.S. operations: WSJ

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is planning extensive layoffs in the United States as the Chinese telecoms equipment company grapples with its U.S. blacklisting, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

LUFTHANSA-CEO

Lufthansa CEO sees no ‘Greta Effect’ on passenger numbers

ZURICH - German airline Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) expects passenger numbers to rise about 4% this year, its chief executive told a newspaper, playing down talk that public support for teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg might be curbing air travel.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-RKELLY

Singer R. Kelly charged in sex scheme of kidnapping and payoffs

CHICAGO - Singer R. Kelly, already charged with sexual assault in Illinois, was indicted in federal courts in New York and Chicago on Friday with transporting women and girls across state lines for sex, forcibly keeping them under his control and buying their silence.

FILM-HARRY-MET-SALLY

In ‘Harry Met Sally’ tribute, New York deli invites contestants to ‘have what she’s having’

NEW YORK - In the 1989 movie “When Harry Met Sally,” actor Meg Ryan’s loud rendition of a woman faking an orgasm while seated at a New York deli stands as one of the most memorable moments in film history.

SPORTS

TENNIS-WIMBLEDON

Wait goes on for Williams as inspired Halep wins Wimbledon

LONDON - Serena Williams remained tantalisingly one short of a record-equalling 24 Grand Slam singles titles as Simona Halep thrashed the off-key American in a one-sided Wimbledon final on Saturday.

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP

MLB roundup: Reds pound out 24 hits in win

Phillip Ervin went 6-for-6 and the Cincinnati Reds rolled to a 17-9 win against the Colorado Rockies in the second game of the three-game series in Denver on Saturday night.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TAIWAN-ELECTION/ (TV)

Taiwan’s opposition party to announce candidate for 2020 presidential election

Taiwan’s China-friendly opposition Nationalist Kuomingtang Party (KMT) announces its candidate for the self-ruled island’s presidential election in January after a hotly contested primary that includes Foxconn founder Terry Gou.

15 Jul 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/LEADER-DEBATE (PIX)

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt take part in final Conservative Party debate

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt take The Sun/talkRADIO Conservative Party debate - ‘The Final Showdown’.

15 Jul

NORTH CAROLINA-GERRYMANDERING/

Legal battle over U.S. gerrymandering shifts to North Carolina as trial begins

The latest battle in the legal war over partisan gerrymandering will begin on Monday in Raleigh, North Carolina, with the start of a trial over whether the Republican-drawn state legislative maps violate the state constitution.

15 Jul

USA-ELECTION/FUNDRAISING

Fundraising filing deadline for 2020 candidates

Fundraising deadline for second quarter reports for presidential and congressional candidates

15 Jul

GLOBAL-HUNGER/UNITED NATIONS

TRFN - U.N. launches report on latest global hunger levels

Launch of the 2019 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, by the three U.N. food agencies + UNICEF + WHO

15 Jul

IRAN-NUCLEAR/EU (TV)

EU foreign ministers to discuss Iran at monthly meeting

European Union foreign ministers will seek to show full support for the 2015 nuclear accord and to urge Iran to come back into compliance.

15 Jul

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-MEASLES/

U.S. provides update on its worst measles outbreak in a quarter century

U.S. health officials provide updated figures on the nation’s largest measles outbreak in a quarter century.

15 Jul

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

HONGKONG-EXTRADITION/MORNING (TV)

Hong Kongers respond to major weekend protests

Hongkongers express their views on what has now turned into a weekly protest on every weekend as opposition against a controversial extradition bill has now developed into calls for political reform and government accountability.

15 Jul 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

VIRGINIA-PROTESTS/ (TV)

Neo-Nazi who killed Heather Heyer in Charlottesville protest to be sentenced for murder in Virginia court

The self-described neo-Nazi convicted of killing Heather Heyer by ramming his car into a crowd protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017 will be sentenced on Monday on state charges. James Fields, 22, has already been sentenced on federal hate crime charges for the Aug. 12 attack, which also injured 19 people.

15 Jul

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SPACE-EXPLORATION/INDIA-MOON (PIX)

India’s second moon mission

India is to launch its second lunar mission in the early hours of Monday, aiming to become the fourth country to perform a soft landing on the moon and put a rover on it.

15 Jul 17:30 ET / 21:30 GMT

SPACE-EXPLORATION/MOON (PIX) (TV)

Scientists envision future moon missions as way station to explore Mars and the galaxy

The United States has set a new goal of going back to the moon with a manned mission by the year 2024. A NASA funded team at the University of Colorado is working on putting telescopes on the moon by then, using telerobotics technology.

15 Jul

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-RUSH/LAWSUIT (TV)

Court hears News Corp appeal to Geoffrey Rush defamation lawsuit

A court is set to hear News Corp’s appeal to a judgment awarding Oscar-winner Geoffrey Rush a record $1.9 million defamation payout over articles saying he behaved inappropriately toward a co-star in a production of “King Lear”.

15 Jul 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT